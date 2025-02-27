The Best Non-Slip Crutch Tips for Ice and Snow of 2025 (2025)

Written by Christopher Groux, senior editor and accessibility aficionado with cerebral palsy. Updated May 31, 2023

As pristine and picturesque as the first signs of snowfall may be, there’s no denying the abrupt change in weather conditions presents an additional challenge for seniors and persons with disabilities. Having used crutches for the past three decades, I know full well how previously safe pavement can start to feel like a death trap once snow, slush, and ice creep in. Aside from the panic of the increased possibility for slips, falls present an even bigger threat as surfaces harden. It’s a transition that standard tips found on crutches, canes, and walkers aren’t prepared to handle.

That said, there are a handful of niche manufacturers selling products that aim to provide non-slip solutions to seasonal slush stumbles. Leveraging the physics of metal spikes and wider bases for increased stability, these products abandon common aesthetics in favor of function. Certain pairs, like the Tips That Grip Snowboot Crutch Tip (available at Amazon) even feature sticky sandpaper-like coating for extra grip. But, because they look so strange, folks like me may be a little apprehensive about adding these specialized extras to their mobility aids.

But is it possible these supposed non-slip crutch tips might actually be a lifeline for those who need them? We assembled a small team of testers at the Reviewed labs in an attempt to answer that question. Armed with seven pairs of anti-slip crutch tips and dozens of sheets of premade ice, we searched for a solution. Here’s our assessment of the seven best non-slip crutch tips for ice and snow that you can buy right now.

Best Overall Tips That Grip Snowboot Crutch Tip In our testing, we were incredibly impressed with the traction and versatility of the Snowboot crutch tips. Unlike the other products on this list that either require screwdriver work or a complete removal of an existing tip to use, the Snowboots are made to slide over most standard crutch tips with little effort. For folks with dexterity issues, the ease with which these attachments can be applied is fantastic. The boots fit well over our standard tips, though some user reviews do report mixed results with certain specific pairs. Provided the Snowboots fit over your favorite crutches, these also performed better on hard ice than any of the more traditional formfactor crutch tips we tested. Its sandpaper-like bottom took quite a bit of force to give way when placed on a sheet of pure ice. With that in mind, we suspect equally strong performance in slush or snow. The unfortunate downside to that safety, however, is that the rough surface of these tips doesn’t seem designed for heavy use indoors. These are an absolute no-go on carpet, and some users report slippage on tile floors too. These may hold up for a quick stop into a local store, but you can’t keep them on at all times. For dexterity and grip, however, these are still among the best. Pros Sturdy on hard ice with minor mobility sacrifice

Fits over most standard tips

Easy to apply Cons May not fit all crutches

Other non-slip crutch tips we tested

The Ergocap X-Treme crutch tips are undoubtedly designed for versatility, and, in many cases, the design holds up. In construction, this is essentially a cleated crutch rubber tip with four extensions that jut out in a cross shape. There are also retractable spikes on the center bottom of the tip that require precision to stick in. The material is less flexible than other models, but it still has a fairly large surface area. We like that these crutch tips can be used indoors, and they're among the only tips we tested that at least attempt to provide protection from ice with spikes. These aren't as sturdy in large ice patches as some of the spiked models we'll detail below, but they may hold up in certain situations. Priced at around $35, these are the most expensive crutch tips on our list. And, unless you require just a single crutch tip for a cane, you'll need to buy multiple for use with crutches or a walker. We also had a hard time fitting these to our standard crutches and were somewhat alarmed at just how much this design failed once that slipping point was met. They hold up well in general, but, if they fail, you should be prepared for a sudden tumble. Pros Large surface area

Ice assurance through retractable spikes Cons One tip per box may add to cost

Difficult to apply

Kmina 7/8" Crutch Tips Throughout a large chunk of our testing period, I used the Kmina Heavy Duty Crutch Tips as a daily driver for walking around the house and navigating some slightly damp surfaces outdoors. In those instances, they held up pretty great compared to the standard tips that came with my new set of crutches. I felt more secure in navigating traditional situations at a faster pace. When it came to testing for use on hard ice, however, these supposedly heavy duty crutch tips failed almost instantly. Unless they were positioned completely vertical to account for every ounce of the expanded grip area, these crutch tips fell quickly. I’d personally recommend them for slick surfaces outside of moderate or heavy ice and snow, but they’re absolutely not meant for extreme environments. Pros Large and flexible surface area

Could prove useful for rain or slick floors

Small enough to be portable for daily use Cons Didn’t hold up on hard ice Buy now at Amazon

