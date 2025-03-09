The Best Water Flossers (2025)

- Health and fitness
- Personal care
Updated
By Nancy Redd
Water flossers, also known as oral irrigators, cost a lot more up-front than string floss. And they can still be pretty uncomfortable to use—get ready to drool. Also, there’s no clear evidence that they’re superior to traditional floss. Yet some people really like the way the water jets feel between their teeth, and some find it’s easier to work with a wand than a piece of string.
Of the 14 models we’ve tested, we recommend the Waterpik Ion, a compact traditional water flosser with a cordless charging base. It cleans mouths thoroughly and takes up less counter space than most of its competitors.
Everything we recommend
Top pick
Waterpik Ion
The best countertop water flosser
This machine made our mouths feel the cleanest, and it can operate cordlessly (between the unit and the wall), saving counter space.
Buying Options
$131 from Walmart
Runner-up
Waterpik Aquarius
Just as effective, but bulkier
This model cleans just as well as our pick, and it has the same warranty and 10 pressure settings. But it’s slightly larger, and it requires an outlet.
Buying Options
$60 from Amazon
$120 from Walmart
Best for...
Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless
The best cordless water flosser
This handheld, rechargeable battery-operated cordless model is powerful and more portable than our countertop picks.
Buying Options
$80 from Amazon
$67 from Walmart
Budget pick
Waterpik Cordless Express
Cordless with a smaller tank, non-rechargeable batteries
Another portable, handheld model, this flosser requires AA batteries and more-frequent refilling when compared with our other cordless pick.
Buying Options
$35 $28 from Amazon
(deal on black)
$36 from Walmart
Tank size
A larger tank allows you to floss longer without having to refill.
Counter spaceSee Also6 Best Water Flossers of 2025 Tested by Dental Professionals – For a Cleaner, Healthier SmileThe Best Water Flossers of 2025Best Oral Irrigators: Water Dental Flossers ReviewsBest Oral Irrigators
Some models are bulkier than others, which can make a difference on already crowded countertops.
Power source
Models that run on batteries (either rechargeable or replaceable) can be helpful when there’s no convenient outlet near your sink.
Settings
Customizing the pressure of your water stream can make your flossing experience more enjoyable and comfortable.
Top pick
Waterpik Ion
The best countertop water flosser
This machine made our mouths feel the cleanest, and it can operate cordlessly (between the unit and the wall), saving counter space.
Buying Options
$131 from Walmart
Testers unanimously chose the Waterpik Ion as the best countertop water flosser, citing its superior cleaning action and space-saving design. It tied with our runner-up pick, the Waterpik Aquarius, for being the “most likely to deliver that ‘just left the dentist’ feeling.” But the Ion’s unique cordless charging base is a significant upgrade because it successfully mitigates one of the biggest hurdles we’ve had with traditional water flossers: needing an outlet near your countertop.
The Ion has 10 pressure settings and comes with multiple tips of different stream widths. So you should be able to dial in a setting with the mix of comfort and effectiveness you prefer. This model also comes with a three-year warranty, which is as long as we’ve seen.
Advertisement
SKIP ADVERTISEMENT
Runner-up
Waterpik Aquarius
Just as effective, but bulkier
This model cleans just as well as our pick, and it has the same warranty and 10 pressure settings. But it’s slightly larger, and it requires an outlet.
Buying Options
$60 from Amazon
$120 from Walmart
The Waterpik Aquarius cleans mouths just as well as the Ion, and it has the same 10 pressure settings and three-year warranty. However, this model needs to be plugged in while you use it. Even so, we found it easy to use and clean, like the Ion. The Aquarius is the only one of our picks that comes with a “massage” setting, which emits pulses of water.
Best for...
Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless
The best cordless water flosser
This handheld, rechargeable battery-operated cordless model is powerful and more portable than our countertop picks.
Buying Options
$80 from Amazon
$67 from Walmart
If you’d like to use a water flosser in places other than at the sink (such as in the shower), consider the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless. It’s a portable, cordless flosser that’s as powerful as our other picks. Unlike its countertop counterparts (which feature large water reservoirs and handheld sprayers), this battery-operated flosser combines the sprayer with a single-use reservoir, for an all-in-one, handheld experience. Plus, this model fits in a bathroom drawer (or a suitcase) between uses.
