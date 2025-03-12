The Best Toiletry Bags to Toss in Your Carry-On (2025)

Are you a razor and toothbrush man, or a shameless overpacker? That’s not a rhetorical question—your answer will determine which of the best men's toiletry bags you pick for your next trip. And to narrow down your options even further, we tested dozens of these bags on our latest travel adventures. We found bags sized for those just-the-essentials overnights, plus spacious hanging bags with room for every moisturizer, razor, sunscreen, face wash, beard trimmer, and hair brush you could possibly need to be your most dapper self.

Toiletry bags, also known as “dopp kits” (stemming from leathersmith and inventor Charles Doppelt), went mainstream after they were provided to American military men during World War II, at least, according to grooming lore. Like a lot of modern-day style icons—the classic t-shirt, the bomber jacket, aviator sunglasses—servicemen brought them home from overseas, and the rest is menswear history.

The best dopp kits for men have useful features like waterproof linings, easy-to-clean materials, internal pockets, and hanging straps. For guys who care about grooming, style, and the proper way to pack a dopp kit, we’ve gathered all of our favorites into this guide.

The Best Men's Toiletry Bags, According to GQ

The Best Toiletry Bag, Overall: Arlo Skye The Dopp Kit



Timothy Beck Werth Arlo Skye The Dopp Kit $95 Arlo Skye

We recently included this dopp kit in our guide to the top travel grooming products for men, and it’s a true Goldilocks option. A lot of toiletry bags for men take up a little too much space in your suitcase, but Arlo Skye’s dopp kit is the perfect mid-sized grooming bag. It has pockets—but not too many. The main compartment is spacious—but not cavernous. The wraparound zipper makes it easy to access your gear, and the waterproof lining protects your travel outfits from accidental spills. If you like the limited-edition striped colorway (part of an Arlo Skye x Dusen Dusen collaboration), we’ve been told more stock will be available soon. In the meantime, the brand's standard-issue dopp kit is still a worthy travel buddy.

4 More Multi-Purpose Dopps We Love

Everlane The Renew Transit Catch-All Bag $35 Everlane Filson Rugged Twill Travel Kit $175 Filson

Everlane's transit catch-all does exactly that—neatly stows your grooming essentials, keys, tech and whatever else you throw in it without taking up too much space. Ditto for Filson's tough-as-nails dopp kit, which has barely changed in over two decades. The travel bag features handsome bridle leather and rugged twill from “Britain’s oldest, most storied mills.” The exterior fabric is waxed for water and stain resistance, while the inside is waterproof in case your sunscreen explodes at 35,000 feet.

Why are so many new grooming brands coming out of Australia? We don’t know, but now you can use an Australian-designed bag to store them all. Bellroy’s toiletry bag features a toothbrush pocket with a magnetic snap closure, plus plenty of pocket space for all your other grooming goodies. Plus, unlike most men’s toiletry bags, it won’t take up half your suitcase. And if you’d prefer a legacy dopp kit you can keep for all your days, upgrade to Korchmar’s gorgeous luxury dopp kit. The exterior lining is made from premium American cowhide, and it has a spacious, expandable interior with a twill lining. The best dopp kits for men also make great gifts, and if you’re feeling generous, you can add your beau’s initials as a monogram.

The Best Basic Toiletry Bag: Rains Wash Bag

Rains Wash Bag $34 Amazon

This waterproof pack from Rains features a single interior pocket making it perfect for weekend excursions that require you to preserve as much packing space as possible, or those last-minute trips where non-essentials like condition and body lotion are likely to be provided. With its no-frills, versatile exterior, this bag can be repurposed to hold all your gizmos and gadgets for those days when the commutes are looking less than sunny. (The last thing you need is your AirPods getting soaked before an onslaught of Zooms.)

4 More Basic-But-Not-Boring Dopps We Love



Timothy Beck Werth Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag $15 $13 Amazon Patagonia Black Hole Cube $35 Patagonia

Bagsmart makes affordable, no-nonsense travel bags—and they can be at your door in 48 hours if you’ve got a Prime membership. This is our top pick if you just want a cheap dopp kit from Amazon, but it’s no slouch. We found that it’s easy to clean and surprisingly spacious. But if you're planning to brave the great outdoors, you might want to opt for Patagonia's cylindrical number, which is made from the brand's legendary ripstop nylon. It also features an internal pocket to keep your stuff from rolling around at every twist and turn. Not only is it the best toiletry bag for backpacking, but it pairs perfectly with your Black Hole duffle bag—even if you never stray beyond the city limits.



