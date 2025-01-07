The Most Important Planets in Star Wars, Ranked (2025)

The Star Wars universe has brought fans to many worlds, most of which have been the site of significant events dramatically affecting the galaxy's fate. With the first movie of the franchise, fans were attracted to the strange and immersive worlds that the heroes traveled to. From Luke Skywalker's long years on Tatooine to the epic duels on planets like Mustafar, these worlds are engrained deep within countless fans' memories.

Of course, the essential Star Wars worlds in the franchise aren't relegated only to those who have appeared on the silver screen. The franchise has introduced many important planets in other extended Star Wars media, including TV shows, comics, and video games. As the galaxy far, far away has continued to grow, lore about these key worlds and new ones has grown with it, giving fans a long list of important planets.

Star Wars fans have long been attracted to the unfettered imagination of the franchise. All the strange and rowdy aliens in the Mos Eisley Cantina had to come from somewhere. As it turns out, the Star Wars galaxy has a vast array of planets critical to the arc of the Skywalker Saga as well as other stories.

20 Corellia Is a Ship-Building World

The Planet is Responsible For Some of the Most Memorable Ships

The Corellian Engineering Corporation uses the shipyards of Corellia to build some of the coolest ships in the Star Wars franchise. From Canon to Legends, the Corellian shipyards have turned out the most epic Star Wars spaceships, including (but certainly not limited to) the Millennium Falcon, the ST-70 Assault Ship (known to fans as the Razor Crest), the Clone Wars era Consular-class Cruiser, and more.

Corellia also features strongly in Han Solo's backstory, as the smuggler grew up in the shipbuilding world, the son of a man who worked in the factories building YT-series freighters (like the Falcon). As a young man, Han was estranged from his father and worked for the White Worms gang until he had to flee the world. As the homeworld of one of the most important characters in the series, Corellia is an important planet in the Star Wars mythos, which is why this planet takes the 20th spot on the list.

19 Kessel Is Mentioned In A New Hope

This Legendary Planet Appears In Solo: A Star Wars Story

One of the early bits of lore that fans learned from A New Hope is that the Millennium Falcon, piloted by Han Solo, did the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. Fans had no idea what the Kessel Run was (let alone what a parsec was), but Solo's bare mention of it made it legendary. As it turns out, Kessel would be a huge part of Star Wars Legends until Solo: A Star Wars Story made some details of the planet canon to the main timeline.

Kessel is a mining world mostly known for its production of spice, the galactic drug. Run mostly by the Pikes and their crime syndicate, Spice production was a lucrative business. But the Pikes also mined for coaxium, a fuel that drew a young Han Solo into a desperate gambit to pay off Dryden Vos after a failed attempt to steal refined coaxium from the Empire. The mining of Kessel and the use of slaves in the mines becomes a key setting in Solo​​​​.

18 Mortis Reveals Anakin's Internal Struggle

Ahsoka Also Faces the Truth on Mortis

In one of the more unusual arcs in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Ahsoka Tano find themselves on a mysterious planet, Mortis. Mortis is unlike any other planet in the galaxy and rumors of it float through various sects and social groups, from Jedi to smugglers. But no one chooses to go to Mortis. When Anakin and company find it in "Overlords," it appears as a monolith in space and pulls their ship in.

Over three episodes, Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka struggle to navigate this strange planet that grows lush in the daytime and dies at night. They also find themselves caught amid a feud between the Father and his two children: the Son and the Daughter, who symbolize the Dark and Light sides of the Force, respectively. While the Mortis has the feel of something retconned to describe the origins or perhaps the deities of the force, it plays an important role in portraying Anakin's battle with the dark side of the force.

17 Dathomir Is Home to Maul & Asajj Ventress

It Plays a Growing Role In the Growing Star Wars Mythos

Dathomir is a planet that has been growing in importance to the Star Wars story for quite some time now. Dathomir has roots going way back to the original trilogy. Though not mentioned specifically in those films, Return of the Jedi gives fans their first glimpse at a popular creature called the Rancor, which Luke Skywalker battles at Jaba the Hutt's Palace on Tatooine. It was not revealed at that time, but Rancors are native to Dathomir.

