The Best Skin-Care Tech Devices for Every Concern, According to Dermatologists (2024)

A moisture meter is the foundation to any at-home routine because it tells you what your skin actually needs. “These devices can help determine if skin is dehydrated,” says board-certified dermatologist and docent medical advisor Dr. Farhaad Riyaz. “Many people trying to improve their skin actually cause harm by overusing products or doubling up on ingredients. Too many acids or other harsh ingredients can cause dehydration or dry out the skin, which actually contributes to premature aging.”By pressingthe probe on the top of the pen into the skin, this device reads moisture as well as oiliness. It comes with a manual and diagram that explains what the ideal percentages should be on different areas of the skin, but Riyaz says. “Optimal moisture readings are from 35-60 percent.” He continues,“Where ratings fall below the 35 percent patients need to look at their regimen and lifestyle.” If you fall into this lower range, he recommends checking if your cleansers are sulfate-free and confirming that your toners are alcohol-free, and then adding extra hydration into your routine.Your oil content should be in a similar range, but “anything below 35-40 percentwarrants attention,” Riyaz says. Your skin doesn’t change often enough to warrant daily testing. But testing during the change of the seasons or during periods of hormonal change (like menopause) will help refine your routine. This pen would also come in handy to check the effects of a new product on your skin.