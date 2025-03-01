The Best Men's Grooming Products of 2024: Expert Approved (2025)

As another year draws to a close, prepare for the social media onslaught of everyone’s individual ‘wrapped list’ of epic achievements, personal bests, fabulous holidays and career highs from the past 12 months. High fives all round for those who smashed it in 2024. And, if you didn’t? Next year is always there for the taking. In grooming, we have simple goals: to end the year looking good and smelling great; the rest can wait.

It’s easy to achieve with the help of the following list. No less than five sensational scents, four potent facial serums, three aspirational body cleansers, two awesome eye treatments and one sold-out hair-thickening powder made the cut. There’s also five home fragrance solutions, one sleep-giving wonder supplement, a super stylish hot water bottle and an innovative fragrance finder.

So, eat and drink your fill, as the best skin, hair and body treatments are here to help you take your best self into 2025.

EveryHuman at The Fragrance Shop

Last minute present inspiration? Finding a fragrance for someone can be tricky.

In-store sales assistants are a treasure trove of intel (we always ask what’s hot or not), but why not let the algorithm decide? At The Fragrance Shop’s spacious flagship store on Oxford Street, you can watch personal scents being made. The EveryHuman algorithmic perfumery experience is a novel and encouraging way to find the perfect olfactory match. Using the insights of a fairly lengthy multiple choice – and yes, it even asks if you’re answering honestly – EveryHuman crafts different scents based on your particular preference.

At The Fragrance Shop, this process generates a bespoke code to be entered into the EveryHuman machine. Like a Wonka-inspired chemistry set, individual bottles are sent down the conveyor, and drops of pre-selected accords are collected as they go.

The result is three one-of-a-kind 5 ml scents to match your personal profile that can be layered together in a unique combination or worn individually. Can’t make it to London? Do it online, and have it shipped to their door.

See more at everyhuman.com

CeraVe Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

Forget tan lines; all that remains from our summer getaway are distant memories of nice weather and a stubborn credit card balance. As we enter dull, blotchy skin season, we need an antidote to the festive splurge/viral soup.

Forget about ‘let it snow’. It’s time to ‘let it glow’ with the help of CeraVe’s super brightening serum. Made with the brand’s signature ceramide complex, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin B5 and 10% pure Vitamin C.

The high strength, lightweight gel texture tackles fine lines, uneven texture and dullness in one shot without leaving any tacky feeling or shine behind.

Buy now at Boots

Buly Home Fragrance

Buly has come up trumps with a flurry of creative diffusers to scent your home, workspace or WC.

The decorative ceramic pencils complement any desk or bookshelf; the antique-style scented Alabaster stone is a small object that can fit just about anywhere; the metal box can be dangled from a hanger, a door knob or in the car; and the discreet scented matches can wipe out any unpleasant odour in a strike.

You’ll never look at a cheap plug-in the same way again.

Buy now at Buly1803

Creed Royal Mayfair

Creed has plundered the archive to resurrect a fan favourite, Royal Mayfair, for a well-timed comeback. Under the house banner of ‘millésime,’ Creed compares these creations to wine of a fine vintage.

Inspired by the regal charm of London’s Mayfair, this reimagined scent keeps the eucalyptus, rose and cedar notes from the original composition, adding bergamot and aromatic essence around a floral heart of tuberose and jasmine, with base notes of ambroxan, musk and vetiver.

At first sniff, it’s an elegant, delicate combination of tuberose and bergamot.

Buy now at Creed

Atkinson’s Reserve Collection

Born for Eternity Shine Despite Everything



British perfumer Atkinson’s has been around since 1799, an astonishingly long time. During the exciting discovery of Tutankhamun’s Egyptian tomb in the 1920s, they created an original series inspired by the event. Fast forward to today and perfumer Jordi Fernández has been digging up the archives. The best work always comes from the most compelling brief; these two creations from the new Reserve Collection absolutely nail it.

Bringing the Pharaoh back to the modern day, Born for Eternity is a rich oud loaded with a sense of historical gravitas. Entombed in a gilded box, the detailed composition is made from three main accords of Power (saffron, pink pepper, cardamon, coriander seed and incense) Absolute Luxury (geranium, oud wood, baies roses and sweet praline) and Unforgettable (leather, ambermax and akigalawood).

Shine Despite Everything has a similarly rich back story, based on the life of trailblazing actress late 19th-century actress Sarah Bernhardt. It’s a very seductive combination of Flamboyant Accord (incense, turmeric seeds, pimento berry), Avant Gardista accord (orris, caramel, ambrofix and rosyfolia) and Charismatic Accord (coumarin, vanilla Madagascar and akigalawood).