The next obscure reference comes in the form of Darth Maul, a Dathomir male warrior, who is the son of Talzin, leader of the Nightsisters Clan. Darth Sidious got Maul as an apprentice in exchange for giving Talzin secrets of the dark side. It wasn't until the Nightsister's arc in The Clone Wars that fans got their first look at Dathomir. As more canon stories reveal how the Nightsisters have affected key figures like Admiral Thrawn, the more important Dathomir becomes to Star Wars lore.

16 Yavin IV Is Introduced In A New Hope

The Critical Rebellion Battle Takes Place Near Yavin

Yavin IV is a moon that orbits the gas giant Yavin. Its lush jungle was pictured in the last act of Star Wars: A New Hope as the home of the secret base of the Rebel Alliance. It's hard to think of a more important planet (technically, a moon) to the franchise than Yavin IV, which is a setting in A New Hope as well as Rogue One​​​​​. Even the dating system follows BBY and ABY, Before and After the Battle of Yavin, respectively.

The base on Yavin IV is the secret that Princess Leia guards when her ship, Tantive IV, is captured by the Imperials above Tatooine (another kind of important planet). Leia defeats Darth Vader's mind probe and Grand Moff Tarkin's psychological torture by threatening Leia with the destruction of Alderaan all to keep the rebels on Yavin safe. The Battle of Yavin and the destruction of the Death Star, mark the beginning of the end for the Empire.

15 Yoda Trained Luke Skywalker on Dagobah

This Is a Pivotal Setting for Luke and His Character Arc

When Luke Skywalker first lands there in The Empire Strikes Back, Dagobah appears to be nothing more than a hostile swamp teeming with dangerous wildlife and other inhospitable conditions. In reality, it's the perfect training ground for a Jedi-in-training looking to hone their skills with the force. It hid Jedi Master Yoda from Darth Vader and Darth Sidious for decades, giving it significance to the wider Skywalker Saga.

After the fall of the Jedi Order at the end of the Clone Wars, Master Yoda goes into a self-imposed exile in this jungle world. Out of a sense of great shame from the Jedis' failings surrounding the events of Order 66 and the Clone Wars, Yoda seeks isolation on Dagobah for self-reflection and to complete his learning with Qui-Gon Jinn's spirit. He would stay on Dagobah for the rest of his life, but not before imparting his knowledge of the force to Luke.

14 The Clone Wars Began on Geonosis

Geonosis Is Home to an Epic Clone Wars Arc

In Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan Kenobi follows the famed bounty hunter Jango Fett to the desert planet Geonosis during his investigation. This arid, rocky world is home to the insectoid Geonosians and holds a major battle droid foundry. Kenobi's capture on Geonosis leads to the first battle of the Clone Wars. This initial conflict begins in the Petranaki Arena, where Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Padme Amidala are all sentenced to death for the entertainment of a stadium full of Geonosians.

This gladiatorial affair evolved into an all-out war when Jedi forces arrived in the arena to rescue their allies. Although the rescue was successful, many Jedi Knights perished, as did Jango Fett. Following the Clone Wars, Geonosis met an unfortunate end at the hands of the Empire, who sterilized the planet's entire population save for one Geonosian.

13 Lothal Holds Vital Secrets of the Galaxy

The Farming Planet Isn't as Unassuming as It Looks

On its surface, Lothal appears to be just a simple farming planet. In reality, the world holds a secret that made it one of the Empire's greatest desires. In Star Wars: Rebels, the protagonists discover there's a Jedi temple hidden on the planet. Additionally, they find this temple holds a portal with the potential to make a massive impact on the entire galaxy.

Lothal's hidden portal brings anyone who enters it into a place known as "The World Between Worlds," which can connect them to any point in time throughout the galaxy's history. This plane's power is so significant that even the Emperor desired access to it, but he ultimately failed to gain entry thanks to Ezra Bridger's and Ahsoka Tano's valiant efforts. Subsequently, these heroes destroyed the portal to prevent potential meddling with the timeline.

12 The Biggest Plot Twist in Star Wars Occurred on Bespin

Cloud City Sets the Scene That Changed Star Wars Forever

Bespin is a gas giant that can only house a few specific lifeforms. But mining companies built Cloud City to access its rich deposits of rare tibanna gas. The settlement floats in Bespin's upper level, where there's a thin layer of breathable atmosphere. Cloud City is home to many key events in the Star Wars galaxy's history despite its small size.

