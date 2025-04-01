The It-Girl of Hair Growth Shampoos Stopped My Shedding In Its Tracks (2025)

I've been on a hair growth journey for the past three years. In 2021, I lost roughly a third of my hair (possibly due to COVID-19, possibly due to hormonal changes), taking my hair from thick and strong to fine and brittle. The unwanted transformation sparked a very intense commitment to getting my "old hair" back. I had my own blood injected into my scalp (a process known as PRP, and proven to stimulate hair growth), I tried hair growth vitamins, hair growth oils, and of course, the best hair growth shampoos.

I know firsthand that the right hair growth shampoo can be a game-changer. For me, it was the missing piece in restoring my hair's health. Hair growth shampoos create the ideal scalp environment for stronger, healthier strands. They’re formulated with ingredients such as caffeine, biotin, peptides, and rosemary oil, all known for stimulating follicles and supporting growth (even if anecdotal evidence outweighs the scientific, but hey, I’ll take it).

That said, with hundreds of hair growth shampoos on the market, all claiming to strengthen and lengthen strands, finding the right one can feel overwhelming. That’s where I come in. With years of experience testing these formulas firsthand—along with insight into what works for others—I'm here to help you cut through the noise and find the best of the best.

Ahead, discover our carefully curated guide to the ten best hair growth shampoos, complete with recommendations from hairstylist and dermatologists. Whether you’re growing out a short cut or tackling hair loss, I'm confident you’ll find a formula designed to help you reach your hair goals.

Best Hair Growth Shampoo Overall: Nutrafol Scalp Microbiome Shampoo

Best Hair Growth Shampoo to Stop Shedding: Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti Hair Fall Shampoo

Best Hair Growth Shampoo for Thin Hair: Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo for Thinning Hair

Best Hair Growth Shampoo for Scalp Health Nutrafol Shampoo Nutrafol’s hair supplements have long held cult-favorite status, but its Root Purifier Shampoo deserves just as much attention. A healthy scalp is the foundation for strong, thriving hair, and this physician-formulated shampoo is designed to reset yours when things feel off. It lifts away excess oil and product buildup with gentle yet effective cleansers, calms inflammation with prebiotics, and balances scalp pH with citric acid. Who It's For: Nutrafol Root Purifier Shampoo is best for those dealing with scalp issues that may interfere with hair growth, such as buildup, inflammation, and an unbalanced pH, among other potential causes. Key Ingredients: Biosurfactants (gentle cleansers); Vegan protein (moisturizing); Prebiotics (soothing); Citric acid (pH-balancing) What I Love: Sulfate-free; Fast results (in as little as two weeks); Free of synthetic fragrances What I Don't: Doesn't directly stimulate hair growth Review for MC: "I’ve known Nutrafol as an It Girl in the hair-growth world since my early days as a beauty editor. (Hairstylists, dermatologists, and friends alike have sworn by it for years.) But it wasn’t until recently that I felt compelled to try it myself. Pregnancy has seemingly made my scalp oilier than ever (love that for me, thanks hormones!) and left my hair feeling thinner, despite seemingly everyone else’s pregnancy-induced Rapunzel moment. After incorporating Nutrafol’s Root Purifier Shampoo into my routine, I’ve noticed my hair looks denser both immediately after use and in the two weeks since (right on schedule with the brand’s timeline for potential visible results)." — Marisa Petrarca, Contributing Beauty Writer

Best Hair Growth Shampoo for Sensitive Scalps Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti Hair Fall Shampoo Meet the crown jewel of Dr. Barbara Sturm’s anti-hair fall collection, formulated with scalp-soothing, hair-strengthening ingredients for healthier, fuller-looking strands. The sensitive skin-friendly formula boasts camellia and larch extracts to strengthen hair follicles and reduce breakage and split ends, while tara extract and sunflower sprouts work to repair damage and shield hair from UV rays, pollution, and heat. But the real star, IMO, is European Larch Extract, which contains DHQG, an antioxidant studied for its ability to extend the hair growth phase and help reduce hair loss. Who It's For: Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti Hair Fall Shampoo is best for those with a senstive scalp. Key Ingredients: Panthenol (strengthening); Hyaluronic acid (hydrating); European larch extract (may reduce hair loss); Sunflower seed sprout extract (antioxidant and strengthening); Purslane extract (antioxidant and anti-inflammatory) What I Love: Formulated for sensitive scalps; Contains antioxidant studied to reduce hair loss; Soothes scalp irritation What I Don't: Most expensive hair growth shampoo on our list Review for MC: "After losing around half of my hair—my texture changed and my length got shorter—I tried everything I could to calm my scalp and create the best possible environment for hair growth. Unfortunately, I also have scalp irritation and itchiness. While this Sturm shampoo does not have medical claims (if you're having serious issues, consult your dermatologist), it worked wonders to calm and soothing my itchiness. My hair felt healthier and stronger both instantly and over time." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

