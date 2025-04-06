The Michelin star menu you can eat on trains that's the best food I've had (2025)

A train might not be the first place you expect to find a Michelin-starred meal. If you are imagining such a meal on a train you are probably thinking Orient Express and Flying Scotsman, not a Transport for Wales service you'd see flying up the valleys lines..

But for eight weeks from Monday, April 7 you can enjoy Transport for Wales's new first class menu which has been created by Welsh Michelin-starred chef James Sommerin. The renowned chef is found at his Michelin-starred Home in Penarth, also rated 'exceptional' by The Good Food Guide.

He's been cooking since the age of 12 and held positions at other starred favourite, The Crown of Whitebrook and then at his titular restaurant on Penarth seafront. So, before I embarked on my dinner out, which I'd been invited to along with a small group of other reviewers, I knew I was in for a brand new experience.

This was the first time I had ever eaten at a Michelin-starred restaurant, so I knew it would reach a level of fanciness I'd not reached before, but I didn't really know what to expect. As soon as I stepped into the intimate, dimly lit room that only had four to five tables, I knew I was in for an experience like no other.

First the food smelled amazing. This might sound silly and obvious for a Michelin-starred menu but before even eating, the delicious scent that filled the air had me very excited for what was to come. I could also really imagine this smell filling a train carriage, making a lovely change from the slightly less pleasant scent of trains, and to have a trolley of food smelling this good being wheeled down the train would be a dream.

We were treated to a six course taster menu, a vast change from the usual scorching hot coffees, Kit Kats and soggy sarnies you might expect from train catering. The first course was a parsnip veloute, vadouvan spice, truffle and Pant-Ys-Gawn goat's cheese - explained more simply as a parsnip soup. For the latest restaurant news and reviews, sign up to our food and drink newsletter here.

Of course, being for Transport for Wales and created by a very talented Welsh chef, there is a real focus on using high-quality Welsh ingredients which is a very nice touch. Parsnip soup might simple, and secretly I was relieved as I knew where I stood with that, but it was easily the best soup I've ever had in my life. Ever.

I don't know how they did it, and as in no way myself a chef I am not even going to attempt to guess, but they somehow made this parsnip soup creamy, rich, decadent and, the best bit, tasting like chip shop batter.

This might sound strange but it was literally like eating Chippy Lane but 100 times better. The soup was smooth and you could also really taste the truffles, adding a lovely rich, earthy taste. We were off to a great start.

Next up was seaweed custard, crab, apple and dill. I'm not ashamed to say I was unsure if this was a dessert or starter (the fact it was only the second dish should have really given it away) as the idea of custard threw me.

Unsure what to expect, the confidence I had grasped with the security of soup was rapidly disappearing so I tentatively tucked in. I had nothing to worry about. It was delicious - definitely a dish to be eaten with a spoon as it was rather watery in texture, but the crab tasted fresh and complimented perfectly with the apple. The crisp snap and tartness of the apple was a great addition to the dish and added a real freshness.

Normally the texture of such a dish would have me either running for the hills or politely forcing it down but this wasn't a problem with this dish. It was incredible and I happily finished it all.

Next was butter poached cod, potato, crouton, parsley and caper. After my first bite, and I think this could have been my favourite dish along with the soup. I was instantly at ease because this is posh fish and chips - really, really, really posh fish and chips and while I have never dined at a Michelin-starred restaurant before I have eaten many fish and chips. Feeling at home once again with the meal, I was again blown away.

My brain, and tastebuds in a spin again, but the potato at first was purely batter and then had a delicious soft, fluffy, melt-in-your-mouth filling. I don't know how it was possible for the outside of the potato to be so crunchy and crisp, like the amazing scraps you get at the end of a typical fish and chips, but also packed with soft and delicate potato. Simply stunning.

The cod, as you would expect, simply fell away in tender flakes and the pea shoots delicately placed on top also added a real freshness and crunch to the dish, which I really enjoyed. Moving onto the next main dish which was a feather blade of Celtic Pride beef, shallot, sage and smoked Blaenavon cheddar.

This beef was insanely tender, simply falling apart. The gravy was rich, juicy and very well flavoured with herbs creating a strong and clear taste. Crunchy breadcrumbs also really added to the dish, giving it that extra luxury feel. The caramelised shallot was gorgeous, in a strong glaze that perfectly complimented the beef.

Now onto the dessert. The first was rhubarb tart and if you don't like rhubarb, you might struggle with this dish. Made from gorgrously fresh Wye Valley rhubarb with pink peppercorn this was a perfect pink explosion of a dessert.

Topped with a stunning curl of rhubarb sorbet this tart was well packed with crunchy, fresh rhubarb strands, making it well, tart, and the calming coolness of the sorbet really brought it all together. Again, as not normally a rhubarb fan this is never the sort of dessert I would ever choose in a restaurant but it was delicious. A sweet yet fresh dessert that perfectly cleaned the palate after the rich and hearty beef.

The final dish, and dessert, was a chocolate fondant with Merlin orange cream. This dessert made using dark chocolate had a slight coffee taste and while other diners felt it tasted boozy, I didn't think there was too strong an alcohol taste. The sponge was light and fluffy and the Merlin orange cream added a fruity hit.

Overall I loved my first Michelin-starred meal and I would really recommend trying it on the train. While the dishes might seem daunting, something which would normally put me off, once you get into it you realise a posh menu is usually excellent ingredients combined to elevate and put a twist on established dishes.

For many of the dishes, like the soup and the fish, it was really simple, popular meals done really well with a high-end twist. It's no surprise James, and of course working alongside daughter, Georgia, have claimed many accolades. It was a perfect introduction to Michelin-star food and anyone who books on the TFW train won't be disappointed.

Diners can enjoy two courses for £24.95 or three courses for £27.95. A 75cl bottle of house wine can be added, bringing the total to £37 for two courses or £40 for three courses. You can book to enjoy the menu on a Transport for Wales train, here.