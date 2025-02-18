The Best Natural Deodorant (26+ Deodorants Analyzed) (2025)

Updated April 3, 2023 with these brands: Native

Cleo + Coco

Saltair

Hey Humans

Megababe

Tom’s of Maine

ban

Dove

Have you ever walked out of the house and had the dreaded realization that you forgot to put on deodorant? When it happens, it feels like being naked. Deodorant is a necessity, and most of us have worn it every day since puberty, and for good reason—going without for a few hours leads to an embarrassing (and stinky) situation.

In recent years, the internet and social media have allowed for many natural deodorant brands to spring up, offering us body odor-fighting alternatives without the sketchy ingredients you might not want near your armpits.



Switching to a clean and natural deodorant is a journey. With products available in different forms, and scents, and using different ingredients, one deodorant that works great for someone else might not for you.

The Problem With Conventional Deodorant

Conventional deodorants have been a staple in personal care routines for decades. They keep us feeling fresh and odor-free throughout the day. However, many conventional deodorants are formulated with synthetic ingredients that may pose potential health risks, particularly when used over long periods.



These iffy ingredients can include:



parabens (controversial preservatives)

triclosan (to kill underarm bacteria)

phthalates (to make the scent last longer)

chemical fragrance (mystery concoctions of chemicals)

The continuous use of conventional deodorants exposes us to these chemicals daily, which may have cumulative and unknown effects on our health. Skin in the underarm area is thin and sensitive, allowing for easier absorption of these potentially harmful ingredients into the body.

Furthermore, the proximity of the underarms to the breast tissue has raised concerns about the potential link between conventional deodorants and breast cancer. (We’ll go into more depth on this later in the guide.)



In light of these concerns, many seek safer alternatives to conventional deodorants. Non-toxic and natural deodorants, formulated without harmful chemicals, offer a more health-conscious option.



By choosing these alternatives, we can minimize potential health risks while enjoying the benefits of effective odor and sweat control.

Why Non-Toxic Deodorants Are a Much Better Idea

Non-toxic deodorants are formulated without harmful chemicals to neutralize body odor and absorb sweat using natural and safe ingredients. They often contain plant-based components and minerals that pose minimal risks to human health and the environment.



This means you get to live your best stink-free life without worrying about what you’re putting under your arms.

Here are some things to know about natural deodorants:

Ingredients: Conventional deodorants often contain ingredients like aluminum, parabens, and artificial fragrances. In contrast, non-toxic deodorants use natural ingredients such as essential oils, baking soda, and activated charcoal. Efficacy: While non-toxic deodorants may require a short adjustment period when you switch from a conventional deodorant, they can be as effective as conventional products in controlling odor. Environmental Impact: Non-toxic deodorants tend to have a lower environmental impact due to their natural, biodegradable ingredients and eco-friendly packaging options. Many natural deodorants come in a recyclable paper tube rather than the single-use plastic of conventional deodorants. They allow the body to sweat: Natural deodorants allow the skin to perspire naturally, an essential process for regulating body temperature and eliminating toxins. Unlike antiperspirants, which block sweat glands and may disrupt the body’s natural detoxification process, natural deodorants focus on neutralizing odor without inhibiting sweat production. Natural scents: Natural deodorants offer a wide range of unique scents and formulations derived from essential oils and plant extracts. This allows us to choose a fragrance that suits our preferences while avoiding synthetic fragrances that may cause irritation. It’s important to note that the essential oils used in natural deodorants can sometimes cause allergic reactions in susceptible users, however.

A 2016 study found that conventional deodorants alter the skin’s ecosystem and increase the load of potentially pathogenic Corynebacterium in the underarms. Natural alternatives are free from this risk.

A 2013 study found sage extract to be an effective natural deodorant, too.

Because of these reasons, it’s easy to see why so many people are turning to non-toxic deodorants as a safe and natural alternative.

The Difference Between Deodorant & Antiperspirant

Many people use the words “deodorant” and “antiperspirant” interchangeably, but they’re not quite the same. Deodorants typically work by masking bacterial odors with scents and contain ingredients that kill the bacteria.

Deodorant primarily focuses on combating odor. The unpleasant smell associated with sweating is caused by the natural breakdown of sweat by bacteria on the skin.