Budget pick
Waterpik Cordless Express
Cordless with a smaller tank, non-rechargeable batteries
Another portable, handheld model, this flosser requires AA batteries and more-frequent refilling when compared with our other cordless pick.
Buying Options
$35 $28 from Amazon
(deal on black)
$36 from Walmart
The Waterpik Cordless Express is the best cordless water flosser under $50 we’ve tested. Its reservoir is a lot smaller than that on the Power Flosser 3000 Cordless (5 ounces versus 8), and it produces a less powerful stream, but it gets the job done—for half the price of the Power Flosser 3000 Cordless.
Advertisement
SKIP ADVERTISEMENT
The research
- Why you should trust us
- Who this is for
- How we picked and tested
- Our pick: Waterpik Ion
- Runner-up: Waterpik Aquarius
- The best cordless water flosser: Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless
- Budget pick: Waterpik Cordless Express
- Another water flosser worth considering
- The competition
- Sources
Why you should trust us
We spoke with Jessica Hilburg, then associate dean for clinical affairs at NYU College of Dentistry and now a clinical associate at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, and Ruchi Sahota, a dentist in Fremont, California, who serves as a media spokesperson for the American Dental Association (ADA). We also spoke with Chhaju Ram Goyal, co-founder and director of All Sum Research Center (an independent research lab in Canada that tests oral-health-care products), whose name is on much of the scientific research related to water flossers (though, that research was paid for and designed by none other than Waterpik).
Who this is for
If you won’t or can’t use dental floss, and you don’t mind spending some cash on a device that might break or get disastrously moldy, consider a water flosser.
Water flossers are an alternative (or an addition) to string floss. They don’t require the same dexterity that string floss does (though you still need fine-motor skills). They can make it easier to clean around braces. And they are arguably more fun to use than string floss.
But they’re also pricier, bulkier, and fussier. Even using a generous 18 inches of string per floss—which allows you to use a new section of string for each tooth—you’ll go through under $10 worth of floss per year. By contrast, the least expensive water flossers cost about $40. Plus, you’ll need to clean your water flosser from time to time, but string floss is maintenance-free.
Only your own dentist can tell you whether a water flosser is the best choice for your oral hygiene, according to the dentists we spoke with. “Everyone’s teeth are different, everyone’s gums are different,” Ruchi Sahota, a dentist in Fremont, California, said. If you embark on a water-flosser experiment, get feedback from your dentist about how well it’s working.
By and large, it’s unclear how water flossers compare to regular string floss in terms of cleaning. Water flossers that bear a seal from the American Dental Association (ADA) have been evaluated by the organization and are shown to clean teeth better than a toothbrush alone. However, the ADA doesn’t compare water flossing to string flossing. (The ADA isn’t entirely independent of companies that sell dental goods: Member companies pay the organization a fee to evaluate their products. The ADA designs and controls the evaluations itself, though.) There’s a paper arguing that water flossers are superior to string floss. But the research was funded and overseen by Waterpik. Thus, we’re skeptical of the results, even though the journal the paper appeared in is peer reviewed by an editorial board of dentists.
Actually, the evidence that even string flossing improves overall oral health isn’t of great quality. But the ADA recommends some sort of daily flossing, and the experts we spoke with likened interdental cleaning to any other routine hygiene step. “There might not be a study, but most people would agree that taking a shower is a good thing,” said Jessica Hilburg, who at the time of our interview was associate dean for clinical affairs at NYU College of Dentistry. Sahota likened it to cleaning out any of the little crevices on your body, like your belly button.
Advertisement
SKIP ADVERTISEMENT
How we picked and tested
There are dozens upon dozens of water flossers available. Over five years of testing these devices, we’ve considered a mix of countertop and portable, corded and cordless models in a variety of sizes, favoring those with the most favorable customer reviews and/or the ADA Seal of Acceptance.
We pinpointed the features that will have the biggest impact on what it’s like to use a particular water flosser:
- Tank size: Many flossers don’t hold enough water to work through your whole mouth. Having a larger tank can be nice because it allows you to focus on any trouble spots (like a stubborn fleck of popcorn) or do a touch-up without having to refill.
- Power source: Some flossers need to be plugged into the wall during use, and some are cordless. Some cordless models have a built-in rechargeable battery; others run on replaceable batteries.
- Counter space: Some models take up a bit more space than an electric toothbrush, whereas others need as much room as a couple of rolls of toilet paper.
