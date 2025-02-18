The Best Natural Deodorant (26+ Deodorants Analyzed) (2025)

Updated April 3, 2023 with these brands:
Have you ever walked out of the house and had the dreaded realization that you forgot to put on deodorant? When it happens, it feels like being naked.
Deodorant is a necessity, and most of us have worn it every day since puberty, and for good reason—going without for a few hours leads to an embarrassing (and stinky) situation.
In recent years, the internet and social media have allowed for many natural deodorant brands to spring up, offering us body odor-fighting alternatives without the sketchy ingredients you might not want near your armpits.
Switching to a clean and natural deodorant is a journey. With products available in different forms, and scents, and using different ingredients, one deodorant that works great for someone else might not for you.
The Problem With Conventional Deodorant
Conventional deodorants have been a staple in personal care routines for decades. They keep us feeling fresh and odor-free throughout the day. However, many conventional deodorants are formulated with synthetic ingredients that may pose potential health risks, particularly when used over long periods.
These iffy ingredients can include:
- parabens (controversial preservatives)
- triclosan (to kill underarm bacteria)
- phthalates (to make the scent last longer)
- chemical fragrance (mystery concoctions of chemicals)
The continuous use of conventional deodorants exposes us to these chemicals daily, which may have cumulative and unknown effects on our health. Skin in the underarm area is thin and sensitive, allowing for easier absorption of these potentially harmful ingredients into the body.
Furthermore, the proximity of the underarms to the breast tissue has raised concerns about the potential link between conventional deodorants and breast cancer. (We’ll go into more depth on this later in the guide.)
In light of these concerns, many seek safer alternatives to conventional deodorants. Non-toxic and natural deodorants, formulated without harmful chemicals, offer a more health-conscious option.
By choosing these alternatives, we can minimize potential health risks while enjoying the benefits of effective odor and sweat control.
Why Non-Toxic Deodorants Are a Much Better Idea
Non-toxic deodorants are formulated without harmful chemicals to neutralize body odor and absorb sweat using natural and safe ingredients. They often contain plant-based components and minerals that pose minimal risks to human health and the environment.
This means you get to live your best stink-free life without worrying about what you’re putting under your arms.
Here are some things to know about natural deodorants:
- Ingredients: Conventional deodorants often contain ingredients like aluminum, parabens, and artificial fragrances. In contrast, non-toxic deodorants use natural ingredients such as essential oils, baking soda, and activated charcoal.
- Efficacy: While non-toxic deodorants may require a short adjustment period when you switch from a conventional deodorant, they can be as effective as conventional products in controlling odor.
- Environmental Impact: Non-toxic deodorants tend to have a lower environmental impact due to their natural, biodegradable ingredients and eco-friendly packaging options. Many natural deodorants come in a recyclable paper tube rather than the single-use plastic of conventional deodorants.
- They allow the body to sweat: Natural deodorants allow the skin to perspire naturally, an essential process for regulating body temperature and eliminating toxins. Unlike antiperspirants, which block sweat glands and may disrupt the body’s natural detoxification process, natural deodorants focus on neutralizing odor without inhibiting sweat production.
- Natural scents: Natural deodorants offer a wide range of unique scents and formulations derived from essential oils and plant extracts. This allows us to choose a fragrance that suits our preferences while avoiding synthetic fragrances that may cause irritation. It’s important to note that the essential oils used in natural deodorants can sometimes cause allergic reactions in susceptible users, however.
A 2016 study found that conventional deodorants alter the skin’s ecosystem and increase the load of potentially pathogenic Corynebacterium in the underarms. Natural alternatives are free from this risk.
A 2013 study found sage extract to be an effective natural deodorant, too.
Because of these reasons, it’s easy to see why so many people are turning to non-toxic deodorants as a safe and natural alternative.
The Difference Between Deodorant & Antiperspirant
Many people use the words “deodorant” and “antiperspirant” interchangeably, but they’re not quite the same. Deodorants typically work by masking bacterial odors with scents and contain ingredients that kill the bacteria.
- Deodorant primarily focuses on combating odor. The unpleasant smell associated with sweating is caused by the natural breakdown of sweat by bacteria on the skin.
- Deodorants contain ingredients that neutralize or mask these odors and antimicrobial agents that help reduce the number of odor-causing bacteria. Deodorants don’t prevent sweating but rather address the odor that results from it. They allow the body to perspire naturally, essential for regulating body temperature and eliminating toxins.
- Deodorants don’t have aluminum, which is used in antiperspirants to plug the pores in the underarm, stopping sweat from happening there in the first place. If you’ve been using antiperspirant your whole life, then holy moly, you’re in for a surprise when you switch to a natural deodorant.
In contrast, antiperspirants are designed to reduce or prevent sweating. They contain aluminum-based compounds that temporarily block sweat glands, reducing the amount of sweat produced. By limiting the amount of sweat on the skin, antiperspirants also indirectly reduce odor, as there is less moisture available for bacteria to break down.
