The Best Massage Chairs (2025)

If you like the sensation of a deep-tissue massage, you may enjoy using a massage chair.

There are relatively few large-scale, peer-reviewed studies on the health benefits of massage, and there are even fewer that focus on the efficacy of mechanical massage chairs for treating back pain and other ailments. A 2017 study of 186 healthy adults found that a majority of the participants reported feeling less anxious and more tranquil after sitting in a full-body massage chair for 20 minutes, and most rated the experience as highly pleasurable. A massage chair is “not going to do anything useful in a focused, problem-solving kind of way,” said David Weintraub, a licensed massage therapist and owner of Bodyworks Massage Therapy. “But it will help sort of tonify the whole system.”

Every expert we spoke with said that getting a massage from a licensed therapist is better than the experience you get in a massage chair or with a massage gun. Those devices may release tension, but “if a true injury is causing pain, it will likely need further evaluation and attention,” said Emily Rosati, a physical therapist at Ohio State Medical Center. All of the experts we spoke with agreed that it’s important to consult a physician before using a massage chair, particularly if you have a preexisting health condition. For example, massage chairs are often touted for their ability to help circulate blood, but they shouldn’t be relied on as a treatment, according to Queensborough Community College’s Isabella Lizzul and Ronald Kornfeld. Walking is often a better way to help circulation anyway, and simply raising your arms overhead can increase heart rate.

Still, someone may benefit from using a massage chair after intense physical training, or if they have a medical condition that takes a toll on the body. People who have busy schedules or live far away from massage therapists may also want to de-stress in the comfort of their own home.

Massage chairs may also help people with consistent pain find temporary relief: “As many pain patterns get worse when we are stressed, relaxation will often take the edge off of chronic pain,” Lizzul said. There are some studies that report massage chairs show benefits in improving anxiety and depression.

These chairs are also an option for those who simply may not want to be touched, such as people with autism who experience touch sensitivity or those who find it difficult to be touched after childbirth or a sexual assault.

Most massage chairs come with a hefty price tag, however. So before you make the investment, it’s worth considering how the chair will be delivered, where it will fit in your home, and whether you’re able to carry and assemble it without the assistance of outside help.