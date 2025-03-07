The Mars Report: February 2025 - NASA Science (2025)

Mars Home

In This Edition:

Sampling Mars, an explosive spring, a robotic road trip (with many stops for souvenirs), and more.

Word Count: 380 Read Time: 3 minutes

Welcome to The Mars Report from NASA. We bring you mission updates, spacecraft news, science findings, unique Mars imagery — and a vision for the humanity-defining possibilities that NASA’s presence on Mars will unlock.

Planning the First Launch Ever From Another Planet NASA is on track to return scientifically selected samples from Mars, announcing plans to proceed toward confirmation. Learn More About the Work Ahead about Planning the First Launch Ever From Another Planet

Keep Track of a Busy Planet

Nine spacecraft explore Mars right now. NASA operates five of them — two surface rovers and three orbiters — and you can track their progress at any time.They talk to each other, and help each other talk to us — relaying their messages and data streams to Earth. Find out how that works:

The Mars Relay Network: Our Two-Way Communications Bridge from Mars to Earth

Springtime weather Ice Avalanches with a Chance of Explosive Geysers Martian new year brings dramatic changes — exploding jets of gas, windblown dunes, and more. Scientists track it all from afar, with spacecraft like NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO). Watch ‘What Happens in Martian Spring?’

up the dusty trail Crater Climber As of January 2025, Perseverance has rolled 20.35 miles (32.76 kilometers) to collect 26 samples of rock, dirt, and dust (as well as one air sample!). Finally cresting the top of Jezero Crater’s rim after 3½ months, and ascending 1,640 vertical feet (500 vertical meters), the rover's road ahead will be somewhat easier-going, but even more scientifically intriguing — a region of Mars unlike anywhere it has investigated before. The Road Ahead With Perseverance See Also How Will Police Solve Murders on Mars?85 Interesting Facts About Mars27 Facts About Mars Missions15 Fascinating Facts About Mars

Meet the Sample: ‘Silver Mountain’ Perseverance rumbled out of Jezero Crater to explore the uncharted rim, discovering a fresh vantage point — and a very unusual rock. Meet the rover’s 26th Martian sample, “Silver Mountain.” Examine the Mars Sample Collection

Another Record: Going the Distance Despite being grounded with a broken rotor, the plucky helicopter Ingenuity managed one more distance record — 1.8 miles (2.9 kilometers) for its last communication with the Perseverance rover on Nov. 26, 2024. That's the farthest communication between two vehicles on the surface of Mars. Learn More About Ingenuity, Aviation's Tiny Trailblazer

Featured Image

This mesmerizing view of the Martian atmosphere and Olympus Mons, the largest volcano in the solar system, were featured in a recent “Celebrity Jeopardy” question.

Details and Download Link for this Mars Odyssey Panorama

Mission Posters Collect them all. MAVEN 10th Anniversary at Mars Celebrate the MAVEN orbiter's first decade exploring Mars' upper atmosphere with this free commemorative poster. Download ‘A Decade of Deciphering Mars’ Atmospheric Evolution’ Spirit & Opportunity 20th Anniversary Celebrate the the twin Mars Exploration Rovers' 20 years on Mars with this free commemorative poster. Download ‘Trailblazers’ See Also 40 Facts About Mars Colonization Curiosity 10th Anniversary Celebrate the Mars Curiosity rover's long and winding road trip on Mars with this free commemorative poster. Download ‘Stay Curious’

Rover Mission Updates What are they doing up there? Get the latest details, direct from mission team members. Perseverance Mission Updates Stories from the edge of Mars' Jezero Crater. Read the Latest from Perseverance Curiosity Mission Updates Reports from the vicinity of Gale Crater. Read the Latest from Curiosity

