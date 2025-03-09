The best massage chairs of 2025 (2025)

Table of Contents
The best massage chairs of 2024 Osaki 4D Pro Maestro LE Best massage chair overall Infinity Circadian Syner-D® Massage Chair Best massage chair splurge Kyota Yutaka M898 4D Massage Chair Best zero-gravity massage chair Synca Wellness CirC+ Compact Massage Chair Best compact massage chair Otamic Pro Signature Black 3D Zero-Gravity Massage Chair Best massage chair features What is the best massage chair? Which is the best massage chair for you? How did we choose these best massage chairs? What are the advantages of a massage chair? What is a zero-gravity massage chair? How much does the best massage chair cost? Are there alternative best massage chairs worth considering? Homedics Back Massager with Heat A good alternative to a full-blown massage chair Real Relax 2022 Massage Chair A good zero-gravity budget alternative Further ZDNET Tech Coverage References
Osaki 4D Pro Maestro LE | Best massage chair overall
The best massage chairs of 2025 (1)

Best massage chair overall

Osaki 4D Pro Maestro LE

Infinity Circadian Syner-D® Massage Chair | Best massage chair splurge
The best massage chairs of 2025 (2)

Best massage chair splurge

Infinity Circadian Syner-D® Massage Chair

Kyota Yutaka M898 4D Massage Chair | Best zero-gravity massage chair
The best massage chairs of 2025 (3)

Best zero-gravity massage chair

Kyota Yutaka M898 4D Massage Chair

Synca Wellness CirC+ Compact Massage Chair | Best compact massage chair
The best massage chairs of 2025 (4)

Best compact massage chair

Synca Wellness CirC+ Compact Massage Chair

Otamic Pro Signature Black 3D Zero-Gravity Massage Chair | Best massage chair features
The best massage chairs of 2025 (5)

Best massage chair features

Otamic Pro Signature Black 3D Zero-Gravity Massage Chair

Homedics Back Massager with Heat | A good alternative to a full-blown massage chair
The best massage chairs of 2025 (6)

A good alternative to a full-blown massage chair

Homedics Back Massager with Heat

Real Relax 2022 Massage Chair | A good zero-gravity budget alternative
The best massage chairs of 2025 (7)

A good zero-gravity budget alternative

Real Relax 2022 Massage Chair

Last year, about 27% of people reported getting a professional massage, according to a report from the American Massage Therapy Association -- the majority of those citing health and wellness reasons. However, if you don't have the financial or scheduling flexibility for regular massages but want to invest in your self-care, you may want to consider a massage chair.

Massage chairs offer a convenient, in-home solution with many of the same tension-relieving and relaxation benefits of a professional massage, but with a one-time hefty price tag, it's still a (literal) large investment, whether you're shopping for yourself or for a generous holiday gift.

Also:The best Black Friday deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

This list compares the intensity, techniques, body point, swanky features, and costs of the best massage chairs the market has to offer so that you can sink away from stress and into a moment of relaxation. We asked massage therapists and massage chair users for their input to determine the best massage chairs available now. Our pick for the best massage chair overall is the Osaki 4D Pro Maestro LE, thanks to its whole-body massage abilities, range of massage techniques, and easy-to-use touchscreen controls. Read on for the rest of our picks for best massage chairs.

The best massage chairs of 2024

Features: Massage styles:Six| Reclining: Yes | Heated: Yes | Track type: SL track roller | Programs:Eight| Dimensions:61.1 x 31.9 x 48.1 inches

The Osaki 4D Pro Maestro LE is the overall best massage chair, offering 4D massage in a zero-gravity package. It's most effective if users begin with body scan technology before choosing from six different massage styles across eight auto-programs. With an SL Track Roller Design, you can enjoy a whole-body massage that includes a foot and calf massage with auto leg scan and leg extension.

Additionally, the chair has a heated back roller with the intention of mimicking the sensation of a hot stone massage. To soothe tired muscles, the chair is also equipped with 32 airbags, so you can get the right kind of massage. There are also five different speed adjustments.

Best of all, the entire unit is controlled by a touchscreen remote tablet that you can use for easy one-touch management. But with stocked features comes a hefty price tag. The chair alone sells at $8,999 and may require an assembly fee if you opt for "White Glove Delivery."

