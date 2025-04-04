The History of Baalbek: The Heart of Lebanon's Ancient Past (2025)

The History of Baalbek: The Heart of Lebanon's Ancient Past

posted on: Mar 19, 2025

By: Rena Elhessen / Arab America Contributing Writer

East of the Litani River, and in the heart of the Bekaa Valley sits a pillar of Middle Eastern history, the best-preserved ruins of a Roman colony. Lebanon’s Baalbek is known as the mysterious two-thousand-year-old structure built for the Roman God, Jupiter. However, this 11,000-year-old structure has more history to it and is defined by centuries of colonization and survival. Today, the temple of Baalbek is a pillar of Lebanese identity and pride, and the history of this great structure is an excellent reminder of the ability to withstand tragedy synonymous with the region.

Who built Baalbek?

The earliest record of Baalbek was taken 11,000 years ago. It was recorded in history in 332 BCE by the Greeks. However, those ruins had already stood in this region, and they were built by the earliest inhabitants of Lebanon, the Canaanites or Phoenicians. The Phoenicians constructed the present-day temple in honor of their gods. When the Greeks conquered Syria, this temple became under the authority of the Greek empire. Following the overthrow of the empire, the ruins were placed under Egyptian authority. These ruins then fell under Roman control in 64 BCE and became part of a Roman colony. The colony began to build on top of the already-standing ruins of the Baalbek temple. After the fall of Roman rule, Baalbek was conquered under the Byzantine Empire and has since then remained under Arab domination. When the French mandated the borders of Lebanon, Baalbek was placed within Lebanon.

How big is Baalbek?

Baalbek is home to one of the largest and best-preserved Roman temples. Of the three temples found within this historical site, the Temple of Bacchus is known to be one of the best-preserved. This temple was constructed during the Roman presence in the Bekaa Valley, as a site to worship the Roman god of wine. Standing adjacent to this temple is the Temple of Jupiter, which is considered the largest temple ever built in honor of the god. This temple was also constructed during the Roman occupation of the territory. The Temple of Venus also stands at this archeological site. Unfortunately, the Temple of Mercury is not so well preserved, with only a stairway carved from rock remaining. The Odeon is also designated as part of this archaeological site but was not a temple. The Odeon is found south of the temples as a theatre of sorts.

Where did Baalbek get its name?

The early Phoenician population of Lebanon had a polytheistic religion, worshipping multiple gods. The chief god, known as Baal, was the sky god. It is from this religious worship of Baal that Baalbek gets its present name, Baalbek translating to “Lord Baal of the Beqaa Valley”. The temples of present-day Baalbek were then known to be sites of worship for the Phoenician gods Baal and Astarte, the queen of Heaven. When Romans conquered the Bekaa Valley, they recognized the sky god Baal as their god Jupiter, renaming the city Heliopolic, meaning “City of the Sun”.

The history of the Phoenicians

The label ‘Phoenician’ was given to the earliest inhabitants of the region in history currently known as Lebanon by Greek explorers. The term Phoenician came from the Greek term phoinix, signifying the color purple-red the infamous purple dye Phoenicians are most known for creating. Before being named ‘Phoenicians’, they were known throughout history as the first Canaanites of the region. They were most known for their impressive craftsmanship and circumnavigation.

How Baalbek has endured a history of conflict in the region?

When Baalbek began to draw the attention of European powers, the ancient temples were already destroyed by an earthquake. In 1898-1903 a German expedition was led to excavate the two largest Roman temples and reparations began on the ruins. Under French presence in the Levant region following World War I, the Lebanese government began extensive repairs to the structure. Unfortunately, in the Lebanese Civil War of the mid-1970s, Bekaa became a stronghold for Hezbollah, Palestinian, and Syrian forces. With the end of the war, preservation of Baalbek resumed and tourism sparked its revival in the 1990s. As of 1984, the Baalbek archeological site has remained a UNESCO World Heritage site.

How to experience Baalbek today?

Baalbek continues to attract tourists and Lebanese residents alike. There are many ways to get to this ‘City of the Sun’. Taking a car remains the most convenient, but public transportation is always an option. If you are leaving from Beirut, departing from the Charles Helou Bus Station is best. There are also guided tours that include transportation for those who prefer larger groups. One of the most unique ways to experience this historic site is through attendance at the Baalbeck International Festival. This festival is held in the archeological site of Baalbek with venues in the Temple of Bacchus and the courtyard. Each year, Lebanon brings musical talent throughout the Middle East while showcasing the history and heritage of the region.