- Settings: The more you can adjust the water stream, the better you can adjust the flosser’s feel to your exact preferences.
- Tips: All water flossers shoot water out of a removable tip, allowing multiple people in a household to use the same device without sharing germs. Some models have holsters for multiple tips, while others have no storage. Some come with a range of tips that vary the stream width, though not all of these are useful.
No matter which model you pick, buy a water flosser only if it’s under warranty. Across the category, water flossers tend to fail easily: They can leak, wane in strength, or simply give up the ghost. Our picks have earned fewer customer complaints than the competition. But your best option is to buy something with a long warranty (two or three years is typical), and be prepared to file a claim if needed.
We rotated through our selection of finalist flossers for several weeks (the experience of using them was so satisfying and novel that one tester water-flossed upwards of four times a day). We are continuing to test them over the long term.
Our pick: Waterpik Ion
Top pick
Waterpik Ion
The best countertop water flosser
This machine made our mouths feel the cleanest, and it can operate cordlessly (between the unit and the wall), saving counter space.
Buying Options
$131 from Walmart
The Waterpik Ion is the best countertop water flosser. It cleans mouths thoroughly, and it is highly adjustable. And, thanks to its cordless charging base, the Ion can be used in all types of bathrooms—regardless of whether there’s an outlet nearby. The removable charging cord can be stored anywhere and brought out every few weeks to recharge the flosser. The Ion features a strong, steady water stream. And it has a larger-than-average, 26-ounce water tank (with a wide, easy-to-refill mouth), which holds enough water to floss between each tooth and then some.
Like many Waterpik countertop flossers, the Ion has 10 pressure settings, so you can find the perfect water-stream strength. This model also comes with six tips that offer different stream widths. But unlike other flossers, the Ion has a magnetized handle cradle, which makes it easier to store the handle and the cord that connects it to the reservoir compactly.
The Ion takes up less counter space than many other countertop flossers we’ve considered. And, because you aren’t tied to a wall outlet in order to use it (as with our runner-up pick, the Waterpik Aquarius), it’s easier to position wherever on a steady surface you prefer.
As with most flossers that produce a constant flow of water, you’ll have to learn how to artfully drool while using the Ion.
The Ion is one of the easiest water flossers to refill after each use or so (a requirement of all flossers) and to wipe out regularly: It has a wide, dishwasher-safe reservoir that is easily removed and that doesn’t have any hard-to-reach nooks and crannies. The tank lid attaches to the unit and flips up, so there’s nothing to set aside while you fill and clean the tank. It holds around 90 seconds’ worth of water, which gives you plenty of time (and then some) to floss your entire mouth. One tester found they could do a quick floss in about 30 seconds; if they spent more than a minute, their teeth felt fantastically clean.
The Ion comes in two colors (black and white) and is warrantied for three years.
Flaws but not dealbreakers
Although Waterpik claims the Ion can last for a month between charges, we needed to recharge the device every three weeks or so when water flossing every day. Even so, we found this model to be a worthwhile upgrade over having to keep a countertop flosser plugged in at all times in order to run it.
There’s no place to store the included extra tips, so if that is more important to you than cordless charging, consider our runner-up pick, the Aquarius.
Like most water flossers, the Ion is slightly noisy (similar to electric razors and many bathroom electronics), but not terribly so.
Because of its continuous stream, the Ion (like all of our picks) involves a learning curve. That stream means your mouth fills up with water pretty quickly. You’ll either have to pause to spit several times during a flossing session or learn to let it dribble out (even the official Waterpik literature features an image of a person straight-up drooling). And if you pull the nozzle out of your mouth too quickly, you’ll send water spraying across the bathroom.
Advertisement
SKIP ADVERTISEMENT
Runner-up: Waterpik Aquarius
Runner-up
Waterpik Aquarius
Just as effective, but bulkier
This model cleans just as well as our pick, and it has the same warranty and 10 pressure settings. But it’s slightly larger, and it requires an outlet.
Buying Options
$60 from Amazon
$120 from Walmart
If plugging in is not an issue, the Waterpik Aquarius is a solid water flosser that offers a similar experience to that of our pick, the Ion. The Aquarius made our mouths feel totally clean, thanks to its strong, continuous stream (which is similar to the Ion’s). This model also ties with the Ion for having the most stream pressure settings and tips of all the flossers we tested. So the Aquarius gives you the best chance of finding the pressure, pulse, and stream size that feels good to you.
