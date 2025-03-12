The Best Shoulder-Length Curly Hair Cuts & Styles in 2025 (2025)

Instagram @salsalhair #1: Medium Thick Curls Now is the time to love your medium thick curls. People love natural texture, and it’s easy to manage spiral curls. Ask your hair expert to cut some medium to long layers. This will make your hair look fuller and add volume. A soft bang that reaches your lip is a great way to improve your hair shape. For more volume in your hair, use a diffuser. If you want your hair to lay flat, let it air dry. Make sure to use a curl-enhancing product for more defined curls. Don’t comb your hair after it dries to prevent frizz.

Instagram @aoki_hair #2: Thick Hair with an Off-Center Part This mid-length, thick, curly style is perfect for those with a round face. The off-center part and face-framing layers provide softness and definition to the face. Remember that the ideal length for medium haircuts is when the hair hits around the collarbone. Be sure to tell your stylist where you want your length when it’s dry and curly. To style, use a generous amount of curl-defining cream to enhance the texture. Then, use a diffuser to dry your hair. Finish with a light-hold hairspray.

#3 Beautiful Shag with No Bangs A shoulder-length curly shag with no bangs is perfect if you’re a girl on the go. This cut virtually styles itself and can be worn up or down. Shampoo and condition with moisture-rich products, then air-dry or diffuse with curl cream.

#4 Big Curls with Bangs for Older Black Ladies These big curls are for women wanting to recreate hairstyles for medium-curly hair. Just know what ingredients are going into the products you choose. Harsh sulfates strip vital moisture from your hair, leaving it dry and difficult to style. Silicones will leave a film on your hair strand and build up over time, creating a cast that interferes with shine, vibrancy, and elasticity.

#5 Cute Cut for Older Women With a busy life and schedule, a cute curly cut for older women is an easy choice when there are options for natural styling! This cut comes off more youthful and age-appropriate versus overgrown hair. Consult a stylist who works with curly hair to find the perfect products to define and keep your mane moisturized.

Instagram @jesseniaspallet #6: High Volume Curly Hair Curly hair has a variety of styling possibilities. High-density hair can achieve high amounts of volume and body effortlessly. To enhance your hair volume, opt for a layered haircut. This style makes your curls cascade down, ensuring they’re light while keeping them voluminous.

Instagram @hairbyreema #7: Cado-Inspired Curls To style your curls like this, start with soaking wet hair and apply volumizing mousse and gel. Then, using a wet brush, brush the products through your hair to create curl clumps. Gently scrunch the excess water out of your hair with a T-shirt or microfiber towel. Complete the styling by diffusing as you tilt your head upside down.

Instagram @novaperruquers #8: Curls with Lots of Volume Do you have fine to medium curls and desire a lot of volume? Ask for waterfall layers and a rounded perimeter. To style your hair, use volumizing foam and diffuse the hair with a blow dryer.

#9 Curls with Grey Ombre Step into a silver spotlight with these shoulder-skimming curls that prove grey is the new glam. Perfect for dense, naturally curly hair, this style celebrates maturity with a fresh twist, welcoming the sophistication of age without compromise. The transition to silver-grey requires maintenance to keep the color vibrant and prevent brassiness. Ask your stylist about color-safe products that enhance grey tones. With the right cut, each curl is defined, staying lively and controlled. Bear in mind, the color process can alter your curls’ texture, requiring potentially new styling methods to keep those curls bouncy.

Instagram @novaperruquers #10: Textured Curls You’ll love the style of medium-length hair with textured curls. Need help turning your natural curls into beautiful ringlets? When cutting your hair, avoid too much layering. This ensures your strands form uninterrupted spirals. Use a pick comb only on wet hair. Use the right products to let your hair air dry without touching it.

Instagram @jesseniaspallet #11: Ginger Spice Tight Curls Tight, ginger-colored curls are a stunning and versatile look. For optimum curl results, you and the stylist should maintain a balance. You need to keep the length yet remove extra weight. This prevents the tresses from being too heavy or hard to manage.

Instagram @novaperruquers #12: Thick and Loose Curls Thick and loose curls are a great option for women with medium hair looking to enhance their natural texture. This haircut is a great choice if you want maximum volume and movement. By removing bulk from the sides and keeping the length, your curls can keep their shape and don’t shrink. Consider starting with wet hair and applying a volumizing mousse to encourage curling and create separation. To avoid frizz while scrunching your hair and getting rid of extra moisture, use an old T-shirt. To dry your hair, use a diffuser attachment on the hair dryer. You can gently add more volume by picking your roots.

