The Best Microcurrent Device for At-Home Body Treatments (2025)

Image from Tarin WIlliams

In this post, I’ll highlight the top Microcurrent Device to tighten & tone your body at home.



OMG Besties: This Smart Beauty Microcurrent Device Is Literally a Game-Changer! Listen up, skincare lovers! As an esthetician, I've literally tried every beauty gadget under the sun, but I'm actually obsessed with my latest discovery - the Nu Skin RenuSpa iO The first at home handheld Microcurrent Device. Let me spill the tea on why this smart beauty device is about to become your new holy grail. I'm sure you have heard of snatching your face with Microcurrent, but now let's focus on the body too!!

The Skinny on What Makes This Microcurrent Device Different Okay, so you know how most at-home devices are kind of... meh? Well, this one's different, I swear! The RenuSpa iO uses something called Adaptive Microcurrent Technology (fancy, right?), which basically means it's smart enough to adjust to YOUR specific skin. Like, imagine having a bestie who just knows exactly what your skin needs - that's what this device does! It literally uses electronic wavelengths to feel your skin on your stomach, arms, thighs, booty and literally adjusts the electric current intensity to what you need. Actually insane?! Pro Tip: Make sure you use it with their included Conductive Gel (trust me on this one, it makes ALL the difference). If you really want to amp up the Microcurrent, check out the other recommended serums below!

Smart Features That Actually Make Sense Y'all, they really said "future of skincare" with this one! The microcurrent device connects to an app on your phone, and it's like having a personal skincare coach in your pocket. No more guessing if you're doing it right - the app's got your back! You don't HAVE to use the app though if you're short on time. You can just hold the power button and tap through how many minutes you want to do your session for (1-5) and apply the microcurrent device to your skin to get going!

Microcurrent Benefit #1: Depuff Skin Appearance

Microcurrent Benefit #2: Tighten, Tone & Smooth the Skin

2. Revitalize (The Good Stuff): Snatches and sculpts like nobody's business

Smooths out those annoying dimples

Gives you that lifted look we're all after

Firms everything up (like a mini facelift, but make it natural) So you have dimpled thighs like everyone else, but short season is coming quicker than you thought. RenuSpa Microcurrent Device with the Dermatic Effects serum will work to smooth dimpled skin appearance, hydrate and smooth any rippling. Image from Tarin Williams

Microcurrent Benefit #3: Massage & Unwind

3. Refresh (The Self-Care Moment): The massage feels like HEAVEN

Perfect for those end-of-day relaxation vibes

Your skin will literally thank you You know that white noise ocean waves sound that immediately puts you in a relaxed spa like state? The Renuspa Microcurrent Device makes this sound throughout your entire session. Relaxed & Tightened? Yes, please. Image from Pinterest

Pros: Depuffs the skin’s appearance

Your skin will feel energized

Lifts your mood, improves overall feelings of wellbeing and helps you look and feel better Cons: Takes only 5 minutes

Some Contraindications See Also Microcurrent Stimulation for Degenerative Eye Conditions (Macular Degeneration & Retinitis Pigmentosa) - Acupuncture , Dry Needling, Prolotherapy in Tampa, FL

View Renuspa Microcurrent Device

Clinical Results That Prove Microcurrent Actually Works

Forty-two subjects between 25–65 years of age were recruited to complete a Nu Skin RenuSpa iO regimen for 12 weeks. The subjects used the RenuSpa iO device with Nu Skin Conductive Gel (Included) five times a week for five minutes per area(e.g., back of upper arm, back of upper thigh (buttocks),and abdomen). To assess visible skin depuffing, toning, and sculpting, thigh and arm circumferences were taken at baseline and weeks 2, 4, 8, and 12. Statistically significant reductions were noted throughout the 12 weeks of the study. Comparing use after 12 weeks to baseline, statistically relevant data shows the ability of the Nu Skin RenuSpa iO device,through skin stimulation, to visibly tone, hydrate, and reduce the appearance of dimpled skin on the upper thigh and abdomen.Subjects also noted improvements in their skin’s appearance within the following attributes for each area Firmness