Pros

  • Bluetooth
  • 4D massage
  • Three color choices

Cons

  • Maximum size 13 shoe size
  • Very pricey

Features: Massage styles:Six| Reclining: Yes | Heated: Yes |Track type: J track| Programs:Eight| Dimensions (upright): 66 x 33 x 49 inches

If you have more to spend, the Infinity Circadian Syner-D Massage Chair is well worth it. Syner-D Technology means two separate massage mechanisms to better cover your back and glutes. Its Flex-Track is a hybrid L-Track and S-Track system that gives excellent spinal decompression accompanied by a full-body massage. Begin with Truefit Body Scanning, and then add on the Triple Foot Roller Total Sole Reflexology. Infinity has packed a ton of features that includes a TrueFit™ Footrest Extension with chromotherapy lights.

You can choose from six different methods, including 4D Shiatsu and Kneading, to get exactly the type of massage you want. Other features include Intelligent Voice Command, plus SoothMe Sound Therapy with Bluetooth speakers for extra relaxation. A touch screen tablet control comes included for easy control over your massage.

Pros

  • Bluetooth
  • Charging port
  • Built-in sound therapy

Cons

  • Very expensive
  • Limited retailers

Features: Massage styles:Seven| Reclining: Yes | Heated: Yes | Intensity levels:Six| Track type: L track | Dimensions: 35 x 67 x 49 inches

The Kyota Yutaka M898 4D Massage Chair uses a 49-inch L-track to deliver a full-body massage, complete with shiatsu reflexology foot rollers. This chair promises zero gravity but lets you remain in full control to adjust the width and strength of your massage with the 4D Back and Glutes Mechanism. Additionally, the integrated air ionizer is said to reduce stress during the massage while the chair moves from your neck and shoulders all the way down to your feet.

Sensory relief brings the sounds of nature, courtesy of the Intersound Technology that is plugged into the Bluetooth speakers. The chromotherapy programs are a welcome bonus to add to the relaxation. Other features include a foldable armrest for ultimate comfort, plus a joystick control for easier management. A built-in charger is integrated into the chair, and a wired remote controls the whole unit.

Pros

  • Chromotherapy light programs
  • 4D Back and Glutes Mechanism
  • Bluetooth speakers

Cons

  • Expensive
  • 300-pound maximum

Features: Massage styles:Five| Reclining: Yes | Heated: Yes | Track type: SL track | Dimensions: 21.6 x 21.6 x 21.6 inches

If space is one of your main concerns when considering a massage chair, the Synca Wellness CirC+ Compact Massage Chair is a great compact option -- in both size and price. Measuring 21.6 x 21.6 x 21.6 inches and weighing 300 pounds, this pod-designed chair is space-conscious without skimping on performance, even equipped with a motion detection sensor to ensure that no wayward pets or small children get trapped.

Using an extended 45.5-inch SL-Track, the chair promises full coverage of the back, neck, shoulders, and glutes in a compact package that is guided by a wireless remote. There are preset cycles, too, with options that include energize, relax, and sleep to suit your mood throughout the day. Heat therapy soothes your muscles as you enjoy Quad Roller Technology, along with four different massage hands, for a more in-depth massage that fully targets each muscle.

Pros

  • Lumbar heat therapy
  • Ambient lighting
  • Three colors available

Cons

  • 264-pound maximum
  • No leg or foot massage

Features: Massage styles:Six| Reclining: Yes | Heated: Yes | Intensity levels:Five| Track type: SL track roller | Programs: 21 | Dimensions: 49 x 32 x 66 inches

With an astounding 21 programs, the Otamic Pro Signature Black 3D Zero-Gravity Massage Chair comes stacked with features. Using an SL-track rolling system, this chair begins with a computer body scan to become acquainted with your body. From there, enjoy a three-stage, zero-gravity recline, all while receiving a full-body airbag massage with foot extension and triple-action foot massager. The 3D massage mechanism delivers a full-body compression massage with lumbar heat therapy and six different massage styles to help ensure that there is something for everyone.

There are other bonuses, too. Otamic incorporates intelligent voice control with voice recognition, making this chair truly yours. Plus, you can keep your phone charged while you listen to tunes, all courtesy of the built-in charger and Bluetooth speakers.

Pros

  • 21 programs
  • Bluetooth
  • Amazon Alexa

Cons

  • Limited retailer

What is the best massage chair?

The Osaki 4D Pro Maestro LE comes at a reasonable price without sacrificing performance or features, winning our pick for best massage chair overall. To see how it compares, this is an overview of the best massage chairs.