Instagram @curlingmeecrazy #13: Beautiful Blonde Curls for Round Faces This style is perfect if you want more volume and movement in your thick, curly hair! Layering will dimension, structure, and bounce to your locks. A style with mid-length curls is versatile, stylish, and low-maintenance, ideal for casual and formal events. Say goodbye to bad hair days and hello to a fabulous new you!

Instagram @novaperruquers #14: Gorgeous Messy and Loose Curls Soft natural curls with shorter top layers are a great choice to add volume and texture to your mid-length hair. Start with very wet hair when styling. Apply a curl-enhancing product, then gently twist it to make the pattern. After layering the product, dry your hair gently. Use an old t-shirt or a soft towel to scrunch out extra moisture. Then, use a diffuser to dry your hair until it’s no longer damp.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #15: Charming Blonde Curls If you want to make your hair’s natural texture stand out, opt for charming blonde curls for mid-length locks. They offer a great deal of style variety due to the medium length. First, apply an enhancing product to your wet locks for these captivating blonde curly hairstyles. Next, use an old T-shirt to dry it lightly to keep them in shape. If you have natural ringlets, this is the ideal style for you. Your kinks will fall over your shoulders to frame your face perfectly. Lastly, use a blow dryer with a diffuser attachment to gently dry your hair without affecting its natural pattern.

Instagram @yourbaddiehairgirl #16: Bouncy Curls If you want layers and shapes in your hair, think about a haircut with bouncy curls. It’s suggested that your stylist do a dry haircut for curly hair to help manage the shrink and maintain the pattern instead. If you are brave, bangs are a great choice. It will not only make it interesting, but it will also nicely frame your eyes.

Instagram @jesseniaspallet #17: Thick and Healthy Curls These thick and healthy curls are amazing. If you have dense hair, I recommend a haircut that will provide some volume and a beautiful shape by including maximum layering and weight removal. At home, try partitioning your hair into 4-6 sections. Then apply Mizani Style Foam Wrap from roots to ends. It’s a light conditioning foam that will not create a cast but can reduce frizz while defining curls.

Instagram @novaperruquers #18: Defined Curls with Volume The sight of well-defined, voluminous curls is irresistible. If you want them to look natural, it’s important to hydrate your hair. You must use moisturizing treatments and top curl products likeL’Oréal’s Curl Expression. Ask your stylist to add long layers for lighter, more voluminous kinks. Use a diffuser on low heat to get the most volume while your head is upside down.

Instagram @dimas_hair #19: Thick and Healthy Natural Curls You can have thick and natural curls with a little hair maintenance. Sometimes less is more, so ask for a dusting haircut with minimal layering to rid your strands of split ends. You’ll be surprised how 8 to 10-week shape-ups can transform your hair into a healthy mane. You can also request a deep moisturizing treatment at the same intervals. Use curl products to reduce frizz and definition, and try air drying to lighten the load of heat damage.

Instagram @mariejuliedeparis #20: Brown Curly Layers 80s vintage brown curly layers offer a versatile hairstyle option. Keeping your hair shoulder length makes it much more manageable. And it still allows for various styling options. Brown hair color will add warmth and richness to your curly layers. The layers add movement and texture to the hair, making it a great choice if you want to be stylish and effortless.

Instagram @tatumshanehair #22: Deep Side-Parted Curls for Older Women Dress up your mid-length hair with deep, side-parted curls. If you like a hairdo with a lift on top, a deep side part will give you more height. Layers will create the perfect shape to accentuate your hair texture. If you lack natural waves, a perm is the best way to create them. If you are not a fan of chemical service, then try curling your hair with a 3/4-inch iron and let strands flow.

Instagram @mario.hairdresser #23: Next Level Red Curls Aim for a haircut with bold red color if you wear glasses. The length is perfect for ensuring the ringlets won’t shrink too much. Add choppiness and layers that remove weight from the sides while keeping the length. To style, towel-dry your hair and apply volumizing mousse. It will help to define the curls with a light scrunching motion. Finish by diffusing your hair dry to enhance volume and give your locks a bouncy shape.

