The Mummy Movies in Order: Including Scorpion King Movies (2025)

For a long, long time, people have been fascinated by mummies. That is what led many movie studios to make a large number of Mummy movies throughout history. With all those movies, it is not easy to figure the best way to watch them, but this article will help you with that because we have made the complete chronological order of all The Mummy movies.

The first Mummy movie was made in late 1932, and there were a whole bunch of sequels, prequels, reboots and remakes after it, as well as multiple other media, such as comic books, video games, TV shows, and much more.

To make things easier for you, we will sort them all out in this watch order, focusing mostly on the newest The Mummy movies. So check it out below.

How Many The Mummy Movies Are There?

There are 19 The Mummy movies from 1932 until now. From 2001 to 2003, there was also an animated TV show, simply called, The Mummy.

The Mummy Chronological Watch Order at a Glance

For those of you who don’t have time to dive into a detailed version of The Mummy movies watch order, we have a quick guide for you here, so check it out below. As said above, our focus will be on the new Mummy movies, but will also mention the old ones in case you want to watch them all. We will even include The Mummy animated TV show.

Original series (1932–1955) The Mummy (1932) The Mummy’s Hand (1940) The Mummy’s Tomb (1942) The Mummy’s Ghost (1944) The Mummy’s Curse (1944) Abbott and Costello Meet the Mummy (1955)

Hammer series (1959–1967) The Mummy (1959) The Curse of the Mummy’s Tomb (1964) The Mummy’s Shroud (1967) Blood from the Mummy’s Tomb (1971)

Stephen Sommers series (1999–2008) and The Scorpion King spin-off series (2002–2018) The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior (2008) The Scorpion King (2002) The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012) The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015) The Scorpion King: Book of Souls (2018) The Mummy (1999) The Mummy Returns (2001) The Mummy (TV Series 2001–2003) The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Dark Universe The Mummy (2017)



The Mummy Movies in Chronological Order

Now we are getting into the chronological order of Stephen Sommers (1999–2008) and The Scorpion King (2002–2018) spin-off series. We will sort all The Mummy movies in order, tell you about them, and let you know the exact time they take place.

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior (2008)

In the ancient city of Akkad, Mathayus grew up to be the proud son of Ashur, the captain of the Black Scorpions military unit. Despite his father’s opposition, he wanted to become a member of the detachment, a tragedy happened that changed Matajas’ life.

The Scorpion King 2: Rise Of A Warrior is set in 3087 BC

The Scorpion King (2002)

In ancient times, even before the pyramids, the evil King Memnon (Steven Brand) used the psychic powers of his prophetess to predict his great victories. In a final, almost desperate attempt to stop Memnon on the path of occupation worldwide, the leaders of the few remaining free tribes hire the assassin Mathayus (The Rock) to kill the prophetess.

But Mathayus will get much more than he agreed upon and, with the help of the deceiver Arpid (Grant Heslov), the chief of Balthazar (Michael Clarke Duncan) and another unexpected ally, will find himself on the fateful path of becoming the Scorpion King.

The Scorpion King is set in 3077 BC

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption (2012)

Since his triumphant rise to power in the original blockbuster “The Scorpion King,” Mathayus’ kingdom has collapsed and his queen has been swept away by the plague. He is now a contract killer and must defend one kingdom from an evil tyrant and his ghostly warriors in order to get a chance to regain the power and glory he once had.

The Scorpion King 3: Battle For Redemption is set in 3070 BC

The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power (2015)

Mathayus (Victor Webster) and his partner Drazen (Will Kemp) break into Skizzura Palace to come into possession of the valuable artifact that King Zakkour (Rutger Hauer) wants. But as a result of the action, Drazen proves to be a traitor who wants to get the artifact of the kings himself.

Mathayus returns to the king, who tells him that the inscription on the urn, stolen by Drazen, reveals how to use the powers of Lord Alcaman, a powerful wizard who once controlled the whole world. According to the king’s instructions, Mathayus accompanies Drazen to the kingdom of Norvani, where Drazen gives the urn to his father, King Yannick.

