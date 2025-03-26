The complete list of winners for the 2024 People's Choice Awards (2025)

Originally appeared on E! Online

And the People's Choice Award goes to...

The biggest night in pop culture has officially arrived as the 2024 People's Choice Awards took place Feb. 18 to honor the year's biggest and best achievements in TV, film, music and beyond. (See every star on the PCAs red carpet here.)

This year's ceremony, hosted by "Barbie" star Simu Liu, saw some big winners, including Billie Eilish, "Loki" and Ice Spice.

Keep reading to see all the winners of the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

Music Icon Award

WINNER: Lenny Kravitz

People's Icon Award

WINNER: Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler has a friend for life in Jennifer Aniston! The superstar reflected with Access Hollywood on his A-list pal honoring him at the 2024 People's Choice Awards and confirms he "would love" to work with her and mutual friend Drew Barrymore someday.

MOVIES

THE MOVIE OFTHE YEAR

WINNER: Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

THE ACTION MOVIE OFTHE YEAR

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

WINNER: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

THE COMEDY MOVIE OFTHE YEAR

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

WINNER: Barbie

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

Jeremy Renner is living his best life. The Oscar nominee and Marvel star tells Access Hollywood backstage at the 2024 People's Choice Awards how grateful he is to be back in good health one year after his near-fatal snowplow accident.

THE DRAMA MOVIE OFTHE YEAR

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy's

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Scream VI

The Color Purple

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OFTHE YEAR

Cillian Murphy,Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt,Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves,John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio,Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan,Creed III

WINNER: Ryan Gosling,Barbie

Timothée Chalamet,Wonka

Tom Cruise,Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2023

Florence Pugh,Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey,The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega,Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence,No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts,Leave the World Behind

WINNER: Margot Robbie,Barbie

Rachel Zegler,The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis,The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

America Ferrera spoke with Access Hollywood backstage at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and talked about winning at the award show for her role in the smash hit film, “Barbie.”

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OFTHE YEAR

Brie Larson,The Marvels

Chris Pratt,Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot,Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa,Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves,John Wick: Chapter 4

WINNER: Rachel Zegler,The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise,Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis,The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OFTHE YEAR

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

WINNER: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

WINNER: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE OFTHE YEAR

WINNER: America Ferrera,Barbie

Charles Melton,May December

Danielle Brooks,The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi,Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy,The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman,May December

Simu Liu,Barbie

Viola Davis,Air

TV

THE SHOW OFTHE YEAR

WINNER: Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

The cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” spoke to Access Hollywood on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet where they shared some teases about the highly anticipated upcoming season 20 premiere coming up.

THE COMEDY SHOW OFTHE YEAR

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That...

Never Have I Ever

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

THE DRAMA SHOW OFTHE YEAR

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey's Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

WINNER: The Last of Us

The Morning Show

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OFTHE YEAR

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

WINNER: Loki

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

THE REALITY SHOW OFTHE YEAR

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

WINNER: The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

The 2024 People's Choice Awards brought Hollywood's biggest stars to Los Angeles—from musicians, actors and reality stars! From Lenny Kravitz's bold look to Sydney Sweeny's fiery red dress, Access Hollywood is rounding up the top celebrity style.

THE COMPETITION SHOW OFTHE YEAR

America's Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

WINNER: The Voice

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OFTHE YEAR

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

WINNER: The Summer I Turned Pretty

Kyle Richards is setting the record straight! While chatting with Access Hollywood at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, the reality queen opened up about being “free” to date other people amid her marriage woes with Mauricio Umansky.

THE MALE TV STAR OFTHE YEAR

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

THE FEMALE TV STAR OFTHE YEAR

Ali Wong, Beef

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Rosario Dawson, Ahsoka

WINNER: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

THE COMEDY TV STAR OFTHE YEAR

Ali Wong, Beef

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA TV STAR OFTHE YEAR

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

"Jersey Shore" stars Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino want fans to know the truth!

