The Cosmo Beauty Team Has Tested Dozens of LED Masks... This Is Our Clear Favorite (2025)

The Cosmo beauty team has pretty much tried every skincare device and tool out there—from high-frequency wands and microcurrent devices to cleansing brushes and facial massagers. So when Shark Beauty told us they were venturing into the skincare tool space and launching an LED mask with red and blue light and cryotherapy benefits, we were sat. I mean come on!! A multitasking LED device that fights acne, reduces inflammation, has anti-aging benefits, and helps depuff your under eyes too? Right up our alley.

Keep reading for Cosmo beauty editors’ full review of the new Shark CryoGlow Cooling & LED Face Mask, along with the device's pros and cons and a breakdown of how LED masks work.

About the Shark CryoGlow Cooling & LED Face Mask:

The Shark CryoGlow Mask takes the typical LED mask that we know and love to the next level. It utilizes red and infrared light to smooth skin and boost collagen production, as well as blue light to reduce acne-causing bacteria and inflammation.

The device features three treatment modes—Better Aging, Skin Clearing, and Skin Sustain—which all blend the different light therapies for a well-rounded session that's tailored to your skin's concerns. And the best part? The built-in cryotherapy setting delivers a cooling sensation under the eyes, which de-puffs as you undergo the light therapy. Yes, this is actually as amazing as it sounds.

Team Cosmo's Shark CryoGlow Mask Review:

Jasmine Hyman, assistant beauty editor

"Every LED mask I’ve tried before has been heavy, awkward, or just straight-up uncomfortable. But the Shark mask is a serious game-changer. It’s perfectly contoured to hover over my face without pressing down, and the eye cushions are super thick to prevent my vision from being strained by the bright lights. (Fun fact: they’re designed after ski goggles for maximum comfort.) No more headaches and you can actually see while using the device.

I'm really impressed by the high-tech features the mask offers too. First off, it tracks all my sessions, so I can hold myself accountable (which I def need) and monitor progress in real time. No more guessing how much time is left in each sitting—there’s a digital timer displayed on the remote. There are also three treatment modes to choose from, all of which combine blue, red, and infrared light for a more holistic treatment. And my personal fave part? The cryo setting. You can select from three levels of cool temperatures to make the metal under-eye pads chilly af for some serious de-puffing. You can even opt for a standalone under-eye cryo sesh—no LED lights are needed.

I've been incorporating the mask into my morning routine, (all the sessions are under 10 mins) and it's made my skin feel super refreshed for the day. I never thought I'd be an everyday LED girl, but Shark has turned me into a devotee."

Beth Gillette, beauty editor



"When a new LED mask slides across my desk, I’m not all that excited because I have my favorites at home already—I don’t need another tool that’ll sit unused in my bathroom. But as soon as I saw all of the tech involved in this Shark device, I ate my words. Since I brought this home, I’ve used it every night (which I can actually track on the device’s screen itself—great for keeping track of my progress), and I’m shocked to admit that I’ve basically retired every other LED mask. Like, I gave my ex-favorite away to my roommate. That’s when you know.

What made me fall head over heels, you ask? First of all, I love how short the treatments are. Sure, the device is comfortable—I love an LED mask that doesn’t sit flush against my skin—but I don’t really wanna sit with a piece of equipment on my face all that long, let’s be real. The skin-clearing mode is only eight minutes, and that’s the longest option on the device, which is still fairly short compared to other masks I’ve used that require 10 to 15-minute cycles. The skin-clearing mode is perfect for my acne-prone skin because it cycles through blue light, red light, and infrared. Blue light is thought to help kill some acne-causing bacteria, (but more studies need to be conducted to definitively confirm its efficacy). Anecdotally, I’ve definitely noticed a difference. But I also really love combining red and infrared light. Red light is fantastic for bringing down inflammation and can help increase collagen production. Most other acne LED masks don’t offer this combo, which immediately stuck out to me as a massive plus for this tool.

And of course, the cooling effects are genius. My skin is perpetually inflamed, so I basically always wake up and immediately run an ice roller over my face. But this knocks out two steps in one. It really brings down the morning puffiness, especially combined with the red light from the mask."



Lauren Balsamo, beauty director



"I’ve tested nearly every LED face mask on the market, and this is by far the comfiest and easiest to use. The adjustable straps at the back and top of the mask ensure that it fits perfectly against my face—plus the device is wireless so I can easily walk around the house and get things during my treatment. I love love love the remote control feature too. I toggle to the 8-minute skin-clearing setting, dial the cooling eye inserts alllll the way up, and let the lights get to work on clearing my breakouts while the cryo technology de-puffs my under eyes. I haven't used CryoGlow long enough to say if it's making an impact on my cystic acne or smoothing any fine lines, but I genuinely enjoy using it which is something I can't say about any other LED mask."

The pros and cons of the Shark CryoGlow Mask:

Pros:

Three different LED settings combine all the different skin-loving treatments. So, if you have multiple skin concerns, you don't have to pick and choose which you want to address. And it has 160 individual light sources, so you know it's v effective.

combine all the different skin-loving treatments. So, if you have multiple skin concerns, you don't have to pick and choose which you want to address. And it has 160 individual light sources, so you know it's v effective. It's super comfortable. Typical LED masks sit directly on the face (which doesn't properly disperse the light waves, btw) but this one is slightly elevated so it's incredibly comfortable to wear.

Typical LED masks sit directly on the face (which doesn't properly disperse the light waves, btw) but this one is slightly elevated so it's incredibly comfortable to wear. The remote is super high-tech and super easy to use. It keeps track of how many routines you've completed and how much time is left in each session. Plus, it's wireless so you don't need to be plugged into the wall while you wear the mask.

Cons:

The battery life is on the shorter side so you might need to charge every 3-4 uses.

FAQs

Do LED masks really work?

When used consistently, red light therapy can help brighten, smooth, and firm the skin by stimulating collagen and improving overall texture. Meanwhile, blue light is said to help minimize acne-causing bacteria, which in turn can help reduce breakouts. While the treatments won't deliver overnight results, continued use can lead to major improvements in skin health and overall appearance.

Plus, masks are much more effective than individual LED wands because they have evenly dispersed lights and stronger beams that target the entire face at once. There's a reason these treatment devices are beloved by derms and aestheticians alike!

What is cryotherapy?

While actual cryotherapy involves going into a below-freezing chamber for metabolic and energy benefits throughout the whole body, this mask simply uses cryotherapy-inspired technology to target the under-eyes. With a strong dose of coolness, the mask works to de-puff and energize the eyes, making it perf to combat morning inflammation.

Is the Shark CryoGlow Mask worth it?

In our expert beauty editor opinions, we all agree that this is the best LED mask we've ever used. And for $350, it's one of the more inexpensive LED mask options out there given all the impressive features. (Other devices we loved in the past are upwards of $500!) It also has more lights than most other masks on the market, so it can provide a more powerful and effective treatment. For the price and number of different LED options, we wholeheartedly love and recommend this device for its skin-loving benefits.

Why trust Cosmopolitan?

Jasmine Hyman is the assistant beauty editor at Cosmopolitan, where she reports on the latest and greatest beauty launches. For this story, she, along with beauty editor Beth Gillette and beauty director Lauren Balsamo, tested the device for several weeks. With a combined experience of nearly 20 years in the beauty industry, we've seen our fair share of LED devices and can attest to the efficacy of Shark's CryoGlow Mask.