The Scorpion King 4: The Quest For Power is set in 306X BC

The Scorpion King: Book of Souls (2018)

The Scorpion King teams up with a female warrior named Tala, who is the sister of The Nubian King. Together they search for a legendary relic known as The Book of Souls, which will allow them to put an end to an evil warlord.

The Scorpion King: Book Of Souls is set in 306X BC

The Mummy (1999)

Cairo, 1923. American adventurer Rick O’Connell (B. Fraser) is on a treasure hunt hidden in the lost city of Hamunaptra. He is joined by the beautiful librarian Evelyn (R. Weisz) and her spoiled brother Jonathan (J. Hannah), and their rivals are a group of greedy Americans.

However, Evelyn’s knowledge of Egyptology proves crucial when her team first finds the mythical city and then the mysterious sarcophagus. Not knowing that the mummy of the priest Imhotep (A. Vosloo) is in it, Evelyn releases a thousand-year-old evil.

The Mummy is set in 1926

The Mummy Returns (2001)

Thebes, 3067 BC Kr. The ancient Egyptian King of Scorpions (The Rock) decided to conquer the known world with his army, but he lost all battles after seven years of warfare. Faced with death in the middle of the desert, he vowed to the god Anubis that he would surrender his soul if he helped him defeat his enemies. After Anubis made it possible for him, the soul of the Scorpio King forever belonged to the god of the dead.

Egypt, 1933. In the meantime, the adventurer Rick O’Connell (B. Fraser) married his love Evelyn (R. Weisz) and explored ancient Egyptian tombs with her and her son Alex (F. Boath). After nearly losing their lives in a clash with grave robbers, the O’Connells return to London, but will have no peace there either.

They will be attacked again by thieves of ancient Egyptian valuables, but real problems will arise when the high priest Imhotep (A. Vosloo), with whom Rick dealt nine years ago, comes to life in the museum, and whose henchmen kidnap Alex.

The Mummy Returns is set in 1933

The Mummy (TV Series 2001–2003)

The O’Connells find themselves being chased around the world by the undead corrupt High Priest, Imhotep, and his lackey, Colin Weasler, while trying to get the Manacle of Osiris off Alex’s wrist. This takes their trip across the world, trying to locate the lost scrolls of Thebes, the only things that can remove the manacle.

However, the scrolls had to be destroyed to prevent Imhotep from possessing the manacle. In the second season, Alex is trained as a Medjai to combat the mummy and face new threats along the way.

The Mummy TV Show is set in 1934

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

It has been 2000 years since the sorceress Zi Yuan (Michelle Yeoh) was captured in the tomb of the ruthless Chinese Emperor Han (Jet Li) and his army. At the initiative of the British government, Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) and his wife Evelyn (Maria Bello) take the relic, the diamond “Eye of Shangri-La” to China.

The relic can resurrect Emperor Han and show where the source of eternal life is. When the couple arrives in China, they meet their son Alex (Luke Ford), who discovered Han’s grave, and Evelyn’s brother Jonathan Carnahan (John Hannah). General Yang (Anthony Wong Chau-Sang).

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor is set in 1946

This is the complete chronological order of Stephen Sommers (1999–2008) and The Scorpion King (2002–2018) movies. We have not included The Mummy from 2017 with Tom Cruise, because it is not a part of this continuation.

Other The Mummy movies

Some of the movies in this list are a part of the continuation, so they should be watched in order, but mostly in order of their release. Check them out below in case newer versions are not enough for you.

The Mummy (1932)

Starting the list is the very first and original – the Mummy. Karl Freund directed it. Additionally, the cast included Boris Karloff, Zita Johann, and David Manners.

The story is based on an Egyptian mummy, Prince Im-Ho-Tep, brought back to life ten years after his passing. This happens unknowingly when a member of an Egyptian field expedition reads a scroll out loud.