Instagram @studio_mostton #24: Vibrant Curly Shag Refresh your style in a vibrant shoulder-length curly shag. One of the best shapes for curly hair for women with a heart or diamond face shape is a shag. Pair that with a vibrant red single-process color, and you win. I suggest a face-framing bangs that falls at nose length. It should have medium layers in your hair to create the perfect shape. Bringing up your length will give you more volume and eliminate unsightly split ends. Your style will be simple with L’Oréal’s Cream-In-Jelly​ Definition Activator. And to finish, you can air dry or diffuse.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #25: Frizzy Curls Learn to love your frizzy curls with the right cut and styling habits. Frizzy hair can create beautiful volume. I recommend minimal layering throughout your shape to keep your stands weighted. If you struggle with too much fuzziness, there are a few things to try. Treat your hair gently and blot it with a towel instead of ruffing it up. Try sleeping on a silk pillowcase instead of cotton, and never brush or comb dry hair. I recommend investing in great curl products likeL’Oréal’s Curl Expression line.They moisturize and define your ringlets and air dry or diffuse with low heat.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #26: Beautiful Soft Touchable Curls Instead of trying to tame mid-length thick hair, why not embrace it? With this cut, soft curls can be achieved that will flatter long faces. I advise ensuring your curls are not too tight, as this can draw too much attention to the length of the face. It’s helpful to use volumizing mousse when styling to add texture and hold. Let the mousse air-dry, and if necessary, use a diffuser to encourage extra bounce. Finish the look with a light hairspray, and you’ll be ready to rock your new style!

Instagram @love.your.hair.byelise #27: Type 3 Curly Shag A type 3 curly shag is an ideal look for older women with salt and pepper hair who wear glasses. It’s a great way to keep the hair off the face and enhance the beauty of your spectacles. Aim for soft and loose curls by blow drying with a diffuser if you can. To keep the style looking fresh, use a lightweight styling product. It will help define the ringlets and keep frizz under control. Finish off the look with a shine spray and some hairspray to keep everything in place.

Instagram @hair_salon_by_hadis #28: Fresh Natural Curly Blonde Hair Opt for natural curly blonde hairand achieve that fun, fresh-looking edge. The secret to its perfection is the curls’ natural texture. The bright blonde shade suits a woman with blue eyes. It’s the trendy style that gives your tresses a livelier finish.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #29: Stunning Thick Curls One of the best ways to style your coils is with stunning thick curls. You can help amplify your tresses by investing in the right regimen of products for your hair type and a diffuser. Talk to your stylist about setting up a consultation to get you and your locks on the right track.

Instagram @victoria.hairart #30: Perfectly Shaped Curls Transform your ringlets into a halo of perfectly shaped curls. I recommend that you ask for square layering. It helps to maintain length on the top and the bottom, excavating the hair in between. This will give you more volume on the sides and allow for a flatter top. Remember to have a face frame around your cheekbones to complete the beautiful shape. It is better to diffuse your curls instead of air drying them to increase their fullness.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #31: Modern Full Curls Give your curly hair an updated look with modern full layers. When styling curly hair, you need products that will define and hold them. Make sure you have layering in your curly hair to make your coils spring up easily. When defusing with a blow dryer, only dry your hair about 70% and let it air dry the rest of the way to prevent frizz.

Instagram @clinicadoscachos #32: Gorgeous Deva Curls Enjoy your natural hair in gorgeous deva curls. If you want to wear your hair in ringlets, minimal layers are the key. The weight of your hair will pull the curls down and make them into beautiful spirals. This is the reason to avoid short layers. If you can, try air drying with a product to increase the definition and reduce frizz. If you must blow dry your hair, use a diffuser and try not to touch it too much to achieve perfectly separated curls.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #33: Gorgeous Chocolate Curls Consider doing gorgeous chocolate shoulder-length curls if you love volume and texture. Loose curly hair reaching the shoulder must be dried with a diffuser. Using it will allow the heat to dry your hair, but the air pressure won’t blow it around. A diffuser will help to create volume and to eliminate frizz.

Instagram @bladesalon #34: Shaggy Curly Lob Give your curly locks a voluminous style with a shaggy lob. Wear your hair shoulder length with layers to give your curly tendrils spring and bounce. To keep your hair fabulous all day, use a gel to scrunch and a defuser to give some extra volume.

Instagram @jhonyveiga #35: The Fullest Curls Make everyone envious with the fullest shoulder-length curls. If you want to show off your natural texture, a medium length is perfect for managing your curly locks. I recommend cutting the layers and length dry to preserve length and know where it will fall.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #36: Effortless Natural Curls Don’t fear dreaded frizz, and go for effortless natural curls. Thick hair with shoulder-length ringlets needs a leave-in conditioner to prevent the locks from drying out and frizzy. Using the right products is key to keeping them hydrated and happy. You can use a few products, but using the right ones will make a huge difference.

