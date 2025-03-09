The Best Products for Wavy Hair, According to Experts (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Best Shampoo for Wavy Hair
OurX Nutrient Cleanse Complex
Best Conditioner for Wavy Hair
Pattern Beauty Lightweight Conditioner
Best Hair Mask for Wavy Hair
Function of Beauty Wavy Hair Mask
If your hair has loose curves or loops, your hair is probably considered wavy. Wavy hair is "just a looser curl pattern," says celebrity hairstylist and author Johnny Wright, who's worked with celebs like Kerry Washington and Michelle Obama. Think of wavy hair as a "happy medium between straight and curly with natural ripples," explains Rogerio Cavalcante, a hairstylist and owner of The Second Floor Salon in New York City.
So, what should someone with wavy hair seek in a shampoo, conditioner or hair mask? "You should always look for products that are moisturizing and won't strip the hair and scalp of its natural oils," says Wright.
The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab has tested countless hair products over the years, from shampoos for colored hair to anti-frizz treatments. Many of these are also safe for wavy hair and are included in this guide, alongside other expert and editor favorites. Ahead, the best wavy hair products on the market, according to experts.
1
Best Shampoo for Wavy Hair
OurX Nutrient Cleanse Complex
Pros
- Cleanses and moisturizes hair
- Preps hair well for styling
Cons
- May irritate sensitive scalps
Finding a shampoo that effectively cleanses without stripping waves of their natural moisture is essential in any shampoo, especially for wavy hair. This one from OurX is formulated to not only avoid stripping the hair, but also to replenish and deliver moisture in the form of squalane and peptides.
Wright loves that it "cleanses the hair while providing moisture, which preps the hair for styling," he says. With 4.9 stars, most online reviewers also love the shampoo, but one does note that it irritated their sensitive scalp, so take caution if your skin is sensitive or easily reactive.
2
Best Conditioner for Wavy Hair
Pattern Beauty Lightweight Conditioner
Pros
- Doesn't weigh down waves, even thin hair
- Provides moisture without feeling heavy
Cons
- Strong floral scent can be off-putting to some
Our experts recommend a lightweight conditioner for waves so they don't look and feel too heavy. Cavalcante likes this one from Tracee Ellis Ross's beauty brand in particular, sharing that it's "perfect for thin wavy hair, offering excellent moisturization without weighing down the hair," he says. He also likes the light, fresh, floral fragrance, though some online reviewers find the floral scent a little overpowering.
3
Best Hair Mask for Wavy Hair
Function of Beauty Wavy Hair Mask
Pros
- Formulated with squalane to soften hair
- Created specifically for wavy hair
- Helps to define waves without the need of styling products
Cons
- A few reviewers note that their hair feels straw-like after, though it seems to be a rare occurrence
Formulated with vegan squalane, you can trust this mask will leave your hair feeling smooth and hydrated after use. Though there are few products created specifically for wavy hair, "this mask hits it out of the park," raves GH Beauty Director April Franzino. "It leaves my waves so soft, flowing and defined after I air dry that I can get away without using styling products." However, a few online reviewers disagree, sharing that their hair felt stringy and straw-like after.
4
Best Hairspray for Wavy Hair
Curlsmith Effortless Waves Styling Spray
Pros
- Lightweight, flexible hold sans crunchiness
- Multitasking spray can also be used for styling
Cons
- Could perform better in humid conditions
For those looking for a more flexible hold, this styling spray is a great option: Wright even calls it his "new favorite product for wavy hair." It can be used as a scrunching product if you apply it after leave-in conditioner and scrunch your ends after use, but Wright also likes using it as a finishing hairspray.
"It helps enhance wave and reduces frizz," he says. But if you're using it as a hairspray, he loves that "it has a flexible hold without the crunchy feel." Some online reviewers wish it worked better in humid weather, but if you're looking for a humidity-proof product, an anti-frizz or stronger hold hairspray may be the best choice for you.
5
Best Scrunching Product for Wavy Hair
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curl Enhancing Smoothie
Pros
- Great scent
- Light texture that doesn't weigh down hair
- Enhances waves
Cons
- Some report it leaving a greasy feeling
Infused with coconut oil, hibiscus flower extract and more delectable ingredients, this tropical-scented "smoothie" is widely-loved.
GH Commerce Editor Jacqueline Saguin incorporated the styling cream to repair her natural wave pattern. "Its creamy consistency isn't heavy, but I still use a light hand when scrunching it into the ends of my hair — a little bit goes a long way," she says. "It has enhanced my waves and has made it easy for me to embrace my natural hair texture." Take note that some online reviewers complain of a greasy feeling in their hair after use.
