The coolest ink we saw at Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo 2025 (2025)

Some of Phoenix’s best tattoo artists got under people’s skin this past weekend. More than 200 skilled ink-slingers from throughout the Valley and across the U.S. gathered at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel from Feb. 7 to 9 for the Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo to create amazing body art.

The three-day event was a celebration of artistry and ink that created a major buzz inside the hotel’s conference center.

Dozens of local shops participated in this year’s expo — which was launched in 2016 by Arizona artists Jon Lewis and Sage O'Connell — including Everlasting Ink, Glendale’s Fifth Finger Studios, Mesa’s Urban Art Tattoo and Sun City’s Decorum Art Studios.

Lewis, who owns Tucson’s 4 Forty 4 Tattoo, recently told Phoenix New Times the focus of the event is to showcase a curated selection of high-caliber artists.

click to enlarge Tucson artist Stephanie Heffron creates an otherworldly piece at the Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo. Benjamin Leatherman

“We only invite artists with a high level of skill and talent,” Lewis says. “You have to display abilities that are in the upper echelon of tattooing to be able to participate.”

You didn’t have to look far to see the quality of their work. Amazing tattoos were seen adorning the skin of the thousands of ink enthusiasts who flocked to the expo to go under the needle.

Some pieces were absolutely bursting with color and energy, like the vibrant work of Phoenix artist Angela Marshall. Meanwhile, an epic leg sleeve by Tucson’s Stephanie Heffron — a former “Ink Master” contestant — felt truly otherworldly, featuring an astronaut gazing into the cosmos as planets collide in a mesmerizing display.

There were also tattoos inspired by pop culture touchstones like “Star Wars” and “Beetlejuice,” the old-school Nintendo Entertainment System, anime, UFOs and traditional folklore.

Here’s a glimpse at some of the coolest tattoos we encountered at this year’s Arizona Invitational Tattoo Expo in Glendale.

click to enlarge Phoenix tattoo artist Ryan Halvorsen created this back piece featuring Maliketh from the video game "Elden Ring." Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge A tattoo of Nezuko Kamado from "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" created by Phoenix artist Jucebox. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge A fearsome Spartan warrior is the highlight of this tattoo. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Art the Clown from the 2016 horror flick "Terrifier" is frightening, even in tattoo form. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The vibrant work of Phoenix artist Angela Marshall. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Nicole Green of Casa Grande got this striking backpiece designed by Kiron of Outlaw Ink Tattoo at the expo. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge We're not saying it was aliens, but it was aliens. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Disney's animated classic "Beauty and the Beast" inspired this stunning tattoo. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge It's not Moo Deng, but it's still an impressive-looking hippo tattoo. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge You've probably never seen a better Phoenix tattoo than this one by artist Dan Mattingly. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This sleeve inspired by "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is the work of Summer Henry of Prescott Valley's Avatar Tat2. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Phoenix artist Angela Marshall created this cutesy mushroom house tattoo. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge We're suckers for cute pigeon tattoos. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This dragonfly-inspired tattoo is bursting with color. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge A tattoo inspired by The Pale Man from "Pan's Labyrinth." Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This otherworldly tattoo pops with color. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Creepy. Very creepy. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This fantastic "Beetlejuice" tattoo was created by Summer Henry of Prescott Valley-based studio Avatar Tat2. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge The perfect tattoo for old-school Nintendo fans. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge If you grew up in the '80s, this tattoo encapsulates your childhood. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Yes, that's a tattoo of Gizmo wielding a bow and arrow from "Gremlins 2: The New Batch." Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge When this tattoo hits 88 miles per hour, you're gonna see some serious shit. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This tattoo of the Greek mythological figure Eurydice was created by Kolton Koontz of Collective Art Tattoo for Valley resident Peter Bezanis. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This epic piece adorning the back of Queen Creek resident Zach Wiedmann is the work of Colorado-based artist Ryan Stratton. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge Matt Czuzak of Scottsdale shows off this badass tattoo created by Derek Scott of Electric Cactus Tattoo. Benjamin Leatherman

click to enlarge This Darth Vader-inspired tattoo by artist Mark Melanson of Darkart Tattoo Collective in Phoenix is impressive — most impressive. Benjamin Leatherman