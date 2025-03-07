The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (2025)

Your source for everything on or about the Red Planet, continuing six decades of unparalleled exploration and discoveries.
TODAY
5
Active NASA Missions
60
Years of Mars Exploration
In This Edition:
Sampling Mars, an explosive spring, a robotic road trip (with many stops for souvenirs), and more.
Word Count: 380 Read Time: 3 minutes
Welcome to The Mars Report from NASA. We bring you mission updates, spacecraft news, science findings, unique Mars imagery — and a vision for the humanity-defining possibilities that NASA’s presence on Mars will unlock.
Planning the First Launch Ever From Another Planet
NASA is on track to return scientifically selected samples from Mars, announcing plans to proceed toward confirmation.Learn More About the Work Ahead about Planning the First Launch Ever From Another Planet
Keep Track of a Busy Planet
Nine spacecraft explore Mars right now. NASA operates five of them — two surface rovers and three orbiters — and you can track their progress at any time.They talk to each other, and help each other talk to us — relaying their messages and data streams to Earth. Find out how that works:
Springtime weather
Ice Avalanches with a Chance of Explosive Geysers
Martian new year brings dramatic changes — exploding jets of gas, windblown dunes, and more. Scientists track it all from afar, with spacecraft like NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).Watch ‘What Happens in Martian Spring?’
up the dusty trail
Crater Climber
As of January 2025, Perseverance has rolled 20.35 miles (32.76 kilometers) to collect 26 samples of rock, dirt, and dust (as well as one air sample!). Finally cresting the top of Jezero Crater’s rim after 3½ months, and ascending 1,640 vertical feet (500 vertical meters), the rover's road ahead will be somewhat easier-going, but even more scientifically intriguing — a region of Mars unlike anywhere it has investigated before.The Road Ahead With Perseverance
Meet the Sample: ‘Silver Mountain’
Perseverance rumbled out of Jezero Crater to explore the uncharted rim, discovering a fresh vantage point — and a very unusual rock. Meet the rover’s 26th Martian sample, “Silver Mountain.”
Examine the Mars Sample Collection
Another Record: Going the Distance
Despite being grounded with a broken rotor, the plucky helicopter Ingenuity managed one more distance record — 1.8 miles (2.9 kilometers) for its last communication with the Perseverance rover on Nov. 26, 2024. That's the farthest communication between two vehicles on the surface of Mars.
Learn More About Ingenuity, Aviation's Tiny Trailblazer
Featured Image
This mesmerizing view of the Martian atmosphere and Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the solar system, were featured in a recent “Celebrity Jeopardy” question.
Mission Posters
Collect them all.
MAVEN 10th Anniversary at Mars
Celebrate the MAVEN orbiter's first decade exploring Mars' upper atmosphere with this free commemorative poster.
Spirit & Opportunity 20th Anniversary
Celebrate the the twin Mars Exploration Rovers' 20 years on Mars with this free commemorative poster.
Curiosity 10th Anniversary
Celebrate the Mars Curiosity rover's long and winding road trip on Mars with this free commemorative poster.
Rover Mission Updates
What are they doing up there? Get the latest details, direct from mission team members.
Perseverance Mission Updates
Stories from the edge of Mars' Jezero Crater.
Curiosity Mission Updates
Reports from the vicinity of Gale Crater.
Catching Up With The Mars Report
Browse previous editions.
3 min read
Mars scientists have recently marked a new year on the Red Planet, a milestone that occurs every 687 days. Because…
1 min read
See why Curiosity’s location in Gediz Vallis channel makes it difficult to send direct commands — and how the team…
1 min read
As NASA’s Perseverance rover prepares to ascend to the rim of Jezero Crater, its team is investigating a rock unlike…
4 min read
The Sun’s activity will be at its peak in 2024, providing a rare opportunity to study how solar storms and…
3 min read
NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter pushed aerodynamic limits during the final months of its mission, setting new records for speed, distance,…
3 min read
NASA’s Mars Odyssey orbiter captured the first-ever views of Mars that showcase the curving horizon and layers of atmosphere, similar…
Join the Conversation
Keep Exploring