The unpleasant smell associated with sweating is caused by the natural breakdown of sweat by bacteria on the skin. Deodorants contain ingredients that neutralize or mask these odors and antimicrobial agents that help reduce the number of odor-causing bacteria. Deodorants don’t prevent sweating but rather address the odor that results from it. They allow the body to perspire naturally, essential for regulating body temperature and eliminating toxins.

and antimicrobial agents that help reduce the number of odor-causing bacteria. Deodorants don’t prevent sweating but rather address the odor that results from it. They allow the body to perspire naturally, essential for regulating body temperature and eliminating toxins. Deodorants don’t have aluminum, which is used in antiperspirants to plug the pores in the underarm, stopping sweat from happening there in the first place. If you’ve been using antiperspirant your whole life, then holy moly, you’re in for a surprise when you switch to a natural deodorant.

In contrast, antiperspirants are designed to reduce or prevent sweating. They contain aluminum-based compounds that temporarily block sweat glands, reducing the amount of sweat produced. By limiting the amount of sweat on the skin, antiperspirants also indirectly reduce odor, as there is less moisture available for bacteria to break down.



There are two problems here: not only do antiperspirants block the body’s natural detoxification process, but they’re full of aluminum as well.



Let’s look at why we believe aluminum in antiperspirants is an alarming ingredient.

Is Aluminum In Deodorant Safe?

First things first—a deodorant, in the true sense of the word, does not contain aluminum. It’s antiperspirants or combination deodorant/antiperspirant products that contain aluminum.



You may have heard rumors that aluminum in deodorant can have a variety of negative health effects. It’s a common thought that aluminum in deodorant can cause both breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, although currently, there are no studies to back up this claim.



To make a long story short, although the common wisdom is that aluminum in deodorant is unsafe, whether that’s true is inconclusive.

A 2016 in-vitro animal study found that long-term exposure of aluminum chloride on breast cells caused tumors and metastasized.

In 2021, researchers compared the levels of aluminum and iron-binding proteins in breast fluid samples from healthy women and women with breast cancer. They found that both aluminum and a protein called ferritin, which binds to iron, were significantly higher in the fluid samples of women with breast cancer. The reasons for the high aluminum levels in breast fluid are still unclear, but it could be due to the use of aluminum-based antiperspirants in the underarm area or the breast tissue’s tendency to accumulate aluminum.

A 2007 study found the same results, with elevated levels of aluminum from biopsies obtained following mastectomies.

While no studies outright conclude that underarm antiperspirants containing aluminum can contribute to the development of breast cancer, a potential link seems apparent.



For this reason, we recommend avoiding antiperspirants with aluminum and instead opting for a non-toxic deodorant.

Natural Deodorant Is a Trial-and-Error Exercise To Find What Works For You

The tricky thing with natural deodorant is that it comes down to personal preference. Not everyone will like the same brands, products, or scents, so finding your holy grail deodorant will take some trial and error.



When switching to a non-toxic deodorant, it’s important to understand that your body may need time to adapt to the new product. During this adjustment period, you may experience increased sweating or temporary changes in odor. This is normal and should not deter you from continuing with the transition. Remember that your body is simply adjusting to the absence of harsh chemicals and will eventually find its balance.



For example, many natural deodorants incorporate baking soda into the formula to absorb sweat, but some people find it irritates their armpits. Body chemistry also differs between people, so a deodorant your friend swears by might leave you stinking to high heaven when you use it.



The form factor is another thing that’s highly dependent on the user. There are roll-ons, creams, gels and sprays, and what one person likes, another might hate. You may have to try several different deodorants to determine which you like best.

Does The “Detox” Period Exist?

It’s a common idea that when switching to a natural deodorant, you’ll go through a “detox” period. Some claim that natural deodorant doesn’t work, and they still stink badly despite using it.



Realistically, you may experience something like this, but only if you use an antiperspirant with aluminum.



Aluminum-based antiperspirants temporarily block sweat, which can lead to increased sweat and odor when you switch back to a natural deodorant. However, this isn’t a detox period as much as an adjustment period.



During the detox period, you may notice that you’re sweating more and experiencing a stronger odor than usual. Don’t worry – this is a natural part of the process and a sign that your body is adjusting.