Instagram @beautiful_by_natalie #37: Gorgeous Gray Curls with a Middle Part Be a trendsetter and show your natural beauty with gorgeous gray curls with a middle part. A medium length is perfect for aging hair to give it body and fullness. Getting off the dead ends will instantly make your hair healthier. Consider a face frame or curtain bang to lift your face for a more youthful appearance instantly.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #38: Thick and Full Curls Thick and full curls are so beautiful and bouncy. You may want to use a microfiber towel when drying and styling curly hair. The microfiber towel will help to absorb the water from your hair and keep it from getting frizzy. When you use a regular cotton towel, the friction can rough up the cuticles of your hair, causing it to be frizzy.

Instagram @naturalsilvercurls #39: Curls for Women Over 60 When you’re at that age where everything you put on is the epitome of elegance, these fringing curls are the best way to show that. This silver-gray hairstyle works best on thin, curly hair.

Instagram @nubiarezo #40: Dark Brown Hair Style Go for dark brown hair for super reflective rich colored curls. Darker bases will always reflect so much more shine, and that’s one thing girls crave. A layered curly hairstyle keeps a little weight on the length, pushing your layers for a blended shape.

Instagram @curls.by.lailee #41: Bold Jet Black Curls Bold curls are one of the best ways to turn heads! This sultry, deep color mixed with big bouncy curls will make you feel extra cool, no matter where you’re at.

Instagram @hairitagehairlounge #42: Next-Level Thick and Full Curls Thick and full curls are a girl’s dream! It can come true when partnered with a salon professional who understands how to take your hair to the next level with product recommendations and a complimenting haircut. A brand like Rëzo makes it much easier to search and locate a stylist within your area who can assist with making your hair dreams come true.

Instagram @aoki_hair #43: Grey Curly Hair Grey mid-length hair is the perfect style for icy coils needing a refresh. The shorter layers in this style allow your curls to bounce up, creating more movement and volume.

Instagram @jaquellinesillva__ #44: Voluminous Thick Curly Hair Thick curly hair can look extremely heavy, but you can achieve the most voluminous, bouncy, flattering curls with the right cut. These haircuts are often done on dry, styled hair and are often a “specialty” service. Cutting on dry curls allows the stylist to see how your curls naturally fall, giving you the best cut and shape possible.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #45: Attractive Curly Balayage A balayage, by definition, is hand-painted highlights that give your hair a natural effect. A curly balayage technique is done by selecting specific curl strands with the most flattering, natural look possible.

Instagram @aoki_hair #46: Gorgeous Springy Curls Mid-length springy curls are voluminous and bouncy. To achieve fuller coils around your face, ensure your hair is nice and damp, and use your styling foam to carefully finger coil each curl root to tip. The amount of hair will vary based on the desired size of your curl. Gently scrunch and air dry or diffuse for extra volume.

Instagram @jaquellinesillva__ #47: Youthful Side-Parted Naturally Curly Hair Side-parted, naturally curly hair with its youthful appeal can be flirty yet mysterious. Fine to medium density can benefit from a style that adds body by splitting off the part from one side to the other. Some styling hacks include over-directing and styling it on one side and, once dry, flipping to the preferred side. Or by flipping your part from left to right as the days of wear carry on. A soft zig-zag parting works best for thin to fine hair that aims to achieve the same voluminous result.

Instagram @lolassworldxx #48: Feminine Thick Curls Thick, shoulder-length, curly-haired ladies are believed to have it the best, but that’s not always the case. While thick hair is naturally full, it’s often weighed down, so layered haircuts are most suitable. There are many dry curly haircuts: DevaCuts, Rezo Cuts, Sahag cuts, and many others. Be sure to do your research to decide which is best for you.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #49: Thick and Full Jet Black Curls If jet black is unnatural to your canvas, a trip to the salon for “all over color” or “gloss” will help keep your hair color looking of salon quality. Visits may range from 4-8 weeks, and when paired with a stellar at-home routine, your hair can look its best.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #50: Stylish Loose Blonde Curls A shorter, round shape compliments loose blonde curls so much. Try this cut if you’re looking for more volume and something to frame your face. Style with Aveda’s Be Curly Curl Enhancer and air dry or diffuse for more lift.