Timothy Beck Werth Tooletries The Koby Mini Dopp Kit $22 Amazon Topo Designs Dopp Kit $34 Topo Designs

If you just need to pack a razor and toothbrush for quick overnights and weekend trips, then we have two small toiletry bags for your consideration. The Koby bag from Tooletries is made with easy-to-clean and pliable silicone and can easily slip into a travel backpack. If you're working with some funky packing quarters, Topo Designs' triangular dopp kit takes the guesswork out of finding the right arrangement of bags so you can focus on actually, you know, packing your stuff.

The Best Hanging Toiletry Bag

Calpak Terra Hanging Toiletry Bag $56 Calpak

If you want sprawling access to your bathroom in a matter of seconds, snag Calpak's Terra bag. We love this bag, and we’re not alone, which is why this popular and colorful bag is all but sold out as of this writing. Built from a wonderfully tough ripstop blend (reinforced with waterproof coating that also gives it a little extra sparkle), this toiletry bag is packed with pockets—zipper mesh pockets for your comb and contacts, pockets for face wash, body wash, deodorant—and elastic loops in the interior and exterior so you can avoid the soggy toothbrush dilemma. It, of course, features a collapsable hook so you can hang up your goods for easy access and tuck them away when it's time to hit the road again.

4 More Hanging Dopps We Love

Mark & Graham Leather Hanging Toiletry Bag $139 Mark & Graham

Timothy Beck Werth Calpak Fit Hanging Dopp Kit $80 Calpak

Just because it's functional doesn't mean it has to be gorp-ified, as Mark & Graham's generously compartmentalized toiletry bag proves by swapping out the popular nylon for a buttery soft leather. And if you like Calpak’s Terra but can’t find it in stock, we can also recommend the brand’s Fit Hanging Dopp Kit. It has many of the same features as the Terra—a toothbrush holder, interior mesh pockets, a hanging strap—but it’s actually two bags in one. Inside, you’ll find a removable waterproof dopp kit with a transparent PVC lining (similar to a makeup bag). This inner compartment is big enough to store larger items like electric shavers, beard trimmers, and combs.

Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag $23 $18 Amazon

Timothy Beck Werth Nomatic V2 Toiletry Bag for Travel $55 Amazon $55 Amazon

Sometimes you really do need to pack a lot of stuff. In that instance, make sure you're not adding any unnecessary bulk without compromising storage with Narways streamlined toiletry bag that features side pockets that open out to reveal a rows of elastic loops that can hold it all. Nomatic's 10" toiletry bag is another great contender for bringing everything but the bathroom sink, while miraculously saving you space thanks to a slender profile. (The Nomatic also comes in a smaller size, which we also tested and loved.) If you’re a type-A packer, you’ll love all the internal organizers and pockets, which include a dedicated space for your toothbrush.

The Best Splurge-Worthy Toiletry Bag

Goyard Jouvence MM Toiletry Bag Shop at Goyard

Goyard doesn't need to prove itself in the travel department: The Parisian brand has been churning out stylish trunks and fine leather goods since 1792, and its attention to detail continues to set it above the rest 200 years later. Naturally, its toiletry bag is top-notch with a supple leather exterior that's lined with cotton to absorb any little spills. The upright design will also keep your bottles from running amok while allowing for a compact packing experience. If you're going to splurge, invest in this truly grail-worthy dopp kit for men.

2 More Fancy Dopps We Love

Frank Clegg Large Travel Kit $450 Frank Clegg Loewe Puzzle Fold Leather Wash Bag $1,150 Mr Porter

Made to order in their Massachusetts workshop, Frank Clegg's deceptively handsome travel kit may look too pretty to throw in a carry-on, but it's well-equipped to handle whatever the travel gods throw its way. And if you need something even fancier, try Loewe’s origami-inspired leather dopp kit for men. Thanks to the unique design, it folds down when not in use, making it more practical than your typical designer bag. Plus, anyone who spies it hanging out in your Miami hotel room is sure to be jealous, as it’s a subtle style flex that speaks for itself.