With the Aquarius, there’s no charging system or batteries to contend with because it plugs into the wall via a 4-foot electrical cord. (Though, unlike the Ion, this model must remain plugged in to operate.) Although there are more reports of it breaking down or becoming caked with mold than we’d like, in five years of research and long-term testing, we’ve found the Aquarius to be a reliable device.
Though the Aquarius is not quite as easy to clean as the Ion, it does have a wide, dishwasher-safe reservoir that holds plenty of water for at least a single flossing session. This model, in part due to the bulky power cord, generally takes up more counter space than our other picks. As with all of our picks, with the Aquarius you’ll be drooling a lot because of the constant water flow. Unlike our other picks, this model has two modes (for a regular “floss” stream or a “massage” mode, which shoots pulses of water), and it comes with seven different tips (same as the Ion).
The floss mode delivers a continuous stream of water, which we found to be the most effective for cleaning. On the strongest setting, it actually made one of our tester’s gums bleed, possibly because they were not used to flossing. Some water-flosser manuals acknowledge a week or two of bleeding as part of the “training period,” when your gums get used to being power-washed.
The massage mode is a pulsing stream. This mode also felt like it cleaned well, and it filled our mouths with water at a slower rate, which in turn made for less awkward drooling. The massage mode could be helpful for folks who prefer a gentler stream.
The Aquarius comes with seven basic tips offering five different types of water streams (though you probably wouldn’t use most of them on a regular basis). Unlike the Ion, this model has a spot next to the tank to store tips; this is handy if you want to share the flosser with family members or switch between a couple of tips yourself. The curly cord that connects the handle to the tank is about 33 inches long, roughly an inch shorter than the Ion’s.
Like the Ion, the Aquarius comes with a three-year warranty. It is available in four colors: black, white, blue, and gray.
The best cordless water flosser: Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless
Best for...
Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless
The best cordless water flosser
This handheld, rechargeable battery-operated cordless model is powerful and more portable than our countertop picks.
Buying Options
$80 from Amazon
$67 from Walmart
A cordless water flosser can be a useful tool for both portability and space-saving purposes. The best one we’ve tested is the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless. It is, as one reviewer called it, “like a power washer for your teeth.”
Because it’s an all-in-one device, with the water reservoir attached to the handheld sprayer, this model is much wider and heavier to hold than our other picks. When they are filled with water, cordless water flossers, including this one, can weigh more than a pound—versus the single ounce of most countertop flosser handles. (If you have hand-grip issues, a cordless water flosser may not be right for you.)
However, the Power Flosser 3000 Cordless has an impressively strong water stream to rival those of countertop flossers, and it offers an extremely pleasant and versatile flossing experience. And unlike our countertop picks, this one is fully waterproof—you can use it in the shower. We found this extremely helpful both for remembering to floss and for limiting cleanup (what better place to drool on oneself than in the shower?).
The Power Flosser 3000 has a rechargeable battery (and comes with a USB-C charging cord). And it can hold a lot more water than most cordless flossers (over 8 ounces), so most people won’t have to refill during a single flossing session. It holds enough water or mouthwash (or other antibacterial solutions) for almost an entire minute of spray (give or take 10 seconds, depending upon your settings); this is usually enough to complete a single floss.
The Power Flosser 3000 comes with two nozzles, has two flossing modes (“clean” and “deep clean”), and has three stream intensities, which our testers enjoyed tooling with. It comes in three colors (white, black, mint green).
As with those of our other picks, this model’s water reservoir can go in the dishwasher; weekly cleaning is recommended.
The Power Flosser 3000 Cordless comes in three colors (black, white, or mint green) and has a two-year warranty (our two countertop picks have three-year warranties).
Advertisement
SKIP ADVERTISEMENT
Budget pick: Waterpik Cordless Express
Budget pick
Waterpik Cordless Express
Cordless with a smaller tank, non-rechargeable batteries
Another portable, handheld model, this flosser requires AA batteries and more-frequent refilling when compared with our other cordless pick.
Buying Options
$35 $28 from Amazon
(deal on black)
$36 from Walmart
The Waterpik Cordless Express is a great flosser under $50. But, unlike our other cordless flosser pick, the water tank on this model requires refilling mid-floss. It also lacks a built-in rechargeable battery.