Best massage chair

Cost

Massage styles

Osaki 4D Pro Maestro LE

$8,999

Six

Infinity Circadian Syner-D® Massage Chair

$14,999

Six

Kyota Yutaka M898 4D Massage Chair

$9,999

Seven

Synca Wellness CirC+ Compact Massage Chair

$1,000

Five

Otamic Pro Signature Black 3D Zero-Gravity Massage Chair

$2,999

Six

Which is the best massage chair for you?

Differentiating between massage chairs is not always easy. Our expert recommendations can help.

Choose this best massage chair...

If you want...

Osaki 4D Pro Maestro LE

An innovative massage chair, featuring zero-gravity reclining, HD Bluetooth speakers, Infrared heated ceramic rollers, and more.

Infinity Circadian Syner-D® Massage Chair

The best high-end massage chair equipped with a sleek tablet controller.

Kyota Yutaka M898 4D Massage Chair

A zero-gravity massage chair with custom adjustment features, space-saving technology, and maximum coverage from shoulders to calves.

Synca Wellness CirC+ Compact Massage Chair

A compact massage chair, conscious of space and price.

Otamic Pro Signature Black 3D Zero-Gravity Massage Chair

A feature-rich massage chair with modern 3D massage technology.

How did we choose these best massage chairs?

There are several factors to consider when choosing the best massage chair.

  • Intensity: A massage chair is hardly worth it if it does not have the right pressure for your body. We look for chairs that have several intensity levels to help guarantee that you receive the type of massage you want.

  • Techniques: There are several different types of massages that you can receive from a massage chair. The best massage chairs can include styles like kneading, rolling, knocking, and even shiatsu.

  • Body points: Massage chairs traditionally target your neck, shoulders, back, and glutes, but many chairs today have expanded upon that map. Now you can find massage chairs that incorporate your legs and feet for a full-body massage you are sure to appreciate.

  • Extra features: Whether it is a full-body scan or voice control, there are many bonus features that you may find with each massage chair. Some may incorporate Bluetooth speakers, AI technology, or a touchscreen tablet.

  • Cost: A massage chair is no small investment. We look for options that suit a variety of different budgets to help ensure we offer something for everyone, no matter how much you have to spend.

We also asked users about their experiences using the different massage chairs.

What are the advantages of a massage chair?

Massage chairs, like traditional physiological massage therapy, have multiple physiological and psychological benefits. According to Registered Massage Therapist, Madelaine Bate, massage chairs can reduce muscle tension and soreness, promote relaxation, improve circulation, increase range of motion, and be used to manage stress and anxiety.

"Additionally, some massage chairs offer targeted massage for specific areas of the body, such as the neck, shoulders, and lower back. However, it is important to note that massage chairs should not be used as a substitute for medical treatment for any health condition," Bate said.

A2020 clinical study on the clinical outcomes and cost-effectiveness of massage chair therapy versus basic physiotherapy in lower back pain patients echoes Bate's conclusion, with results showing that "the massage chair is a promising treatment for pain control and quality of life modification," despite not being an exact substitute for physiotherapy.

What is a zero-gravity massage chair?

While a traditional massage chair works like a recliner, a zero-gravity massage chair takes a different approach. It reclines further backward until it reaches a neutral body position for massage, moving the body into a near-vertical position. It is meant to mimic the feeling of weightlessness, putting you at ease while delivering a better massage.

From a medical standpoint, a zero-gravity chair elevates your legs above your heart, reducing pressure on the spine and lower back. In turn, this decreases pressure on the heart, allowing for better circulation. Many users find that their sleep improves, as well.

How much does the best massage chair cost?

Massage chairs can run the gamut in price, which is why it is so critical that you choose the right one. The best massage chairs vary significantly in price, ranging from $1,000 to $14,000, depending on the model you choose.

Are there alternative best massage chairs worth considering?

In our search, we found many great massage chairs. These additional five almost made our list of best massage chairs. If price is a consideration, the HoMedics Shiatsu Elite II Massage Cushion is an affordable option that could give you the massage you need. We also include two more budget-friendly, zero-gravity chairs under $1,500.

If you don't have the space or budget to invest in a full-blown massage chair, the Homedics Back massager cushion is a great alternative as it features three different massage styles, including personal shiatsu, a handheld programmed controller, and "soothing" heat.

For under $1500, the Real Relax 2022 is a great alternative, featuring a dual-core S track, full body airbags for effective compression, and a built-in Bluetooth audio player.

