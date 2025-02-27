The Best PMU Machines 2024 (2025)

Are you a beginner looking for your first Permanent Makeup machine, or an established artist moving on to a more advanced model?

Wherever you are in your career, here’s our review of the best PMU machines available now!

Flux S Max

It’s no secret that we’re a huge fan of Microbeau machines, and after the company’s success with the Flux S and Flux Mini, we knew they’d be onto something special with the Flux S Max!

These clever machines are powered by the PowerBolt II battery pack, which provides a wide voltage range of 4-12V - you can adjust your voltage down to 0.5 V increments, allowing you to tailor your machine to the way you work! The wireless battery packs have a simple, easy-to-read screen showing your current voltage, eGive settings, battery life and timer.

You can buy the Flux S Max with one or two PowerBolt II packs, and even continue working while you’re charging thanks to dynamic power-path management. Bluetooth connectivity with the Darklab app means you’ll have access to all future firmware updates!

Each of the stroke lengths available comes in its own unique colour: pick up the Rouge 2.5mm stroke length machine for clean lines and lip blush treatments, Midnight 3.2mm stroke for pixel brows and fine lines in brow and eyeliner treatments, or Oudwood 4.5mm for scar coverage and areola treatments.

This machine is an investment for any artist who is looking for a machine which ecompasses the latest rotary machine technology & provides maximum versatility – to allow you to tailor your treatment to any client.

Xion S

Another excellent offering from Microbeau and one of their best-sellers is the Xion S, a permanent makeup version of the brand’s famous tattoo machine, the Xion. To better suit our industry, the Xion S has a smaller grip size that tapers from 21-16mm, compared to the Xion’s 32-25mm diameter.

This machine is incredibly adaptable, with options to change give, needle depth and stroke length. The dial for adjustable give allows you to to get up to 2mm of extra give, and the click grip ratchet system means that adjusting needle depth can be done any time during your treatment, with the current setting locking into place.

The Xion S comes with two stroke wheels which swap out so that you can choose between a 1.8mm and 2.5mm stroke length. This is ideal for any artists offering different services or working on all different skin types! The Xion S powered by RCA, with the connection concealed within the machine’s 6 watt Motorbolt for protection – but it can be paired with a wireless battery pack if preferred.

Perma Pen Signature

We’ve spent lots of time raving about the Perma Pen Signature from Perma Blend, and with good reason!

This wireless machine is the combination of efforts from both Microbeau and Perma Blend, two of our favourite PMU brands that really know what we need as artists. The grip size is a little larger than the Xion S, tapering from 26-19mm, but the ergonomic shape and pen-style design makes it incredibly comfortable to hold.

The Perma Pen Signature uses the same 6 watt Motorbolt as the Xion S, which makes it quiet and virtually vibration-free. It’s powered by a PowerBolt, just like the Flux S Max, but this is the PowerBolt Mini - a 5-10V power pack that lasts up to 5 hours, made in a smaller size so as not to weigh down this machine!

Just one stroke length is available on the Perma Pen Signature, but at 2.7mm with an adjustable needle depth, it’s ideal for most PMU needs and especially for beginners. And weighing only 120g with the battery pack attached, it won’t add any strain to your hand and wrist over long hours of treatments.

A firm pair of favourites from Microbeau, the Bellar and Bellar v2 machines are both excellent all-round machines perfect for a wide range of treatment types!

While the original Bellar comes with a 2.1mm stroke length, the Bellar v2 features a slightly longer stroke length at 2.7mm. Both machines are beautifully tapered, with a slimline grip that’s just 21mm at its widest, and are powered by a mini DC cable that keeps the drag of cables to a minimum - although the Bellar v2 can also be powered with a wireless battery pack like the Airbolt Mini.

This super-slim, sleek machine is perfect for artists who love a lightweight pen-style design while they’re working, for maximum accuracy and precision.

Much like the other Microbeau machines, the Bellar and Bellar v2 have an adjustable needle depth that allows you to create the perfect setup for whatever work you’re doing. The original Bellar offers a voltage range of 4-9V, while the v2 increases that slightly to 4-9.5V.

Flux Mini

Remember that mini machine we mentioned earlier? The Flux Mini is specifically made for smaller hands and those who prefer a more compact device, with a tiny 19mm diameter grip and weighing just 106g. This is Mirobeau’s smallest wireless PMU machine, powered by the same PowerBolt Mini as the Perma Pen Signature for up to 5 hours of working time.

You can choose between a 2.5mm or 3.0mm stroke length in the Flux Mini, both of which are perfect for the majority of PMU treatments and even SMP, with an adjustable stroke length to tailor them to each and every client.

The Flux Mini has the same 6 watt MotorBolt with low vibration and noise as the rest of the Microbeau collection, now in the form of this ultra-small machine! See how it compares to the Microbeau Flux S here.

Peak Astra

With most PMU machines, you’ll pick one or maybe two stroke lengths that you most enjoy working with. In the Peak Astra, there’s no need to choose, as you can adjust the stroke length between three options - while the 4mm stroke is standard, it also come with spare stroke wheels for 2.5 and 3.5mm stroke lengths.

This level of versatility is ideal for busy PMU artists who offer a range of PMU treatments – from brows to lips to liner or even scalp. The ability to adjust the stroke length means you’re free to work on any client skin-type, producing flawless results every time.

This pen-style wireless machine has a slim 19mm diameter with a textured grip to allow for a more comfortable handhold, and also comes with a secondary interchangeable grip that’s even slimmer at 13mm. It also comes in a range of stunning colours!

The Peak Astra’s wireless battery pack contains up to 5 hours of power per charge, running between 4-12V and with a jumpstart feature to ensure that even larger cartridge configurations will work well. Weighing 113g with the battery pack attached, the Peak Astra can also be used with an RCA cable thanks to the included adaptor.

Artyst PowerBabe H2

Last but certainly not least is this beautiful pen-style machine from Artyst by Cheyenne. Featuring a 3.5mm stroke length, this machine is highly powered and not recommended for use by beginners, as the low vibration and sound may make you believe you’re working more softly than you are.

The brands behind the PowerBabe H2 recommend this machine for creating fine lines, crisp hair strokes, and shading and pixel techniques. It has been built with optimised needle penetration, which helps to minimise skin trauma and to maximise pigment retention.

And while the PowerBabe H2 runs on corded power, it can also be used with the Artyst Power Unit!

Our selection of PMU machines is growing all the time, and it can be hard to find the right one for you - if you have any questions, our helpful customer service team are on hand to help you decide!