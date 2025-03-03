The DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro Product Guide (2025)

February 4th, 2021

What is DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro?

When we are in pain, even the most mundane, everyday tasks can be difficult. From going about your day to simply relaxing at home, pain can be an uncomfortable distraction. And while prescriptions and physiotherapy can help, it's important to also recognize the benefits that other sources of pain therapy can have. That’s where DR-HO’S Neck Pain Pro comes in. Read on to learn more about this device in our comprehensive Neck Pain Pro Product Guide.

The Neck Pain Pro is a pain therapy device that can be used:

1. For temporary relief of pain associated with sore and aching muscles including neck pain, shoulder pain, back pain, arm pain, leg pain and foot pain due to exercise or normal household work activities.

2. For symptomatic relief and management of chronic, intractable pain and relief of pain associated with arthritis.

3. To stimulate healthy muscles in order to improve and facilitate muscle performance.

4. To temporarily increase local blood circulation in healthy muscles.

How does it work?

The Neck Pain Pro is powered by DR-HO'S Pain Therapy device which uses TENS Therapy, EMS Therapy & DR-HO'S proprietary AMP Technology to provide temporary pain relief from sore neck and shoulder muscles due to daily living. It also helps provide symptomatic relief of acute and chronic pain, right from the comfort of your own home!

Here is a breakdown of what those technologies are: TENS Therapy: TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) gently stimulates the nerves to help reduce pain signals sent to the brain and provide temporary relief of pain. Additionally, TENS therapy is thought to aid in the release of endorphins — a naturally-occurring chemical that may also provide temporary pain relief. EMS Therapy: EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) gently stimulates healthy muscles, causing them to contract and relax. And as those muscles move, DR-HO’S increases local blood circulation, bringing nutrient-rich, oxygenated blood to those muscles. Stimulating healthy muscles also helps improve and facilitate muscle performance. AMP Technology: AMP (Auto Modulated Pulse) technology is a proprietary technology that provides over 300 different stimulations that vary in wavelength, frequency and rest periods. These stimulations are programmed to automatically change, so you get a soothing variety of pulses. SHOP ALL NECK PAIN PRO PACKAGES HERE >>

What does DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro do?

DR-HO’S Neck Pain Pro Therapy Device is specifically designed to address the neck and shoulders. The four smart electrodes built into the Neck Pain Pro are engineered to pass gentle TENS, EMS and AMP stimulations from the Pain Therapy device to the body. This provides targeted stimulation to the nerves and muscles in the neck and shoulders. It temporarily relieves pain associated with sore, uncomfortable neck and shoulder muscles due to daily living and it helps temporarily increase local blood circulation. If that’s not enough, The Neck Pain Pro is designed to feel like a soothing, hands-on massage, with sensations that feel like kneading, chopping, and rubbing. Discover the joy of being able to temporarily relieve your pain while watching your favourite show from the comfort of your own home!

What other features can I expect?

1. It's adaptable to use on other pain areas: DR-HO’S Pain Therapy device can be detached from the Neck Pain Pro and connected to body pads to use elsewhere on the body. For example, if you're experiencing back pain, try placing the large body pads on either side of the back and feel the soothing massage and temporary pain relief. You can also use the body pads to stimulate your healthy muscles to temporarily increase local circulation. 2. It's easy to use: Spray some gel or water on the smart electrodes. Put the Neck Pain Pro on. Turn the Pain Therapy device on and enjoy. It’s that easy! 3. It's portable: Since DR-HO’S Neck Pain Pro is battery powered (2 AAA batteries), it’s conveniently portable. It’s the perfect companion while travelling and can be used at work, while relaxing at home, and on the go. 4. It has 3 therapy modes: Select from three different therapy modes that feel like three different massage techniques! Mode A feels like a deep, kneading massage; mode B feels like gentle chopping and shaking; mode C feels like gentle soothing and rubbing. Choose the mode that you like best! 5. It has an auto shut-off timer: Select from either 10, 20 or 40 minutes and the device will turn off automatically.

How do I use the device?

Step 1. Expose skin at the back of the neck and upper shoulders. Be sure to loosen your shirt and fold the collar down, and remove metal necklaces around your neck. Step 2. Spray 3 to 5 sprays of water onto the smart electrodes before starting treatment. All four electrodes must be moistened to work. Step 3. Position the Neck Therapy Pro around your neck. Make sure the four smart electrodes make firm contact with your bare skin on your neck and shoulders. Step 4. Place arms through the two armrests, and pull down slightly to ensure the electrodes are pressed firmly against your bare skin on your neck and shoulders. Step 5. Slowly turn the Intensity Dial clockwise until it clicks “on”. Slowly adjust the dial to increase the intensity to the desired comfort level. Step 6. To change the type of stimulation, press the “Mode” button to select the desired mode. Step 7. Press the “Time” button to select 10, 20, or 40 minutes of treatment time. The device will shut off automatically once the timer has run its course. To continue treatment, use the Intensity Dial to turn the device “off” first, then turn it back “on”. Before continuing your treatment, always spray the fabric electrodes with water first to ensure good conduction.

What DR-HO'S Neck Pain Pro Packages are available?

THE BASIC PACKAGE: 1. DR-HO’S Neck Pain Pro

2. 2 Regular Body Pads

3. 2 Large Body Pads

4. Foot Therapy Pads

5. ElectroGel SHOP HERE >> THE DELUXE PACKAGE: 1. DR-HO’S Neck Pain Pro

2. 2 Regular Body Pads

3. 2 Large Body Pads

4. Foot Therapy Pads

5. ElectroGel

6. 16 Extra Regular Body Pads

7. 4 Extra Large Body Pads SHOP HERE >>

