The Best Magnetic Lashes in 2022 (2025)

Its a new year and many makeup artists around the globe have participated in exciting trends. Magnetic eyelashes are one of the major fashion trends making headway this year. Obviously, you want the best glam, falsies in 2022, so we’re sharing the facts on the best magnetic eyelashes to add to your eyeliner kit.

What Are Magnetic Lashes?

A magnetic lashes kit contains fake eyelashes applied with an iron oxide magnetic liquid eyeliner instead of lash glue. This lash system gets you lashes that are full and fluttery, just like the traditional types of lashes that you’ll find on Amazon, Ulta, or your local beauty products store.

They’re easy to use for the first time, remove, and take care for; they’re also trending right now. False band lashes are safer than lash extensions and they won’t mess with your skincare routine. Falsies are the perfect addition to any makeup style, so if you don’t have any of these pairs of lashes, now is the perfect time to snag a magnetic eyelashes kit. They are easy for both beginners and lash connoisseurs, and they’ll beat even the best drugstore lashes by a long shot.

Which Lashes Are Better, Mink or Silk?

It depends on your preference, but we prefer Doe silk lashes for 2022. This year, magnetic lash technology has upped its game, so falsies come in fluffy fiber materials like silk, mink, synthetic plastics, and hybrids. Mink and silk lashes are the most popular lash types, so let’s compare those two.

First - What Are Mink Lashes?

Mink false lashes aren’t actually real mink fur. These lashes carry the mink name for their soft, matte texture that is very similar to the hair fibers of a mink. These lashes consist of synthetic PBT, which is a lightweight type of plastic. Some brands label their lashes “faux mink” to avoid confusion and most are cruelty-free or vegan.

Real mink lashes do exist, and they carry a soft, light, and fluffy, natural look similar to the look of human hair. These lashes come from the fur of, you guessed it, the mink animal. Real mink strip lashes work best for people who want a very natural style. Real mink lashes may cause allergic reactions in people with known animal allergies, and are more expensive than lashes made from other fibers.

What Are the Pros of Mink Lashes?

Many people ask what the pros and cons of mink vs. silk lashes are.

Long-lasting due to lightweight structure

Mink lashes may be considered a luxury style

Mink lashes offer an ultra-natural lash style

Mink accent lashes can level up your look by highlighting the inner corner of the eye

What Are the Cons of Mink Lashes?

Mink lashes also have negative aspects. Here are some things to consider before grabbing that applicator tool and tweezers and putting yours on.

Causes allergic reaction in people with animal allergies

Promotes inhumane practices

Loses curl easily, especially if they become wet

What Are Silk Lashes?

Brands label their lashes as 100% silk, but these types of lashes aren’t made from real silk. Silk lashes are made from a synthetic PBT fiber that is beautifully sleek and soft. These fibers are mid-weight, meaning they weigh just a little more than mink lashes. Technology is so advanced in 2022 that many companies produce beautiful “silk” lashes that look natural and similar to mink.

What Are the Pros of Silk Lashes?

Silk lashes have their selling points, too. Let’s take a look at some of the pros.

No risks for allergic reactions

Versatile — silk lashes may look natural or luxe and dramatic

Holds excellent curl

Long-lasting

Available in matte and glossy finishes

Smudge-free

Fit multiple eye shapes

What Are the Cons of Silk Lashes?

Silk lashes do not have many cons and are one of the most popular types of false lashes on the market in 2022. Here are the few cons we found with silk lashes:

Brands differ on the fiber finish of silk lashes (matte, shiny, etc.).

Some brands label their lashes as silk, but they manufacture them with unknown materials.

Doe Lashes 2.0 only utilizes vegan silk fibers for all of our lashes. This lightweight material is ultra-comfortable and lasts up to 20 wears instead of the previous 15. We redesigned our lash band for the ultimate sturdy and flexible wear easy to apply.

Doe Neo Lashes consist of hand-crafted ultra-fine wispy silk fibers and 10 powerful mini magnets. These magnetic lashes require magnetic eyeliner application to the lash line, and are reusable up to 60 times! The magnetic liquid liner is easy to apply as a regular line across your upper lash line or as a cat-eye style.

What Are the Main Differences Between Mink and Silk Lashes?

When determining which lashes best suit your lifestyle, there are a few differences to consider between mink and silk.

Silk lashes are more sturdy than mink lashes.

Silk lashes retain their shape and curl more easily than mink lashes.

Silk lashes are generally shinier than mink lashes.

Silk lashes provide a soft, natural finish.

Which Are Best: Magnetic or Glue-on Lashes?

We love both magnetic lashes and lashes applied with glue. As for the best lashes for 2022, well, that’s up to you! Here are some facts to help you determine which lashes will best suit you:

Magnetic lashes hold with magnetic liner, while the others require lash glue.

Magnetic lashes are reusable compared to glue lash types.

Both types of lashes come in many different styles, lengths, and volumes.

Both lash types must be removed with oil-free makeup remover, cleaned, and stored after wearing them.

You can wear eyeshadow and other eye makeup such as mascara with both types of lashes.

Magnetic lashes may appear more natural and comfortable to wear than the gluable types.

Some people find that magnetic lashes off easy application compared to glueable lashes.

Bottom Line

Doe Neo Lashes gets our vote for the best magnetic lash kit of 2022. Our lashes consist of hand-crafted, ultra-fine vegan silk fibers that hold their curl and shape for fabulous wear over and over again.

Neo lasheshug your eyes for an all-day, weightless, comfortable wear and gorgeous lash look. They’re so comfortable you’ll forget you’re wearing them. So, for 2022, Doe magnetic Neo Lashes are the best magnetic lashes. Find out for yourself by taking the Doe Lash Quiz to find the perfect style.