There are two problems here: not only do antiperspirants block the body’s natural detoxification process, but they’re full of aluminum as well.
Let’s look at why we believe aluminum in antiperspirants is an alarming ingredient.
Is Aluminum In Deodorant Safe?
First things first—a deodorant, in the true sense of the word, does not contain aluminum. It’s antiperspirants or combination deodorant/antiperspirant products that contain aluminum.
You may have heard rumors that aluminum in deodorant can have a variety of negative health effects. It’s a common thought that aluminum in deodorant can cause both breast cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, although currently, there are no studies to back up this claim.
To make a long story short, although the common wisdom is that aluminum in deodorant is unsafe, whether that’s true is inconclusive.
- A 2016 in-vitro animal study found that long-term exposure of aluminum chloride on breast cells caused tumors and metastasized.
- In 2021, researchers compared the levels of aluminum and iron-binding proteins in breast fluid samples from healthy women and women with breast cancer. They found that both aluminum and a protein called ferritin, which binds to iron, were significantly higher in the fluid samples of women with breast cancer. The reasons for the high aluminum levels in breast fluid are still unclear, but it could be due to the use of aluminum-based antiperspirants in the underarm area or the breast tissue’s tendency to accumulate aluminum.
- A 2007 study found the same results, with elevated levels of aluminum from biopsies obtained following mastectomies.
While no studies outright conclude that underarm antiperspirants containing aluminum can contribute to the development of breast cancer, a potential link seems apparent.
For this reason, we recommend avoiding antiperspirants with aluminum and instead opting for a non-toxic deodorant.
Natural Deodorant Is a Trial-and-Error Exercise To Find What Works For You
The tricky thing with natural deodorant is that it comes down to personal preference. Not everyone will like the same brands, products, or scents, so finding your holy grail deodorant will take some trial and error.
When switching to a non-toxic deodorant, it’s important to understand that your body may need time to adapt to the new product. During this adjustment period, you may experience increased sweating or temporary changes in odor. This is normal and should not deter you from continuing with the transition. Remember that your body is simply adjusting to the absence of harsh chemicals and will eventually find its balance.
For example, many natural deodorants incorporate baking soda into the formula to absorb sweat, but some people find it irritates their armpits. Body chemistry also differs between people, so a deodorant your friend swears by might leave you stinking to high heaven when you use it.
The form factor is another thing that’s highly dependent on the user. There are roll-ons, creams, gels and sprays, and what one person likes, another might hate. You may have to try several different deodorants to determine which you like best.
Does The “Detox” Period Exist?
It’s a common idea that when switching to a natural deodorant, you’ll go through a “detox” period. Some claim that natural deodorant doesn’t work, and they still stink badly despite using it.
Realistically, you may experience something like this, but only if you use an antiperspirant with aluminum.
Aluminum-based antiperspirants temporarily block sweat, which can lead to increased sweat and odor when you switch back to a natural deodorant. However, this isn’t a detox period as much as an adjustment period.
During the detox period, you may notice that you’re sweating more and experiencing a stronger odor than usual. Don’t worry – this is a natural part of the process and a sign that your body is adjusting.
To help manage the detox symptoms, consider using a gentle exfoliant to remove dead skin cells, bacteria, and product buildup from your underarms. Additionally, stay hydrated, eat a balanced diet, and wear breathable clothing made from natural fibers like cotton or bamboo.
Ingredients of Concern in Conventional Deodorants
- Parabens: These synthetic preservatives are added to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold in deodorants. You’ve probably seen these listed on product labels as methyl-, butyl-, ethyl-, or propylparaben. They are commonly used as preservatives in cosmetics, can be absorbed through the skin, and have been linked to cancer, endocrine disruption, and reproductive toxicity.
- Triclosan: Triclosan is an antibacterial agent and preservative in many household products, including hand soaps, body washes, and deodorants. It’s a known endocrine disruptor and has been linked to creating antibiotic-resistant bacteria. The European Union also classifies triclosan as a skin and eye irritant. In 2016, the FDA banned triclosan from hand soaps and body washes, but it can still be found in other products.
- Chemical Fragrances: It’s common to see “fragrance” or “parfum” on ingredient lists without disclosing the chemicals that make up the fragrance. This is because fragrances are considered trade secrets under US law, and companies are not required to disclose the specific ingredients that make up the scent. These chemicals can be made from a list of hundreds of different chemicals, and we have no idea what they are when hidden this way.
- Propylene glycol: Acts as a penetration enhancer, increasing skin absorption of other ingredients in a product. This isn’t a concern when none of the other ingredients in a product is potentially dangerous.
Ingredients You Can Expect In Natural Deodorants
Let’s take a look at the ingredients you’ll find in a natural deodorant.
- Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda): Of the 16 deodorants we looked at, 9 used sodium bicarbonate. In deodorants, it’s used as an antibacterial and pH neutralizer—essentially neutralizing the acid in sweat along with the bacteria in your underarm, in turn reducing odor. Some people—especially those with sensitive skin—find baking soda to irritate the skin after a few uses. This is because it can, over time, mess with the skin’s natural pH balance. If you try a natural deodorant that uses sodium bicarbonate and find that your underarms are getting irritated and sore, this is probably the reason why.
- Activated Charcoal: Carbon-rich, this ingredient can extract oil, dirt, and debris from your clogged pores. It’s also very absorbent, able to absorb 1,000 times its weight in moisture.
- Arrowroot Powder, Tapioca Starch, Magnesium Hydroxide, and Corn Starch: These ingredients absorb moisture to keep you dry. They’re less irritating than sodium bicarbonate but also less effective at neutralizing odors.
- Coconut Oil: Often used as a base in deodorants, it’s theorized that because it’s antibacterial, it will help fight against odor-causing bacteria.
- Tea tree oil: This is another natural essential oil with proven antibacterial properties. This makes it a great natural ingredient to use in clean deodorants.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the best natural deodorants, we looked at social media, online clean beauty stores, and online magazines.
All of these natural deodorants are advertised as being clean, safer alternatives. We found that while many of the products we looked at were good in terms of ingredients, some had ingredients we wouldn’t recommend.
Below is our list of natural deodorant ratings. They’re rated on this scale:
Best – These products are the best of the best. They contain great ingredients, are non-toxic, and are often the best choice for our environment.
Good – These products are typically quite good but don’t go above and beyond like our best choices.
Iffy – These products are typically okay but have some issues that make us unable to give them a “Good” rating. Often they contain ingredients or materials that are questionable.
Bad – These products typically have toxic ingredients or issues that make them dangerous or unsuitable. These products should typically be avoided.
Best
These are simply the best natural deodorants we looked at. With all-natural and safe ingredients and nothing questionable, you can enjoy a safe and stink-free day with any of these deodorants.
Little Seed Farm
Deodorant Cream
Price: $11.99 ($5 per oz)
Moving away from the conventional form of deodorant, Little Seed Farm Deodorant Cream comes in a jar. Its smooth paste-y texture can be scooped up with the wooden stick that’s included. With a refreshing, citrusy – most notably grapefruit – scent, it’s the perfect neutral fragrance for both men and women. Say goodbye to residues that stain your clothes and hello to dry long-lasting underarms even in the hottest of climates.
Ingredients
- Organic Arrowroot Powder (Maranta Arundinacea Powder),
- Magnesium Hydroxide,
- Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera),
- Organic Jojoba Seed Oil (Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil),
- Organic Beeswax (Cera Alba),
- Organic Vegetable Glycerin,
- Organic Essential Oils*
Coconut Matter
All Natural Deodorant
Price: $18 ($18 per oz)
With 19 plant and mineral ingredients, Coconut Matter’s All Natural Deodorant is a natural solution to stop body odor for hours on end. A glide of this works on any sweaty area of your body, not just the armpits. Following its name, this deodorant is made up of coconut and contains essential oil scents. This compact-sized deodorant also comes in a zero-waste, biodegradable and hand-rolled packaging.
Ingredients
- Organic Arrowroot Powder (Maranta Arundinacea Powder),
- Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera),
- Magnesium Hydroxide,
- Isoamyl Laurate,
- Jojoba Esters,
- Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,
- Cetyl Palmitate,
- Organic Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),
- Triethyl Citrate,
- Tapioca Starch,
- Zinc Ricinoleate,
- Rice Wax (Oryza Sativa Bran Wax),
- Elder Fruit Extract (Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract),
- Lavender (Lavandula Angustifolia Oil),
- Lime Peel Oil (Citrus Aurantifolia Oil),
- Geranium Flower Oil (Pelargonium Graveolens Flower Oil)*,
- Tocopherol,
- Ascorbyl Palmitate,
- Sunflower Seed Oil (Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil),
- Limonene*,
- Geraniol*,
- Linalool*
PiperWai
Charcoal Deodorant
Price: $15 ($5.56 per oz)
You can constantly smell like the spa when leaving the house, thanks to PiperWai’s Charcoal Deodorant blend of 11 essential oils, which includes citrus and mint.It’s gentle for use on sensitive skin, even on psoriasis or eczema, due to its non-irritating ingredients such as coconut oil, shea butter, and pure vitamin E oil. The activated charcoal also allows you to work out with confidence, as this powerful ingredient absorbs wetness, while forming a shield between your skin and shirt. If you’re not used to the jar format, this one also comes in a stick.
