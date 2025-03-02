The Difference Between BB Creams and CC Creams - L’Oréal Paris (2025)

If you’re a skincare or makeup enthusiast, you’re likely familiar—at least in passing—with tinted moisturizers such as BB creams and CC creams. But if you’ve never bought one before, understanding when to use BB cream vs. CC cream may still elude you. We get it: The two products sound very similar, and both can be used to even out the skin without having to rely on foundation. But there are some key differences between the two products you should know before making a purchase.

Fortunately, we’re here to help. Ahead, we’ll explain the difference between BB cream and CC cream, explain what each product does best, and offer tips on incorporating each into your no-makeup makeup routine.

What Is BB Cream?

BB cream—short for beauty balm or blemish balm—is what most people think of when they imagine a tinted moisturizer. These skincare-makeup hybrids can help hydrate the skin and even out texture and tone, and they typically provide a subtle, natural-looking tint, similar to a sheer foundation. A BB cream is ideal for use on days when you want slight coverage but don’t want to reach for foundation and concealer.

There are a range of different types of BB cream to choose from, and the best one for you will ultimately hinge on your skin type and concerns. If your skin is dull, for instance, you’d likely benefit from a brightening formula, like the L’Oréal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Fatigue BB Cream. The ultra-light lotion contains encapsulated color-transforming pigments and helps improve the appearance of tired-looking skin. It also hydrates the skin and helps improve skin tone.

Those prone to redness, meanwhile, may want to opt for the L’Oréal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream. It has a slight greenish tint and helps neutralize the appearance of redness. The ultra-light formula easily adapts to any skin tone, making it a great way to even out your complexion without the need for foundation.

If you’re simply looking for something that offers a bit of coverage and helps hydrate your skin, we suggest reaching for the L’Oréal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream. It comes in four shades to complement a range of skin tones and helps improve skin’s overall appearance over time.