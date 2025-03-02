The Difference Between BB Creams and CC Creams - L’Oréal Paris (2025)

They may sound similar, but these two skincare staples are quite different.
- Shelby Deering
September 13, 2024
If you’re a skincare or makeup enthusiast, you’re likely familiar—at least in passing—with tinted moisturizers such as BB creams and CC creams. But if you’ve never bought one before, understanding when to use BB cream vs. CC cream may still elude you. We get it: The two products sound very similar, and both can be used to even out the skin without having to rely on foundation. But there are some key differences between the two products you should know before making a purchase.
Fortunately, we’re here to help. Ahead, we’ll explain the difference between BB cream and CC cream, explain what each product does best, and offer tips on incorporating each into your no-makeup makeup routine.
What Is BB Cream?
BB cream—short for beauty balm or blemish balm—is what most people think of when they imagine a tinted moisturizer. These skincare-makeup hybrids can help hydrate the skin and even out texture and tone, and they typically provide a subtle, natural-looking tint, similar to a sheer foundation. A BB cream is ideal for use on days when you want slight coverage but don’t want to reach for foundation and concealer.
There are a range of different types of BB cream to choose from, and the best one for you will ultimately hinge on your skin type and concerns. If your skin is dull, for instance, you’d likely benefit from a brightening formula, like the L’Oréal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Fatigue BB Cream. The ultra-light lotion contains encapsulated color-transforming pigments and helps improve the appearance of tired-looking skin. It also hydrates the skin and helps improve skin tone.
Those prone to redness, meanwhile, may want to opt for the L’Oréal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier Anti-Redness BB Cream. It has a slight greenish tint and helps neutralize the appearance of redness. The ultra-light formula easily adapts to any skin tone, making it a great way to even out your complexion without the need for foundation.
If you’re simply looking for something that offers a bit of coverage and helps hydrate your skin, we suggest reaching for the L’Oréal Paris Magic Skin Beautifier BB Cream. It comes in four shades to complement a range of skin tones and helps improve skin’s overall appearance over time.
How To Use BB Cream
BB cream is very lightly pigmented, so it’s super easy to apply—you don’t need any tools (though you can certainly use a blending tool if you wish). Here’s a step-by-step.
Step 1: Prep your skin with a makeup primer to help create an even base for your chosen BB Cream.
Step 2: After allowing your primer to dry for a moment or two, use your fingers to smooth your chosen BB cream onto your face in circular motions. You can use a makeup sponge or brush to blend the product out if desired, but it’s not necessary.
Step 3: If needed, apply concealer to areas that need additional coverage, such as the under-eye area. If you’re happy with the amount of coverage provided by your BB cream, you can skip this step.
What Is CC Cream?
The “CC” in CC cream stands for color correction. This type of tinted moisturizer is typically used to help neutralize the appearance of discolorations or improve the look of uneven skin. Like BB creams, many formulas can also help hydrate the skin, too.
While BB creams tend to boast a sheer, skin-colored tint, CC creams are rarely exactly skin-colored. Instead, they may boast a green, lavender, peach, or orange undertone. Deciding which hue is right for you depends on the discoloration you’re looking to address.
Green color correctors can help cancel out red and pink hues, while lavender color correctors can help make the skin appear brighter. Peach and orange shades, meanwhile, both help neutralize the appearance of purplish discolorations (such as dark spots). Lighter peach hues are ideal for those with fairer skin, while darker orange color correctors are best suited for those with deeper skin. The amount of coverage can vary depending on the product you’re using and how much of it you apply. Generally speaking, though, most CC creams offer buildable light to medium coverage.
How To Use CC Cream
The biggest hurdle to using CC cream is determining which shade is right for you. Once you have that settled, the application is simple.
Step 1: Smooth on a makeup primer, such as the L’Oréal Paris Prime Lab Up to 24H Matte Setter, to even out your skin texture and help prolong the wear of your makeup.
Step 2: Apply your CC cream to your face, blending out the pigment with a foundation brush or makeup sponge.
Step 3: Add concealer to any areas that need extra coverage, if needed.
What’s the Difference Between BB Cream and CC Cream?
The main difference between BB cream and CC cream is their intended use. BB creams are primarily designed to help hydrate the skin and provide light, natural-looking coverage. CC creams, by contrast, are specifically designed to help neutralize the appearance of discolorations to promote a more even-looking complexion. As such, BB creams can be considered a skincare-makeup hybrid, while CC creams fall squarely into the makeup category.
Coverage between these two products varies, too. BB creams tend to be lighter and more skin-like, while CC creams often provide slightly more coverage. That being said, the amount of coverage can vary depending on the specific product you’re using and how much of it you apply. It’s also worth noting that while BB creams can be applied with your fingers, you’ll often want to use a tool, such as a foundation brush or makeup sponge, to achieve a seamless, even blend with CC cream.
BB vs. CC Cream: Which Should You Use?
If you’re still struggling to decide whether to use BB cream or CC cream, there are a couple of things to consider. Both can be well-suited for most skin types but may be better suited for different occasions or skin concerns.
BB creams are ideal for anybody who wants sheer, natural-looking coverage or a quick morning makeup routine. Because they typically have hydrating formulas, they’re particularly well suited for those prone to dryness (though, of course, all skin types can benefit from hydration).
CC creams, on the other hand, are great for those looking to camouflage a specific skin tone concern, such as redness or dullness. If you’re prone to breakouts, opting for a green CC cream can help neutralize redness without making it obvious that you’re wearing makeup. Likewise, those with mature skin—which is often prone to dullness—may benefit from using a brightening lavender CC cream. Ultimately, it’s a matter of choice—and there is no wrong choice when it comes to makeup preferences.
BB Cream vs. Foundation
The primary difference between foundation and BB cream is how much coverage the two provide. As mentioned, BB creams are typically pretty sheer, while foundations can range from light coverage to full coverage.
The shade range between the two may vary, too. Because they offer more coverage, foundations typically come in a much wider range of shades—the goal is to have an exact match with your complexion. Tinted BB creams provide ultra-subtle coverage and often adapt to your skin tone. As such, they typically have a more limited shade range.
Finally, there’s the format. BB creams are, well, creamy in texture, almost like a moisturizer. Foundations, on the other hand, can be liquid, cream, or powder. Because of their lotion-like quality, BB creams typically offer a natural-looking finish. Foundations, meanwhile, can be dewy, glowy, natural, or matte—it all comes down to the specific foundation you choose.
If you’re looking for a foundation that you can use when you’d like a little bit more coverage than your go-to BB cream provides, we suggest reaching for the L’Oréal Paris True Match Super Blendable Foundation. It’s lightweight, hydrating, and provides natural-looking medium coverage that blends like a dream.
BB Cream vs. Tinted Moisturizer
BB creams and tinted moisturizers are very similar, but the former tends to provide slightly more coverage than the latter (though, we’ll note, this isn’t always the case). Tinted moisturizers are also meant to be used in place of your regular face moisturizer, while BB creams—even hydrating ones—tend to perform best when layered over moisturizer and primer.
Those seeking a true one-and-done product to add to their morning lineup may want to check out the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer. This viral tinted moisturizer hydrates the skin, adds a sheer tint, and leaves behind a subtle, lit-from-within glow. You can use it on your face and body to enhance your natural skin tone, or opt for a lighter shade and use it in place of highlighter. The multi-tasking formula can even be used in place of a makeup primer. Just apply it as you would your usual morning moisturizer (or primer) for radiant, healthy-looking skin.