Ingredients
- Tapioca Starch,
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),
- Candelilla Wax (Euphorbia Cerifera Wax),
- Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),
- Sodium Bicarbonate,
- Cocoa Butter (Theobroma Cacao Butter),
- Polymethylsilsesquioxane,
- Witch Hazel Extract (Hamamelis Virginiana Extract),
- Tocopherol,
- Soybean Oil (Glycine Soja Oil),
- Magnesium Hydroxide,
- Activated Charcoal,
- Sunflower Seed Oil (Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil),
- Peppermint Oil (Mentha Piperita Oil)*,
- Eucalyptus Leaf Oil (Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil),
- Tangerine Peel Oil (Citrus Reticulata Peel Oil)*,
- Bergamot Fruit Oil (Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil),
- Clary Sage Oil (Salvia Sclarea Oil),
- Lemongrass Oil (Cymbopogon Schoenanthus Oil),
- Tea Tree Leaf Oil (Melaleuca Alternifolia Leaf Oil)*,
- Thyme Oil (Thymus Vulgaris Oil),
- Clove Bud Oil (Eugenia Caryophyllus Bud Oil)*,
- Lavender (Lavandula Angustifolia Oil),
- Rosemary Oil (Rosmarinus Officinalis Oil)
Meow Meow Tweet
Grapefruit Baking Soda Free Deodorant Stick
Price: $14 ($7.78 per oz)
Vegan, cruelty-free, palm oil free, and handmade. What more could you want in a deodorant? Containing essential oils and mineral powders, this powdery balm has a grapefruit scent that smells like the real thing. It also comes in a cardboard packaging, which proves plastic is no longer necessary when it comes to deodorant products.
Ingredients
- Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera),
- Organic Arrowroot Powder (Maranta Esculenta Powder),
- Magnesium Hydroxide,
- Organic Cocoa Butter (Theobroma Cacao Butter),
- Organic Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),
- Sunflower Seed Wax (Helianthus Annuus Seed Wax),
- Organic Sweet Orange Peel Oil (Citrus Sinensis Peel Oil),
- Organic Grapefruit Peel Oil (Citrus Paradisi Peel Oil),
- Organic Lemon Peel Oil (Citrus Limon Peel Oil)*
Acure
Fragrance-Free Deodorant
Price: $8.99 ($4.09 per oz)
Our best budget pick goes to Acure’s Fragrance-Free Deodorant. It’s also a preferable choice for those who just want pure sweat protection minus the fragrance. Their formula is not as strong as other deodorants, making it suitable for those who don’t sweat as much. Although this deodorant has a thicker texture than most, it won’t leave a waxy or sticky feel.
Ingredients
- Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera),
- Organic Corn Starch (Zea Mays Starch),
- Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,
- Candelilla Wax (Euphorbia Cerifera Wax),
- Organic Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),
- Sodium Bicarbonate,
- Tocopherol
Papr
Deodorant
Price: $14 ($5.28 per oz)
Our overall recommended deodorant.
Good for your pits, good for the planet. Papr’s deodorants are subtle in fragrance – from nuances of bergamot to lemongrass – but effective when it comes to stopping odor. Using safe ingredients like coconut oil and tapioca starch, Papr Deodorant is good to use on a daily basis. Bonus: If you subscribe to receiving Papr’s deodorants or other products, they’ll plant a tree in your name.
Ingredients
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),
- Sodium Bicarbonate,
- Tapioca Starch,
- Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),
- Hydrogenated Castor Oil,
- Stearyl Alcohol,
- Cetyl Alcohol,
- Silica,
- Jojoba Esters,
- Jojoba Seed Oil (Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil),
- Cypress Seed OIl (Cupressus Sempervirens Seed Oil),
- Red Cedar Wood Oil (Juniperus Virginiana Wood Oil),
- Essential Oil Blend (Bergamot),
- Coco-Caprylate/Caprate,
- Sunflower Seed Oil (Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil),
- Tocopherol,
- Mowrah Butter (Bassia Latifolia Seed Butter),
- Ascorbyl Palmitate
Cleo + Coco
Charcoal Deodorant
Price: $18 ($7.2 per oz)
Cleo + Coco’s natural deodorant is a popular choice for many seeking a cleaner, more eco-friendly alternative to conventional deodorants. Free of parabens and phthalates, this product features a range of appealing scents, including an unscented option, and is made in the USA and cruelty-free.
Organic coconut oil makes up the base of the deodorant, and arrowroot powder and charcoal help absorb sweat. The rest of the ingredients include natural oils and waxes, making this a great natural deodorant option. For sensitive skin, this deodorant is also a great choice, as it’s not irritating, even for sensitive underarms.
However, the smaller size might make it a less economical choice for some.
The ingredients listed below are for the Grapefruit Bergamot version, but all of the scents are a great choice for a clean deodorant.
