The Best Magnetic Lashes For Instant Length And Volume (2025)

Whether you’re a seasoned faux eyelash pro or a first time user, the best magnetic lashes can give even the most highly rated mascaras a run for their money. Unlike extensions (which require professional application, touchups and removal) or traditional strip lashes (which require you to wield the adhesive yourself), magnetic versions can add volume and length without the high cost and maintenance or the risk of a gummy mess.

Here’s how they work: Instead of using glue, you line your upper lid with a magnetic formula that attracts and holds the strip of your falsies. (It may look similar to an eyeliner pen you’d use to create a stylish cat eye, only it also has the cohesive quality to perform double duty as the base for your faux eyelashes.) We’ve sorted through the various options for you, considering material, length, style and ease of use. Ahead, find the best magnetic lashes for every look and budget.

Best Overall Magnetic Lashes The Go-To Brand With The Widest Range Of Options Glamnetic Magnetic Lashes In Hollywood If you’re even remotely familiar with magnetic lashes, you’ll know that Glamnetic isthego-to brand. In addition to offering more than 70 lash lengths (from 4mm to 17mm) and styles, including multicolored strips and collaborations with brands like Hello Kitty, the company also sells colorful magnetic liners—including browns, neons and everything in between—which is a pleasant switch from the usual jet black.Glamnetic liners can be purchased separately or as part of a set, and as with your other favorite liners, you’ll get plenty of uses out of a single pen.

Best Vegan Magnetic Lashes An Under-$20 Pick That Feels Expensive Eylure ProMagnetic Magnetic Eyeliner And Lash System Eylure’s sets come with a long-lasting and smudge-resistant magnetic liner and a pair of faux mink lashes you can wear up to 15 times. Some simple math proves that this reusable pick is an unbeatable steal for under two dollars per wear—which is important to note because you’ll want to wear them every day, thanks to their easy-to-apply, natural look and comfort. They’re also vegan and cruelty-free.

Best Budget Magnetic Lashes A No-Fuss Lash Strip That Requires No Liner Kiss Magnetic Lash This set is your best option if you’re liquid eyeliner-averse and simply cannot execute an artful line. To apply, you load two layers of lashes onto the applicator and “sandwich” your real eyelashes between the magnetic strips of each. This route gives you fuller look in a snap without the need for a separate eyeliner, which is also great if you prefer a clean, liner-free look.

Best Magnetic Lashes For Beginners A One-Size-Fits-All Option See Also These 15 Magnetic Eyelashes Are Ridiculously Easy To Apply Velour Lashes Magnetic Effortless Kit This brand claims its one-size-fits-all design doesn’t require any measuring or trimming before application, which is great for the lash strip novice. We also love that the liner is free of latex, parabens and mineral oil and, with proper care the lashes can be used over 30 times. And if all else fails, the kit includes a traditional glue as a backup in case you lose your magnetic liner nerve.

Best Magnetic Lashes For Everyday Falsies That Blend In With Your Natural Fringe Ardell Magnetic Naked Lashes Ardell is a classic brand for traditional faux lashes, so it’s no wonder its magnetic versions are equally natural looking. The strips are perfectly curved so they sit comfortably on the lash line with zero fuss, and the wispy, lightweight hairs blend right in with your real ones. Perfect for office to after-work drinks, these are the way to go for a subtle yet effective upgrade.

Best Magnetic Lashes For Sensitive Eyes Magnetic Lashes Made With Gentle Ingredients LashLiner Los Angeles Magnetic Eyelashes This latex-, gluten- and paraben-free and vegan liner formula is sure to be a safe bet for those with easily irritated eyes. The company offers a variety of styles and lengths so you can give your flutter some fullness without having to sacrifice your sensitive eyes or your personal style.

Best Dramatic Magnetic Lashes Lightweight Lashes That Bring On The Full Glam Lilly Lashes Magnetic Lash False Eyelashes Founded by reality TV star and glamazon Lilly Ghalichi, this brand boasts a cult following, and its magnetic lashes don’t skimp on volume either. If you’re looking for falsies that take your eyelashes to the next level, these dense strips are for you. And while they might completely transform your eye look, they won’t weigh down your eyelids (the brand is known for bringing the drama without the weight). Finally, if you care for them properly (see our maintenance tips below), you can reuse them up to 50 times—that’s a year’s worth of Saturday nights.

Best Waterproof Magnetic Lashes Top-Rated Faux Eyelashes That Won't Budge Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner And Eyelashes Kit Customers on Amazon rave that these waterproof lashes hold up all day and night without any flaking, fading or smudging. The Arishine magnetic lash kit is currently ranked number one for false lashes with more than 3,000 five-star reviews. But like most makeup in this category, you need the appropriate remover (oil cleansers and balms work wonders here) to wipe off all traces of this liner, since soap and water won’t quite do the trick.

Best Half Lash Magnetic Lashes A Half Strip With Plenty Of Volume MOST POPULAR MoxieLash Vegan Baby Lash With a cult following, MoxieLash is one of those brands that creeps its way into any beauty-fueled conversation. And while it offers plenty of full-lash styles to choose from, this half-sized version gives you some length at the outer corners for just the right amount of added drama. Try them out when you don’t feel like going full glam but refuse to step out without a little extra oomph.

What To Consider In Magnetic Lashes

Just like traditional faux lashes, magnetic versions come in a variety of styles and materials. When shopping for a pair that suits you, it’s important to consider your personal style, budget and skin type (including sensitivities and allergies).

Application

“Magnetic lashes are super easy to apply,” says Hailey Hoff, celebrity makeup artist who has worked with everyone from Audrina Patridge to Noah Cyrus. “It depends on which brand you’re using, but typically you’ll apply liner at the lash line, let it dry and then apply by starting at the inner corner lash line.”

Another method includes a liner-free option, like our best budget pick, Kiss Magnetic Lash. This option gives you the look of fuller lashes without requiring liner application; instead, you sandwich your real lashes between two magnetic strips, which also happens to make removal and cleanup a breeze.

Material

Magnetic falsies come in a variety of materials, including synthetic, silk and even human hair. Hoff’s pick? “When it comes to magnetic lashes, I look for high quality synthetic fibers with a variety of styles,” she says. She says she prefers to work with synthetic versions because they give eyes a shinier, glossier look and hold their shape and quality over time. However, if you have a sensitivity to synthetic materials or just prefer a more luxe feel, try the silk and human hair varieties.

Style

Just like traditional lash strips and professionally-applied extensions, the size and style you choose should depend on your unique eye shape and personal style preferences. Magnetic lashes come in various lengths including short, medium and long, and styles like wispy, full, dense and voluminous.