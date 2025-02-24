The Best Vegan Protein Powders to Keep You Full and Fueled All Day Long (2025)

If you’re looking to add more protein to your diet without relying on animal products, vegan protein powders can be a convenient and versatile option. But as someone who’s tested more than a few, I know finding the right one can feel overwhelming. Pea protein, hemp blends, seeds galore: The market is flooded with options promising everything from improved muscle recovery to better gut health.

The general recommendation for protein intake in healthy adults is about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, according to Hillary Wright, RDN, a registered dietitian and author of The Menopause Diet Plan. If you don’t want to do the math, that means a woman weighing 150 pounds should consume approximately 55 grams of protein per day. However, as we age, our bodies don't utilize protein as efficiently as they once did. Wright explains that “as muscle maintenance becomes more challenging with age, it may benefit many people to aim a little higher—like one to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram—to give yourself that little edge to make up for any lack of efficiency and protein utilization by the body.”

A quick heads-up: Protein powder falls under the category of dietary supplements, which means it doesn’t require FDA approval before hitting store shelves. Although the FDA can step in to ban products that are contaminated or inaccurately labeled, the responsibility for ensuring safety and quality lies with the manufacturers. Many companies outline their testing practices—whether in-house or through third-party labs—on their websites. To verify the safety and integrity of a product, you can also look for certifications from independent organizations like Informed Choice or NSF International.

How we tested vegan protein powders

I tested all products in this guide myself to get firsthand experience with their taste, texture, and overall usability. To keep things consistent, I prepared each powder with just the recommended amount of water and blended them using a the Beast Mini Blender. This method allowed me to evaluate each powder’s mixability and flavor on its own, without additional ingredients like fruits or sweeteners masking the results.

What is vegan protein powder, and why use it?

Vegan protein powders are plant-based alternatives to animal-derived options like whey protein. Popular sources include soy, pea, hemp, and brown rice proteins. According to sports nutritionist Amy Stephens, RD, soy-based protein is the most complete option, containing all essential amino acids. (Need a refresher on complete versus incomplete proteins? We’ve got you.) “It contains all the essential amino acids, and those are amino acids that our bodies cannot make and we have to obtain from food,” she says. “They’re the building blocks of muscle. If you’re always eating incomplete proteins, it’s going to be harder to grow muscle at the same rate and to the same strength.”

These powders can help increase protein intake, particularly for vegans or vegetarians who might otherwise struggle to hit their protein goals. They’re also a convenient option for anyone on the go, looking to recover after a workout, or in need of a convenient snack to bridge between meals.

How to choose the best vegan protein powder

Finding the right vegan protein powder involves more than just grabbing the first jar or bag you see. Here’s what to look for:

Protein source As Stephens notes, soy protein is considered nutritionally complete, meaning it provides all nine essential amino acids required by the body. Hemp protein also has a balanced amino acid profile, which makes it an excellent choice for plant-based diets. However, many plant-based protein powders, such as those containing pea, rice, or pumpkin proteins, may lack one or two essential amino acids. Often brands will combine different protein sources—such as pea and rice proteins, which have complementary amino acid profiles—to ensure you get that complete picture. According to a review published in Frontiers in Nutrition, combining plant-based proteins is essential for ensuring all amino acids are present in the correct amounts to support human health and muscle synthesis. Ingredients When selecting a plant-based protein powder, aim for a simple ingredients list. Stephens suggests avoiding additives like artificial sweeteners, preservatives, and stabilizers, which can diminish the product’s overall health benefits. Wright, however, emphasizes the importance of choosing products that are free from heavy metals. She also flags Consumer Reports findings that show plant-based protein powders can be affected by soil contamination; because of this, she recommends seeking products with certifications or lab testing to confirm their purity. Nutritional content Look for protein powders that contain at least 15–20 grams of protein per serving, as this amount is generally sufficient to meet dietary needs in a typical meal replacement. While some protein powders may include added fiber, vitamins, or minerals, Stephens cautions against products with excessive amounts of these extras. According to research from The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, mega-doses of vitamins or minerals in supplement form can increase health risks without clear evidence of benefits. Fiber, on the other hand, is one addition to protein powders that could be beneficial. Just stick to powders that have around the five to eight grams of the nutrient, which is equivalent to what you’d expect to find in a typical meal, according to Stephens. Wright adds that “if someone has found a protein powder and it also contains fiber, that’s a bonus. They just want to keep in mind that sometimes the fiber may be inulin, which is a prebiotic fiber that some people don't tolerate and may cause gassiness or other GI side effects.” If you have symptoms after consuming your protein powder with added fiber, take a look and see where it’s coming from. Taste and texture Taste matters! “Taste and acceptability is really important and people can have a lot of very strong opinions about the palatability of different protein powders,” Wright says. Therefore, she adds, the most important attribute to any protein powder, whether it has a plant or an animal-produced base, is that it's something that people like and are willing to consume.