Ingredients
- Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera),
- Arrowroot Powder (Maranta Arundinacea Powder),
- Cocoa Butter (Theobroma Cacao Butter),
- Candelilla Wax (Euphorbia Cerifera Wax),
- Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,
- Sodium Bicarbonate,
- Grapefruit Peel Oil (Citrus Paradisi Peel Oil),
- Bergamot Fruit Oil (Citrus Aurantium Bergamia Fruit Oil),
- Magnesium Hydroxide,
- Sunflower Seed Wax (Helianthus Annuus Seed Wax),
- Triethyl Citrate,
- Charcoal Powder,
- Bentonite,
- Elder Fruit Extract (Sambucus Nigra Fruit Extract),
- Soybean Oil (Glycine Soja Oil),
- Tocopherol
Good
While these aren’t the absolute best natural deodorants, they’re still great choices and if you’re a fan of any of them, you can feel safe using them.
Lovefresh
Unscented All Natural Deodorant
Price: $24 ($6.49 per oz)
An aluminum-free, cruelty-free, and 100% natural deodorant can be found in this Lovefresh product. Handmade in Toronto, the All Natural Deodorant includes cocoa seed butter, arrowroot powder, natural beeswax, and kaolin clay. It’s also been said to leave you feeling fresh for hours!
Ingredients
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),
- Cocoa Butter (Theobroma Cacao Butter),
- Arrowroot Powder (Maranta Arundinacea Powder),
- Beeswax (Cera Alba),
- Sodium Bicarbonate,
- Kaolin Clay,
- Fractionated Coconut Oil,
- Zinc Oxide
Schmidt's
Deodorant
Price: $9.99 ($3.07 per oz)
Using odor-fighting magnesium and essential oils, Schmidt’s Deodorant provides all-day coverage. Don’t let the color of the charcoal-activated deodorant deter you away – it goes on clear and won’t stain your shirts. Its fragrance is natural and crisp, making this deodorant suitable for both men and women.
Ingredients
- Arrowroot Powder (Maranta Arundinacea Powder),
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),
- Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),
- Sodium Bicarbonate,
- Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,
- Candelilla Wax (Euphorbia Cerifera Wax),
- Jojoba Seed Oil (Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil),
- Magnesium Hydroxide,
- Activated Charcoal,
- Natural Fragrance*,
- Tocopherol
Ursa Major
Hoppin' Fresh Deodorant
Price: $18 ($6.92 per oz)
Sometimes, all you need in life is a fresh-smelling deodorant to keep you going in your day. The Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant leaves a cooling and invigorating aroma, while eliminating unwanted odor-causing bacteria. Perfect for sensitive skin, this deodorant leaves no irritation and will absorb and dry quickly.
Ingredients
- Water,
- Propanediol,
- Sodium Stearate,
- Tapioca Starch,
- Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate,
- Silica,
- Kaolin,
- Glyceryl Caprylate,
- Glycerin,
- Microcrystalline Cellulose,
- Sodium Bicarbonate,
- Rosemary Oil (Rosmarinus Officinalis Oil),
- Organic Aloe Juice (Aloe Barbadensis Juice),
- Cellulose Gum,
- Eucalyptus Leaf Oil (Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf Oil),
- Glyceryl Undecylenate,
- Peppermint Oil (Mentha Piperita Oil)*,
- Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),
- Tocopheryl Acetate*,
- Hops Extract (Humulus Lupulus Extract),
- Royal Jelly,
- Lemon Peel Oil (Citrus Limon Peel Oil)*,
- Spotted Cranesbill Oil (Geranium Maculatum Oil),
- Wild Mint Oil (Mentha Arvensis Oil),
- Calendula (Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract),
- Matricaria Extract (Chamomilla Recutita Extract),
- Ginseng Root Extract (Panax Quinquefolium Root Extract),
- Potassium Sorbate,
- Sodium Benzoate*,
- Limonene*,
- Linalool*
Kosas
Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant
Price: $15 ($6.25 per oz)
Look to Kosas’ Chemistry AHA Serum Deodorant for a product that does more than keep your sweat at bay. The unique AHA blend in its formula has also been said to exfoliate, improve skin moisture and brightens. The added aloe vera and hyaluronic acid also makes for clearer and smoother skin.
Ingredients
- Water,
- Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),
- Glycerin,
- Mandelic Acid,
- Polyglyceryl-4 Cocoate,
- Sodium Hydroxide*,
- Shikimic Acid,
- Lactic Acid*,
- Palmitoyl Tripeptide-5,
- Hyaluronic Acid,
- Citric Acid,
- Tartaric Acid,
- Xanthan Gum,
- Potassium Sorbate,
- Sodium Benzoate*,
- Ylang Ylang Flower Oil (Cananga Odorata Flower Oil)*,
- Organic Neroli Flower Oil (Citrus Aurantium Amara Flower Oil),
- Grapefruit Peel Oil (Citrus Paradisi Peel Oil),
- Jojoba Seed Oil (Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil),
- Benzyl Benzoate*,
- Limonene*,
- Linalool*
Routine
Cream Deodorant with Activated Charcoal
Price: $30 ($15 per oz)
Stress sweat? No worries. The inclusion of magnesium relaxes your pits, while the activated charcoal helps refine it for a healthy underarm skin. While some natural deodorants may not be strong enough for an active person, this one can prove otherwise. It also has a unique blend of ingredients to create a special scent: vetiver, vanilla bourbon, cardamom, black pepper and tonka bean.
