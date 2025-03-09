The Best Products for Wavy Hair, According to Experts (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.

If your hair has loose curves or loops, your hair is probably considered wavy. Wavy hair is "just a looser curl pattern," says celebrity hairstylist and author Johnny Wright, who's worked with celebs like Kerry Washington and Michelle Obama. Think of wavy hair as a "happy medium between straight and curly with natural ripples," explains Rogerio Cavalcante, a hairstylist and owner of The Second Floor Salon in New York City.

So, what should someone with wavy hair seek in a shampoo, conditioner or hair mask? "You should always look for products that are moisturizing and won't strip the hair and scalp of its natural oils," says Wright.

The Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab has tested countless hair products over the years, from shampoos for colored hair to anti-frizz treatments. Many of these are also safe for wavy hair and are included in this guide, alongside other expert and editor favorites. Ahead, the best wavy hair products on the market, according to experts.



In search of some wavy hair inspiration or want to create your own waves? Check out our round-ups of the best curling irons, curl creams and hair detanglers, plus guides on how to plop curly hair and get the best beach waves ever.