6
Best Texturizing Spray for Wavy Hair
Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray
Pros
- Texturizes, volumizes and refreshes
- Doesn't leave residue on hair
- Great long-lasting scent
Cons
- Pricey
Add a little extra oomph to your waves with this three-in-one texturizing, volumizing and refreshing (read: can act like a dry shampoo!) spray from Drybar. Offered in three scents, Franzino reaches for the brand's classic, creamy Blanc option when her waves go limp.
"It boosts bend and fullness, yet leaves no residue or crunchy feel like others can," she raves. One of our other editors also loves the long-lasting fragrance this leaves on her waves. Online reviewers note that it's pricey, but many feel it's worthy of the investment.
7
Best Deep Conditioner for Wavy Hair
Pantene Pro-V Miracle Rescue Deep Conditioning Treatment
Pros
- Smooths hair and boosts shine
- Fights static
- Makes hair more manageable
Cons
- May weigh down hair
A true multitasker, Pantene's deep conditioner can do it all, from boosting shine to restoring smoothness — even in the winter. Thanks to added lipids and antioxidants, it claims to help make hair stronger and healthier too. One of our beauty editors swears by this product, using it after every shampoo.
"I cannot tell you how many compliments I've gotten on my hair since I started using this deep conditioner," she says. "I have thick, wavy, frizzy hair and this makes it more manageable, shiny and smooth. Plus, it fights off static in the winter months." Some online reviewers find it weighs their hair down, but our editor didn't experience this.
8
Best Dry Shampoo for Wavy Hair
Odele Dry Shampoo Powder
Pros
- Powder formula rather than aerosol
- Doesn't leave white patches on dark hair
Cons
- Pump dispenser takes time to adjust to using
Zhuzh up your hair and extend your blowout with this innovative dry shampoo powder from Odele. Rather than an aerosol, the powder can be applied at the root of your hair and massaged throughout your strands. Cavalcante recommends this product "despite an initial adjustment to the pump dispenser," he says. He appreciates that it "adds volume to roots without leaving white patches on dark hair," he adds.
9
Best Leave-In Conditioner for Wavy Hair
Ouai Leave In Conditioner
Pros
- Feels lightweight on waves
- Contains hydrating ingredients
- Helps detangle hair
Cons
- Scent is polarizing
Spray this easy-to-use, lightweight leave-in conditioner on your waves. It contains conditioning, hydrating ingredients like vitamin E and panthenol to quench even the thirstiest of strands. Saguin also enjoys using this product on her damp hair to "help detangle texture while drying." The spray bottle design makes it easy to evenly distribute product, but do take note that a few Sephora reviewers complained that it left behind a strong flowery scent they didn't love.
10
Best Heat Protectant for Wavy Hair
Garnier Fructis Style Smooth Blow Dry Anti-Frizz Cream
Pros
- Fends off frizz immediately
- Doesn't leave greasiness or stickiness after application
- Protects hair from heat damage up to 450°F
Cons
- Not ideal for air dried hair
Smoothing argan oil is featured in Garnier's styling cream, a GH Beauty Lab anti-frizz test winner that also provides heat protection up to 450°F. Developed to smoothly blow dry hair, it performed well for keeping users' strands polished with no greasiness or stickiness.
The price-friendly buy scored high with testers, who found it smoothed hair and fended off frizz immediately after application. Despite its effectiveness, one tester with thick, wavy hair noted that it's so lightweight that "you wouldn't even know I had product on." Because this product is designed specifically for blow drying hair, it won't work very well if you're air drying.
11
Best Leave-In Cream for Wavy Hair
Fekkai Brilliant Gloss Multi-Tasker Perfecting Crème
Pros
- Minimizes frizz
- Softens and silkens even damaged hair
Cons
- Heavier, creamier formula that can leave residue
Fekkai's leave-in cream is both a top performer in the GH Beauty Lab's anti-frizz product testing and one of Franzino's all-time favorites for smoothing her wavy, damaged hair. It scored well in Lab evaluations for both minimizing frizz and softening hair. "Not only was my hair frizz-free, it was soft, manageable and looked healthier," a tester shared. However, some online reviewers feel that the formula is heavy and leaves a greasy residue on hair.
12
Best Mousse for Wavy Hair
Pattern Beauty Curl Mousse
Pros
- Accentuates and volumizes natural curl pattern
- Defines and holds hair in place
Cons
- Floral scent is polarizing
Created specifically with textured hair in mind (making it great for curls and waves), this lightweight, airy foam earned a GH Beauty Award and was loved by both testers and experts alike. "It didn't make hair feel crunchy," one tester noted.
Another remarked that it "really accentuates your natural curl pattern while keeping it volumized and less frizzy." Experts loved it as well, with a professional hairstylist panel rating it best at defining and holding curls in place and for enhancing hair’s movement. While some online reviewers love this product's scent, some of the stylists disagreed, stating that it was overly floral and too strong.
