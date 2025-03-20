The Best Massage Chairs To Soothe Your Muscles And Unwind (2025)

If you enjoy relieving muscle tension and reducing stress through massages, investing in one of the best massage chairs could be a great addition to your home. These chairs offer comprehensive head-to-toe massages, replicating the experience of a professional masseuse. Plus, many models come with advanced features such as heat and reclining options for added comfort. Our top recommendation is the Osaki OS-Champ Massage Chair, a plush option with five auto massage programs, two heating pads and two zero-gravity modes.

When it comes to shopping for massage chairs, there are two types of options: recliner-style chairs with massage systems targeting shoulders, back and legs, and zero-gravity chairs that enable full reclining for head-to-toe massages. While the zero-gravity style is undoubtedly relaxing, these chairs are often larger and more expensive. Nevertheless, both styles come with appealing benefits, and the choice between them depends on your lifestyle and budget. From hybrid massage pods to portable cushions adaptable to any chair, here are the best massage chairs available on the market right now.

Best Massage Chair Overall: Osaki OS-Champ Zero Gravity Massage Chair

Best Massage Chair With Heat: Latitude Run Full Body Massage Chair

Best Zero-Gravity Massage Chair: Insignia 2D Zero-Gravity Full Body Massage Chair

Best Portable Massage Chair: HoMedics Shiatsu Elite II Massage Cushion

Best Value Massage Chair: Best Choice Products Electric Massage Chair

Best Massage Chair For Watching TV: Human Touch WholeBody 7.1 Massage Chair

Best Massage Chair Overall A Deluxe Zero-Gravity Chair That Massages, Heats And Reclines MOST POPULAR Osaki OS-Champ Zero Gravity Massage Chair Dimensions: 30 x 57 x 45 inches | Weight: 190 pounds | Massage areas: Full body | Heat: Yes | Recline: Yes | Warranty: Three-year warranty Pros: Provides full-body massage from head to feet

Two zero-gravity modes

Extendable leg rests for taller individuals Cons: Heavy and bulky Osaki claims the chair is inspired by NASA technology and the OS-Champ features not one, but two different zero-gravity modes. Once you choose the recline angle that better suits you, internal machinery kneads your neck, back and thighs, and no fewer than 18 airbags on the sides apply pressure to your shoulders, arms, feet and calves. All that is complimented by the two heating pads on the lumbar area. It includes five auto massage programs for relaxation, upper and lower back, stretching and more. The OS-Champ is admittedly big and bulky (it weighs a formidable 190 pounds), but it offers near full-body coverage with extras like a footrest that can be extended by up to 7.6 inches, a wealth of customizable settings and a generous three-year warranty.

Best Massage Chair With Heat An Affordable Zero-Gravity Chair With Full-Body Heat Latitude Run Full Body Massage Chair Dimensions: 57 x 30 x 46 inches | Weight: 130 pounds | Massage areas: Full body | Heat: Yes | Recline: Yes | Warranty: One-year warranty Pros: Sleek modern appearance

Provides full-body massage with heat

Built-in Bluetooth speakers Cons: Assembly required Heat is considered a key ingredient in massage chairs because it aids in loosening your muscles and makes it easier to relax. Combine that with the fact that this Latitude Run chair can suspend your body in a neutral posture—essentially, it’s a zero-gravity chair that aligns your feet with your heart—and you have a recipe for a wonderfully relaxing experience. The footrest and headrest are adjustable, and it’s finished in a smooth faux leather that looks great. The chair includes eight rollers (each of which can roll forward or backward) and airbags that apply pressure to shoulders, arms, legs and feet. It features nine kinds of massage options, including a four-way roller massage, compression, kneading, shiatsu, full body and more—all operated from the included remote control. Our only complaint is that there is some assembly required and the pieces come in three separate boxes.