Instagram @aoki_hair #51: Bright Purple and Jade Curls Fashion colors on hair, like bright purple and jade, make your curls pop by defining your strands with contrasting hues. Once your canvas is light enough, various color combinations can be created to keep your hair interesting. Sulfate-free shampoos will aid in color retention, and professional care will keep your color fresh.

Instagram @keshiaeast #52: Very Curly Hair Enhance your shape with shoulder-grazing curly hair, giving you a beautiful flow of curls. The length is ideal for extra layering, creating a soft, rounded shape. This length of haircut for curly hair will require some form of shaping or layering to avoid the curly triangle.

Instagram @devacurl #53: Deva Cut Curly Hair A Deva curly hairstyle instantly boosts texture, volume, and bounce. Medium-length naturally curly hairstyles are well-suited for women who aspire to have a voluminous flow of layering. The DevaCurl method works on the individuality of your kinks to attain their fullest potential.

Instagram @romeufelipe #54: Wonderful Curly Bob with Loose Curls This is a long curly bobcut to enhance the natural texture of your locks. The waves and layers cut a nice, strong shape with a wide triangle, the best curly haircuts. Many women considering these medium-length styles think they are limited to only having long hair below their shoulders, but this isn’t true. Find a stylist who specializes in curly cuts, and they can create a shape to enhance your curl instead of fighting against it.

Instagram @curlyme_com #55: Voluminous Curls for Black Women Voluminous curls for black women have endless possibilities and look fabulous on almost all face shapes. Black ladies with curly hair will want a more moisturizing product to keep their curls happy all day long.

#56 Romantic Curly Bun Updo A romantic curly bun updo has endless possibilities and is one of the best hairstyles for medium-length curly hair. It’s both easy to achieve and easy to style. Section off your bangs add a gorgeous hair scarf, let your curls swirl their way off, and you’re good to go.

Instagram @beautiful_by_natalie #57: Cute Curly Hairstyle with Bangs Opt for a shoulder-length curly hairstyle with bangs and a side part. Curly girls are sometimes terrified of volume, but here’s the thing: curls will always have volume. It’s just where that volume is distributed. Various reasons cause our hair to act up, so different products help in different situations. That said, take advice from a stylist you trust rather than a YouTuber.

Instagram @jhairieciprian #58: Naturally Curly Cut for a Round Face A naturally curly cut for a round face shape needs choppy layers throughout. Medium-length curly hairstyles, without added layers, can look a bit heavy if they are longer as it add width to round face shapes.

Instagram @giboazhair #59: Layered Curly Hair Idea This hair with length and face-framing is stunning for older women. Don’t be afraid of layers. Medium hairstyles for curly hair look best when they have layers, or you’ll end up with the dreaded triangle. Find a stylist who’s comfortable cutting your locks dry and curl by curl so they can give you a custom cut for your medium springy curls. Use a medium-hold silicone-free (water-based) gel and a diffuser—diffuse upside down and tip to the sides to achieve maximum volume.

Instagram @hirohair #60: Beachy Natural Curls This is one of the cutest haircuts for naturally curly hair. Ask your stylist to consider cutting your hair using the Deva Curl Waterfall Cut technique. Then add in some soft layers and fun, playful bangs.

Instagram @beautiful_by_natalie #61: Lovely Curly Layered Hair This lovely medium-layered curly hairstyle was cutvia the Deva Cut. One of the best things about haircuts for curly hair like this is how seamless the layers are. It’s perfect for creating lift and lightness with heavy hair. It also brings volume and fullness to fine or thin hair. The amazing finish was created with DevaCurl products. Super Cream added moisture was used to help smooth hair texture, and the Ultra Defining Gel was used for definition and hold.

Instagram @erikast.pierre #62: Messy Cut with Curly Bangs A messy medium cut with bangs is super low-maintenance and gives a maximum volume. Ask your stylist to use a 90-degree layering technique all around your head. Then, make rounded layers with point-cutting. The style of curly bangs and face-framing are cut separately to match your facial features.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #63: Layered Blonde Curls on a Lob A layered curly lob can enhance natural curls. Adding in structured layers creates volume on top and the “perfectly undone” texture. To avoid frizz and less curl definition, use styling or curl cream. Such products are sure to freshen up the next-day curls. It would be best if you had the proper technique and the right products for your hair type to get the outcome you desire. The technique used is called Brush Styling. It smooths and enhances your curl pattern. Plus, it allows you to choose the amount of volume you wish.

