The Horrors of Cannibal Island: Stalin’s Terrifying Nazinsky Island Social Experiment of 1933 - Commonplace Fun Facts (2025)

The Social Experiment That Became Known as “Cannibal Island”

In the summer of 1933, a group of Soviet prisoners was shipped off to Nazinsky Island in Siberia for what can only be described as the worst summer camp in history. Officially, it was part of a grand Kremlin-backed social experiment. Unofficially, it was a nightmarish descent into chaos, brutality, and cannibalism that made The Hunger Games seem tame by comparison. Naturally, we couldn’t resist diving into the archives (and subsequently losing our appetite) to bring you the grim tale of the infamous Russian Cannibal Island Experiment.

The chaos started in 1932 when Stalin reinstated the dreaded internal passport system. In theory, this was meant to regulate movement within the Soviet Union. In practice, it meant that if you left your house without your papers, you might never see it again. What else would you expect from a guy who tried to kill John Wayne?

Previously abolished in 1917, the absence of a passport system had flooded Soviet cities with peasants looking for work. Overcrowding became a problem, and Stalin—being Stalin—decided the solution was to simply kick everyone out. He ordered mass “mopping-up” operations, rounding up anyone caught in the cities without proper documentation.

Because the Soviet Union loved efficiency (especially the horrifying kind), there were no trials or appeals. You could be arrested for stepping out to buy a loaf of bread without your papers. In fact, even the head of Moscow’s police department was accidentally arrested during a raid—though, unsurprisingly, his powerful friends got him released faster than you can say, “Do you know who I am?”

A Visionary Plan (That Was Horribly Doomed)

Enter Genrich Yagoda, head of the NKVD and a man with all the compassion of an IRS auditor. He proposed a genius solution to gulag overcrowding: ship the prisoners to Siberia, let them farm the land, and—voilà!—food for the nation. Because nothing screams “successful agricultural experiment” like dumping thousands of starving, untrained people into a frozen wasteland with no tools.

To stock his Siberian “workforce,” Yagoda ordered mass arrests. Innocent citizens were thrown in with hardened criminals and political dissidents. The result: a human stew of misery numbering over 2 million prisoners, many of whom were shipped off to fulfill Yagoda’s frosty fever dream.

All Aboard the Barge of Doom

In May 1933, about 6,000 prisoners were crammed onto timber barges and floated down the Ob River to their new home: Nazinsky Island. The journey was about as luxurious as you’d expect for a Soviet death cruise—overcrowded, underfed, and miserable. By some miracle, only 23 people died en route. They were probably the lucky ones.

Nazinsky Island (also known as Nazino Island), their final destination, was a swampy, mosquito-infested scrap of land about 1.9 miles long and a third of a mile wide. There were no buildings. No tools. No supplies. Just a lot of trees and bad vibes. The plan? Farm the land. The reality? Absolute carnage.

Siberian Summers Are No Picnic

If you’re imagining Siberia in May as some kind of brisk spring getaway—think again. The first night, nearly 300 people froze to death. The second night, temperatures plummeted below freezing, and prisoners resorted to chewing bark and moss to stave off hunger.

By Day Four, the guards—who seemed to be in a generous mood—distributed rations: a few handfuls of rye flour per person. Since baking bread was apparently too much work, the flour was handed out raw. Starving prisoners rushed to the river to mix the flour with water in their hats, producing a thin, miserable porridge. Many choked to death inhaling the dry flour. Who knew carbs could be so bad for your health?

Hell on Earth (With Machine Guns)

Any attempt to escape was met with brutality. Guards turned murder into a sport, beating, torturing, and shooting anyone who tried to flee the island. Machine-gun nests ensured the riverbanks remained as deadly as the freezing waters.

And then, the unthinkable happened. Hunger, desperation, and lawlessness drove the prisoners to cannibalism.

Cannibalism Takes Hold

Within ten days, the island descended into madness. Hardened criminals preyed on the weak, murdering them for food. The stories from survivors and witnesses are nothing short of horrific.

One teenage girl from a nearby village told of a guard, Kostia Venikov, who fell in love with a young female prisoner. When Kostia briefly left the island, other prisoners tied the girl to a tree, butchered her alive, and ate her. By the time Kostia returned, she was barely clinging to life, but it was too late to save her.

Another survivor, Theofila Bylina, recalled meeting a woman who had escaped the island—barely. The woman’s calves had been cut off and eaten. She survived by wrapping her mutilated legs in rags and limping away.

The island soon earned a chilling nickname among locals: Death Island. It’s a bit of a toss-up about whether that’s better than it’s other nickname: Cannibal Island.

The Report Stalin Didn’t Want You to See

By July 1933, the horrors of Nazinsky Island reached the ears of Vasily Velichko, a local Communist Party instructor sent to investigate. What he found was so disturbing that even the normally cold-blooded Soviet bureaucracy balked. Velichko’s 11-page report described mass graves, human remains hanging from trees, and people falling asleep too close to the fire and burning alive.

The Soviet response? Immediate cover-up. The report was stamped Top Secret and buried. Velichko was rewarded for his bravery by being fired and expelled from the Communist Party. Because, of course, this was Stalin’s Soviet Union.

The Aftermath

Nazinsky Island was emptied by August 1933. Out of 6,700 prisoners, only about 2,200 survived. Of those survivors, only 300 were deemed fit for work. The rest were broken beyond repair—physically and mentally.

The story of Cannibal Island remained hidden until the late 1980s, when the truth finally emerged during the Soviet Union’s collapse. In 1993, locals placed a wooden cross on the island, a solemn reminder of the horrors that unfolded there.

The Legacy of Cannibal Island

The tragedy of Nazinsky Island remains one of the darkest chapters in Soviet history. It’s a haunting example of what happens when cruelty, incompetence, and indifference collide. While the USSR tried to bury the truth for decades, survivors and locals refused to let the world forget.

Every year, people from Tomsk—342 miles away (which is basically “next door” by Siberian standards)—visit the island to lay wreaths and remember the victims.

Some nightmares deserve to be remembered despite all of the efforts to cover them up so that history never repeats them.