The Best Skin Care Products You Never Knew You Needed (2025)

YOU PROBABLY KNOW that skin care is important on some level, but whether you’re already doing a lot to care for your skin or nothing at all, the thought of creating a skincare routine is daunting. There are so many products out there, with more arriving on shelves every day, it can be hard to know what is worth it and what’s not. Furthermore, everyone’s skin is different, so how do you know a product is going to work for you? The reality is, you don’t until you try it, but there are a few shortcuts.

We at Men’s Health take skin care very seriously. We’ve covered it all, from products to skin types to ingredients and more, and will continue to be on the front lines. This list of the best skin care products for men is your first step in finding the right routine for you.



What Skin Care Products Should Men Use?

The ideal skincare routine doesn’t need to have every single one of our 21 picks in it. Believe us, we know skin care can be time consuming and expensive. The most basic skincare routine should have these 5 products: a cleanser, an antioxidant serum, a retinol, a moisturizer and a sunscreen.

You’ll find all of those types of products below, of course, but you’ll also find way more. That’s because as your skincare routine develops, you may want to add more in (like an eye cream, for instance) or you may realize that your skin requires a more gentle touch (that’s when you switch to a gentle cleanser, for instance). Skincare routines evolve, and as you get more seasoned you’ll learn what your skin needs and likes. As for where to start, our list won’t steer you wrong.