The Best Toiletry Bags For Men That Are Sturdy And Stylish (2025)

Dopp kit, ditty bag, wet pack... by any of these names, the best toiletry bags for men should meet certain standards; and your standards are likely different from the next guy’s. Frequent travelers need their versions to be sturdy, spacious, water-resistant and tolerant of spills (because there’s nothing worse than realizing your toothbrush has been soaked in shampoo). On the other hand, a gym goer needs a good wet pack—emphasis on the “wet,” since he might take it into the shower with him. (Our top pick is from Topo Designs and our favorite durable option is the Patagonia Black Hole Cube.)

Most of us need something sturdy enough to protect our favorite grooming devices like a beard trimmer or electric shaver. Many may want stylish elements like leather trim or eye-catching details. And while quality materials can look great, it’s important to consider which are suited to handle the elements or damp environments. We’ve done the legwork to find the best toiletry bags for men; scroll down for our top Dopp kit picks.

Best Toiletry Bag For Men Overall: Topo Designs Dopp Kit

Most Durable Toiletry Bag For Men: Patagonia Black Hole Cube

Best Leather Toiletry Bag For Men: Leatherology Small Double Zip Toiletry Bag

Best Hanging Toiletry Bag For Men: L.L.Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag

Best Value Toiletry Bag For Men: Vorspack Toiletry Bag

Best Luxury Toiletry Bag For Men: Shinola Leather Travel Kit

Best Hard-Shell Toiletry Bag For Men: USA Gear Hard Shell Toiletry Bag

Best Carry-On Toiletry Bag For Men: Away The Small Toiletry Bag

Best Toiletry Bag For Grooming Tools: The North Face Base Camp Travel Canister (Small)

Best Waterproof Toiletry Bag For Men: Matador FlatPak Waterproof Toiletry Case

Best Toiletry Bag For Men Overall A Sturdy And Practical Pick MOST POPULAR Topo Designs Dopp Kit Material: Nylon | Dimensions: 11 x 5.5 x 5.5 inches | Water resistant: Yes What’s notable: This durable and water-resistant bag sufficiently houses larger toiletries. What could be better: It doesn’t look as stylish as the leather options on our list, and the material could use reinforcement for added structure and support. Topo is known for making all kinds of travel-friendly, mountaineer-ready bags, like this nylon number that comes in a variety of color combos. Durable and easy-to-clean Cordura nylon is water-resistant. Topo’s classic triangular shape is honored here, making it easier to pack inside a bigger bag, as well as to place in small shelves or sink ledges. While no toiletry bag suits every user, this one tops this list for pleasing the plurality.

Best Leather Toiletry Bag For Men A Sleek, Structured, Compact Pick Leatherology Small Double Zip Toiletry Bag Material:Leather exterior, nylon lining |Dimensions: 9 x 5 x 4.7 inches | Water resistant:Lining only What’s notable: This sleek and compact leather bag can be monogrammed and comes in a stylish gift box. What could be better: It doesn’t fit as many toiletries as other picks. Leatherology is known for high-quality leather goods and accessories—this sleek toiletry bag is no exception. It has two zippered main compartments for organizing your belongings, and both sides have smaller mesh pockets for stashing tiny, travel-size bottles. It also comes in a stylish box and can be monogrammed for an extra $15 (making it a great gift).

Best Hanging Toiletry Bag For Men A Shower-Friendly Pick L.L.Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag Material:Nylon |Dimensions:8.5 x 8.3 x 3 inches |Water resistant:Yes What’s notable: The hook holds up to 25 pounds, and the hanging design allows it to act as a mobile shower caddy. What could be better: The vertical layout is unsuitable for bathroom sink ledges. Perfect for gym goers or the dormitory crowd, this shower-friendly organizer keeps products sorted and even hangs upright when opened. It includes a mirror for on-the-go shaves or hairstyling, as well as a detachable shower caddy pouch that dries quickly and totes body-cleansing essentials. The clear plastic pouches are also a plus, ideal for toting razors or not-so-water-resistant items, like a passport or notebook. Use the two zip pockets to keep small bottles upright.

Best Value Toiletry Bag For Men Low On Frills Yet High On Quality Vorspack Toiletry Bag Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 10 x 5 x 5.5 inches | Water resistant: Yes What’s notable: It’s an affordable option with three mesh interior pockets. What could be better: It’s not as sturdy as other picks on our list, so it may not adequately protect valuable devices like beard trimmers or electric shavers. This Dopp kit is so brilliantly simple, remarkably standard and supremely good—and all of it at a terrifically low price. In all seriousness, it’s a great toiletry bag in its straightforward nature because it’s got all the necessary trappings: A durable frame, three mesh interior pockets, a large interior pocket and a large exterior zipper pouch. It comes in five unisex colors, plus it is water-resistant and easy to clean. It’s no statement piece, and that’s perfectly fine for most consumers; especially if your bank statement matters more in the end.

