The Full Guide To Nail Drill Bits | Shape Explained (2024)

Barrel/Cylinder bit UNC/Needle Bit Ball Top Shape Cone Bit Safety Bits Mandrel Bit Flame Bit

Product

The Full Guide To Nail Drill Bits | Shape Explained (1)

High-quality bits can do so much more than just shave off products from your nails. Having the right bit for the job will make your life so much easier and will save you some valuable time when working on a client. Nail drill bits come in a variety of materials, shapes, sizes, and grits, with different uses and purposes for each kind.

Inthe lastsection, we explained different materials of nail drill bits: Mandrel/Sanding band, Carbide bits, Ceramic bits, and Diamond bits. And now we are going to talk about the shape of nail drill bits. There are so many shapes of bits we can't learn every of it. So we are going to explain to you guys the most used.

Barrel/Cylinder bit

Gold Tungsten Carbide Nail Drill Bits Set (7Pcs)

Gold Tungsten Carbide Nail Drill Bits Set (7Pcs)

The barrel bits are great for doing surface work on the nail. You can also use the barrel bits for backfill cutting, shortening, and shaping the nail, and to make a smile line. But make sure you don’t use this bit in the cuticle area.

UNC/Needle Bit

UNC/Needle Bit

Ceramic Nail Drill Bits Set 7pcs

Ceramic Nail Drill Bits Set 7pcs

The UNC bit is under the nail cleaning bit. The shape of the UNC bit is pointed and small. The point size changes from manufacturer to manufacturer. This particular shape helps the bit to get in tight spaces. The UNC bit is commonly used not only for under the nail cleaning but also for sidewalls. Some nail technicians also use this bit for making designer holes in the nails.

Ball Top Shape

Diamond Cuticle Nail Drill Bits Set 10Pcs

Diamond Cuticle Nail Drill Bits Set 10Pcs

The ball-shaped bit is used for hard skin & cleaning up theEponychium (the hard skin above the nail plate)or removing loose cuticle been lifted from the nail plate.

Cone Bit

Carbide Ceramic Diamond Nail Drill Bits Set 7Pcs

Carbide Ceramic Diamond Nail Drill Bits Set 7Pcs

The cone bit has a long, slim, and tapered shape. You can use this cone-shaped bit for several purposes, such as preparing the cuticle area and sidewalls and cleaning under the nail. You also can use the cone bit on the top of the nail. It is a great shape for toenail surface work, but not the best shape for fingernails surface work.

Safety Bits

Safety Bits

Blue Tungsten Carbide Nail Drill Bits Set (7pcs)

Blue Tungsten Carbide Nail Drill Bits Set (7pcs)

These are actually cuticle safety bits and are designed for safe cuticle work. They are rounded at the top and come in a great variety of shapes. With these bits, you can easily reach the cuticle and sidewalls without damaging the nail. They are great for in-fill cuticle work.

Mandrel Bit

300pcs Professional Sanding Bands

300pcs Professional Sanding Bands

This bit is commonly made of rubber or metal. You can work with the mandrel bit only after slipping it into the sanding band. The sanding band is made of paper and needs to be replaced after you work on a client.Sanding bands tend to heat very quickly. Heat can cause your clientThe Full Guide To Nail Drill Bits | Shape Explained (13)

Flame Bit

Diamond Cuticle Nail Drill Bits Set 10Pcs

Diamond Cuticle Nail Drill Bits Set 10Pcs

The Flame bit is great for removing hangnails. Used to create a lip of dead cuticle in order to better remove dead skin. Removes any excess dust and skin around the nail plate and can also be used to clean and perfect after product application.