Best Hair Growth Shampoo for Fine or Thin Hair Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo Vegamour is a vegan and cruelty-free hair-care brand known for tackling specific hair concerns, including shedding and thinning. The GRO Revitalizing Shampoo is one of the hero products in the collection, formulated with caffeine to stimulate the scalp, biotin to strengthen strands, and Karmatin (a vegan keratin alternative that strengthens and smooths without buildup). It’s best for fine, thin hair, thanks to its lightweight formula that won’t weigh strands down—unless you overdo it, of course. Who It's For: The Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo helps strengthen thinning strands across all hair types, but the brand deems it particularly helpful for those with fine or thin hair. Key Ingredients: Karmatin (strengthening and smoothing); Biotin (strengthening); Biomimetic Peptides and caffeine (scalp-stimulating) What I Love: Vegan and cruelty-free; Subscribe and save option available; Travel-size version available What I Don't: Some shoppers found that it left their hair feeling greasy Review for MC: "Once my scalp was back in shape, I got a big haircut to chop off all my dead ends and start fresh. Going from super long hair to hair that landed just around my armpit was a bit of a culture shock, but thanks to this Vegamour shampoo my length grew back pretty quickly. While it doesn't weigh down my fine hair, I will say that I definitely like to add a dry texturizer in after my blowout to add back a little grit." — Samantha Holender, Senior Beauty Editor

Other Hair Growth Shampoos I Love

Best Hair Growth Shampoo for Men and Women Bondiboost HG Shampoo We love that this formula is packed with DHT-inhibiting ingredients, making it a solid entry-level option for both men and women dealing with hormonal or genetic hair thinning by targeting DHT, the hormone responsible for hair loss. Of course, it won’t deliver the same regrowth results as an FDA-approved treatment like minoxidil, but it could be a gentler, low-maintenance alternative to try before committing to a medicated solution. Who It's For: Bondiboost HG Shampoo is best for those looking to improve hair growth across the board, but its DHT inhibitors might be especially helpful to those dealing with hormonal or genetic hair thinning. Key Ingredients: Saw palmetto fruit extract (DHT-inhibiting); Rosemary extract (antioxidant and soothing); Hydrolyzed proteins (strengthening); Green tea leaf extract (antioxidant and DHT inhibitor) What I Love: Works for both men and women; Australia-made; Contains cooling peppermint that makes scalp tingle What I Don't: Reviewers reported that it's difficult to lather Customer Review: "I love this shampoo! A little goes a long way although it’s a bit pricey. I swear, one bottle lasted me about six months and my hair looks great. I deal with hair loss and this is the best shampoo that I’ve found that actually helps withgrowth." — Amazon

Best Custom Hair Growth Shampoo Prose Haircare Custom Shampoo If the endless sea of hair growth shampoos has you wishing someone would just whip up a formula tailored to your needs, let me introduce you to Prose. If you haven’t met, here’s the gist: you take a quick quiz that covers everything from your hair texture and concerns to your age and environment, and Prose delivers a custom-to-you formulation designed to tackle it all—including hair thinning. Who It's For: Prose’s custom shampoo is best for those who want a made-for-you formula that checks every box. It’s especially great if you’re dealing with shedding alongside other concerns like a flaky scalp or excess oil, as the brand tailors each bottle to address all of your specific needs. Key Ingredients: Custom based on your quiz responses What I Love: Formula is custom-made for your hair's unique needs; You can choose whether it's fragrance or non-fragranced; Color-safe What I Don't: Only available via the Prose website

Best Caffeine-Infused Hair Growth Shampoo Marc Anthony Grow Long Caffeine Ginseng Shampoo You're looking at another drugstore staple with a loyal following. Its standout ingredient is caffeine, a buzzy (ha) addition to hair-growth formulas thanks to its potential scalp-stimulating benefits (though, to be fair, more research is needed). It teams up with hydrating and strengthening ingredients to help reduce breakage and improve overall hair health. That said, its lack of DHT inhibitors (the ingredients that help slow hair thinning) makes it less of a go-to for those dealing with more advanced hair loss. Who It's For: Marc Anthony’s Grow Long Caffeine Ginseng Shampoo is a great entry-level hair growth shampoo for those dealing with mild thinning or breakage and looking to strengthen their strands. Key Ingredients: Caffeine (boosts scalp circulation); Ginseng root extract and biotin (strengthening); Vitamin E (protective and promotes circulation); Glycerin (hydrating) What I Love: Under $10; Strengthens hair for less split ends; Makes hair feel silky What I Don't: Contains dyes, which might be irritating for those with sensitive scalps Customer Review: "For the first time in years, I have notablegrowthin the length of my hair. It is softer and more manageable. I do color my hair (and flat iron almost daily) so finding something that really helped to keep it looking healthy while growing it out is important. In fact, I am flat ironing less often due to this product." — Amazon

