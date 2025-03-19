The Best Skin Care Routine for Men (It’s a Simple One) (2025)

Smart skincare doesn’t need to be complicated. In fact, the best skin care routine for men proves that. It’s a basic skin regimen, and only takes a few products to maintain clear, healthy skin.

Keep in mind that no two people should have the exact same skin care routine. That’s because we all have different skin types (like oily skin, acne-prone skin, dry or sensitive skin, etc), and it’s important to make sure your products and routine work with your skin, as opposed to aggravating any existing problems—or without causing new problems entirely.

With that in mind, there are many products that are specifically formulated for all skin types, usually by considering things like sensitivities and proneness to blemishes, with extremely hydrating and oil-free moisturizers (as well as a non-dehydrating cleanser). Oh, and one thing that is supremely universal: sun protection. Make sure your regimen has SPF in it, and that you lather that SPF on your face every single day. (More on that below.)

And again, some people’s skin care routines are long, ornate, and even intimidating. But don’t focus on those folks; an advanced regimen can certainly improve results, but only nominally compared to the basic routine. What matters is that you have a foundational skincare routine in the first place. And this basic skincare routine for men is just two or three steps. It promotes clear, healthy complexion and prevents everything from inflammation to dryness, as well as greasy skin and hyperpigmentation. Here is a look at that regimen, and how it alters (ever so slightly) from morning to midday to night.