To help manage the detox symptoms, consider using a gentle exfoliant to remove dead skin cells, bacteria, and product buildup from your underarms. Additionally, stay hydrated, eat a balanced diet, and wear breathable clothing made from natural fibers like cotton or bamboo.

Ingredients of Concern in Conventional Deodorants

Parabens: These synthetic preservatives are added to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold in deodorants. You’ve probably seen these listed on product labels as methyl-, butyl-, ethyl-, or propylparaben. They are commonly used as preservatives in cosmetics, can be absorbed through the skin, and have been linked to cancer, endocrine disruption, and reproductive toxicity.

These synthetic preservatives are added to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold in deodorants. You’ve probably seen these listed on product labels as methyl-, butyl-, ethyl-, or propylparaben. They are commonly used as preservatives in cosmetics, can be absorbed through the skin, and have been linked to cancer, endocrine disruption, and reproductive toxicity. Triclosan: Triclosan is an antibacterial agent and preservative in many household products, including hand soaps, body washes, and deodorants. It’s a known endocrine disruptor and has been linked to creating antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The European Union also classifies triclosan as a skin and eye irritant. In 2016, the FDA banned triclosan from hand soaps and body washes, but it can still be found in other products.

Triclosan is an antibacterial agent and preservative in many household products, including hand soaps, body washes, and deodorants. It’s a known endocrine disruptor and has been linked to creating antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The European Union also classifies triclosan as a skin and eye irritant. In 2016, the FDA banned triclosan from hand soaps and body washes, but it can still be found in other products. Chemical Fragrances: It’s common to see “fragrance” or “parfum” on ingredient lists without disclosing the chemicals that make up the fragrance. This is because fragrances are considered trade secrets under US law, and companies are not required to disclose the specific ingredients that make up the scent. These chemicals can be made from a list of hundreds of different chemicals, and we have no idea what they are when hidden this way.

It’s common to see “fragrance” or “parfum” on ingredient lists without disclosing the chemicals that make up the fragrance. This is because fragrances are considered trade secrets under US law, and companies are not required to disclose the specific ingredients that make up the scent. These chemicals can be made from a list of hundreds of different chemicals, and we have no idea what they are when hidden this way. Propylene glycol: Acts as a penetration enhancer, increasing skin absorption of other ingredients in a product. This isn’t a concern when none of the other ingredients in a product is potentially dangerous.

Ingredients You Can Expect In Natural Deodorants

Let’s take a look at the ingredients you’ll find in a natural deodorant.

Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda): Of the 16 deodorants we looked at, 9 used sodium bicarbonate. In deodorants, it’s used as an antibacterial and pH neutralizer—essentially neutralizing the acid in sweat along with the bacteria in your underarm, in turn reducing odor. Some people—especially those with sensitive skin—find baking soda to irritate the skin after a few uses. This is because it can, over time, mess with the skin’s natural pH balance. If you try a natural deodorant that uses sodium bicarbonate and find that your underarms are getting irritated and sore, this is probably the reason why.

Of the 16 deodorants we looked at, 9 used sodium bicarbonate. In deodorants, it’s used as an antibacterial and pH neutralizer—essentially neutralizing the acid in sweat along with the bacteria in your underarm, in turn reducing odor. Some people—especially those with sensitive skin—find baking soda to irritate the skin after a few uses. This is because it can, over time, mess with the skin’s natural pH balance. If you try a natural deodorant that uses sodium bicarbonate and find that your underarms are getting irritated and sore, this is probably the reason why. Activated Charcoal: Carbon-rich, this ingredient can extract oil, dirt, and debris from your clogged pores. It’s also very absorbent, able to absorb 1,000 times its weight in moisture.

Carbon-rich, this ingredient can extract oil, dirt, and debris from your clogged pores. It’s also very absorbent, able to absorb 1,000 times its weight in moisture. Arrowroot Powder, Tapioca Starch, Magnesium Hydroxide, and Corn Starch: These ingredients absorb moisture to keep you dry. They’re less irritating than sodium bicarbonate but also less effective at neutralizing odors.