In a modern guise, the Mummy attempts to rekindle the old fire with his long-lost love, Princess Ananka.

RELATED: The Librarian Movies in Order

The Mummy’s Hand (1940)

Following the success of the first movie, eight years later, another was released. The Mummy’s hand movie was directed by Christy Cabanne and produced by Ben Pivar. Still set in ancient Egypt, George Zucco plays the role of a mystic summoned by his high Priest to guard over the Mummy of Kharis.

When Kharis’ secret love for the princess Ananka and his plot to revive her was discovered, he served punishment by being buried alive. Also, the fluid from the tana leaves buried along with him is brewed and administered to him every full moon to keep him busy guarding her tomb.

Archeologist Steve Banning leads an exploration for Princess Ananka’s tomb but finds that of Kharis. Scientist Dr. Petrie unleashes the monster when he eventually administers the tana leaves.

The Mummy’s Tomb (1942)

Lon Channey Jr. starred in the third installment as Kharis, who is also the Mummy. Thirty years after the events of the Mummy hand, Andoheb, who George Zucco plays, survives a demise and plans revenge on archeologist Stephen Banning and his family before eventually expiring.

Another character, Yousef Bey, assumes the caretaker position for the cemetery at Mapleton, where he feeds the Mummy Tana leave at break of day. The Mummy would eventually break into the Banning residence and kill Stephen Banning. Through puzzles of the gray substances found on the victims’ throats, Professor Norman was able to identify that it was indeed the work of a mummy.

The Mummy continued to terrorize the town when he broke into and abducted Isobel as ordered by the caretaker. Bey was unbeknownst, carrying out instructions left him by Andoheb to destroy the Banning family.

The Mummy’s Ghost (1944)

It was the fourth installment in the series and directed by Reginald Le Borg. Lon Channey Jr. maintained his role as Kharis. Seen as a sequel to the Mummy’s tomb, the plot continued from there. The aging high Priest, Andoheb, again summons Bey to pass on to him some duties as in the previous installment.

The instructions this time were different; however, Yousef Bey is told that Kharis is still living and will be retrieved and returned to his rightful resting place in Egypt. Therefore, during each full moon, Bey is to brew the fluid from nine tana leaves, a fluid that can summon Kharis.

Unwilling to be laid back to rest, Kharis goes on a rampage in the town of Mapleton, killing anyone in his way. First, it was Professor Norman. Next was a security guard at the museum as Kharis attempted to destroy exhibits of Ananka’s reincarnation. Meanwhile, there is a trap set for Kharis by both Inspector Walgreen and Dr. Ayad as they use the tana leaves to attract him into a pit.

The Mummy’s Curse (1944)

Seen as the third and final sequel to the Mummy’s Hand, the Mummy’s curse was also a sequel to the Mummy’s Ghost. It was the fifth installment and was directed by Leslie Goodwins. Lon Channey Jr. still kept his place as the Egyptian Mummy; however, this was his last appearance in the franchise. The movie takes place in the swampy area where Kharis and his beloved Ananka last appeared, as concluded in the previous installment.

Efforts by an engineering company to drain the swamp come to a standstill as the workers themselves begin to believe the Kharis and his bride haunt the place. Finally, two representatives from the museum try to prove what the workers consider to be true.

Later, the sacristan of the monastery is killed by Kharis as Dr. Ilzor Zandaab is found brewing the tana leaves and giving instructions on its use.

Abbott and Costello Meet The Mummy (1955)

This was the final installment of the original mummy movies. The storyline of this movie, however, took a different path than the others before it. It was directed by Charles Lamont and starred comedians Abbott and Costello.

This starts with two Americans stranded in Egypt, and they overhear Dr. Gustav Zoomer discussing the Mummy Klaris, who was also the guardian of the Tomb of Princess Ara. It is alleged that the Mummy has a sacred medallion that reveals where one can find the treasure of Princess Ara. A follower of Kharis, Semu, and a businesswoman overhears this too and are interested in stealing the treasures.