Instagram @ells_marie #64: Curly & Thick Hair A layered cut for thick curly hair is designed for women who want to remove some weight near the length of their hair but still have movement and volume. It’s an easy transition from having long, curly hair to having mid-length hair. It’s suitable for most face shapes as the layering naturally elongates and creates a nice silhouette. Keeping the layers long enough to pull your hair back into a bun or away from your face makes this a versatile and easy style to maintain.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #65: Layered Curly Bob Hairstyle with Thick Curls This long layered bob haircut creates a serious bounce in her curls to give this girl a sophisticated and flirty look! Those layers of short curls also add more volume to your hair.

Instagram @mannybuenrostro #66: Natural Layered Curly Cut This medium-length layered cut allows the curls to fall beautifully and naturally where they need to lay.The cut was done dry because dry cutting brings out the best in your hair texture. It allows your stylist to see where each curl wants to live and will thrive the best in your cut.

#67 Messy and Sweet Curly Shag Opt for a modern messy curly shag for your medium-length hair.When looking at hairstyles for medium to long curls, modern and low-maintenance cuts are what it’s all about. Adding product when your hair is super wet helps distribute the product evenly throughout your hair. Use DevaCurl Supercream and Ultra Defining Gel.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #68: Before and After Curly Locks This is a before and after of a Deva Cut, a dry cut for curly hair. This is a perfect haircut for women who wear curled hair and want some definition in their pattern that brightens them up without too much volume.

Instagram @hairbylaquitaburnett #69: Cascading Curly Wavy Hair This curly, wavy hair is a universal look for many girls with textured locks. Elevating layers so they cascade over the other removes bulk along with proper styling. When your hair reaches collarbone length and past, this is a great low-maintenance look for any girl with any face shape to consider.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoas #70: Big Bouncy Curls These big bouncy curls are ideal for any woman with any lifestyle. When styling, use any curling gel layered with a cream to give life to your blonde strands.

#71 Healthy-Looking Tight Curls Wear tight curls, and show off your natural hair texture! This big curly hair style is side-parted to lift your super-curly hair instantly. Keep your locks hydrated from roots to ends for a healthier, bouncier result.

#72 Curly Locks with Side Bangs Admit it, you’ve always wanted to try donning a curly crown with your natural hair color. Go for the full younger look with your curly locks on a medium cut paired with some side bangs.

Instagram @paintingtresses #73: Beautiful Brown Curly Hair Everyone loves beautiful brown curly hair. Removing some length gives your curls a little bounce. When styling, finish it with a curl-activating mousse and dry it with a diffuser.

#74 Easy Curly Shag with Fringe For a low-maintenance and trendy style, consider a mid-length shag with fringe. This cut is great for various face shapes and hair textures and requires little to no effort in styling. Air dry or diffuse your hair with a mousse or texturizing cream, and you are done.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #75: Copper Curls with a Side Part Give your mid-length curls new life with a copper hue. Warm, copper tones cause light to reflect and bounce off each coil and cue. This light trick will make your curls appear healthy, voluminous, and full.

Instagram @the_boho_bride #76: Curly Half-Up Half-Down A curly, half-up, half-down hairstyle looks gorgeous for formal events. I love this look because it preserves natural curls. It defines them and creates a lush backdrop that wraps the face of the bride. Curly hair haircuts are great for girls who want to keep their natural curls and recognize themselves on their wedding day but still be the best version of themself. For girls with thin or not-so-full hair, use hair extensions. For this look, you need patience because you have to work on the curls individually. To maintain durability, I recommend using hair spray with a stronghold formula.

Instagram @sarahannworden #77: Curly Shag Cut with Curly Bangs A mid-length curly shag cut with curly bangs is a great cut for women of any age. Curly curtain bangs help to create a soft face frame to draw attention to your best features. A shag cut can reduce the weight distribution to create more defined and voluminous locks. Try a medium to strong hold curl cream or gel to hold your hair to increase the longevity of your style. Related: See more mid-length hairstyles with curtain bangs.

Instagram @slickback_buttahtoast #78: Natural Curls with a Side Part If you have a round or heart-shaped face, wearing your natural curls with a side part can help to soften and elongate your face. A side part is an easy way to create a more voluminous look. If you have trouble getting your hair to stay over to the side, try using roller pins to hold it to the side while wet and allow it to dry naturally. Another way to get your hair to stay is to use a medium to strong hold curl product and diffuse or air dry.