Best Drugstore Hair Growth Shampoo Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo Repeat after me: You don’t need to empty your savings to get your hands on a hair growth shampoo that works. This one from Garnier uses salicylic acid to exfoliate your scalp and clear away any buildup that could be hindering your hair’s growth. Plus, it’s got niacinamide to stimulate scalp circulation, giving your follicles exactly what they need to grow, along with green tea extract, which may help reduce DHT, the hormone linked to thinning hair. Who It's For: Garnier Fructis Grow Strong Shampoo is best for those looking for a budget-friendly hair growth shampoo with intentional ingredients to support scalp health and encourage stronger hair growth. Key Ingredients: Niacinamide (supports scalp circulation); Salicylic acid (exfoliating); Radish root ferment (scalp balancing and anti-microbial); Green tea extract (rich in antioxidants, may help reduce DHT); 2-Oleamido-1,3-Octadecanediol (strengthening) What I Love: Budget-friendly; Widely-available; Comes in multiple size bottle options What I Don't: Contains added fragrance, which may cause irritation for sensitive scalps Customer Review: "First, the smell is very nice and I have to be honest, this shampoo has made my hairgrow. At work people were telling me how long my hair has grown, and asking me what was I doing to make itgrow. It's the shampoo and I did purchase the conditioner also. My hair length was just a little passed my shoulders and now its half down my back. Don't hesitate just get it; you won't be sorry." — Amazon

Best Hair Growth Shampoo for Curly Hair Sheamoisture Strengthen and Restore Shampoo This strengthening, hair-growth-boosting shampoo deserves a spot in your virtual shopping cart if you have thinning, curly hair. It helps remove buildup with apple cider vinegar and uses strengthening ingredients to repair damage from heat styling and coloring. And I'd be remiss not to highlight niacin and peppermint, the heavy-hitting duo in this formula that, with consistent use, should have you double-taking over your noticeable hair growth. Who It's For: Sheamoisture Strengthen and Restore Shampoo is best for those with curly hair looking for an affordable hair growth shampoo backed by thousands of five-star ratings. Key Ingredients: Castor oil, hydrolyzed rice protein, and hydrolyzed keratin (strengthening); Peppermint leaf extract and niacin (promotes hair growth); Aloe vera and organic shea butter (hydrating); Apple cider vinegar (clarifying) What I Love: Hydrating; Also works wonders on damaged hair; Uses Fair Trade shea butter What I Don't: Some people reported it take time to rinse out of hair Customer Review: "I have 4C, really course hair and this worked wonders on it. It made it all the more thicker, absorbent, and moisturized, and thegrowthin a month was insane. I really recommend!" — Amazon

Best Thickening Hair Growth Shampoo Fable & Mane Volumizing Shampoo One of our contributing editors previously named Fable & Mane’s Pre-Wash Hair Treatment Oil her top pick in the hair growth oil category, crediting it for delivering instant root lift and long-term hair health that fans swear by. Equally buzzworthy is the brand’s Volumizing Shampoo, which combines proteins, film-forming agents, and humectants to temporarily plump and thicken strands on contact. Meanwhile, onion bulb extract and fenugreek seed extract work behind the scenes to reduce shedding and support stronger, healthier hair growth over time. Who It's For: Fable & Mane's Volumizing Shampoo is best for those with fine to medium hair looking for weightless volume and fullness. Key Ingredients: Onion bulb extract (improves scalp circulation); Fenugreek Seed Extract (reduces shedding); Green tea extract (may help reduce DHT); Ashwaganda and amla extract (strengthening) What I Love: Clean at Sephora-approved; Temporary and long-term plumping and thickening benefits; Boosts shine What I Don't: Divisive scent Customer Review: "I recently got a bottle of Fable & Mane's Volumizing Shampoo for Fine, Dry, Thinning and I adore how it smells! It lathers up super thick, and just smells wonderful. It made my hair look twice as thick as usual. Will definitely buy again." — Sephora

What To Look For, and Avoid, in a Hair Growth Shampoo

Board-certified dermatologist Jerry Shapiro, M.D., recommends natural ingredients like vitamin B3 and castor oil. Furthermore, he encourages buyers to find formulas that incorporate caffeine and niacinamide. "Caffeine reverses the effects of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), the main hormone involved in hair loss. It is also known to increase blood circulation to the scalp and extend the anagen phase," he explains. "Niacinamide is a form of vitamin B3, an essential nutrient that supports many cellular processes. It also plays an essential role in preventing inflammation."