Best Zero-Gravity Massage Chair A Customized Experience Thanks To Body Scanning Technology Insignia 2D Zero-Gravity Full Body Massage Chair Dimensions: 38 x 30 x 65 inches | Weight: 187.4 pounds | Massage areas: Full body | Heat: Yes | Recline: Yes | Warranty: One-year warranty Pros: Body scanning technology provides customized treatment

Full-body massaging using rollers and air bags

Includes free delivery and setup Cons: Polyurethane leather isn’t the most durable Zero-gravity chairs have myriad benefits that include reducing stress, relaxing muscles, improving flexibility and enhancing your blood flow. While there are a variety of zero-gravity massage chairs on the market, this one from Insignia gets our stamp of approval because of its substantial customization. It’s entirely possible that no two users in your house will ever have the same experience while using this chair. That’s because it uses body scanning technology to create a custom massage treatment—using rollers, airbags and heat therapy—based on each person's height and weight. The Insignia chair comes with a heating mode and is preloaded with six 20-minute massage programs (with names like comfort, relax, energy, waist and buttocks, neck, shoulder and full body), but you also have the option to tailor sessions to your individual needs with the wired remote control. It’s finished in PU leather for easy maintenance.

Best Portable Massage Chair A Lightweight Cushion That Can Turn Any Seat Into A Massage Chair HoMedics Shiatsu Elite II Massage Cushion Dimensions: 30 x 8 x 20 inches | Weight: 13 pounds | Massage areas: Neck, shoulders and back | Heat: Yes | Recline: No | Warranty: Limited two-year warranty Pros: Lightweight and easy to move

Attaches to any type of chair

Includes both heating and massage Cons: Unable to provide leg massage When you're looking for a massage chair that can be taken on the go, it's important to find one that’s not too bulky or challenging to set up—if it's too much of a pain, chances are you'll just leave it at home. We're partial to this offering from HoMedics, because it's simple but effective with both kneading and built-in heating. You can easily cart this from room to room or even travel with it (it weighs approximately 13 pounds) and set it up on almost any kind of chair. An integrated strap system secures it to your office chair, kitchen or living room seat or any other sort of common chair. HoMedics offers shiatsu massages (a Japanese style of massage that employs kneading, tapping and pressing) to relax muscles in your neck, shoulders and back. Additionally, it has three massage modes: kneading (for deep tissue), rolling (for a mellower massage) and spot massage (to treat problem areas). It also has a limited two-year warranty.

Best Value Massage Chair A Budget-Friendly Design With Heat And Massage Modes Best Choice Products Electric Massage Chair Dimensions: 46 x 29 x 41 inches | Weight: 45 pounds | Massage areas: Back, seat, legs | Heat: Yes | Recline: Yes | Warranty: 60 days Pros: Solid features for a budget-friendly pick

Five massage settings, including heated options

Includes matching ottoman Cons: Limited warranty period

Too short for taller individuals While it may not provide the same full-body massage as more expensive chairs, this affordable option from Best Choice Products still has an impressive lineup of features. The faux leather design comes with a comfy chair and matching ottoman, and it has a total of eight massage nodes spread across the back, seat, and footrest. The wireless controller allows you to choose between five pre-programmed massages, nine intensity levels, and two modes, including options with or without heat. This chair has a double-padded backrest that makes it comfortable for lounging (even when the massage nodes aren’t on), and it can recline, as well. There’s even a built-in pocket on the side where you can store the remote or your favorite magazine. Just keep in mind that the chair isn’t the most comfortable for taller individuals due to its more compact size.

Best Massage Chair For Watching TV A Swivel Option That Makes It Easy To Kick Back And Relax Human Touch WholeBody 7.1 Massage Chair Dimensions: 44 x 28 x 40 inches | Weight: 108 pounds | Massage areas: Full body | Heat: Yes | Recline: Yes | Warranty: Three years Pros: Swivel base rotates smoothly

Can be used for full-body or targeted massages

More stylish design than other models Cons: Very slow to recline One of the single biggest frustrations for massage chair owners is how heavy and cumbersome they’re to move around. This model from Human Touch mitigates a lot of the problems with repositioning your massage chair by including a swivel base so you can swing it around easily to point in any direction. The Human Touch has five auto-massage programs (full, upper, lower, relax and rejuvenate), heating in the lower back area and seamless orbital massagers that dole out a deep tissue massage without pinching. All-in-all it makes it easy to kick back and relax.

Why Trust Forbes Vetted

This story has been overseen by a team of experienced editors on the Forbes Vetted home and kitchen team, who have authored, researched, tested and edited a wide range of home and lifestyle content.

To find the best massage chairs, we took our own notions of relaxation into consideration and considered all the added functions that make these chairs ideal for using in our personal spaces. We started by identifying the top-rated options on the market, noting each chair’s price, settings and additional features.