Shop the best protein powders

Best Overall: Huel Complete Protein

Amazon Huel Complete Protein $37 Amazon $44 Huel

Pros

Includes 27 vitamins and minerals to enhance nutrition

Smooth consistency when mixed with water

Cons

Higher cost per serving

Flavors may be too rich for some

Huel Complete Protein powder is a solid all-around option for anyone looking for a balanced, quick nutrition boost. Twenty 20 grams of protein blend per serving, a complete amino acid profile, and the inclusion of 26 vitamins and minerals makes it one of the more nutritionally well-rounded options you can find. In my experience, it was easy to mix into a smooth shake with just water, though the price can be steep for daily use. Some flavors are also rich, so I’d say Huel is best suited for smoothie lovers who enjoy a hearty taste.

Product specs Protein type: Pea, fava bean, and brown rice protein | Protein per serving: 20 grams | Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Strawberry

Runner Up: HLTH Code Plant-Based Complete Meal

Pros

Good source of fiber

High in healthy fats

Probiotics and digestive enzymes enhance gut health

Cons

Large serving size (82 grams) may feel too heavy for some

Tangy aftertaste from fermentation process

HLTH Code’s Plant-Based Complete Meal is a powerhouse when it comes to post-workout nutrition. With 27 grams of plant protein per serving, it’s one of the more substantial shakes I’ve tried, and the addition of probiotics gives it an edge when it comes to supporting gut health. However, the recommended serving size is about double other options, which might feel like a lot for those used to smaller shakes. Personally I appreciate the way it makes me feel full after a hard workout, but it’s not for those in search of a light snack.

Product specs Protein type: Pea and rice protein fermented by shiitake mycelia | Protein per serving: 27 grams | Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla

Best for Blood Sugar Regulation: Suru Balance Shake

Suru Suru Balance Shake $70 Suru

Pros

Contains fiber and prebiotics for gut health and fullness

Ingredients like cinnamon are meant to help regulate blood sugar levels

Cons

Limited flavor choices

Suru Balance Shake stands out for its focus on blood sugar regulation. The 20 grams of pea protein is a solid addition to any post-workout routine, and when I tried it, I found the fiber and prebiotics kept me full without the typical energy crashes. The formula also includes cinnamon and chromium picolinate, ingredients that some research suggests is effective for stabilizing blood sugar levels. That said, this shake’s limited flavor options and potential for mild bloating might not work for everyone.

Product specs Protein type: Pea protein | Protein per serving: 20 grams | Flavors: Chocolate Brownie, Vanilla

Best Organic: Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake

Ritual Essential Protein Daily Shake $44 Ritual

Pros

Sourced from regeneratively farmed, non-GMO peas

Great for quick shakes that pack a protein punch

Third-party tested

Cons

Premium price compared to some other options

Limited to just one flavor

With 20 grams of protein per serving from organic, regeneratively farmed peas, Ritual Essential Protein makes for a sustainable, eco-conscious choice. I’ve found it particularly easy to mix into my morning smoothies, giving me a solid dose of protein with a mild flavor that won’t overpower other ingredients—Madagascar vanilla bean extract and monk fruit just add a touch of sweetness.

Product specs Protein type: Organic yellow pea protein | Protein per serving: 20 grams | Flavor: Vanilla

Best for Digestive Support: Sprout Living Epic Protein

Pros

Includes enzymes to aid digestion

Free from common allergens like soy and gluten

High in protein

Cons

Slight stevia aftertaste

Consistency is thin when made with just water

Sprout Living’s Epic Protein is made from a blend of plant-based proteins like pumpkin and sunflower seed that deliver a complete protein profile—and it’s a great choice for folks looking for more than just protein from their powder. Superfood ingredients including lucuma (which is high in beta-carotene) and baobab (a calcium powerhouse) pack extra nutritional punch and I appreciated the inclusion of digestive enzymes, especially after workouts. However, the stevia aftertaste might take getting used to, and because it’s made without added thickeners or gums, the texture can feel a bit light if mixed with water alone. It’s best enjoyed as a smoothie base.

Product specs Protein type: Pumpkin seed, sunflower seed, sacha inchi, cranberry seed | Protein per serving: 26 grams | Flavors: Chocolate Maca, Vanilla Lucuma, Mindful Matcha, Real Sport, Pro Collagen, Original (Unflavored), Complete Coffee, Green Kingdom

Best for Recovery: Form Performance Protein

Form Form Performance Protein $39 Amazon $39 Form

Pros

Tested for heavy metals

Informed Sport Certified

Cons

Premium price compared to other options

Slightly gritty texture when mixed with water

Form Performance Protein caters to those who take their fitness seriously. With a whopping 30 grams of protein per serving including 5 grams of branch chain amino acids (BCAAs), it’s tailored to support recovery and muscle growth after challenging workouts. The added curcumin is a thoughtful touch for reducing inflammation, and the digestive enzymes make it easy on the stomach. It’s a splurge, but a worthwhile one for active lifestyles.