These ingredients absorb moisture to keep you dry. They’re less irritating than sodium bicarbonate but also less effective at neutralizing odors. Coconut Oil: Often used as a base in deodorants, it’s theorized that because it’s antibacterial, it will help fight against odor-causing bacteria.

Often used as a base in deodorants, it’s theorized that because it’s antibacterial, it will help fight against odor-causing bacteria. Tea tree oil: This is another natural essential oil with proven antibacterial properties. This makes it a great natural ingredient to use in clean deodorants.

Our Methodology

To compile our list of the best natural deodorants, we looked at social media, online clean beauty stores, and online magazines.



All of these natural deodorants are advertised as being clean, safer alternatives. We found that while many of the products we looked at were good in terms of ingredients, some had ingredients we wouldn’t recommend.

Below is our list of natural deodorant ratings. They’re rated on this scale: Best – These products are the best of the best. They contain great ingredients, are non-toxic, and are often the best choice for our environment. Good – These products are typically quite good but don’t go above and beyond like our best choices. Iffy – These products are typically okay but have some issues that make us unable to give them a “Good” rating. Often they contain ingredients or materials that are questionable. Bad – These products typically have toxic ingredients or issues that make them dangerous or unsuitable. These products should typically be avoided.

Best

These are simply the best natural deodorants we looked at. With all-natural and safe ingredients and nothing questionable, you can enjoy a safe and stink-free day with any of these deodorants.

Good

While these aren’t the absolute best natural deodorants, they’re still great choices and if you’re a fan of any of them, you can feel safe using them.

Iffy

These deodorants have questionable ingredients that make us unable to recommend them.

Corpus Naturals California Natural Deodorant Price: $24 ($9.23 per oz) Buy on Amazon Buy at Credo This deodorant contains propylene glycol, a petroleum-derived ingredient used to give the product a slick consistency. Chances are that you’d have to ingest a lot of propylene glycol to have any negative health effects, but it also functions as a penetration enhancer. This means that it can potentially aid other ingredients in absorbing into the skin. For this reason, we would recommend more natural deodorants over this product. Ingredients Propylene Glycol*,

Water,

Sodium Stearate,

Organic Alcohol (Denatured),

Glycerin,

Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate,

Diatomaceous Earth,

Organic Fragrance Oil*,

Silica,

Polyglyceryl-4 Laurate/Succinate,

Propanediol,

Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside,

Citric Acid,

Glyceryl Caprylate,

Organic Phenethyl Alcohol,

Polyglyceryl-5 Oleate,

Sodium Chloride,

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate,

Sorbitan Oleate Decylglucoside Crosspolymer,

Tapioca Starch,

Amyl Cinnamal*,

Benzyl Salicylate*,

Geraniol*,

Hexyl Cinnamal,

Linalool* Native Deodorant & Body Spray Price: $14 ($4 per oz) Buy at Target We can’t recommend Native’s deodorant body spray, because it uses undisclosed fragrance ingredients. Ingredients Alcohol (Denatured),

Dipropylene Glycol,

Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,

Water,

Fragrance,

Nitrogen Tom's of Maine Long Lasting Deodorant Price: $5.99 ($2.66 per oz) Buy at Target Tom’s deodorants come close at being clean at first glance but miss the mark. They have propylene glycol, which is a petroleum-based substance used to give deodorant a soft and sleak consistency. Better deodorants use ingredients like coconut oil for the same effect. For this unfortunate reason, we can’t recommend Tom’s deodorants over others we analyzed. Ingredients Propylene Glycol*,

Water,

Sodium Stearate,

Organic Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Glyceryl Laurate*,

Natural Fragrance*,

Hops Extract (Humulus Lupulus Extract),

Organic Sunflower Seed Oil (Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil),

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid),

Organic Lemongrass Oil (Cymbopogon Flexuosus Oil) Megababe Rosy Pits Price: $14 ($5.38 per oz) Buy at Target Unfortunately, this deodorant from Megababe contains undisclosed fragrance, so we can’t recommend it. The brand does offer a few deodorants with natural fragrance, and we’re currently looking into them. Ingredients Propylene Glycol*,

