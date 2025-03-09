The Best Water Flossers (2025)

Top pick Waterpik Ion The best countertop water flosser This machine made our mouths feel the cleanest, and it can operate cordlessly (between the unit and the wall), saving counter space. Buying Options $131 from Walmart

The Waterpik Ion is the best countertop water flosser. It cleans mouths thoroughly, and it is highly adjustable. And, thanks to its cordless charging base, the Ion can be used in all types of bathrooms—regardless of whether there’s an outlet nearby. The removable charging cord can be stored anywhere and brought out every few weeks to recharge the flosser. The Ion features a strong, steady water stream. And it has a larger-than-average, 26-ounce water tank (with a wide, easy-to-refill mouth), which holds enough water to floss between each tooth and then some.

Like many Waterpik countertop flossers, the Ion has 10 pressure settings, so you can find the perfect water-stream strength. This model also comes with six tips that offer different stream widths. But unlike other flossers, the Ion has a magnetized handle cradle, which makes it easier to store the handle and the cord that connects it to the reservoir compactly.

The Ion takes up less counter space than many other countertop flossers we’ve considered. And, because you aren’t tied to a wall outlet in order to use it (as with our runner-up pick, the Waterpik Aquarius), it’s easier to position wherever on a steady surface you prefer.

As with most flossers that produce a constant flow of water, you’ll have to learn how to artfully drool while using the Ion.

The Ion is one of the easiest water flossers to refill after each use or so (a requirement of all flossers) and to wipe out regularly: It has a wide, dishwasher-safe reservoir that is easily removed and that doesn’t have any hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. The tank lid attaches to the unit and flips up, so there’s nothing to set aside while you fill and clean the tank. It holds around 90 seconds’ worth of water, which gives you plenty of time (and then some) to floss your entire mouth. One tester found they could do a quick floss in about 30 seconds; if they spent more than a minute, their teeth felt fantastically clean.

The Ion comes in two colors (black and white) and is warrantied for three years.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

Although Waterpik claims the Ion can last for a month between charges, we needed to recharge the device every three weeks or so when water flossing every day. Even so, we found this model to be a worthwhile upgrade over having to keep a countertop flosser plugged in at all times in order to run it.

There’s no place to store the included extra tips, so if that is more important to you than cordless charging, consider our runner-up pick, the Aquarius.

Like most water flossers, the Ion is slightly noisy (similar to electric razors and many bathroom electronics), but not terribly so.

Because of its continuous stream, the Ion (like all of our picks) involves a learning curve. That stream means your mouth fills up with water pretty quickly. You’ll either have to pause to spit several times during a flossing session or learn to let it dribble out (even the official Waterpik literature features an image of a person straight-up drooling). And if you pull the nozzle out of your mouth too quickly, you’ll send water spraying across the bathroom.