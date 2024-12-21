The Best Skin Extractor Tools to Pop Your Pimple in the Cleanest Way Possible (2024)

I love popping pimples. And yes, I’m well aware that every dermatologist would recommend letting a whitehead or blackhead heal on its own. But sometimes I’m wayyyyyy too tempted to get all the gunk out of a blemish. When those times come to pass (I have a nice, juicy one on my chin as we speak), I without fail reach for one of the best skin extractor tools. Because whether it’s a pore vacuum with suction powers or a sharp stainless steel lancet, these pimple removers and pore suckers are one of the most hygienic ways to pop a pimple if you *really* can’t resist.

In order to make the whole skin extracting process as clean as possible and reduce the chance for infection or irritation, you’re going to want to make sure your pimple is already at a head. Then, slip on some gloves and clean affected area with alcohol before you get to work. "You should not face much resistance if the pimple is ready to pop, so you should not be using much pressure at all," explains Dr. Muneeb Shah, who is also known as @doctorly on TikTok. "If you're experiencing pain with the extractions, you're probably using too much pressure."

Now that the guiding principles to pimple popping have been laid out by a pro, read ahead to shop for the best skin extractors on the market. While I definitely recommend proceeding with caution, these 10 pus-removing tools and devices can work wonders when used properly. From my personal favorites that I’ve tried in the comfort of my own bathroom to fan-favorites, keep scrolling for the best of the best.

The Best Skin Extractor for Daily Use Zoe Ayla Electric Facial Pore Cleanser & Micro-Dermabrasion Tool This vacuum is just as much about preventing the formation of pimples as it is about removing them. There are four attachments that are meant to be used daily—they get out all the dirt or makeup that builds up throughout the day, which in turn, will lead to less clogged pores. Should a pimple pop up, there is a special blackhead removing attachment equipped with LED light to calm acne-causing bacteria.

The Best Skin Extractor Set Nudestix 5-in-1 Rose Gold Professional Skin Tool The splurge-worthy five-in-one set from Nudeskin includes everything that you need to take care of your complexion this year. The set includes a derma roller, a face roller, a roller for your eye area, an actual extractor (use it gently), and a pair of tweezers.

The Best Multi-Purpose Skin Extractor Sephora 3-in-1 Extractor Tool If you want to upgrade your extractor routine in 2023, reach for this medical-grade, stainless-steel extractor tool from Sephora. It has a needlepoint lancet to pierce your pimple and two loops to get the gunk out of both large and small blemishes.

The Best Skin Extractor for a Customized Approach Michael Todd Beauty Sonic Refresher Wet/Dry Pore Extraction System Go all-in with this tool from Michael Todd Beauty. It features three microdermabrasion heads of varying size and strengths, a misting feature, and three different blackhead extractors. There's also three speeds to choose from, so you can completely customize your treatment.

This Best Medical-Grade Blemish Extractor Dr. Pimple Popper Comedone Extractor See Also The 12 Best Blackhead Removal Tools to Get Clear Skin You’re not alone if you’ve ever taken satisfaction in watching Dr. Sandra Lee squeeze the living gunk out of a pimple. Grab one of these medical-grade dual-ended blemish extractors to obliterate your next pesky breakout.

This Best Skin Extractor and Infuser Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser Dermaflash's newest tech gadget has two modes (extract and infuse) and is super simple to use: Just wet your face and glide the metal blade against your skin. Its light vibrations gently exfoliate and push out gunk trapped inside your pores. Then apply a serum and switch to infuse mode to help all that skincare goodness seep into the skin.

The Best Skin Extractor for Dry Skin Tweezerman Clear Complexion Facial Tool Dryness and acne? It's a pesky combination, but this tool tackles both problems. The flat end can be used to exfoliate those dry patches, and the loop is perfect for all of your pimple extracting needs.

The Best Skin Extractor for Blackheads BlackVac Blackhead & Pore Vacuum Ever wish you could just suck the blackheads out of your face? You can with this mini facial vacuum. Use it two or three times a week to clean out excess dirt and oil from your pores.

The Best Drugstore Skin Extractor Tweezerman Blackhead Extractor This no-frills stainless steel tool might look intimidating, but the hook-like contraption allows you to squeeze out blackheads without scarring yourself with your nails in the process. Just make sure you're gentle.

The Best Skin Extractor for Your Hands COSRX Blackhead Silk FingerBalls Even with all of these tools at your disposal, we know it’s hard to resist falling into your old ways and using your handy fingers. Enter: finger cots. Pop one of these on your fingertips the next time you pick—it gives you all the control without exposing your skin to bacteria and sharp nails.