The Best Skin Extractor Tools to Pop Your Pimple in the Cleanest Way Possible (2024)

(Image credit: brizzmaker/Getty)
By Samantha Holender
published
Contributions from
Hana Hong
in Buying Guides
I love popping pimples. And yes, I’m well aware that every dermatologist would recommend letting a whitehead or blackhead heal on its own. But sometimes I’m wayyyyyy too tempted to get all the gunk out of a blemish. When those times come to pass (I have a nice, juicy one on my chin as we speak), I without fail reach for one of the best skin extractor tools. Because whether it’s a pore vacuum with suction powers or a sharp stainless steel lancet, these pimple removers and pore suckers are one of the most hygienic ways to pop a pimple if you *really* can’t resist.
In order to make the whole skin extracting process as clean as possible and reduce the chance for infection or irritation, you’re going to want to make sure your pimple is already at a head. Then, slip on some gloves and clean affected area with alcohol before you get to work. "You should not face much resistance if the pimple is ready to pop, so you should not be using much pressure at all," explains Dr. Muneeb Shah, who is also known as @doctorly on TikTok. "If you're experiencing pain with the extractions, you're probably using too much pressure."
Now that the guiding principles to pimple popping have been laid out by a pro, read ahead to shop for the best skin extractors on the market. While I definitely recommend proceeding with caution, these 10 pus-removing tools and devices can work wonders when used properly. From my personal favorites that I’ve tried in the comfort of my own bathroom to fan-favorites, keep scrolling for the best of the best.
The Best Skin Extractor for Post-Shower Use
Solaris Laboratories NY Pro Pore Vacuum Mini Suction
Having a good glide is key with this tool. Do a steam, use it straight out of the shower, or apply a facial oil before securing the nozzle (there are four sizes to choose from) and turning on the power. Once you’re set up, just move the tool across any problem areas. It’s going to help lift dead skin cells, exfoliate, and suck out your whiteheads and blackheads. I’ll leave you with a word of warning: If a blackhead or whitehead isn’t easily being sucked out, just let it be. Holding the tool down longer will only irritate the skin.
The Best Skin Extractor for Daily Use
Zoe Ayla Electric Facial Pore Cleanser & Micro-Dermabrasion Tool
This vacuum is just as much about preventing the formation of pimples as it is about removing them. There are four attachments that are meant to be used daily—they get out all the dirt or makeup that builds up throughout the day, which in turn, will lead to less clogged pores. Should a pimple pop up, there is a special blackhead removing attachment equipped with LED light to calm acne-causing bacteria.
The Best Skin Extractor Set
Nudestix 5-in-1 Rose Gold Professional Skin Tool
The splurge-worthy five-in-one set from Nudeskin includes everything that you need to take care of your complexion this year. The set includes a derma roller, a face roller, a roller for your eye area, an actual extractor (use it gently), and a pair of tweezers.
The Best Multi-Purpose Skin Extractor
Sephora 3-in-1 Extractor Tool
If you want to upgrade your extractor routine in 2023, reach for this medical-grade, stainless-steel extractor tool from Sephora. It has a needlepoint lancet to pierce your pimple and two loops to get the gunk out of both large and small blemishes.
The Best Skin Extractor for a Customized Approach
Michael Todd Beauty Sonic Refresher Wet/Dry Pore Extraction System
Go all-in with this tool from Michael Todd Beauty. It features three microdermabrasion heads of varying size and strengths, a misting feature, and three different blackhead extractors. There's also three speeds to choose from, so you can completely customize your treatment.
This Best Medical-Grade Blemish Extractor
Dr. Pimple Popper Comedone Extractor
You’re not alone if you’ve ever taken satisfaction in watching Dr. Sandra Lee squeeze the living gunk out of a pimple. Grab one of these medical-grade dual-ended blemish extractors to obliterate your next pesky breakout.
This Best Skin Extractor and Infuser
Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Dermaflash's newest tech gadget has two modes (extract and infuse) and is super simple to use: Just wet your face and glide the metal blade against your skin. Its light vibrations gently exfoliate and push out gunk trapped inside your pores. Then apply a serum and switch to infuse mode to help all that skincare goodness seep into the skin.
The Best Skin Extractor for Dry Skin
Tweezerman Clear Complexion Facial Tool
Dryness and acne? It's a pesky combination, but this tool tackles both problems. The flat end can be used to exfoliate those dry patches, and the loop is perfect for all of your pimple extracting needs.
The Best Skin Extractor for Blackheads
BlackVac Blackhead & Pore Vacuum
Ever wish you could just suck the blackheads out of your face? You can with this mini facial vacuum. Use it two or three times a week to clean out excess dirt and oil from your pores.
The Best Drugstore Skin Extractor
Tweezerman Blackhead Extractor
This no-frills stainless steel tool might look intimidating, but the hook-like contraption allows you to squeeze out blackheads without scarring yourself with your nails in the process. Just make sure you're gentle.
The Best Skin Extractor for Your Hands
COSRX Blackhead Silk FingerBalls
Even with all of these tools at your disposal, we know it’s hard to resist falling into your old ways and using your handy fingers. Enter: finger cots. Pop one of these on your fingertips the next time you pick—it gives you all the control without exposing your skin to bacteria and sharp nails.
The Best Skin Extractor Lancet
Renée Rouleau Zit Care Kit
Skincare extraordinaire Renee Rouleau's kit comes with lancets—which were specifically designed to provide a safe and sterile way to prick those pesky pimples. Use the tip to pierce through and create a passage to funnel the puss out, then use the cotton swabs to gently squeeze out the puss from the opening. Follow up with her best-selling blemish products to prevent breakouts from coming back.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
With contributions from
- Hana Hong
Taylor Swift Sweetly Dishes on Travis Kelce With a Young Swiftie at Children's Hospital"I like Travis now," the fan shared.By Kristin ContinoPublished 13 December 24 I Found the Most Luxe Beauty Stocking Stuffers Your Friends Actually WantBeauty editor-tested and approved.By Ariel BakerPublished 13 December 24 Princess Kate's Sculpted Cheeks Could Be the Work of This Insider-Loved TreatmentThe technique also has Meghan Markle's stamp of approval.By Hanna LustigPublished 13 December 24 18 Beauty Stocking Stuffers Guaranteed to Please Your Pickiest Family MembersBeauty editor-tested and approved.By Ariel BakerPublished 13 December 24 23 Luxury Beauty and Wellness Gifts for Your Pickiest Self-Care Obsessed FriendsGuaranteed to please even your pickiest friends and family.By Hannah BaxterPublished 11 December 24 10 Winter Hair Color Trends Fashionable Women Love This SeasonThe season's top hair color trends are painfully chic.By Jamie WilsonPublished 27 November 24 10 Winter Haircut Trends Stylish Women Are Wearing in 2024It's time to get a little scissor happy.By Jamie WilsonPublished 25 November 24 Drunk Elephant Recalls Three Best-Selling Skincare Products Following an Ingredient Mix-UpHere's how to know if yours were compromised.By Hanna LustigPublished 19 November 24 Why Dyson's New Airstrait Ad Ignited a TikTok Controversy"They said y'all can buy the product but it is not meant for you."By Hanna LustigPublished 5 November 24 As A First-Time Marathon Runner, These Wellness Essentials Helped Enhance My Training and RecoveryFrom a hardworking deodorant to a soothing sauna blanket.By Halie LeSavagePublished 1 November 24 Hailey Bieber’s New Rhode Barrier Butter Is So Decadent, You’ll Want to Smear It EverywhereIntroducing the brand's yummiest product yet: Barrier Butter.By Hanna LustigLast updated 28 October 24