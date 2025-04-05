Your ears are delicate, self-cleaning organs that play a vital role in hearing and balance. Despite their importance, many people unknowingly engage in harmful practices that can lead to infections, hearing loss, or damage to the eardrum. To maintain optimal ear health, it’s crucial to understand the best (and worst) ways to care for your ears at home. Dr. Julie Zweig, an experienced ENT and integrative sleep specialist in Atlanta, shares expert advice on the do’s and don’ts of ear care, backed by medical research and best practices.

Do’s of Ear Care

✅Let Your Ears Clean Themselves

Your ears have a natural cleaning mechanism that uses earwax (cerumen) to trap dust, debris, and bacteria before gradually pushing it out. According to the American Academy of Otolaryngology (AAO), excessive cleaning can interfere with this process and increase the risk of impaction.

✅Protect Your Ears from Loud Sounds

Noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL) is a growing concern. The CDC reports that approximately40 million American adults aged 20-69 have some level of hearing loss due to noise exposure.

You should wear ear protection (earplugs or noise-canceling headphones) when exposed to:

Concerts, sporting events, or clubs

Construction sites or loud workplaces

Power tools, lawnmowers, or fireworks

A good rule of thumb: If you must shout over background noise to be heard, the sound is too loud and can damage your ears.

✅Dry Your Ears After Swimming or Showering

Excess moisture in the ear canal creates a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi, leading to infections such as swimmer’s ear (otitis externa). Gently tilt your head to let water drain out, and use a soft towel to dry your outer ears. If needed, use a few drops of a 50/50 mixture of rubbing alcohol and vinegar to help dry out any remaining moisture.

✅Use Hearing Aids or Earbuds Properly

If you use hearing aids or earbuds, make sure they fit correctly and are cleaned regularly. Earbuds should not be worn for extended periods at high volumes, assounds above 85 decibels (dB) can cause hearing damage within eight hours, while sounds above 100 dB can damage hearing in as little as 15 minutes(National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders).

✅Know When to See an ENT Specialist

Signs that you should consult an ear specialist like Dr. Julie Zweig include:

Persistent ear pain or pressure

Muffled hearing or sudden hearing loss

Chronic ear infections

Ringing in the ears (tinnitus)

Dizziness or balance issues

Don’ts of Ear Care

❌Don’t Use Q-Tips to Clean Your Ears

Despite being a common practice, inserting Q-tips (or any small object) into your ear canal isone of the leading causes of impacted earwax, ear infections, and eardrum perforation. The American Academy of Otolaryngology warns that using cotton swabs often pushes wax further into the ear, causing blockages that require professional removal.

❌Don’t Insert Sharp or Small Objects Into Your Ear

Avoid using hairpins, tweezers, or ear candling to clean your ears. These methods are dangerous and can cause damage to the delicate structures of the ear, including the eardrum and inner ear.

❌Don’t Ignore Persistent Earwax Buildup

While earwax is beneficial in small amounts, excessive accumulation can lead to hearing difficulties and discomfort. If you suspect impacted earwax,never attempt to remove it with a foreign object. Instead, consult a specialist like Dr. Julie Zweig, who offers professional and safe earwax removal.

❌Don’t Listen to Loud Music with Earbuds

Listening to music at high volumes through earbuds or headphones is aleading cause of preventable hearing loss among young adults. The World Health Organization estimates thatover 1 billion young people worldwide are at risk of hearing damage due to unsafe listening practices. Follow the60/60 rule: Listen at no more than60% volume for no longer than 60 minutes at a time.

❌Don’t Fly or Dive Without Equalizing Pressure

If you frequently experience ear pain during flights or scuba diving, it’s essential to equalize the pressure using techniques such as:

Swallowing, yawning, or chewing gum

Performing the Valsalva maneuver (pinching your nose and gently blowing)

Using filtered earplugs designed for altitude changes

Ignoring barotrauma (pressure-related ear pain) can lead tomiddle ear damage or even ruptured eardrums.

Frequently Asked Questions About Ear Care

How often should I clean my ears?

For most people, ears do not require regular cleaning beyond wiping the outer ear with a damp washcloth. If you experience excessive wax buildup, consult Dr. Zweig for safe removal options.

What should I do if I have an ear infection?

Ear infections can cause pain, fluid drainage, or temporary hearing loss. If symptoms persist for more than a few days, seek medical attention to prevent complications.

Are over-the-counter ear drops safe?

Some earwax softening drops are safe when used as directed, but avoid them if you have an ear infection, perforated eardrum, or persistent ear pain. Always consult a doctor before using any medication.

When should I see an ENT specialist?

If you experience frequent ear pain, hearing loss, ringing in your ears, dizziness, or balance problems, schedule an appointment with Dr. Julie Zweig for a comprehensive evaluation.

Take Care of Your Ears with Dr. Julie Zweig

Proper ear care is essential for maintaining good hearing and preventing long-term damage. By following these do’s and don’ts, you can keep your ears healthy and functioning optimally. If you have concerns about your ear health,Dr. Julie Zweig in Atlanta offers expert ENT care, earwax removal, hearing assessments, and integrative sleep solutions.