Smoothness

Contour

How to Use Microcurrent Device

Use NuSkin RenuSpa iO with Nu Skin® Conductive Gel on clean skin. For best results, use the microcurrent device 3 to 5 times a week per area. Do not use the device daily. Each session can last up to 5 minutes. See the User’s Manual or connect to Nu Skin Vera for full usage instructions. Re-apply gel as needed during the session to ensure smooth, continuous connectivity between the skin and device. Hot Tip: Grab the Moisture Mist and re-wet your skin when the serum stars to dry up to help the microcurrent device continue to glide! Wipe off any remaining product with a damp cloth. For best results, cleanse with ageLOC Dermatic Effects Polish as the first step, followed by ageLOC Dermatic Effects Body Contouring Lotion at the end of your routine. Grab the Dermatic Effects Trio for the best results!

Personal Microcurrent Results: Smoothing Cellulite on my Thighs!!

Image from Tarin Williams

Why I'm Literally Obsessed With Microcurrent As someone who gives facials all day, I know good skincare tech when I see it. This device is giving professional-grade results at home, and I'm here for it! The design is super comfortable to use (no awkward angles or weird pinching), and it just works.

Visit our online store

The Author: Tarin Lyn Williams Tarin Lyn is a Virtual Esthetician with close to a decade in experience. She now finds her passion in helping other Estheticians build their businesses online and sharing her favorite skincare products. In her spare time, she runs a coastal inspired online boutique which is her little girl dream. Follow Tarin on Instagram

What Makes the Nu Skin RenuSpa Microcurrent Device Unique? RenuSpa iO is a complete reimagination of the at-home spa experience. It utilizes a powerful Adaptive Microcurrent Technology that continuously adapts to the changes in your skin conductivity throughout each session to provide you with an optimal and comfortable experience. RenuSpa iO also incorporates one-of-a-kind, patent-pending metallic node design that helps provide a smooth, comfortable massage while contributing to skin stimulation. It’s designed to perfectly fit the contours of your body and glide smoothly over your skin. Through skin stimulation, this system not only helps to contour and beautify the skin, but also helps depuff the skin’s appearance and relax and refresh your body for an overall uplifting experience as you personalize your wellness and beauty journey. Why are there different movements for RenuSpa iO? Users looking for restoring benefits will focus on basic upward/inward movements of the entire area. When looking to revitalize your appearance, use movements that are directed up and/or inward and focus on more targeted areas,but also provide some gentle massaging of the area to help improve the appearance of the skin. During a Refresh routine, specific body areas are being targeted through gentle massage to help you feel overall relaxed and refreshed.Therefore, smaller, circular, upward/inward motions are desired.

What is the maximum amount of time recommended to use RenuSpa iO Microcurrent Device?

Use Nu Skin RenuSpa iO with Nu Skin Conductive Gel on clean skin. For best results, use the microcurrent device 3 to 5 times a week for up to five minutes per area. Do not use the device daily. Why do the metallic nodes have such a unique shape? We designed the Nu Skin RenuSpa iO microcurrent device’s one-of-a kind metallic nodes to help provide a smooth, comfortable massage while contributing to skin stimulation. Plus, we designed them to perfectly fit to the contours of your body and glide smoothly over your skin.

NU SKIN VERA® APP FEATURES

A library of routines for all of your Restore, Revitalize, and Refresh needs.

Guided Tutorials to help you every step of the way with result-driven instructions

View live data insights through M-Power Insights which displays, in real-time, the power of Adaptive Microcurrent Technology.

Delivers complementary product recommendations to help you reach your personal skincare goals.

Designed to provide a personalized iO Score to help you stay motivated and reach your wellness and beauty goals.

Developed to track your unique usage with fun, incentivizing badges.