With just two settings and a single stream intensity, the Cordless Express is much simpler than our other picks. It holds enough water or mouthwash (or other antibacterial solutions) for 30 seconds of spray, which is generally not enough to complete a full floss. It’s easy to fill, however, so you can be back to drooling in mere seconds (especially when flossing in the shower).
The Cordless Express uses three AA batteries, instead of plugging into the wall with a charging cord, so you’ll want to have extra batteries on hand (or use rechargeable ones). Removing and replacing the batteries is an easy process, as is cleaning the device. And, as with our other picks, this model’s water reservoir can go in the dishwasher; weekly cleaning is recommended.
This model comes with two tips—like our cordless pick from Philips Sonicare. But the Cordless Express is compatible with all other Waterpik tips.
This flosser’s body has a useful grip pattern, to help you avoid dropping the device. But people with smaller hands may have difficulty holding its 5-inch circumference, which is much more unwieldy than the comparatively slim Power Flosser 3000 Cordless.
The Cordless Express has a one-year warranty (much shorter than that of our other picks), and it comes in white or black.
Another water flosser worth considering
If you’re looking for a traditional corded water flosser for a child, or for an adult with smaller hands or dexterity issues:Waterpik’s Water Flosser For Kids may be a worthy compact option. Its neon green coloring isn’t exactly subtle, but this flosser has the same per-minute pulses and flow rate as our picks. However, its highest pressure option is lower than that of our picks (80 psi versus 100 psi). And this model also offers only 60 seconds of flossing capacity (our picks offer 90 seconds) and a shorter warranty (two years versus three). We found this flosser’s smaller, thinner handle easy to grip, but it does not have a rotating tip option or an on/off switch. Since this one is meant to be refilled after every use, it does not come with a lid.
Advertisement
SKIP ADVERTISEMENT
The competition
Countertop water flossers
The reservoir of the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000 holds less water than that of our top pick, and it’s more expensive.
In our experience, the Waterpik Ultra cleans just as well as the Ion and the Aquarius. But its lid isn’t attached to the tank (which is less preferable for regular maintenance).
We found combination water flossers and electric toothbrushes like Waterpik’s Complete Care 5.0to be less appealing than using our water flosser pick and electric toothbrush pick separately.
We didn’t test the Waterpik Sidekick Water Flosser, despite its pluses. We like that this corded model is smaller than other countertop Waterpiks, can fit in a small travel case, and looks quite nice (especially the black-and-copper model). But, unfortunately, it comes with only one tip, which cannot be changed (making it a little gross for use by multiple people). Also, it has just five pressure settings, and, at the time of publication, the Sidekick was nearly double the price of the Aquarius.
The Waterpik Classic Professional Water Flosser, which we also did not test, is similar in function and size to our top pick and costs a bit less. But it has only six pressure settings and comes with just two styles of tips. There’s also no cover on the tank lid.
Cordless water flossers
The cordless Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced’s reservoir holds less water than we needed for a single test flossing session. Because this model produces a lower pressure water stream than our pick, in our experience it felt less effective when compared with the Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless and the Waterpik Cordless Express.
The Panasonic EW-DJ10-W Oral Irrigator we tested was a well-reviewed water flosser (the EW-DJ11 version, which we haven’t tested, is now available). But due to its collapsible design, it tends to stay damp for a while, which, well, dampens the overall experience. It also looks and feels a little cheaper than the Cordless Express, despite being the same price. It has a two-year warranty.
We found two other cordless offerings from Waterpik, the Waterpik Cordless Freedom and the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 2.0, that are bulkier and less enjoyable to use than the Power Flosser 3000 Cordless and the Cordless Express.
The Burst Water Flosser has an especially strong water stream, but it holds less water than our budget pick.
Quip’s Rechargeable Cordless Water Flosser has the same capacity and number of settings as our budget pick, but is more expensive.
The Aquasonic Aqua Flosser is overall more cumbersome to use when compared with our picks.
Shannon Palus contributed reporting. This article was edited by Tracy Vence and Kalee Thompson.
Sources
Jessica Hilburg, associate dean for clinical affairs at NYU College of Dentistry, phone interview, September 25, 2018
Ruchi Sahota, dentist and media spokesperson for the American Dental Association, phone interview, October 15, 2018
Chhaju Ram Goyal, BDS, director at All Sum Research Center, phone interview, October 16, 2018
Federal Government, ADA Emphasize Importance of Flossing and Interdental Cleaners, American Dental Association, August 4, 2016