Here, the Empire successfully captured the crew of the Millennium Falcon, including imprisoning Han Solo within carbonite to be delivered to Jabba the Hutt. Cloud City was also the setting for one of the most consequential fights in Star Wars lore — the duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. It is during this duel that Luke learns the infamous twist of his father's true identity.

11 Cloners on Kamino Created the Republic's Army

Kamino Marks One of Star Wars' Greatest Subterfuges

Kamino, a stormy water planet, is another critical location for the Clone Wars. The mysterious and elegant Kaminoans are widely known for their advanced cloning technology. They used this technology to create the Grand Army of the Republic, using Jango Fett as the genetic blueprint.

Kamino's cities are distinct for their stilt-like structures, which elevate them above the planet's raging oceans. The primary town most audiences will recognize in Kamino is Tipoca City, its capital. Unfortunately, the Empire destroyed Tipoca and all other Kaminoan cloning facilities after its rise to power.

10 Crait Is One of the Sequel's Most Striking Settings

It Is Home to an Epic Showdown

Crait is a desolate, mineral-filled planet located in a remote sector of the galaxy. Star Wars fans will recognize Crait from its bright white surfaces. Unlike the infamous Hoth, Crait isn't a snow world; a layer of salt covers the planet, hiding its crimson-red soil. This contrast of red and white makes for a spectacular setting during one of The Last Jedi's most intense scenes, which is why it takes the 10th spot on this list.

In The Last Jedi, Resistance forces flee to Crait, with the First Order hot on their trail. After a sustained chase, the Resistance fighters are exhausted and facing a stronger and better-armed First Order army that includes walkers, AT-ATs, and TIE fighters. Still, thanks to Luke Skywalker's Force mastery and a last-minute assist from Rey and Chewbacca, the Resistance staved off the First Order before fleeing.

9 Mustafar Is a Planet of Both Destruction and Rebirth

Obi-Wan and Anakin Fight Their Epic Duel on Mustafar

Mustafar wasn't always the lava-filled landscape most Star Wars fans know it as. Long before the events of Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Mustafar was a world teeming with life. Then, a Force-sensitive woman named Lady Corvax attempted to use the ancient artifact that kept the planet stable to revive her husband. Meddling with this artifact turned Mustafar into the volcanic planet audiences recognize today.

Mustafar is also strong with the Dark Side, which is part of why Darth Vader would eventually create his fortress here on this punishing planet. As previously mentioned, the planet is best known as the location of Anakin and Obi-Wan's climactic duel. Still, after Darth Vader's death, Mustafar begins to heal itself. In The Rise of Skywalker, audiences see a brief glimpse of the world, now sporting a dense forest.

8 Naboo Is Home to More Than Just the Gungans

Anakin's Story Is Tied to This Planet

Naboo is an essential Star Wars planet for its history and people. Regarding history, Naboo is notable as the world where Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn squared off against the Sith assassin Darth Maul. Similarly, Naboo is the home planet of the Gungans and Queen Padme Amidala, the eventual mother of Luke and Leia Skywalker.

What might not be as well known to Star Wars fans is that Sheev Palpatine, aka the cunning Emperor Palpatine, also calls Naboo home. So, while it's the birthplace of some of the galaxy's greatest protectors, it's also where one of the most notorious figures in Star Wars canon began his rise to power. That makes it an inevitable part of Anakin's story as well.

7 Mandalore Is Sacred to All Mandalorians

The Planet It Home to the Warrior Race

Like Lothal, Mandalore has yet to appear in a Star Wars film. Still, that doesn't mean it isn't anything but fundamental to the history of Star Wars, specifically the TV series The Mandalorian. Mandalore has been the setting for a handful of Star Wars stories, but its influence looms much larger.

Mandalorian civilization thrived for thousands of years until the Clone Wars, where it attempted to stay neutral. Near the end of the Clone Wars, Darth Maul assumed the planet's throne after winning the Dark Saber in combat from Pre Vizsla. Future seasons of The Mandalorian promise to expand on this artifact and the legacy of Mandalore as a whole.

6 Much of the Prequels' Politics Occurs on Coruscant

Chancellor Palpatine's Machinations for Power Are Rooted There

Home to the Galactic Senate and the Jedi Council, Coruscant plays a significant role in the origins of the Empire. During the prequel trilogy, especially Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, Coruscant is where Sheev Palpatine schemes his ascent to Emperor. Subsequently, during the reign of the Empire, the planet became known as the Imperial Center.