Meanwhile, fellow dermatologist Shani Francis, M.D., recommends avoiding hair growth shampoos with harmful sulfates that can strip your hair of the natural and essential oils that it needs. Sulfate-free shampoos cleanse without lathering, so they're gentle on hair. Other ingredients to avoid? Parabens, silicones, and phthalates.

All three chemicals are commonly found in haircare products—and can send your hair growth journey in the wrong direction. "Parabens are preservatives that have been proven to mimic estrogen and disrupt the delicate hormonal balance," explains Dr. Shapiro. "Sulfates usually dry or irritate the scalp and skin. Methylisothiazolinone (MI) is a preservative to avoid bacterial growth, but is a potent allergen. Phthalates are hidden in fragrances, but they are endocrine disruptors."

Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami, Antonella Tosti, M.D., also emphasizes the importance of taking care of one's scalp and hair follicles. She warns to steer clear of the preservative MCI/MI (Methylchloroisothiazolinone/Methylisothiazolinone), "which can cause scalp inflammation and hair loss." She also advises avoiding UV filters, including titanium dioxide nanoparticles and oxybenzone/benzophenone.

Can Shampoo Make My Hair Grow?

Yes, the best hair growth shampoos can speed up your lengthening process. There are other practices you should consider adopting in pursuit of longer, healthier hair. Dr. Francis says that supplementing a hair growth shampoo with a diet rich in omega-3s, fiber, sulfur ("our hair has a lot of sulfur in its internal structure"), and protein will really speed up the process. Foods like lean meats, leafy greens, nuts, beans, and fish fit the bill.

Most importantly, make sure you drink a lot of water. Francis recommends two liters a day if you want to see results.

Why Isn't My Hair Growing Quickly?

Many factors can contribute to hair not growing as quickly as you'd hope. Most roads lead back to your overall health and habits. Dr. Tosti points out that androgenetic alopecia—the most common cause of hair thinning in young women—"is often precipitated or aggravated by environmental factors that cause increased hair shedding." Those can include everything from systemic disorders to medications and crash diets.

Dr. Shapiro adds that "stress is one of the main causes in young adults, and causes telogen effluvium (large number of follicles in resting phase)." Diets low in iron, zinc and Vitamin D, or low-calorie or protein-heavy diets, can also be responsible for hair loss, he says. In addition, "medications for acne containing vitamin A, antibiotics, antidepressants, birth control pills, steroids, and weight control pills can also produce hair loss."

Both Dr. Shapiro and Dr. Tosti advise patients to keep an eye on their central part line—if you notice a gradual widening of the line, your hair could be thinning. And if you're thinking of taking supplements to get the necessary nutrients, just don't overdo it. "What some people don’t realize is that most hair, skin, and nail supplements are multivitamins," Dr. Francis explains. "As with anything, balance is key."

Why Trust Marie Claire?

Marie Claire is an expert in skin care and hair growth, covering everything from the causes of thinning, aging hair to firsthand experiences with treatments such as Alma TED.

Beauty Writer Marisa Petrarca brings nearly a decade of expertise to this story and has tested numerous hair growth shampoos. For this story, she consulted several board-certified dermatologists for their insight into what to look for in a hair growth shampoo, how to use it for best results, and more.

How We Tested

For this story, we sourced editor favorites and tested over 15 hair growth shampoos. We scoured the Internet for customer reviews to ensure each was rated highly, and consulted with board-certified dermatologists and leading hairstylists. We evaluated each option based on ingredients, overall performance, and more.

Meet the Experts

Dr. Shani Francis Dr. Shani Francis is a board-certified dermatologist and medical research executive. She is also a member of DevaCurl’s Expert Curl Council and holds appointments on the American Academy of Dermatology's Advisory Board and Performance Measurement Committee. With a background in biochemical engineering, clinical trial research, and product development, she is especially concerned with inflammatory skin diseases, skin cancer, holistic medicine, hair loss, and health delivery systems.

Dr. Antonella Tosti Dr. Tosti is a Fredric Brandt Endowed Professor of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery at the University of Miami and President of the American Hair Research Society. She received her education at Università de Bologna Facoltà di Medicina e Chirurgia and is currently based in Miami, Florida. She is an expert on hair and nail disorders.

Dr. Jerry Shapiro Dr. Shapiro is a dermatologist at the New York University School of Medicine who specializes in hair loss and combatting both and female- and male-pattern hair loss. He is particularly committed to finding healthy, nonsurgical methods of fighting hair loss and thinning.