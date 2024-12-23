The Best Mini Tattoo Printer for Tattoo Artists (2024)

KeyFeaturesoftheTP31MiniTattooPrinter

HowtoUsetheTP31MiniTattooPrinter

Step1:EditandPrintYourTattooDesign



Step2:ApplyTattooTransferGel



Step3:PlacetheTattooPaperontheSkin



Step4:CheckandRemove

ReadytoTattoo?

Tired of bulky tattoo machines and printers that waste paper and take up too much space? The TP31 Mini Tattoo Printer is here to change that. It’s smaller, lighter, and more portable than traditional tattoo machines, making it perfect for tattoo artists who need to save time, money, and space. Unlike other machines that print on oversized A4/Letter paper, the TP31 lets you print smaller designs with less waste—so you can focus on your art, not the clutter. Whether you're working in the studio or traveling, this mini machine gives you all the power without the bulk.

Key Features of the TP31 Mini Tattoo Printer

The TP31 mini tattoo stencil printer isn’t just small—it’s packed with features that make it a powerhouse for both professionals and beginners. To see it in action, check out the short video below that showcases how easy and smooth the TP31 performs in real-life tattooing situations.

Now, let’s dive into the key features that make the TP31 stand out:

Ultra-Compact Design: At just 5.63 x 2.95 x 2.05 inches and weighing only 8 lbs, the TP31 is incredibly easy to handle and perfect for long tattoo sessions without causing hand strain. Its lightweight design makes it an ideal choice for mobile tattoo artists or anyone who needs a portable solution for their work.

Wireless Printing: With Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in 2200mAh lithium battery, the TP31 allows you to print more than 250 tattoo sheets on a single charge. This wireless feature ensures that you can print your designs anytime, anywhere, without being tethered to a power source.

Power App: The TP31 comes with a powerful app "Phomemo" that lets you generate tattoo designs using AI, preview tattoos, crop, and edit designs—all for free! You can even print multiple tattoo designs at once, directly from the app’s built-in design library. See Also Top 5 Best Tattoo Starter Kit For Beginners of 2024The Ultimate Guide to Tattoo Tools & Equipment for Beginners (with EasChoosing the Best Spot for Your First Tattoo — Atlanta Ink Tattoo & Art GallerySurviving Your First Tattoo: A Comprehensive Guide to Pre-Tattoo Preparations

High-Quality Print: Offering crisp, clean linework, the TP31 ensures that every design printed is sharp and precise. It is especially recommended for creating line art, providing excellent printing quality for detailed tattoo designs.

Offering crisp, clean linework, the TP31 ensures that every design printed is sharp and precise. It is especially recommended for creating line art, providing excellent printing quality for detailed tattoo designs. Quiet Operation : One of the standout features of the TP31 is its ultra-low noise level. Unlike most traditional tattoo machines, which can be loud and disruptive, the TP31 operates with minimal noise. This ensures a more comfortable environment for both the artist and the client.

Detailed Specifications:

Feature Specification Weight 0.8 lbs (364g) Supported Sheet Size 3 inches Print Speed 15mm/s Dimensions 5.63 x 2.95 x 2.05 inches(143 x 75 x 52 mm) Charging Port Type-C Power Supply Rechargeable2200mAh Lithium Battery(prints over 250 sheets on a full charge)

How to Use the TP31 Mini TattooPrinter

Using the TP31 mini tattoo stencil printer is incredibly easy and intuitive, thanks to its user-friendly design and app integration. Follow these simple steps to start tattooing like a pro!

Step 1: Edit and Print Your Tattoo Design Open thePhomemo app and select or create your desired tattoo design. Once you’re happy with your artwork, simply tap the print button to send the design to your TP31 printer. The compact printer will quickly generate a high-quality stencil for you.

See Also A Beginner’s Guide – Creatiwise Step 2: Apply Tattoo Transfer Gel Apply a thin, even layer of tattoo transfer gel to the area where the tattoo will go. Be sure not to use too much, as excess gel can cause smudging during the transfer process. The key is a light, smooth layer.

Step 3: Place the Tattoo Paper on the Skin Once your design is printed, carefully place the tattoo paper onto the area coated with the transfer cream. Make sure the printed side is facing the skin for a proper transfer.

Step 4: Check and Remove After 30 seconds, check to see if the design has transferred clearly. If you notice any smudging, gently remove the paper and repeat the process. The transfer should be clean and sharp, with no bleeding or distortion.

That’s it—so easy to use! Now you're ready to start tattooing. With the TP31, getting a perfect stencil onto the skin is quick and hassle-free—just a few simple steps, and you’re good to go!

Ready to Tattoo?

Don’t miss out on the TP31 Mini TattooPrinter – the perfect blend of portability, power, and ease of use. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, the TP31 is designed to make your tattooing experience smoother and more efficient. Order now and save 10% with the exclusive discount code: TIPS8. Simply enter the code at checkout and enjoy instant savings on your purchase.