Product specs Protein type: Pea, pumpkin, and rice protein | Protein per serving: 30 grams | Flavors: Chocolate Peanut, Vanilla, Tiramisu, Chocolate Hazelnut

Best for Variety: Ka’Chava All-in-One Nutrition Shake

Pros

Comprehensive formula

High fiber content for satiety and gut health

Multiple flavor options to suit different preferences

Cons

Thin consistency when mixed with water alone

This mix from Ka’Chava has an impressive array of 85+ superfoods. And with 25 grams of protein per serving and a high fiber content, it’s filling enough to work as a light snack. I enjoyed the variety of flavors, but the consistency felt a bit thin when mixed with just water. Its premium price tag reflects the extensive ingredient list, but the price feels worth it for those who value variety and functionality.

Product specs Protein type: Yellow pea, organic brown rice, organic amaranth, organic quinoa, organic sacha inchi | Protein per serving: 25 grams | Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Coconut Acai, Chai, Matcha

Other great options

Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein

Amazon Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein, Vanilla $34 Amazon

Pros

Includes sprouted grains for additional nutrients

Digestive enzymes for improved absorption

Versatile enough to use in multiple smoothie recipes

Cons

Some testers noted a slightly chalky texture

Contains stevia, which might not appeal to everyone

Garden of Life Raw Organic Protein blends pea and brown rice proteins with sprouted grains like amaranth and millet. Testers found its mild vanilla flavor ideal for pairing with fruits, greens, or nut butters, making it a smoothie staple. The digestive enzyme blend also supports better absorption, though some Amazon reviewers say the texture was slightly gritty when not blended thoroughly.

Product specs Protein type: Organic peas, sprouted brown rice, amaranth sprout, buckwheat sprout, millet sprout, cracked wall chlorella, quinoa sprout, chia seeds, garbanzo bean sprout, lentil sprout, adzuki bean sprout, flax seed sprout, sunflower seed sprout, pumpkin seed sprout, sesame seed sprout | Protein per serving: 22 grams | Flavors: Vanilla

Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder

Amazon Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Powder $31 Amazon $38 Orgain

Pros

Cost-effective, especially in bulk

Complete amino acid profile from plant-based sources

Fun for smoothie experimentation

Cons

Contains erythritol, which some people may be sensitive to

Limited flavor options

Orgain Organic Protein Powder is a standout for its affordability and versatility. With pea, brown rice, and chia proteins, it offers a complete amino acid profile. Testers loved its peanut butter flavor for creating PB&J-inspired smoothies. However, its inclusion of erythritol might not suit those with sensitive stomachs.

Product specs Protein type: Organic pea, brown rice, chia seeds | Protein per serving: 21 grams | Flavors: Peanut Butter, Chocolate Peanut Butter

TB12 Plant-Based Protein

Amazon TB12 Plant-Based Protein Chocolate $34 Amazon

Pros

Simple, short ingredient list

Excellent mixing consistency

Pure chocolate flavor without aftertaste

Cons

Premium price point

Limited flavor variety

TB12 Plant-Based Protein lives up to its athlete-inspired branding with a minimalist formula designed for performance. Testers raved about its smooth consistency and pure chocolate flavor, which is ideal for mixing with plant-based milk. However, its higher cost per ounce makes it more of a splurge for budget-conscious shoppers.

Product specs Protein type: Pea protein | Protein per serving: 24 grams | Flavors: Chocolate, Vanilla, Cookies & Cream

FAQs about vegan protein powders

Do vegan protein powders taste good? That depends on the brand and flavor, but there are plenty of great options available. Many powders come in flavors like chocolate or vanilla, though taste preferences vary. Checking user reviews or starting with a smaller sample size can help you find the right match before you invest in a whole jug. “I'll tell you, as somebody who spent decades talking to people about what they eat, taste is so individual,” Wright says. “What one person loves another person is like yuck.” My personal tip is to buy single-serving packets when possible to perform your own taste test and then invest in a bigger size once you find what you prefer. Can you use vegan protein powders as a meal replacement? While protein powders can be an excellent supplement, they shouldn’t replace whole foods in your diet, according to Wright. Stephens notes that powders are ideal as a quick snack or post-workout recovery option but lack the full nutrient profile of a balanced meal​. Are vegan protein powders safe? Yes, but quality matters. As mentioned above, avoid powders with questionable additives and prioritize transparency when it comes to sourcing and production methods​. What’s the best way to use vegan protein powder? You can easily incorporate protein powder into your daily routine by mixing it into smoothies, oatmeal, or even baked goods. Stephens suggests pairing your shake with fruits or healthy carbs to create a balanced snack that supports energy and workout recovery​.