Water,

Sodium Stearate,

Saccharomyces Ferment,

Propanediol,

Corn Starch (Zea Mays Starch),

Fragrance,

Hydrated Silica,

Rose Flower Oil (Rosa Damascena Flower Oil),

Squalane,

Willow Bark Extract (Salix Alba Bark Extract),

Caffeine,

Arginine,

Oat Kernel Flour (Avena Sativa Kernel Flour),

Glycerin,

Green or White Tea Leaf Extract (Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract),

Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),

Sage Leaf Extract (Salvia Officinalis Leaf Extract),

Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate,

Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),

Silica Cetyl Silylate,

Ethylhexylglycerin*,

Hydrogenated Olive Oil Unsaponifiables,

Phenoxyethanol*,

Sodium Benzoate*,

Potassium Sorbate ban Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Price: $4.99 ($1.43 per oz) Buy at Target Buy on Amazon Steareth 2 and Steareth 20 can be contaminated with 1,4-dioxane, a carcinogen. Although the risk is small, we can’t recommend this deodorant when others we analyzed didn’t have this risk. Active Ingredients Aluminum Chlorohydrate Ingredients Water,

PPG-11 Stearyl Ether,

Steareth-2,

Steareth-20,

Sodium Silver Aluminum Silicate,

Amur Cork Bark Extract (Phellodendron Amurense Bark Extract),

Sandalwood Extract (Santalum Album Extract),

Barley Extract (Hordeum Distichon Extract)

Bad

These deodorants we looked at received a Bad rating because they use ingredients propylene glycol and synthetic chemical fragrance.

Kopari Beauty Coconut Deodorant Price: $14 ($7 per oz) Buy on Amazon Buy at Sephora With propylene glycol and chemical fragrance, we don’t recommend this deodorant. Ingredients Propylene Glycol*,

Water,

Sodium Stearate,

Propanediol,

Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate,

Fragrance,

Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside,

Sodium Caproyl/Lauroyl Lactyl Lactate,

Silica,

Ethylhexylglycerin*,

Polyglyceryl-5 Oleate,

Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate,

Glyceryl Caprylate,

Triethyl Citrate,

Coconut Liquid Endosperm (Cocos Nucifera Liquid Endosperm),

Sage Oil (Salvia Officinalis Oil),

Glycerin,

Coconut Juice (Cocos Nucifera Juice),

Glyceryl Laurate*,

Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera),

Sodium Anisate,

Citric Acid JASON Nourishing Apricot Deodorant Stick Price: $7.98 ($3.19 per oz) Buy on Amazon Buy at iHerb This deodorant contains contains chemical fragrance, and for this reason, we don’t recommend it. Ingredients Propanediol,

Water,

Glycerin,

Sodium Stearate,

Zinc Ricinoleate,

Polyglyceryl-3 Caprate,

Apricot Kernel Oil (Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil),

Grapefruit Seed Extract (Citrus Grandis Seed Extract),

Allantoin,

Behenyl Alcohol,

Ethylhexylglycerin*,

Glyceryl Stearate,

Silica,

Sodium Bicarbonate,

Sucrose Cocoate,

Tocopheryl Acetate*,

Corn Starch (Zea Mays Starch),

Benzyl Salicylate*,

Fragrance Dove 0% Aluminum Deodorant Price: $6.99 ($2.69 per oz) Buy at Target Dove’s “0% Aluminum Deodorant” lands itself directly in our greenwashing list, as it contains a number of ingredients we recommend avoiding. From artificial fragrance to BHT, we don’t recommend this product. Ingredients Dipropylene Glycol,

Water,

Glycerin,

Propylene Glycol*,

Sodium Stearate,

Poloxamine 1307,

Fragrance,

Stearic Acid,

Disodium EDTA,

BHT,

Simethicone,

Benzyl Alcohol*,

Benzyl Salicylate*,

Citronellol*,

Coumarin*,

Geraniol*,

Hydroxycitronellal*,

Limonene*,

Linalool*

In Summary

Our best budget pick for a natural deodorant is Acure’s Fragrance-Free Deodorant. With clean ingredients and in a convenient stick form along with the great price, it’s easy to recommend for those on a budget. On the downside, it does come in a plastic container.

For those that can spend a bit more money, PAPR’s line of deodorants are excellent not only for their clean ingredients, but also their plastic-free packaging. Their paper tube is biodegradable and recyclable, and is a great choice for the eco-conscious deodorant user.