We also consulted with Mary Thiel, MPT at Michigan State University Health Care Physical & Occupational Therapy Clinic, who spoke to the benefits of massage therapy and massage chairs, specifically.

We refresh this story regularly to ensure that the prices and information are up to date and our picks still represent our best recommendations. It was last updated in October 2024 by home and kitchen editor, Sholeen Damarwala .

What To Look For In A Massage Chair

Massage Tracks

There are two main styles of massage tracks that you’ll find in most massage chairs. S-tracks move nodes in a wave-like pattern, relieving tension by moving up and down the natural curves of your spine. S-tracks tend to be more affordable, but they don’t massage as much of your body.

L-tracks have a similar motion to S-tracks, but they also move down through your glutes and the back of the lower legs, providing more coverage. These are ideal if you want to target the lower areas of your body, but they do tend to cost more.

Rollers

As you compare different massage chairs, you’ll likely see terms like 2D, 3D or 4D rollers, which refer to the range of movement of the massage nodes. The most basic option is 2D rollers, which simply move up and down or side-to-side, while 3D rollers can also move back and forth, pressing into your body.

If you want the ultimate massage experience, look for 4D rollers, which are able to replicate specific styles of massages by incorporating different movements and speeds.

Heat

If you have sore muscles, a massage chair with a heating function can be beneficial to helping you relax. Many massage chairs offer heat in the lumbar (or lower back) area, but more advanced models may offer a heating function across your whole body.

Additional Features

There are a number of other features that you may want to look for in a massage chair. For instance, some chairs offer body-scanning, which automatically adjusts the settings based on your height and weight, resulting in a more effective massage. Other chairs have built-in airbags, which provide gentle compression to help relieve tension and stiffness.

Benefits And Drawbacks Of Massage Chairs

There are several advantages to having your own personal massage chair at home:

More accessible: “People are less intimidated by the massage chair than they are of a real, live massage therapist,” explains Mary Thiel, MPT at Michigan State University Health Care Physical & Occupational Therapy Clinic.

“People are less intimidated by the massage chair than they are of a real, live massage therapist,” explains Mary Thiel, MPT at Michigan State University Health Care Physical & Occupational Therapy Clinic. Health benefits: Massage chairs have been shown to help with pain reduction, healthier blood pressure and promote better heart rate levels.

Massage chairs have been shown to help with pain reduction, healthier blood pressure and promote better heart rate levels. Relaxation: Reclining in a massage chair is a great way to unwind after a long day and can help reduce stress levels.

However, there are a few downsides to consider, as well:

Size and weight: Massage chairs are weighty pieces of furniture and not easily moved, so you’ll need to make sure you have enough room for one in your home.

Massage chairs are weighty pieces of furniture and not easily moved, so you’ll need to make sure you have enough room for one in your home. Price: Because most massage chairs cost several hundred dollars, make sure you’ll get as much use out of the chair as possible—if you’re the type who only occasionally gets massages, investing in a pricey massage chair may not be worth it for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Do Massage Chairs Last? If you invest in a high-quality massage chair, it can last 10 to 20 years, depending on how frequently you use it and how well it's maintained. What Is The Best Massage Chair To Buy? Finding the best massage chair will ultimately depend on a number of factors. First, these often take up a hefty amount of space (they have a sizable width, but also will need ample room length-wise when they are in the reclined position). They are also a pricey investment and will need a dedicated space to sit, as they’re not easy to move. Some models offer more massage options than others, some heat up and some even have USB ports to charge gadgets. Perhaps you want one with a cup holder, or one that swivels so that you can view different areas of the room. For a traditional chair that impressed us with its functionality and looks, we think the best massage chair to buy is the Osaki OS-Champ Zero Gravity Massage Chair, which is inspired by technology used at NASA and boasts 18 airbags (as well as heating pads) to hit and untie every stressed and knotted pressure point you might have in your back, shoulders, arms and legs. Are Massage Chairs Worth The Price? If you are a massage fanatic, and spend time and money seeking out ways to unwind on a massage table regularly, this might be the chair you’ve been waiting for. If regular massages are always on your personal wellness agenda, a massage chair at home is an investment worth making. For those who only get massages occasionally or lack the space to accommodate one of these bulky chairs, it may be best to stick to a portable massage pad or a very relaxing recliner that’s friendlier on the wallet.

