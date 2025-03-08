The Best Microcurrent Devices for Toning the Face and Neck, According to Dermatologists (2025)

Congratulations! If you’ve made it here, it means you’ve graduated to the next level in your skin-care routine: microcurrent devices. Other tiers include red light therapy, LED face masks, and various beauty tools—with suitable options across each for the more advanced and those just getting to know the treatment method. As far as the best microcurrent facial devices go, the technology offers one of the quickest ways to de-puff skin and provide a subtle lift before a night out. Esthetician Elizabeth Grace Hand explains the nitty-gritty: “Microcurrent therapy technology delivers low-level electrical currents to tone and shape the muscles in the face. These currents mimic the body’s natural electrical impulses, improving muscle tone and firmness, and aiding ATP (adenosine triphosphate) production for enhanced collagen production.”

Microcurrent face massagers are typically on the more expensive end of the spectrum, so we did the work of sorting through the options. Keep reading for seven of the best microcurrent devices on the market for both the face and body, along with insights from dermatologists about how they work, when to expect results, and recommendations for which microcurrent gels to use in tandem.

What is microcurrent?

Do microcurrent devices really work?

Do dermatologists recommend microcurrent devices?

What gels can be used with microcurrent?

What to Look for in a microcurrent device

Meet the experts

Best Overall: NuFace Trinity

Why We Love It : Hand loves the NuFace because it’s adjustable, easy to use, and compact, making it ideal for both home use and travel. “I make gentle upward strokes on my skin for 5 to 20 minutes, depending on the target areas and specific NuFace routine,” she explains. It can be used all over the face and in areas where Botox isn’t suitable, like smile lines, the jawline, the forehead, and the area between the eyebrows (which, in our case, tends to reside in a tense, worried state).

Specs : 335 microamps at highest intensity

: 335 microamps at highest intensity FDA-cleared : Yes

: Yes Treatment Modes : Three to five settings with intensity ranges of microcurrent

: Three to five settings with intensity ranges of microcurrent How to Use It: Cleanse your face with an oil-free cleanser, then apply a few drops of one of the Super Booster serums (sold separately) onto your fingertips. Massage the serum into clean, dry skin until fully absorbed. Apply a mask-like layer of your chosen microcurrent activator in sections as you use the device.

Best for Facial Toning: ZIIP Nanocurrent and Microcurrent Device

Why We Love It : To supplement in-studio microcurrent facials, esthetician Kate O’Grady recommends the Ziip Halo device to all of her clients. “I love this device because it utilizes dual wavelengths: microcurrent and nanocurrent. The microcurrent contracts the muscles, helping to lift and create definition on the face,” she explains. “Ziip’s nanocurrent technology penetrates deeper into the skin to stimulate ATP, which is cellular energy that promotes collagen and elastin production.” Vogue contributor Veronica Cristino wrote in her Ziip Halo review that “after two continuous months of use, the skin appears more toned, fresh, bright, and contoured—particularly around the jaw and nasolabial area.” Cristino added that “the basic treatment takes only three minutes and is easy to incorporate into your existing skin-care routine.” Plus, “it’s low effort, simply having to pass the tool over your face.”

Specs : 50 Hz frequency, 900 nanoamps to 400 microamps power levels

: 50 Hz frequency, 900 nanoamps to 400 microamps power levels FDA-cleared : Yes

: Yes Treatment Modes : 26 unique combinations of waveform and intensity

: 26 unique combinations of waveform and intensity How to Use It: Apply four to eight pumps of Electric Complex Gel on clean, dry skin, then activate your device by touching the globes or using the Ziip app. After your facial treatment, wipe and safely store your device, rinse off any excess gel, and continue with your skin-care routine. For optimal results, use three to five times per week for at least six weeks, and remember to conduct a sensitivity test before initial use.

Fastest Device: Foreo Bear

Why We Love It : If you’re strapped for time, this is the tool for you—and O’Grady agrees. For a quick lift, the Foreo Bear offers a two-minute treatment and is FDA-cleared with third-party clinical trials. “Users sensitive to microcurrent can easily use this device as it comes with 10 levels of microcurrent,” she says. “I also love that it has a silicone ergonomic design and a two-year warranty, which is rare in the skin-care device world.”

Specs : 10 microcurrent levels, 90 treatments per USB charge

: 10 microcurrent levels, 90 treatments per USB charge FDA-cleared : Yes

: Yes Treatment Modes : 10 microcurrent levels

: 10 microcurrent levels How to Use It: Cleanse your face and neck thoroughly to remove any residue. Apply a conductive gel and massage until absorbed. Activate the microcurrent device by pressing the universal button. Adjust intensity levels with quick presses of the button. Lightly press the spheres to your face and glide the device as desired.

Best Multiuse: TheraFace Pro

Why We Love It : With eight unique modalities in one compact device, it’s almost impossible to dislike the TheraFace Pro. The microcurrent therapy head, in particular, provides gentle stimulation that feels amazing on the skin, helping to firm and plump while enhancing muscle definition and sculpting the face and neck (yes, it’s safe to use on the neck area). The best part is that you can customize the experience and follow up with one of the many attachments.

Specs : 3-mm amplitude, three speeds (1750, 2100, 2400 PPMs)

: 3-mm amplitude, three speeds (1750, 2100, 2400 PPMs) FDA-cleared : Yes

: Yes Treatment Modes : Percussive facial therapy, microcurrent therapy, LED red light therapy, LED blue light therapy, LED red + infrared light therapy, and deep cleansing

: Percussive facial therapy, microcurrent therapy, LED red light therapy, LED blue light therapy, LED red + infrared light therapy, and deep cleansing How to Use It: The device beeps once every 15 seconds during facial therapy (excluding percussive attachments) to signal moving to a new area. The middle ring button adjusts the intensity for microcurrent, LED therapy, and hot/cold rings. Always use the microcurrent attachment with the included conductive gel!

