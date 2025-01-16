The K-Star Next Door End

Jonathan, the MZ-generation YouTuber who is serious about K-pop, has arrived at the karaoke! The K-Congo Prince Jonathan hosts a talk show with guests who are slightly famous on YouTube. Starting with his sister Patricia, who will show the audience what true dissonance between siblings is, actors, idols, YouTube stars, and influencers all come to visit the strange karaoke with a comfortable air and an unusual sense of joy. Are you ready to blow away your stress with a song? Jonathan's refreshing K-karaoke variety show.