Ingredients
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),
- Magnesium Hydroxide,
- Kaolin,
- Corn Starch (Zea Mays Starch),
- Arrowroot Powder (Maranta Arundinacea Powder),
- Sodium Bicarbonate,
- Beeswax (Cera Alba),
- Cocoa Butter (Theobroma Cacao Butter),
- Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),
- Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,
- Sunflower Seed Oil (Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil),
- Olive Oil (Olea Europaea Fruit Oil),
- Tocopherol,
- Cetearyl Olivate,
- Sorbitan Olivate,
- Rapeseed Glycerides (Brassica Glycerides),
- Calendula (Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract),
- Activated Charcoal,
- Inulin,
- Alpha-Glucan Oligosaccharide,
- Vanilla Extract (Vanilla Planifolia Fruit Extract),
- Organic Rosemary Antioxidant Flavor Oil,
- Clary Sage Oil (Salvia Sclarea Oil),
- Vetiver Root Oil (Vetiveria Zizanoides Root Oil),
- Patchouli Oil (Pogostemon Cablin Oil),
- Cardamom Seed Oil (Elettaria Cardamomum Seed Oil),
- Swamp Paperbark Leaf Oil (Melaleuca Ericifolia Leaf Oil),
- Black Pepper Oil (Piper Nigrum Oil),
- Tonka Seed Bean Extract (Dipteryx Odorata Bean Extract),
- Coumarin*,
- Limonene*,
- Linalool*
Native
Charcoal Deodorant
Price: $12 ($4.53 per oz)
Native’s Deodorant is aluminum-free but full of natural ingredients that helps with long-lasting odor protection. The absence of aluminum makes it suitable for rash-prone skin, while its berry-like fragrance is present but not overwhelming. This easy-to-apply solid deodorant isn’t known to leave oil stains on your clothes either.
Ingredients
- Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,
- Tapioca Starch,
- Ozokerite,
- Sodium Bicarbonate,
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),
- Cyclodextrin,
- Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),
- Glucose,
- Probiotics (Lactobacillus Acidophilus),
- Magnesium Hydroxide
Kaia Naturals
Charcoal Deodorant Sakura Blossom
Price: $24 ($10.48 per oz)
Don’t settle for a cakey deodorant. Kaia Natural’s Charcoal Deodorant Sakura Blossom is light but still extremely effective in removing toxins from your pores using the activated charcoal. Those with sensitive skin also won’t have to worry about irritation or redness with this one. Its flowery scent is not overwhelming, but may make you want to reapply just for the fragrance!
Ingredients
- Water,
- Propanediol,
- Glycerin,
- Arrowroot Powder (Maranta Arundinacea Powder),
- Sodium Stearate,
- Silica,
- Saccharomyces Ferment,
- Benzyl Alcohol*,
- Salicylic Acid*,
- Sorbic Acid,
- Lavandin Oil (Lavandula Hybrida Oil),
- Sandalwood Oil (Santalum Album Oil),
- Allantoin,
- Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),
- Magnesium Hydroxide,
- Activated Charcoal
Native
Regular Deodorant
Price: $13 ($4.91 per oz)
Internet-popular brand Native’s unscented deodorant comes recommended for its list of clean ingredients.
However, it’s important to note that the scented versions of Native’s deodorant contain undisclosed fragrance ingredients. As transparency is crucial for clean personal care products, the lack of information about these components raises concerns. Therefore, we can’t recommend the scented variants, as their complete ingredient list remains uncertain.
Ingredients
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),
- Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),
- Sodium Bicarbonate,
- Tapioca Starch,
- Probiotics (Lactobacillus Acidophilus),
- Ozokerite,
- Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,
- Magnesium Hydroxide,
- Cyclodextrin,
- Glucose
Native
Sensitive Deodorant
Price: $13 ($4.91 per oz)
Like the other Native deodorant we analyzed, their Sensitive variant is also a good choice for a clean deodorant. This only applies to the unscented variant, however—the scented versions have undisclosed ingredients, so we can’t recommend them.
Ingredients
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),
- Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),
- Tapioca Starch,
- Ozokerite,
- Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,
- Cyclodextrin,
- Magnesium Hydroxide
Hey Humans
Naturally Derived Deodorant
Price: $6.99 ($3.5 per oz)
Hey Humans Deodorant is a standout choice for those seeking a clean and environmentally friendly option, as it offers 8 distinct scents, all formulated with safe ingredients. However, no unscented variant exists for those who prefer scent-free odor protection.