Best for Facial Massage: Solawave Radiant Renewal 4-in-1 Skincare Wand

Why We Love It : According to esthetician Taylor Worden, this Vogue-verified device is a great option that combines light therapy, microcurrent, therapeutic warmth, and a gentle vibrating facial massage. “This gadget helps lift and tone your skin, reduce facial puffiness, and fade blemishes,” she explains. Vogue senior beauty writer Kiana Murden wrote previously in her review: “When using the tool, at minimum three times per week, as recommended by Solawave, my skin always appears more luminous and supple.” Plus, it’s compact and super easy to use, making it ideal for travel—no days off!

Specs : 180 degrees rotating wand, one light wavelength: red (630nm)

: 180 degrees rotating wand, one light wavelength: red (630nm) FDA-cleared : No

: No Treatment Modes : Red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth

: Red light therapy, galvanic current, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth How to Use It: Apply serum, glide the Solawave wand, and repeat daily for optimal results.

Best For Body: NuBody Body Toning Device

Why We Love It : Our hack for maintaining a gym-toned look? This body microcurrent device. According to Worden, it’s safe to use on areas like your arms, upper legs, buttocks, and stomach to help tone and firm. “Just five minutes in each area can yield noticeable results,” she says. The brand suggests using the device five days a week for 60 days initially, followed by two to three sessions per week to maintain results.

Specs : 900 microamps at the highest intensity

: 900 microamps at the highest intensity FDA-cleared : Yes

: Yes Treatment Modes : One treatment mode

: One treatment mode How to Use It: Cleanse and apply Aqua Gel Activator in a mask-like layer to one area. Glide the device over treated areas as directed, focusing longer on stubborn dimples for up to five minutes until the device automatically powers off. Massage any remaining activator into your skin.

Best for Travel: ReFa Carat Ray Face

Why We Love It : A favorite of Worden, this tool uses solar-powered microcurrent and features two rollers to define and knead facial muscles, particularly in the jaw area. It is cordless and battery-free, making it convenient for spontaneous use. Its compact size and universal voltage compatibility also make it ideal for travel without concerns about voltage differences. You can also use it in the shower, since it’s waterproof—perfect for an everything-shower routine.

Specs : Platinum coating, waterproof

: Platinum coating, waterproof FDA-cleared : No

: No Treatment Modes : One treatment mode

: One treatment mode How to Use It: Firmly grip the thicker part of the handle without covering the solar panel with your hand. Roll in both directions along your face and décolletage lines. Focus on pulling up areas where the skin feels soft.

What is microcurrent?

According to celebrity esthetician Ian Michael Crumm, microcurrent therapy involves delivering low-level electrical currents to the skin and underlying muscles. This process aims to increase circulation, promote collagen production, and tone muscles. Often used in facial treatments, microcurrent therapy helps improve skin tone, reduce wrinkles, and lift sagging skin. “Microcurrent aims to mimic the body’s natural electrical current, which can decline with age, to support cellular rejuvenation,” he explains.

Do microcurrent devices really work?

At-home microcurrent devices are easy to use, painless, and increasingly popular in both professional settings and personal-use settings. Crumm explains that they’re known to enhance muscle tone, boost collagen production, and improve circulation, contributing to a more youthful appearance.

However, according to board-certified dermatologist Brendan Camp, they may not deliver the same results as in-office microcurrent treatments or injectables like neurotoxins and fillers. Results from these devices are typically more subtle and accumulate over time rather than being immediate or dramatic. “These devices are best considered as a complement to a comprehensive skin-care routine,” he adds.

Do dermatologists recommend microcurrent devices?

Some dermatologists recommend microcurrent therapy as part of a broader skin-care regimen, highlighting its noninvasive nature and minimal downtime. According to Camp, “microcurrent devices may be suitable for patients seeking an at-home beauty tool to tone facial muscles for a sculpted and defined appearance.” However, Crumm emphasizes the importance of setting realistic expectations, noting that results are typically modest and do not match those of more invasive procedures like facelifts.

What gels can be used with microcurrent?

“A conductive gel must be used with microcurrent devices to ensure the current is effectively delivered into the skin without causing irritation,” emphasizes Crumm. “These gels are water-based to conduct electricity. Without enough gel, the current can sit on top of the skin and cause zapping,” he adds. Popular options include gels specifically formulated for microcurrent devices, hyaluronic acid gels for added hydration, or aloe vera gels for their soothing properties. Hand personally recommends 100% pure aloe vera gel for its calming effect and ability to reduce redness.

What to look for in a microcurrent device

Camp suggests considering microcurrent devices that offer additional built-in features, such as LED treatments, massage therapy, and optional attachments for treating specific areas, like the eye area. He emphasizes that these devices can be expensive, so it’s important to commit to regular use to ensure effectiveness. “Before making the purchase, think about your dedication to using the product consistently,” he advises.

Meet the experts

Brendan Camp, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology in New York.

Elizabeth Grace Hand is an esthetician and founder of New York facial studio Ställe Studios.

Ian Michael Crumm is a celebrity esthetician and cohost of the educational beauty podcast, Beauty Curious.

Taylor Worden is an esthetician and founder of Taylor Worden Skin.

Kate O’Grady is an esthetician based in Saratoga Springs, New York.