One leans more masculine, and one leans more feminine, but this fragrant pair will smell great on whoever chooses to wear it.

Buy now at Atkinsons

The BaByliss Super-X S996U suits those looking for a smooth, close shave or precise stubble control, given the adjustable settings between 0.4 and 5mm. It’s ideal for daily maintenance and light beard grooming, and it has many versatile features, including four heads and a nose trimmer. Conveniently cordless and waterproof for in-shower use, it has excellent battery life (60-75 mins) and a digital display.

So, what else justifies the premium price? It’s a professional-grade tool. The Super-X boasts self-sharpening, Japanese steel precision blades and a floating head for comfortable contouring, and it relies on XTP (extreme power technology) to enable faster cutting speeds and less clogging.

Buy now at Amazon

Byredo Alphabeta Hot Water Bottle

Trust Byredo to turn the practical into a must-have. What can only be described as a ‘not-your-Nana’s-hot-water bottle’, the perfumer-lifestyle brand has taken the humble personal heating device of old and given it a huggable, cosy wool and cashmere coat in super festive shades.

And, who needs a Christmas PJs moment when there’s an Alphabeta blanket and stocking to match?

Buy now at Byredo

Commune Seymour Bath Salts

Nothing is more restorative than a steaming hot bath when you’ve been chilled to the bone. And Commune knows how to turn a perfunctory soak into a spa ritual.

Rich in minerals, the Seymour bath salts are made in Somerset from pink Himalayan salt, black Hawaiian lava sea salt, grey Celtic sea salt from Brittany, and a rapturous medley of essential oils. It also contains activated charcoal to remove toxins and impurities from the skin and revive sore muscles.

Luxuriate in the aromatic blend of grapefruit, lemongrass, geranium, clary sage, lavender, galbanum, hiba wood and cypress.

Buy now at Commune

Augustinus Bader The Rich Shampoo

Need to rescue your hair? In trials, Augustinus Bader’s new Rich Shampoo produced impressive results. Within four weeks, users saw a noticeable reduction in build-up, breakage, shedding and frizz and an increase in shine.

It contains the TFC8 cellular renewal formula as per the expert skincare range, along with moringa, pomegranate and baobab oils, black oat complex, and brassica seed extract to deliver key nutrients to soothe the scalp and improve the structure of the hair follicles.

We noticed our hair felt super smooth and silky after just one use.

Buy now at Sephora

Buly Great Traveller’s Kit

The golden age of travel? We missed it. However, Buly’s blowout case of grooming marvels looks like a prop from the Grand Budapest Hotel. With personalised monogram lettering on the tag, it should come with a porter. Instead, it contains 15 Officine essentials, organised and held neatly in place, with top-to-toe items and essential tools like a mirror, comb, and toothbrush.

It costs more than the average budget flight, but we’re certain it’s a nicer experience.

Buy now at Buly1803

Jusbox Fifty Four

New Year’s Eve is the night to whip up some disco fever with this evocative scent by Jusbox. Channelling the legendary parties at Andy Warhol’s Studio 54, this Eau de parfum is a heady cocktail of addictive creamy piña colada, cardamom, davana, Rhum, vanilla, sandalwood, tobacco and patchouli.

Fewer pills and orgies, but when you’re wearing Fifty Four, who can say where the night might take you?

Buy now at Harrods

Dr. Squatch Lather Up Bundle

Sometimes, we get nostalgic for those Kellogg’s mini cereal boxes. Here’s an adult alternative. This bundle of half-sized shower gels from Dr. Squatch covers all bases: one for the gym kit, one for the travel bag, and one for the shower.

Dr. Squatch’s skin-kind, all-natural formula is free from hormone-disrupting parabens and phthalates and drying sulphates. And, it’s a chance to sample the top scents in one go, with dreamy Coconut Castaway, invigorating Pine Tar and rejuvenating Fresh Falls.

Which one will be your Coco Pops?

Buy now at Dr Squatch

Patricks HP1 Ultra Matte-Thickening Hair Powder

How impressive is this product? It sold out within 48 hours across the UK and the US. Never fear; the re-stock will come, and when it does, you’ll be able to get your hands on this high-performance thickening powder.

The advanced formula contains Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, a combination of Vitamin H (biotin) and GHK peptide, which supports protein production to help strengthen and repair thinning hair. Plus, Hairdian reduces sebum and strengthens and stimulates dormant follicles, while ginger root stimulates scalp circulation and provides a healthier environment for the hair roots.