Best Luxury Toiletry Bag For Men A Beautiful Option From An American Legacy Label Shinola Leather Travel Kit Material: Leather exterior, nylon interior | Dimensions: 9 x 5 x 5.5 inches | Water resistant: Interior What’s notable: The high-quality leather has a rich look, and the water-resistant nylon interior protects against spills. What could be better: The small interior pockets can make it difficult to section off items and organize larger essentials. If you can spend a bit more, this timeless Shinola toiletry bag exudes quality (of the made-in-USA variety, no less). It has an understated design with two interior pockets, one card pocket and a thick, reinforced carry handle. The high-quality leather only looks better with age and develops a beautiful patina. See Also 14 Best Dopp Kits and Toiletry Bags for Men in 2025 | WERD

Best Hard-Shell Toiletry Bag For Men An Extra Durable Option USA Gear Hard Shell Toiletry Bag Material:Nylon-wrapped frame, faux leather detail |Dimensions:10 x 6.5 x 3.5 inches |Water resistant:Yes What’s notable: The interior is customizable thanks to removable pouches, and the hard shell protects your belongings in transit. What could be better: The rigid exterior may make it difficult to squeeze into smaller carry-on bags and suitcases. USA Gear’s hard-shell toiletry bag is a great way to protect your most valuable grooming devices in transit. It also has three removable interior pouches for easy division of products. Its shell (wrapped in rip-stop nylon) absorbs shock and can battle any elements, while keeping those tools and products shielded, safe and dry.

Best Carry-On Toiletry Bag For Men A Dopp Kit From A Trusted Luggage Label Away The Small Toiletry Bag Material:Nylon |Dimensions:8.3 x 3.1 x 5.5 inches |Water resistant:Yes What’s notable: There’s an exterior pocket for easy access to items like a passport or hand sanitizer and plenty of space inside for all your bottles and tools. What could be better: It feels more like a travel protector and less like a wet bag. Nowadays, you may see more Away bags at baggage claim than any other brand, and for good reason: The brand’s products are stylish, durable and well-designed. This compact toiletry kit holds up in the overhead bin and makes for an ideal vessel for stashing your essentials for quick weekends away. It opens clamshell-style with zippered-off halves to separate spillable items from tools and devices. Plus, it comes in four colors to suit a variety of preferences.

Best Toiletry Bag For Grooming Tools A Compact Canister The North Face Base Camp Travel Canister (Small) Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 9.5 x 5 x 5 inches | Water resistant: Yes What’s notable: The elongated design is ideal for carrying grooming tools. What could be better: There’s not much interior organization. If you want to protect valuable devices while traveling (like your electric razor or hair clippers), don’t toss them into something flimsy or anything oversized (where they can tumble around like they’re in a washing machine). Instead, get something compact and structured, and with thick skin, too. That’s North Face’s small Base Camp Travel Canister in a nutshell, and it’s terrific for any other travel needs you may have. While we love this black-on-black exterior, it does come in a variety of bright color combinations.

Best Waterproof Toiletry Bag For Men A Lightweight, Leakproof And Waterproof Design Matador FlatPak Waterproof Toiletry Case Material: Cordura nylon | Dimensions: 9.5 x 5.5 x 3.8 | Water resistant: Yes What’s notable: The leakproof, waterproof case has a Hypalon roll-top closure for extra security. What could be better: It may not fit enough for long-haul trips. You could toss Matador’s bag into the pool and its contents would stay bone dry, thanks to its buckle-fastened, roll-top closure and moisture-blocking cordura nylon core. It sits upright on a flat base, and has plenty of give to it despite being so durable.

Best XL Toiletry Bag For Men Maximalism On The Go Buruis Extra Large Toiletry Bag Material: Faux leather exterior, nylon interior | Dimensions: 15 x 5 x 7 inches | Water resistant: Yes What’s notable: The oversized exterior can fit full-sized items for longer trips. ﻿﻿What could be better: It doesn’t tote easily inside other bags, except for large luggage. This one may look like a bag for your prized DSLR camera, but it’s actually a large Dopp kit with spill-proof lining and water-resistant framework. Pack for the whole family or tote all of your full-sized items for a long trip away—since most of us hate to pick and choose the products we bring or leave behind. Plus, multiple pouches and zip entries makes for effective sectioning-off of your goodies.

Best Compact Toiletry Bag For Men Organize Travel-Sized Essentials Dagne Dover Seoul Dopp Kit Material: Recycled 900D polyester | Dimensions: 8 x 4 x 4 inches | Water resistant: Yes What’s notable: Its compact size makes it easy to pack, and there’s a separate toothbrush compartment. What could be better: It won’t fit full-size bottles and may be too small for extended trips. If you’re heading on a weekend getaway and need to pack a few essentials, the Seoul Dopp Kit from Dagne Dover is a great option. It’s made from durable 900D polyester, and there are several interior compartments for your toothbrush, contact case and other small items that tend to disappear in larger bags. An integrated hanger also hooks the whole thing onto a door for easy access to everything inside.

MORE FROMFORBES VETTED The Best Shoes For Kids, After Testing More Than 30 Styles ByRose Gordon Sala The Best High Chairs, According To Extensive Testing ByMargaret Badore

Why Trust Forbes Vetted

At Forbes Vetted, we’ve researched and written dozens of beauty and grooming stories. These include topics like the best electric razors for men, body hair trimmers and more.

Author of this piece Adam Hurly is a grooming expert with over a decade of experience covering various men’s lifestyle topics.

is a grooming expert with over a decade of experience covering various men’s lifestyle topics. This story was assigned and produced by deputy editor Jane Sung , who leads the beauty and grooming category and has 15-plus years of experience editing lifestyle content.

, who leads the category and has 15-plus years of experience editing lifestyle content. Hurley has owned and tested multiple toiletry kits on this list, but his favorite new addition to any trip is the North Face canister.

How We Chose The Best Toiletry Bags For Men

To find the best toiletry bags for men, we researched best-selling models, compared features, and asked our team of experienced staffers for product recommendations and insights on what to look for.