This deodorant’s eco-friendly, biodegradable cardboard packaging is a major plus, although it may become somewhat soft and messy over time. Some users have noted that the consistency can be stiff and crumbly, but it applies easily once the top is smoothed down. The lid can be a bit difficult to secure, but the plastic-free design, pleasant scent, and overall effectiveness make it worth the minor inconvenience.
Ingredients
- Arrowroot Powder (Maranta Arundinacea Powder),
- Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,
- Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter),
- Cetearyl Alcohol,
- Sodium Bicarbonate,
- Tapioca Starch,
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),
- Calcium Starch Octenylsuccinate,
- Stearyl Stearate,
- Natural Fragrance*,
- Candelilla Wax (Euphorbia Cerifera Wax),
- C15-19 Alkane,
- Zinc Ricinoleate,
- Glyceryl Undecylenate,
- Sunflower Seed Wax (Helianthus Annuus Seed Wax),
- Polyhydroxystearic Acid,
- Sorbitol/Sebacic Acid Copolymer Behenate,
- Glyceryl Caprylate,
- Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate,
- Water,
- Rosemary Extract (Rosmarinus Officinalis Extract),
- Tocopherol,
- Soybean Oil (Glycine Soja Oil),
- Essential Oil Blend (Geranium),
- Essential Oil Blend (Elemi),
- Essential Oil Blend (Ginger)
Saltair
Skincare Deodorant
Price: $10 ($5.68 per oz)
Saltair’s Skincare Deodorant is an excellent option for those seeking a clean deodorant, especially when opting for the unscented variety. Its gentle formula caters to sensitive skin, and its eco-friendly packaging further enhances its appeal. Saltair offers refills that are compatible with any external containers, allowing you to continue using the same container indefinitely.
While Saltair does provide a diverse selection of nine scents, the fragranced options contain undisclosed chemical fragrances, which we advise against. Ingredient transparency is crucial, and due to the lack of information on these scents, we cannot recommend the fragranced versions. Stick with the unscented option for a truly clean deodorant experience.
Ingredients
- Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,
- Ozokerite,
- Tapioca Starch,
- Zinc Ricinoleate,
- Water,
- Salicylic Acid*,
- Rockweed Extract (Ascophyllum Nodosum Extract),
- Oarweed Extract (Laminaria Digitata Extract),
- Tamanu Seed Oil (Calophyllum Inophyllum Seed Oil),
- Saccharomyces Ferment,
- Lauroyl Lysine,
- Glycerin,
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),
- Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii Butter)
Iffy
These deodorants have questionable ingredients that make us unable to recommend them.
Corpus Naturals
California Natural Deodorant
Price: $24 ($9.23 per oz)
This deodorant contains propylene glycol, a petroleum-derived ingredient used to give the product a slick consistency. Chances are that you’d have to ingest a lot of propylene glycol to have any negative health effects, but it also functions as a penetration enhancer. This means that it can potentially aid other ingredients in absorbing into the skin. For this reason, we would recommend more natural deodorants over this product.
Ingredients
- Propylene Glycol*,
- Water,
- Sodium Stearate,
- Organic Alcohol (Denatured),
- Glycerin,
- Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate,
- Diatomaceous Earth,
- Organic Fragrance Oil*,
- Silica,
- Polyglyceryl-4 Laurate/Succinate,
- Propanediol,
- Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside,
- Citric Acid,
- Glyceryl Caprylate,
- Organic Phenethyl Alcohol,
- Polyglyceryl-5 Oleate,
- Sodium Chloride,
- Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate,
- Sorbitan Oleate Decylglucoside Crosspolymer,
- Tapioca Starch,
- Amyl Cinnamal*,
- Benzyl Salicylate*,
- Geraniol*,
- Hexyl Cinnamal,
- Linalool*
Native
Deodorant & Body Spray
Price: $14 ($4 per oz)
We can’t recommend Native’s deodorant body spray, because it uses undisclosed fragrance ingredients.
Ingredients
- Alcohol (Denatured),
- Dipropylene Glycol,
- Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride,
- Water,
- Fragrance,
- Nitrogen
Tom's of Maine
Long Lasting Deodorant
Price: $5.99 ($2.66 per oz)
Tom’s deodorants come close at being clean at first glance but miss the mark. They have propylene glycol, which is a petroleum-based substance used to give deodorant a soft and sleak consistency. Better deodorants use ingredients like coconut oil for the same effect. For this unfortunate reason, we can’t recommend Tom’s deodorants over others we analyzed.
Ingredients
- Propylene Glycol*,
- Water,
- Sodium Stearate,
- Organic Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),
- Glyceryl Laurate*,
- Natural Fragrance*,
- Hops Extract (Humulus Lupulus Extract),
- Organic Sunflower Seed Oil (Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil),
- Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid),
- Organic Lemongrass Oil (Cymbopogon Flexuosus Oil)
Megababe
Rosy Pits
Price: $14 ($5.38 per oz)
Unfortunately, this deodorant from Megababe contains undisclosed fragrance, so we can’t recommend it. The brand does offer a few deodorants with natural fragrance, and we’re currently looking into them.
