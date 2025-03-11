The Manicure Company Mega Gloss Nail Polish 15ml - Base Coat (2025)

This privacy policy sets out how Capital Hair and Beauty Ltd (CHB) uses andprotects any information that you provide when using thecapitalhairandbeauty.co.uk website or otherwise provide CHB with yourpersonal information.

CHB is committed to protecting your privacy. If we ask you to providecertain information by which you can be identified when using the website,you can be assured that it will only be used in accordance with thisprivacy policy. We treat all your personal information as fullyconfidential and do not pass your information on to third parties withoutconsent unless legally required to do so.

By providing us with your personal information, you agree and consent toits transfer, processing, use and disclosure as outlined in this privacypolicy. This policy does not apply to data you place on any publiclyaccessible page. For example, when you submit a product review.

CHB may change this policy by updating this page. You should check thispage from time to time to ensure you are happy with the changes. Thispolicy is effective from 21st May 2018.

What personal data will be processed?

When you shop on this site or in one of our stores, personal information such as your name, emailaddress, phone number, invoice/delivery addresses, type of business and, where applicable the IP address usedto connect your computer to the internet are collected by us. This dataenables us to process and fulfil your order or transaction. We also ask for your mobilenumber, which helps us (and courier companies working on our behalf) tocontact you if there’s a problem with your order.

Other information we collect

We may collect technical information regarding the type of electronicdevice used, such as the make and model, operating system, internet browserand also which pages of the site are visited and for how long. This isstatistical data about our users' browsing behaviour and does not identifyyou personally. Debit/credit card details are entered on secure pageshosted by our payment service providers, whether this be Secure Trading orPayPal, this data is stored securely on their servers, we do not haveaccess to this. Where card details are given for payment processing over the phone, we do not record or store these details. We also use CCTV in our stores for the security of our employees and customers.

How will we process data?

Personal data collected is used in the processing and delivering of orders.Names, email addresses, mobile numbers, postal addresses and business typemay also be used to send you marketing communications (if you have opted into receive them). You can opt out of these at any time by visiting ‘mypreferences’ in your online account.

Browsing behaviour data is collected and analysed to see how well ourwebsite is performing on a variety of electronic devices and internetbrowsers.

We also use this data for remarketing in conjunction with Google, whichallows us to display adverts to you on third party websites after you havevisited our website. To opt out of this please visit Google’s ad settings.

Who will process data?

Personal data is stored on secure servers, separate to the website server.We may share this information with third party service providers employedby us to perform functions on our behalf, such as courier companiesdelivering orders, mailing companies sending postal mail, email serviceproviders sending emails and texts (SMS) and payment service providersprocessing payments. PayPal transactions are subject to the PayPal privacypolicy.

We may also share certain data including email addresses (if you are optedin to receive emails from us) with third party social media platforms inorder to show you targeted ads when you visit them. Third parties such asGoogle use cookies to store browsing behaviour data, which enables us touse their remarketing services. Please refer to our cookie policy for moreinformation.

Why are we processing data?

We require this information to provide you with a service (processingorders), it also helps us to ensure that content on our sites is presentedin the best way for you and the electronic device used to access thecontent. To send you information regarding our products or services (ifrequested by you), protect you and us against fraud and to notify you aboutchanges to our service.

When will data be processed?

This data will be processed when your order is picked, packed anddispatched by our distribution centre, or if you enter a competition orfree prize draw. It will also be used every time we send a marketingcommunication, if you have opted in and the communication is deemed by usto be relevant to you.

Any user specific browsing data will be retained for 26 months after youlast visited our site, after which time it will be deleted.

Unsubscribing from marketing communications

To unsubscribe from marketing communications please visit the ‘my account’section of your online account and select ‘my details and preferences’. Youcan then change your opt in preferences for email, text and post.Alternatively simply click on the unsubscribe links that are sent out witheach email/text or get in contact with us.

Right to access your data

You have the right to request a copy of the data we hold about you, or tohave your data erased in certain circumstances. Please contact us if you’dlike to request this. Please note that depending on your interactions withus, some data may need to be retained due to legal requirements.

This policy was last updated on 23rdMay 2018