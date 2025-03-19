The Best Skin Care Routine for Men (It’s a Simple One) (2025)

Smart skincare doesn’t need to be complicated. In fact, the best skin care routine for men proves that. It’s a basic skin regimen, and only takes a few products to maintain clear, healthy skin.
Keep in mind that no two people should have the exact same skin care routine. That’s because we all have different skin types (like oily skin, acne-prone skin, dry or sensitive skin, etc), and it’s important to make sure your products and routine work with your skin, as opposed to aggravating any existing problems—or without causing new problems entirely.
With that in mind, there are many products that are specifically formulated for all skin types, usually by considering things like sensitivities and proneness to blemishes, with extremely hydrating and oil-free moisturizers (as well as a non-dehydrating cleanser). Oh, and one thing that is supremely universal: sun protection. Make sure your regimen has SPF in it, and that you lather that SPF on your face every single day. (More on that below.)
And again, some people’s skin care routines are long, ornate, and even intimidating. But don’t focus on those folks; an advanced regimen can certainly improve results, but only nominally compared to the basic routine. What matters is that you have a foundational skincare routine in the first place. And this basic skincare routine for men is just two or three steps. It promotes clear, healthy complexion and prevents everything from inflammation to dryness, as well as greasy skin and hyperpigmentation. Here is a look at that regimen, and how it alters (ever so slightly) from morning to midday to night.
Step 1: Cleanse
For morning and night, you’ll need a cleanser. And regardless of your skin type (dry, oily, or anything in between), it’s important to have a face wash that delivers nourishing properties to the skin as it simultaneously deep cleans the pores: A clay cleanser, for example, can be both gentle and hydrating on skin while also being adept at removing oil and grime from deep within pores. (This is why Cardon chose clay as a key ingredient in its cleanser.)
Step 2: Moisturize (Possibly with a Separate Cream for Day and Night)
Next you need to moisturize the skin, both morning and night. There is more purpose to using moisturizer than simply adding hydration. Moisturizer boosts the “barrier function” of the skin, in that it works as a “double epidermis”. (Try saying "double epidermis" ten times fast.) It does so in one way by protecting skin from environmental toxins, like pollution, that otherwise age our appearance and damage cells. In addition to that defense, the barrier boost also prevents excess water loss from beneath the skin. Simply put, moisturizer prevents bad stuff from getting in, and good stuff from getting out.
This morning moisturizer should be reapplied midday, too. For one, the barrier-boosting powers of the product will have started to wane, but also, SPF typically only wears for a couple hours. Assuming you ditch the office for a lunch break, that’s the perfect time for a second application, or a couple hours later to precede your commute home. Just wash your hands and splash some water on your face, then let it dry before reapplying.
A night cream should also double down on preventing water loss by shielding skin from cold or dry air. We also suggest sleeping with a humidifier in cool, dry climates or seasons in order to prevent the air around you from drying your skin while you sleep. As a bonus, you’ll also wake up with less repugnant breath.
SPF
Here’s our dedicated ditty on sun protection. Obviously, it’s only necessary for daytime, but it’s also necessary all year round. That’s because the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays are active every day, and they mutate our skin cells and can lead to premature skin aging (that’s UVA rays) as well as skin cancer (that’s UVB rays). On top of that, UVA rays can also go through glass, meaning the sun can still age your skin prematurely and aggressively even if you’re sitting indoors or inside the car. Yes, it’s kind of like they’re stalking you.
The American Academy of Dermatology and the FDA both agree that SPF 30 is the best baseline coverage everyone should use. This is because SPF 30 provides 97% protection from the sun, whereas SPF 15 only offers 93% coverage. SPF 50 only moves things to 98%, which could make a huge difference for fair-skinned individuals, but will be nominal for most others. So, that biggest, surest coverage is SPF 30—again, every single day.
And if you don’t use an SPF moisturizer by day, make sure to get a dedicated facial sunscreen to apply over the top of your morning moisturizer. (We still think it’s easier and more cost effective to just use an SPF 30 moisturizer every day…)
What Products Do Men Need for Skin Care?
Here is a recap of the above basic skincare routine for men, but built into a schedule.
Morning: Cleanser, Moisturizer, SPF (You can combine the last two with an SPF 30 moisturizer.)
Midday: Moisturizer and SPF again
Before Bed: Cleanser, Moisturizer (This time with a reparative nighttime hydrator.)
Some results will be near immediate (like hydration and softness) while others will show after months of continued use (like anti-aging benefits). You’ll need to maintain the skincare regimen in order to maintain results (and to keep building on them). So remember: This is a lifetime habit you’re building, not a sprint. And many of the best results are never noticeable, which is exactly the point: You’re preventing damage and reducing the signs of aging, but hopefully when you’re 60, you’ll look 20 years younger than all your peers.
Adding Nuance or Addressing Unique Skincare Concerns
Once you’ve mastered this basic skin care for men, you can then target the specifics of your own grooming needs. A more advanced skincare routine can include eye creams or gels for dark circles, fine lines, and puffy eyes; targeted treatments for acne or dark spots; face masks for deep cleansing or deep moisture; an anti-aging regimen that includes serums and retinol to help skin look firm, bright, and youthful; and much more. But don’t stress about that stuff now—focus on mastering the basics, and you can add complexities as you see fit and necessary.