Delivered through a fine mist pump, you’ll appreciate the light to medium hold, mattifying texture and natural, boosted look.

Buy now at Patricks

Troubadour Rig Case 2.0

Stylish London bag maker Troubadour excels at matching form with function. The Rig Case 2.0 is an excellent storage solution for toiletries (or tech accessories), and it looks good, too.

Crafted from special FortiWeave waterproof fabric and smart vegan leather, it’s also collapsible, making it easier to store when not in use.

Offering a 4-litre capacity, it boasts a double zip opening for easy access, multiple mesh compartments, a zipped external pocket, a grab handle for easy hanging and an AirTag pocket so you can track its progress from the hold to baggage reclaim.

Buy now at Farfetch

Youth To The People Superfood Skin Drip Smooth + Glow Serum

Like vitamin infusion for the face, this strengthening and brightening serum is packed with healthy greens. Peptides and niacinamide support cold-pressed broccoli, kale and dandelion root in a superfood blend that can be used both mornings and evenings, worn just on its own, or layered under heavier products as your skin needs.

Deeply hydrating, skin feels great all day.

Buy now at SpaceNK

Necèssaire The Body Wash Santal

It’s around now that ‘winter skin’ kicks in for the most neglected body parts – so that’s everything below the chin, then? Gift your rough hide this game-changing body wash.

The original Eucalyptus is Necessaire’s ultimate comforting cleanser. Relying on an oil-in-gel glycerin-based formula, it contains skin-loving Vitamins A, C, E and Omega 6/9 and niacinamide to protect the skin barrier. It’s also P.H. balanced and free from harsh skin-stripping SLS / SLES (sulphates). Building on the best-seller status, there are three additional scented versions that cater to different skin concerns.

Santal is the therapeutic one for depleted skin with minerals rich in Epsom salt, magnesium, zinc and silica. Hinoki is the softening one, with 6% exfoliating acids, resveratrol and niacinamide to help resurface bumpy skin and uplifting notes of the Japanese cedar oil, citrone, basil and vetiver. Olibanum, the radiant one, contains special enzymes and niacinamide to clear out dead skin cells.

What’s more, they look the business and double as a rich bath foam.

Buy now at SpaceNK

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

Skin feeling a little parched? We’re certain that a few weeks of booze and cheese-related activities aren’t going to help, so get ahead of the January game with The Ordinary’s most excellent hydrator, 2.0.

The essential serum has been upgraded and contains five forms of hyaluronic acid, ceramides and pro-vitamin B5. Results are pretty instant, so marvel at this best-selling serum’s wrinkle-shrinking, plumping and tightening capabilities.

Buy now at The Ordinary

Diome Rested

Waking up feeling unrefreshed? Experiencing a slow start to the day? Or finding yourself awake at 3am for no reason? When it’s hard to get decent shut-eye, it’s tempting to rely on sleep aids, but some can be habit-forming or leave a groggy, sluggish feeling in their wake.

Rested by Diome works naturally, using calming plant extracts like chamomile, linden and lemon verbena, along with essential minerals and, crucially, magnesium bis-glycinate.

This type of magnesium is the best and easiest for the body to absorb. Not only can Rested help get you to sleep, but it can also help keep you asleep, minimising night awakenings and helping you feel more alert and energised the next day. How do we know? Because that’s exactly how we feel after we take it.

Buy now at Diome

A.P.C Hand Cream

Give your mitts some love this winter with this A.P.C. hand cream. As arbiters of quiet, confident style, A.P.C took great care to create environmentally sound products with an independently verified Cosmos Organic rating for its first self-care range.

Made with 99.5% natural ingredients, of which 81% are from organic sources, this gentle formula is made with sunflower seed oil, shea butter and squalene. Nourishing and protecting, it has a very pleasant scent of orange blossom.

Buy now at A.P.C.

Ole Henriksen Double Rewind Pro-Grade 0.3% Retinol Serum

Hold tight to your Peter Pan looks with this super-powered, anti-ageing serum from Danish skincare guru Ole Henriksen. Retinol is the best skincare active out there to prevent signs of wear and tear, but you must be diligent to get the benefit.

At 0.3% concentration, start using this once or twice a week and slowly build a tolerance. Stick with it, it promises a smoother texture and reduced lines within two weeks.

The other retinol rules to note: always protect the skin with an SPF during the day and swerve any products containing high-strength Vitamin C.