Coruscant was also the setting for Palpatine's calculated corruption of Anakin Skywalker. Over several years, the future Emperor achieved this operation while simultaneously orchestrating the Clone Wars. Plus, Palpatine pulled this scheme off, convincing the Senate to reorganize into the first Galactic Empire.

5 Alderaan Is a Key Location for the Rebel Alliance

The Destruction of Alderaan Galvanizes the Rebellion

Known as "the planet of beauty," Alderaan is a mountainous world covered with woods and vast bodies of water. This natural beauty exemplifies Alderaan's propensity toward peace in all facets of its existence. Alderaan took on a slightly more active role during the Clone Wars thanks to its Senator, Bail Organa, being so close with Senator and later Chancellor Palpatine. But even then, it never actively took up arms.

Bail Organa's opposition to the Empire and his decision to adopt Princess Leia led Alderaan to become a primary player in the Rebel Alliance after the establishment of the Galactic Empire. Unfortunately, this proximity to Leia and the Rebellion painted a target on Alderaan. During A New Hope, the Empire utilized Alderaan as an example of the Death Star's power, using the super weapon to obliterate the planet.

4 Ilum Was a Sacred Planet Before Its Desecration

Younglings Used to Get Kyber Crystals There

Ilum, a small, snow-covered world, was long held as a sacred place by the Jedi Order. Because of its kyber crystalline core, countless generations of Jedi would make a pilgrimage to Ilum for the Gathering. The Gathering was a rite of passage for Jedi Younglings that required them to venture into a cave and find a crystal that resonated with them via the Force.

However, after the Emperor eliminated the Jedi Order via Order 66, Ilum became an Empire-controlled territory. The Galactic Empire began mining Ilum for its kyber crystals, which they used for the first and second Death Stars. This over-mining eventually weakened the very structure of the planet, causing a massive trench to open along the equator. Ultimately, the First Order converted Ilum's trench into Starkiller Base, the evolution of the Death Star.

3 The Ewoks on Endor Play a Vital Role

They Help the Rebellion Become Victorious

Fans might know Endor by its common name, the Forest Moon of Endor, from the dense woods covering it. It's far more than just the home of the adorable, if divisive, Ewoks. Endor played a huge role in the last original trilogy entry, Return of the Jedi, where the Empire and the Rebel Alliance wage their final battle.

Thanks to its isolation, the Empire used Endor to establish an outpost to protect the incomplete second Death Star. A plucky band of rebels attacked this shield generator in what would eventually come to be called The Battle of Endor. In this notorious skirmish, a Rebel force, in alliance with the Ewoks, destroyed the generator, leading to the second Death Star's destruction and the Empire's fall.

2 Scarif Was the Setting for a Galaxy-Changing Battle

The Rebellion's First Victory Happens Here

Scarif is a tropical planet known for its lush jungles and pristine, shallow oceans. Given its remote location, the Empire used Scarif as a place to house its most sensitive and classified projects. In addition to physical isolation, the Empire built a planetary deflector shield to ensure the security of these projects. In Rogue One, at the behest of Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor, the Rebel Alliance launched an attack on Scarif to capture the Death Star schematics held there.

Luckily, the small group of insurgents successfully infiltrates the tower and transmits the plans to Princess Leia. These plans are what R2-D2 carries across the galaxy. They eventually lead to the Death Star's destruction at the hands of Luke Skywalker and the Rebel Forces. Though Scarif has only been featured in one Star Wars movie, it is briefly mentioned in the fourth episode of Andor, "Aldhani."

1 Tatooine Is the Most Important Planet in Star Wars

Although Fans Tire of It, Tatooine's Importance to Star Wars Lore Can't Be Understated

As a sparsely populated desert world, few would believe Tatooine would become one of the most crucial settings in the entire Star Wars saga. But as the birthplace of Anakin Skywalker and the childhood home of his son, Luke, this planet is the primary stage for the events that kick-started the series fans know today.

Tatooine's presence isn't limited to the original or prequel trilogies either. Recent franchise entries like The Mandalorian and Kenobi also heavily feature the planet. While some have argued Tatooine appears too much across a franchise of virtually limitless possibilities for storytelling, its importance to Star Wars can't be denied.