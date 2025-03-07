The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (2025)

Table of Contents
TODAY In This Edition: Sampling Mars, an explosive spring, a robotic road trip (with many stops for souvenirs), and more. Planning the First Launch Ever From Another Planet Keep Track of a Busy Planet Ice Avalanches with a Chance of Explosive Geysers Crater Climber Meet the Sample: ‘Silver Mountain’ Another Record: Going the Distance Featured Image Mission Posters MAVEN 10th Anniversary at Mars Spirit & Opportunity 20th Anniversary Curiosity 10th Anniversary Rover Mission Updates Perseverance Mission Updates Curiosity Mission Updates Catching Up With The Mars Report Join the Conversation Discover More Topics From NASA References
The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (1)

Your source for everything on or about the Red Planet, continuing six decades of unparalleled exploration and discoveries.

TODAY

5

Active NASA Missions

60

Years of Mars Exploration

In This Edition:

Sampling Mars, an explosive spring, a robotic road trip (with many stops for souvenirs), and more.

Word Count: 380 Read Time: 3 minutes

Welcome to The Mars Report from NASA. We bring you mission updates, spacecraft news, science findings, unique Mars imagery — and a vision for the humanity-defining possibilities that NASA’s presence on Mars will unlock.

Planning the First Launch Ever From Another Planet

NASA is on track to return scientifically selected samples from Mars, announcing plans to proceed toward confirmation.

Learn More About the Work Ahead about Planning the First Launch Ever From Another Planet
The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (2)

Keep Track of a Busy Planet

Nine spacecraft explore Mars right now. NASA operates five of them — two surface rovers and three orbiters — and you can track their progress at any time.They talk to each other, and help each other talk to us — relaying their messages and data streams to Earth. Find out how that works:

The Mars Relay Network: Our Two-Way Communications Bridge from Mars to Earth

Springtime weather

Ice Avalanches with a Chance of Explosive Geysers

Martian new year brings dramatic changes — exploding jets of gas, windblown dunes, and more. Scientists track it all from afar, with spacecraft like NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

Watch ‘What Happens in Martian Spring?’

up the dusty trail

Crater Climber

As of January 2025, Perseverance has rolled 20.35 miles (32.76 kilometers) to collect 26 samples of rock, dirt, and dust (as well as one air sample!). Finally cresting the top of Jezero Crater’s rim after 3½ months, and ascending 1,640 vertical feet (500 vertical meters), the rover's road ahead will be somewhat easier-going, but even more scientifically intriguing — a region of Mars unlike anywhere it has investigated before.

The Road Ahead With Perseverance
See Also
How Will Police Solve Murders on Mars?85 Interesting Facts About Mars27 Facts About Mars Missions15 Fascinating Facts About Mars
The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (3)

  • Meet the Sample: ‘Silver Mountain’

    Perseverance rumbled out of Jezero Crater to explore the uncharted rim, discovering a fresh vantage point — and a very unusual rock. Meet the rover’s 26th Martian sample, “Silver Mountain.”

    Examine the Mars Sample Collection

    The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (4)

  • Another Record: Going the Distance

    Despite being grounded with a broken rotor, the plucky helicopter Ingenuity managed one more distance record — 1.8 miles (2.9 kilometers) for its last communication with the Perseverance rover on Nov. 26, 2024. That's the farthest communication between two vehicles on the surface of Mars.

    Learn More About Ingenuity, Aviation's Tiny Trailblazer

    The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (5)

Featured Image

This mesmerizing view of the Martian atmosphere and Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the solar system, were featured in a recent “Celebrity Jeopardy” question.

Details and Download Link for this Mars Odyssey Panorama

Mission Posters

Collect them all.

The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (7)

MAVEN 10th Anniversary at Mars

Celebrate the MAVEN orbiter's first decade exploring Mars' upper atmosphere with this free commemorative poster.

Download ‘A Decade of Deciphering Mars’ Atmospheric Evolution’
The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (8)

Spirit & Opportunity 20th Anniversary

Celebrate the the twin Mars Exploration Rovers' 20 years on Mars with this free commemorative poster.

Download ‘Trailblazers’
See Also
40 Facts About Mars Colonization
The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (9)

Curiosity 10th Anniversary

Celebrate the Mars Curiosity rover's long and winding road trip on Mars with this free commemorative poster.

Download ‘Stay Curious’

Rover Mission Updates

What are they doing up there? Get the latest details, direct from mission team members.

The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (10)

Perseverance Mission Updates

Stories from the edge of Mars' Jezero Crater.

Read the Latest from Perseverance
The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (11)

Curiosity Mission Updates

Reports from the vicinity of Gale Crater.

Read the Latest from Curiosity

Catching Up With The Mars Report

Browse previous editions.

New Year, New Mars: Red Planet Gets Active as Spring Begins (Mars Report)

3 min read

Mars scientists have recently marked a new year on the Red Planet, a milestone that occurs every 687 days. Because…

Mars Report: Earth to Mars: How NASA Keeps Curiosity Connected

1 min read

See why Curiosity’s location in Gediz Vallis channel makes it difficult to send direct commands — and how the team…

Perseverance Explores Ancient River Channel (Mars Report)

1 min read

As NASA’s Perseverance rover prepares to ascend to the rim of Jezero Crater, its team is investigating a rock unlike…

How Solar Storms This Year Will Help Mars Astronauts in the Future (Mars Report – April 2024)

4 min read

The Sun’s activity will be at its peak in 2024, providing a rare opportunity to study how solar storms and…

Mars Report: The Most Extreme Flights of NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter

3 min read

NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter pushed aerodynamic limits during the final months of its mission, setting new records for speed, distance,…

Mars Report: What Would Mars Look Like if an Astronaut Could Orbit the Planet

3 min read

NASA’s Mars Odyssey orbiter captured the first-ever views of Mars that showcase the curving horizon and layers of atmosphere, similar…

Join the Conversation

Keep Exploring

Discover More Topics From NASA

Mars Reconnaissance OrbiterNASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) is the second longest-lived spacecraft to orbit Mars, after 2001 Mars Odyssey.Mars OdysseyMAVENThe Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) mission is the first mission devoted to understanding the Martian upper atmosphere.Mars ExplorationMars is the only planet we know of inhabited entirely by robots. Learn more about the Mars Missions.
The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (2025)

References

Top Articles
Lecithin: 5 Health Benefits of This Natural Product
What Are 4 Benefits of Lecithin?
Lecytyna (Lecithin) - właściwości i zastosowanie
Latest Posts
Lecithin Benefits And Side Effects: 10 Surprising Truths - Mighty Goodness
11 Amazing Benefits Of Lecithin
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dong Thiel

Last Updated:

Views: 6154

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 86% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dong Thiel

Birthday: 2001-07-14

Address: 2865 Kasha Unions, West Corrinne, AK 05708-1071

Phone: +3512198379449

Job: Design Planner

Hobby: Graffiti, Foreign language learning, Gambling, Metalworking, Rowing, Sculling, Sewing

Introduction: My name is Dong Thiel, I am a brainy, happy, tasty, lively, splendid, talented, cooperative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.