If you need a pair of crutch tips that will provide moderate slip protection while maintaining a very small form factor, these crutch tips seem fairly well suited for that. With more than 1,000 positive Amazon customer reviews, these appear to be a rather simple solution for small slips in everyday situations. It's also worth noting these are the only crutch tips we've tested that are sold in multiple color options. At the time of publication there's a Burnt Orange variant as well. When faced with ice, this basic rubber surface crumbled completely, holding up only slightly better than a stock pair of crutch tips. These can still be used perfectly fine as a daily driver, but remain cautious in extreme weather. Pros Grooved surface for basic slip protection

Sold in multiple color variants Cons Fared poorly against a large patch of hard ice

Small surface area Buy now at Amazon

DMI Retractable 5 Prong Attachment Tip The two prong-based crutch tips we tested were nearly identical in features and construction, but this pair sold by DMI was slightly better in terms of its raw effectiveness. This boils down to a slightly larger circular tip and sharper spikes on the end. While there’s a tipping point, these spikes barely budged at all even with strong force when confronted with hard ice. These require using a cross-head screwdriver to attach to the shaft of the crutches, which does mandate a level of dexterity some users may not have. Once installed, the tips can be retracted using a spring mechanism on the side of the tip. There’s absolute versatility in this design, but there’s a small learning curve to figure it out. Provided you’re able to bend down and get used to the process, the DMI prongs can be very useful in heavy snow and dangerous ice. Pros Sharper spikes held up to ice

Can be used with regular tips underneath Cons Just one spiked tip sold in each box

Flipping up the spikes requires dexterity

Mars Wellness Heavy Duty Metal 4-Prong Ice Cane Tip Attachment There’s not much more to be said about this Heavy Duty 4-Prong tip, as it’s almost the exact same as the previous pair with slightly duller spikes. This change did negatively impact performance in our testing to a small degree, but there are some positives. We like that this product is sold in a double pack, and it also maintains the same versatile design that fits over standard tips. The same qualities very much apply here. Users should know that a screwdriver is required to install, and it may take some time to figure out how the spring-loaded retractor works. If by chance the DMIs are out of stock, these will serve you well also. Pros Sold in a double pack for crutches

Very strong performance on ice

Can be flipped up for versatility Cons Not quite as sturdy as the DMI pair Buy now at Amazon

How we tested non-slip crutch tips for ice and snow

To test our winter-centric crutch tips, we filled dozens of trays (measuring 9 inches long, 7 inches wide, and 1 inch deep) with water and then froze them to simulate hard ice. We then ran each of the seven crutch tips along this hard ice surface at a slight walking angle and fully vertical position.

We provided an increasing degree of force until the crutches gave way, making note of the pressure level as we progressed through the test. Persons with disabilities were on hand at all points during the testing period to ensure the proper angles were used.

While this test primarily focused on performance of these crutch tips in hard ice scenarios, we look forward to using them on real snow and slush in the months ahead to further hone our findings.

What you should know about buying non-slip crutch tips

We’re extremely glad products like the ones we’ve featured here exist, but it’s worth noting that, when it comes to weather treatment for crutches and canes, there really is no perfect solution to this ever-present problem.

Our testing revealed that users will almost always have to make a tradeoff between versatility and security, which creates a frustrating conundrum. While products like the Mdub Medical tip can be really effective for daily use, they’re not as tough on ice as the spiked pairs that require a tougher installation process and extra dexterity.

Ultimately, the pair of crutch tips you choose to buy depends heavily on your personal situation. If you live in a climate that deals with more slush and snow than hard ice, many of the indoor-friendly pairs we’ve featured will be a smart purchase. For those in much colder climates that are prone to hard ice, it may be worth having someone help install and use those spikes.

It pains us to say there isn’t a one-size-fits-all choice to be made, which could mean swapping out various modified crutch tips as the cold winter season progresses.

One thing that is certain, though, is that all of these products performed better in harsh conditions than a standard crutch tip. So, at the very least, consumers can feel pretty confident that they’re not purchasing something that will make winter traversal worse. Aiming for perfection, however, is complicated.

What is the best way to prevent crutches and canes from slipping?

In early 2022, Reviewed conducted a study to see if sand, salt, or cat litter proved most effective at preventing falls. We concluded that standard sand was the best at stopping slip, so we strongly suggest treating all slick surfaces with sand to combat winter weather regardless if you’re facing a mobility impairment or not.

Specialized salts and cat litter definitely work to some degree, but sand will keep those crutches firmly placed better than anything else.

