The most likely 37-man Lions squad that will now be picked (2025)

In just over a month's time, Andy Farrell will pick his squad for the British and Irish Lions' tour of Australia.

Right now, you'd be hard-pressed to push forward the case of too many Welshmen, after a run of 17 straight defeats at Test level.

On the back of a second successive wooden spoon, Wales are resigned towards their lowest contingent on a Lions tour for quite some time.

Their lowest post-war total in an initial Lions squad is five players back in 1993 - when Tony Clement, Ieuan Evans, Scott Gibbs, Robert Jones and Richard Webster toured New Zealand.

Evans will be in Australia this summer, as tour manager, but how many other Welshmen travel with him remains to be seen. Scotland have typically been the poor relation on tours in this century.

In 2009 and 2017, they had just two players in the initial squad, while they provided just three in 2001, 2005 and 2013. Will Wales be offering up those numbers?

Or, whisper it, could we see a Lions tour without any Welshmen for the first time since they headed off to Argentina in 1936? At least that year, Wales had won the Home Nations, rather than finished last.

With all that in mind, just what might be the squad that Farrell names on May 8...

Props

Andrew Porter (Ireland), Ellis Genge (England), Pierre Schoeman (Scotland), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Zander Fagerson (Scotland), Will Stuart (England)

There is a strong case for Nicky Smith here, given the sudden realisation by Welsh management that he is Test quality. Seemingly, a change of kit at club level did the trick on that front - having previously seemed invisible to Warren Gatland while in an Ospreys jersey.

However, the now-Leicester prop probably won't quite make the cut - given the strength of the men he's up against.

Hookers

Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Ronan Kelleher (Ireland), Dewi Lake (Wales)

Dewi Lake's place in the squad is by no means guaranteed. Missing much of the Six Nations could be seen as a positive for his Lions hopes, however.

Much of the reasoning for Jamie George's place in many pundits' squads is that he's the perfect midweek captain. That's true, but Lake has shown he's a capable international skipper too - leading Wales with aplomb during difficult times last year.

The Irish pair seem fairly safe, but hopefully Lake will have just enough to get past George, Luke Cowan-Dickie and even Dave Cherry, who has enjoyed something of an Indian summer.

Second-row

Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), Maro Itoje (England), Joe McCarthy (Ireland), Ollie Chessum (England), Scott Cummings (Scotland)

Four of the five names here would likely pop up in the vast majority of prospective squads.

Maro Itoje is a captaincy favourite, while Tadhg Beirne will be pushing for a Test start. Then Joe McCarthy and Ollie Chessum seem like conventional picks too.

Beyond them, could Dafydd Jenkins sneak in? He was superb in losing causes for Wales, but he'll be up against George Martin and Scott Cummings among others to get in.

Back-row

Caelan Doris (Ireland), Tom Curry (England), Ben Earl (England), Jac Morgan (Wales), Jack Conan (Ireland), Jamie Ritchie (Scotland)

The hardest part of the squad to predict. Back-row feels like the safest part of the squad to predict a Welshman, given Jac Morgan's superlative form in the Six Nations.

For all the talk of this being too close to call, if Morgan doesn't tour - regardless of Welsh tokenism or whatever - it's a travesty. Of the six named, perhaps Conan and Ritchie are the most vulnerable.

It's a coin toss, with Ben Curry, Josh van der Flier and Jack Willis all in the mix. Don't rule out Taulupe Faletau either.

Scrum-half

Jamison Gibson-Park (Ireland), Alex Mitchell (England), Tomos Williams (Wales)

Jamison Gibson-Park's seat on the plane has been booked for some time. Prior to the Six Nations, many would have placed Tomos Williams as the deputy given his form for Gloucester.

However, a sub-par Six Nations has seen him fall out of contention in the eyes of many. England's Alex Mitchell has probably leapfrogged him, but should he be judged so harshly while playing in a struggling team?

If Farrell decides he should, Ben White is probably the next cab off the rank.

Fly-half

Finn Russell (Scotland), Fin Smith (England), Marcus Smith (England)

Last summer, watching Marcus Smith cause the All Blacks all sorts of problems, it seemed likely he'd be on this summer's tour down under.

Yet, after losing the England fly-half jersey, he's no longer guaranteed a place. Finn Russell and Fin Smith seem well-placed to tour, but whether the Harlequins fly-half joins them depends on if Farrell fancies either of his Ireland playmakers - Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley - or even his son, Owen.

There's no real Welsh threat to the position.

Centres

Bundee Aki (Ireland), Huw Jones (Scotland), Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland), Robbie Henshaw (Ireland), Tom Jordan (Scotland)

Bundee Aki, Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones - fitness permitting - are on the plane. Robbie Henshaw will probably tour too.

Beyond them, Garry Ringrose is probably in the mix, but Scotland's Tom Jordan has a versatility and playmaking ability that could be crucial on a Lions tour.

It's hard to see any Welsh representation here, either.

Back-three

James Lowe (Ireland), Darcy Graham (Scotland), Tommy Freeman (England), Mack Hansen (Ireland), Hugo Keenan (Ireland), Blair Kinghorn (Scotland)

The Irish back-three of James Lowe, Mack Hansen and Hugo Keenan should all travel. So too should Blair Kinghorn, even if his club commitments in France could see him arrive late to the party.

Tommy Freeman was impressive for England in the Six Nations and can also play in midfield. One of the Scottish wingers - if not both - could go. Darcy Graham is arguably a better all-round player than Duhan van der Merwe.

Also, if he's back fit, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso should be in the hunt.

Wales' Blair Murray has been mentioned as a bolter, but it's hard to see who he gets in ahead of here.