Buy now at Lookfantastic

Innisfree Green Tea Caffeine Bright-Eye Serum

Want to look bright-eyed and bushy-tailed in the morning? We can’t help with the tail, but this eye roller from Innisfree can definitely deliver the peepers.

Soothing and smoothing, it contains hyaluronic acid, squalane and niacinamide to plump out fine lines and brighten the eye area. Caffeine deflates any bags, and the feel of the cold metal ball on puffy, sunken eyelids provides an instant refresher at any time of day, but especially on a hangover.

Buy now at Cult Beauty

Super Facialist Invigorating Face Scrub For Men

January is a five-week marathon until the next payday. Make the pennies go the distance with this affordable face scrub from Super Facialist.

It uses a combination of Icelandic volcanic sand, cactus water, aloe vera and niacinamide to power blast dead skin cells and reveal brighter, fresher skin.

Buy now at Super Facialist

Paul Smith Home Merrymaker Candle

Light a candle to beat the long evenings with this warming edition from Paul Smith. Merrymaker is an evocative seasonal scent with notes of cardamom, pepper, fir balsam and mahogany that’s like Christmas in a glass.

Buy now at John Lewis

Harry’s Beard Care Bundle

Want a New Year’s resolution that you can actually keep? Stop neglecting your beard and use Harry’s new duo: a dedicated Beard & Face Wash and a Beard Conditioning Spray.

Scented with refreshing orange, ginger and cedar, the non-drying cleanser cares for both skin and stubble, while the conditioner uses a blend of oils and shea butter to soften and nourish the hair.

Buy now at Harry’s

Aesop Immaculate Facial Tonic

While toner can seem an extraneous step in a personal care routine, it can make all the difference. Used on clean skin directly after washing, the Immaculate Face Tonic exfoliates, hydrates and primes the skin for further products in one go.

Mucor Miehei Extract comes from a fungus and is a natural exfoliant. Vitamin B5 and B3 (panthenol and niacinamide) balance and soften the skin, while rose petal, sandalwood and frankincense essential oils create a calming scent to help start or end the day.

Dull, patchy or mature skin? This one’s for you.

Buy now at Sephora

Monpure Follicle Boost Hair Density Serum

Originally developed for women, we’re happy to pinch this award-winning retinol-based, anti-hair loss serum for our own grooming cabinet. It works by stimulating the dormant follicles, which increase as we mature.

Applied around the hairline and roots, it absorbs easily, smells fresh and doesn’t leave the hair looking oily. It needs consistent use for several months to work, but successfully, the ‘before and after’ images and glowing reviews should provide some encouragement.

Buy now at Monpure

Commune Seymour Body Wash

Commune is our hot favourite for knocking the other one (amber bottle, black and white label) off the top of the style tree. The art direction and packaging here are top-notch, with high-quality, matt aluminium bottles and aesthetically pleasing pumps.

The gentle sulphate, paraben and petrochemical-free formula is holistically scented with grapefruit, lavender, clary sage, geranium, cypress and hiba wood.

While at first it looks expensive, this size is almost guaranteed to last for a full year or longer for the frugal.

Buy now at Commune

D.S. & Durga Big Sur Eucalyptus

What started as a limited edition now gains its rightful place in the permanent collection, thanks to pressure from loyal fans of the Big Sur After Rain candle. We’ve never been to Big Sur, but Pacific California can be reached with just a spritz.

Deep, spicy and green, it uses notes of wet woods, pacific spray and eucalyptus globulus, cardamom, rosemary and magnolia, eucalyptus cone, cypress and dry leaves, to perfectly capture soaring red woods and foggy, salty air.

Buy now at SpaceNK

Grown Alchemist Hydra-Restore Eye Serum

Got eye bags to blitz? This lightweight, silky serum is expert at de-puffing the under eye and brightening dark circles, using an intensely hydrating combination of hyaluronic acid, organic gentian root extract and anti-inflammatory probiotics.

Buy now at Amazon

Ole Henriksen Après Skin Multi-Use Rich Rescue Crème

New for next year and launching on 3rd January, this versatile winter hydrator can be used as a face cream, applied in thicker layers like a treatment mask, or reserved for dry patches, hands or elbows.

Rich and velvety in texture, it combines 4 ceramide complexes, hyaluronic and polyglutamic acid, Scandinavian super berry oils, vitamins, minerals and even electrolytes to send stressed skin into a speedy recovery.

Piste or sofa-bound, it’s a sure-fire saviour for seasonal skin complaints.

Buy now at Ole Henriksen