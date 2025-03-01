The Best Plant-Based Protein Source For All Essential Aminos (2025)

Amino acids are the building blocks of protein, and there are 20 different amino acids that the body needs to function correctly. Nine of these amino acids are called essential amino acids, which must be consumed through food. While meat is a good source of essential amino acids, there are non-meat foods that contain all nine. This is important for those following a vegetarian or vegan diet.

Characteristics Values Food type Soybeans, Quinoa, Buckwheat, Rice and beans, Ezekiel bread, Spirulina, Hemp seeds, Chia seeds, Nutritional yeast, Tofu, Tempeh, Edamame, Amaranth, Mycoprotein, Peanut butter sandwich, Pita and hummus Amino acids Histidine, Isoleucine, Leucine, Lysine, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Threonine, Tryptophan, Valine

Soy and pea protein

Soy Protein

Soy protein is derived from soybeans, a type of legume that originated in East Asia. It is a common ingredient in many processed foods, including protein powders and bars, baked goods, cereals, salad dressings, ice cream, and crisps. Soybeans are a cheap and abundant source of protein, and their wholefood form is a great source of calcium, zinc, iron, magnesium, folate, riboflavin, and thiamin. However, the highly refined and isolated soy used in protein powders has been linked to adverse health effects due to the presence of phytates and pesticides. Soy is also a common allergen and may cause kidney stones in prone individuals.

Pea Protein

Pea protein is derived from yellow peas and is a popular alternative to soy for those seeking a vegan-friendly and hypoallergenic protein source. It is easily digestible and has a similar amino acid profile to whey protein, making it a good option for individuals with digestive issues. Pea protein is particularly high in the amino acids leucine, isoleucine, valine, and arginine, which are important for muscle-building and improving athletic performance. However, it is slightly lower in methionine compared to other protein sources, but this can be supplemented through diet or by choosing a pea protein blend.

Comparison

While both soy and pea protein offer all nine essential amino acids, pea protein has higher levels of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and is better for supplementing muscle growth and recovery. Additionally, pea protein is generally safer and has fewer potential health risks compared to soy. It is also environmentally friendly, requiring less water, energy, and land to produce.

Quinoa

In addition to being a complete protein, quinoa is a good source of other essential vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, potassium, iron, folate, and zinc. It also contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory plant compounds, such as quercetin and kaempferol, which have been linked to various health benefits. Quinoa is easy to incorporate into your diet and can be used in both sweet and savoury dishes. It can be cooked in a similar way to rice, or it can be simmered in plant-based milk for a creamy, protein-rich breakfast porridge.

Buckwheat

The amino acid composition of buckwheat is characterised by higher amounts of aspartic acid, lysine, and arginine, and lower amounts of glutamic acid and proline compared to other cereals. The amino acid profile of buckwheat includes glutamic acid, aspartic acid, arginine, leucine, lysine, cysteine, methionine, histidine, and other amino acids.

When compared to other cereals, buckwheat has a different allocation of protein content in its kernels. Buckwheat has 55% of its protein content in the embryo, 35% in the endosperm, and the rest in the hull, while cereals typically have 10-20% of their protein in the embryo and 80-90% in the endosperm.

Legumes, lentils, nuts, seeds and whole grains

Legumes, lentils, nuts, seeds, and whole grains are all plant-based sources of protein. While animal proteins contain all 20 amino acids, plant proteins are often missing or low in some of the essential amino acids. For example, rice is low in lysine, and beans are low in methionine. However, by combining plant-based proteins, you can ensure that you are consuming all nine essential amino acids.

Legumes, such as beans, peas, and lentils, are a good source of protein. They are also high in complex carbohydrates and fiber. However, they may contain lectins, which can be potentially hazardous to human health. Lectins are found in the outer coatings of seeds and are part of the plant's immune system. They can cause increased intestinal permeability (leaky gut) and are associated with autoimmune diseases. Proper preparation methods, such as prolonged boiling or fermentation, can help reduce the lectin content in legumes.

Nuts are another source of plant-based protein. They do not require any processing to be edible, but they may contain lectins and other defensive chemicals designed to protect the plant. While the hard shells of nuts may reduce the need for defensive chemicals, it is unclear if nuts are healthier than other plant-based proteins.

Seeds are also a source of protein, but they tend to be lower in nutritional value. Similar to legumes and nuts, seeds may contain lectins and other defensive chemicals.

Whole grains, such as quinoa, buckwheat, and rice, provide protein and other essential nutrients. However, grains are often lacking in some essential amino acids. Additionally, grains contain lectins, particularly in the bran-rich outer coating. While whole grains are generally considered healthier than refined grains, it is important to prepare them properly to reduce the risk of consuming harmful substances.

By combining plant-based proteins from legumes, lentils, nuts, seeds, and whole grains, you can ensure that you are consuming all nine essential amino acids. A varied diet that includes a range of these plant-based proteins can provide you with the complete proteins your body needs.

Mixing and matching incomplete proteins

For example, grains like rice are low in lysine, but legumes like beans and lentils are higher in this amino acid. So, by eating rice and beans together, you can obtain all nine essential amino acids. Other complementary protein combinations include grains with milk products, and seeds with legumes. It's important to note that you don't need to combine these proteins in a single meal; as long as you're consuming a variety of plant-based proteins throughout the day, you'll get all the essential amino acids your body needs.

The concept of mixing and matching incomplete proteins, also known as protein combining or complementing, was popularized in the 1970s by Frances Moore Lappé in her book "Diet for a Small Planet." However, in later editions of the book, Lappé revised her position, stating that it was much easier than she thought to get enough protein on a plant-based diet without the need for careful combining. This change in stance was supported by research conducted by Suzanne Havala for the American Dietetic Association's 1988 position paper on vegetarianism, as well as a 1994 paper by Vernon Young and Peter Pellett, which confirmed that combining proteins at meals was unnecessary.

Today, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics maintains that protein from a variety of plant foods eaten throughout the day can supply enough of all the essential amino acids when caloric requirements are met. Similarly, the American Heart Association states that plant proteins alone can provide all the essential and non-essential amino acids, as long as dietary protein sources are varied and caloric intake meets energy needs. So, while the idea of mixing and matching incomplete proteins may have originated from concerns about protein deficiencies in vegetarian and vegan diets, it is now widely recognized that a varied plant-based diet can provide all the essential amino acids without the need for specific combining practices.