THE TV PERFORMANCE OFTHE YEAR

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

WINNER: Billie Eilish, Swarm

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Steven Yuen,Beef

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

THE REALITY TV STAR OFTHE YEAR

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

WINNER: Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OFTHE YEAR

Anetra, RuPaul's Drag Race

WINNER: Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, That's My Jam

Sasha Colby, RuPaul's Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OFTHE YEAR

Good Morning America

LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today

Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield are living their best lives! The dynamic duo chatted with Access Hollywood at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, and they laughed when asked about Brooke's ex, Matt Rife, following some recent drama they faced with the comedian.

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OFTHE YEAR

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

THE HOST OFTHE YEAR

Gordon Ramsay, Hell's Kitchen

WINNER: Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Ryan Seacrest, American Idol

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Terry Crews, America's Got Talent

MUSIC

THE MALE ARTIST OFTHE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Drake

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Jung Kook

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OFTHE YEAR

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Lainey Wilson

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

"Vanderpump Rules" star Katie Maloney hit the carpet at the 2024 People's Choice Awards as her and her co-stars' hit series was nominated for Reality Show of the Year!

THE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST OFTHE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

HARDY

WINNER: Jelly Roll

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

THE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST OFTHE YEAR

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

WINNER: Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Shania Twain

THE MALE LATIN ARTIST OFTHE YEAR

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Bizarrap

Feid

Manuel Turizo

Maluma

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Ozuna

THE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST OFTHE YEAR

Ángela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

WINNER: Shakira

Young Miko

Jennifer Aniston is honoring her longtime friend Adam Sandler with the 2024 People's Icon Award with love and laughter!

THE POP ARTIST OFTHE YEAR

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

WINNER: Taylor Swift

THE HIP-HOP ARTIST OFTHE YEAR

Cardi B

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Latto

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

Travis Scott

THE R&B ARTIST OFTHE YEAR

WINNER: Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Janelle Monáe

SZA

Tems

The Weeknd

Usher

Victoria Monét

THE NEW ARTIST OFTHE YEAR

Coi Leray

WINNER: Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Stephen Sanchez

Chrishell Stause is "looking forward" to starting a family with G Flip. "I'm happy to say, it is something that we are absolutely going to do and are looking forward to," the "Selling Sunset" star told Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap co-host Lauren Herbert at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

THE GROUP/DUO OFTHE YEAR

Dan + Shay

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Jonas Brothers

Old Dominion

Paramore

WINNER: Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

THE SONG OFTHE YEAR

"Dance The Night," Dua Lipa

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

"Flowers," Miley Cyrus

"Fukumean," Gunna

"greedy," Tate McRae

"Last Night," Morgan Wallen

"Paint The Town Red," Doja Cat

WINNER: "Vampire," Olivia Rodrigo

THE ALBUM OFTHE YEAR

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

For All The Dogs, Drake

Gettin' Old, Luke Combs

WINNER: Guts, Olivia Rodrigo

Mañana Será Bonito, Karol G

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny

One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj

THE COLLABORATION SONG OFTHE YEAR

"All My Life," Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole

WINNER: "Barbie World," Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice With Aqua

"Ella Baila Sola," Eslabon Armado X Peso Pluma

"First Person Shooter," Drake Feat. J. Cole

"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan Feat. Kasey Musgraves

"Seven," Jung Kook Feat. Latto

"TQG," Karol G, Shakira

"Un x100to," Grupo Frontera X Bad Bunny

THE CONCERT TOUR OFTHE YEAR

+–=÷x Tour, Ed Sheeran

COLDPLAY MUSIC of the SPHERES WORLD TOUR

Love On Tour, Harry Styles

Luke Combs World Tour

Morgan Wallen One Night At A Time World Tour

P!nk Summer Carnival Tour

Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé

WINNER: TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

POP CULTURE

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OFTHE YEAR

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

WINNER: Taylor Swift

THE COMEDY ACT OFTHE YEAR

Baby J, John Mulaney

Emergency Contact, Amy Schumer

God Loves Me, Marlon Wayans

I'm An Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Off The Record, Trevor Noah

Reality Check, Kevin Hart

WINNER: Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

THE ATHLETE OFTHE YEAR

Coco Gauff

Giannis Antetokounmpo

LeBron James

Lionel Messi

Sabrina Ionescu

Simone Biles

Stephen Curry

WINNER: Travis Kelce

Kylie Minogue has been in the music industry for some time, but her hit song "Padam Padam" is influencing a new generation of artists.