Ingredients
- Propylene Glycol*,
- Water,
- Sodium Stearate,
- Saccharomyces Ferment,
- Propanediol,
- Corn Starch (Zea Mays Starch),
- Fragrance,
- Hydrated Silica,
- Rose Flower Oil (Rosa Damascena Flower Oil),
- Squalane,
- Willow Bark Extract (Salix Alba Bark Extract),
- Caffeine,
- Arginine,
- Oat Kernel Flour (Avena Sativa Kernel Flour),
- Glycerin,
- Green or White Tea Leaf Extract (Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract),
- Aloe (Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice),
- Sage Leaf Extract (Salvia Officinalis Leaf Extract),
- Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate,
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera Oil),
- Silica Cetyl Silylate,
- Ethylhexylglycerin*,
- Hydrogenated Olive Oil Unsaponifiables,
- Phenoxyethanol*,
- Sodium Benzoate*,
- Potassium Sorbate
ban
Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant
Price: $4.99 ($1.43 per oz)
Steareth 2 and Steareth 20 can be contaminated with 1,4-dioxane, a carcinogen. Although the risk is small, we can’t recommend this deodorant when others we analyzed didn’t have this risk.
Active Ingredients
- Aluminum Chlorohydrate
Ingredients
- Water,
- PPG-11 Stearyl Ether,
- Steareth-2,
- Steareth-20,
- Sodium Silver Aluminum Silicate,
- Amur Cork Bark Extract (Phellodendron Amurense Bark Extract),
- Sandalwood Extract (Santalum Album Extract),
- Barley Extract (Hordeum Distichon Extract)
Bad
These deodorants we looked at received a Bad rating because they use ingredients propylene glycol and synthetic chemical fragrance.
Kopari Beauty
Coconut Deodorant
Price: $14 ($7 per oz)
With propylene glycol and chemical fragrance, we don’t recommend this deodorant.
Ingredients
- Propylene Glycol*,
- Water,
- Sodium Stearate,
- Propanediol,
- Saccharomyces Ferment Filtrate,
- Fragrance,
- Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside,
- Sodium Caproyl/Lauroyl Lactyl Lactate,
- Silica,
- Ethylhexylglycerin*,
- Polyglyceryl-5 Oleate,
- Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate,
- Glyceryl Caprylate,
- Triethyl Citrate,
- Coconut Liquid Endosperm (Cocos Nucifera Liquid Endosperm),
- Sage Oil (Salvia Officinalis Oil),
- Glycerin,
- Coconut Juice (Cocos Nucifera Juice),
- Glyceryl Laurate*,
- Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera),
- Sodium Anisate,
- Citric Acid
JASON
Nourishing Apricot Deodorant Stick
Price: $7.98 ($3.19 per oz)
This deodorant contains contains chemical fragrance, and for this reason, we don’t recommend it.
Ingredients
- Propanediol,
- Water,
- Glycerin,
- Sodium Stearate,
- Zinc Ricinoleate,
- Polyglyceryl-3 Caprate,
- Apricot Kernel Oil (Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil),
- Grapefruit Seed Extract (Citrus Grandis Seed Extract),
- Allantoin,
- Behenyl Alcohol,
- Ethylhexylglycerin*,
- Glyceryl Stearate,
- Silica,
- Sodium Bicarbonate,
- Sucrose Cocoate,
- Tocopheryl Acetate*,
- Corn Starch (Zea Mays Starch),
- Benzyl Salicylate*,
- Fragrance
Dove
0% Aluminum Deodorant
Price: $6.99 ($2.69 per oz)
Dove’s “0% Aluminum Deodorant” lands itself directly in our greenwashing list, as it contains a number of ingredients we recommend avoiding. From artificial fragrance to BHT, we don’t recommend this product.
Ingredients
- Dipropylene Glycol,
- Water,
- Glycerin,
- Propylene Glycol*,
- Sodium Stearate,
- Poloxamine 1307,
- Fragrance,
- Stearic Acid,
- Disodium EDTA,
- BHT,
- Simethicone,
- Benzyl Alcohol*,
- Benzyl Salicylate*,
- Citronellol*,
- Coumarin*,
- Geraniol*,
- Hydroxycitronellal*,
- Limonene*,
- Linalool*
In Summary
Our best budget pick for a natural deodorant is Acure’s Fragrance-Free Deodorant. With clean ingredients and in a convenient stick form along with the great price, it’s easy to recommend for those on a budget. On the downside, it does come in a plastic container.
For those that can spend a bit more money, PAPR’s line of deodorants are excellent not only for their clean ingredients, but also their plastic-free packaging. Their paper tube is biodegradable and recyclable, and is a great choice for the eco-conscious deodorant user.