13
Best Product for Anti-Frizz Wavy Hair
John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum
Pros
- Effectively smooths frizz
- Helps to define waves
Cons
- Can leave hands feeling greasy
The name John Frieda has become synonymous with anti-frizz products. This extra-strength anti-frizz serum, a GH Beauty Award winner, gets an upgrade from the original with advanced ingredients and packaging that doesn’t sacrifice its proven performance, our Beauty Lab evaluations found. "It defines and smooths my frizzy waves and baby hairs," says GH's former Beauty Lab Executive Director Birnur Aral, Ph.D. One downside: online reviewers report that it leaves their hands feeling greasy, so you may want to wash your hands after application.
14
Best Drugstore Product for Wavy Hair
Garnier Whole Blends Leave-In Conditioner with Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter Extracts
Pros
- Controls waves and frizz
- Can be used on wet or dry hair
Cons
- Thicker cream consistency may not be ideal for all hair
A favorite of GH Editorial Assistant Adrianna Freedman, Garnier's well-priced product doubles as a leave-in conditioner and smoothing styler. "My hair texture is an odd mix of both wavy and curly hair, meaning it frizzes like crazy and I have a hard time controlling it," says Freedman. "This product saves me every time I use it with wet or dry hair.
"The drugstore buy proved to fight frizz, with Beauty Lab data evaluation finding that among women with frizzy hair, 84% reported their hair felt smoother and 80% felt that it did not look frizzy after use. Freedman notes that the product is a thicker cream, which she likes, but if you prefer a more lightweight consistency, you won't find that here.
How we choose the best wavy hair products
The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab has tested countless haircare products over the decades, including anti-frizz creams and other lightweight products ideal for those with wavy hair. For this list, we combined Beauty Lab-tested products, GH Beauty Award winners and expert and editor favorites to create this list of the best wavy hair products on the market, all with hydrating, lightweight formulas.
What to look for when shopping for the best wavy hair products
There are not very many products on the market specifically formulated for wavy hair, so when shopping for anything from a conditioner to a styling mousse, our experts recommend the following:
✔️ Lightweight product: To avoid your ends falling flat or looking heavy, "I recommend products that are lighter in weight and will not weigh the hair down," says Wright.
✔️ Moisturizing formula: "Choose high-hydrating shampoos and conditioners to maintain moisture in your wavy locks," advises Cavalcante.
✔️ Anti-frizz properties: Wavy hair can get frizzy, so Cavalcante also recommends looking for products "designed to combat frizz and keep your waves looking smooth."
How can you enhance your waves?
Wright explains that enhancing your waves and making them "pop" all comes back to moisturizing and detangling properly. He recommends detangling "with your fingers or a wide-tooth comb so that your waves will be more pronounced," he says. "You can use a curl definer product while you comb, which will help evenly spread product and create perfectly defined waves and curls."
You can also use styling products to accentuate your waves, such as curl enhancers or texture sprays. "Products explicitly labeled as curly enhancers can help define and accentuate your natural waves," explains Cavalcante. "For a beachy vibe, consider using salt sprays. They work well in creating that textured, effortless look."
What is the best wavy hair routine?
Good news: The ideal wavy hair routine is simple. Our experts lay out these four steps to follow:
✔️ Start with a hydrating shampoo and conditioner. "Focus your application of conditioner toward the ends of your strands to avoid hair falling flat," says Wright. Cavalcante adds that you should "avoid washing your hair every day to maintain natural oils and prevent dryness."
✔️ Detangle gently "using your fingers or a wide-tooth comb," says Wright.
✔️ Apply a leave-in conditioner "to help reduce frizz and not disrupt your wave pattern," Wright explains.
✔️ Use a diffuser, both experts recommend. If possible, "air dry your hair until it's about 75 percent dry before styling, as wet hair is fragile and can break easily," Wright advises.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
GH Beauty Assistant Catharine Malzahn works closely with the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab to help deliver fact-based, science-backed beauty coverage. Over the years, she has interviewed experts, written product reviews and tested hundreds of hair products, including countless ones for her own wavy hair. For this story, she interviewed the following experts:
- Johnny Wright is a celebrity hairstylist and author who has worked with celebrities like Michelle Obama and Kerry Washington.
- Rogerio Cavalcante is a hairstylist and owner of The Second Floor Salon in New York City.
Catharine Malzahn
Catharine (she/her) is the former beauty assistant at Good Housekeeping, Woman’s Day and Prevention, working closely with the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab to write science-backed beauty content. She was previously an assistant beauty editor at Group Nine Media and returned to Hearst in 2022 after having held editorial internships at Harper’s Bazaar and CR Fashion Book. Catharine received a B.A. in journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.