Dr. Gustav Zoomer is murdered by Iben and Hetsut, two of Semu’s men, just before Abbott and Costello arrive at the doctor’s home. Semu’s men steal the Mummy, leaving behind the medallion. Abbott and Costello find and attempt to sell it. Madame Rontru, the businesswoman, tries to buy it for $100. Somehow, the medallion ends up in the body of Costello.

The Mummy (1959)

After several years, the Mummy came back to screen. This particular one began the hammer series. Michael Carreras and Anthony Nelson Keys produced the new movie starring Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing, while Terence Fisher directed it.

A group of archeologists, the Banning family, set out to find the tomb of Princess Ananka. When they eventually find it, Stephen and Joseph move inside against the warnings of Mehmet Bey. Stephen is sent into a state of catatonia when he finds and reads from the scroll of life. Three years on, Stephen comes out of the catatonic state and only then reveals that he might have brought back the life of mummified Kharis.

Kharis would then go out to haunt those who desecrated Princess Ananka’s tomb.

The Curse of The Mummy’s tomb (1964)

The curse of the Mummy’s tomb starred Terence Morgan, Ronald Howard, and Fred Clark. It was directed and produced by Michael Carreras.

Here an American entrepreneur pays for the expedition and insists on taking the artifact back to London for an exhibition. But, unfortunately, someone amidst them has the amulet to revive the Mummy. The Mummy, now awake, would go on a killing spree, ending those who disturbed its tomb.

The Mummy’s Shroud (1967)

The third of Hammer’s series, the mummy shroud, was directed by John Gilling. André Morell, David Buck, John Phillips, Maggie Kimberly, Elizabeth Sellars, and Michael Ripper starred in it. The story is set in 1920, where a team of archaeologists comes across the lost tomb of the boy Pharaoh, Kah-To-Bey.

When scientist Basil Walden and businessman Stanley Preston find the tomb, they ignore the stern warning given them by Hamid as terrible things start to happen to them. First, Basil is bitten by a venomous snake to find the tomb. Then, businessman Preston takes advantage of the situation and sends Basil to an asylum to take credit for finding the grave and the Prince’s Mummy all alone.

As always, a revived mummy goes on a rampage killing every expedition team member, starting with Basil when he escapes the asylum. Eventually, the Mummy killed everyone that assisted in removing the contents of the tomb.

Blood from the Mummy’s Tomb (1971)

Starring Andrew Keir, Valerie Leon, and James Villiers, Blood from the Mummy’s Tomb were the hammer series’s last. Seth Holt directed it.

An obsessed Professor Fuchs locates the tomb of Tera, an evil Egyptian queen, after some priests had drugged her into an animated state and buried her with all her evil relics. On finding the tomb, the professor takes the Mummy of queen Tera back to England, where he secretly recreates the queen’s tomb under his house. Then, when his daughter Margaret starts having recurring nightmares, he hands a ring of Queen Tera, which of course, makes things worse for the young girl.

Queen Tera’s powers begin to manifest in Margaret when her father’s expedition rival Corbeck plots to bring back to life Queen Tera. But, then, one by one, everyone that held the queen’s relic died when they gave up the relics.

The Mummy (1999)

Perhaps the mummy movie that most of us can relate to. This was the first installment of the Stephen Sommers series. However, it is a remake of the 1932 film, released on May 7, 1999, and was a commercial success. Brendan Fraser was the star of this one. Alongside him were Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, and Kevin J. O’Connor. At the same time, Arnold Vosloo played the role of the Mummy.

Rick O’Connell and his party travel to the City of the Dead, Hamunaptra, accidentally awaken a cursed high priest with supernatural powers, Imhotep. At night, aspiring Egyptologist and librarian Evelyn reads aloud from the Book of the Dead, Amun-Ra, and in the process awakens the High Priest Imhotep.

Imhotep follows the party to Cairo, where he regenerates his full strength by killing each expedition member. He also brings the ten plagues back to Egypt. The high priest plots to reunite with his once-lover Anck-Su-Namun by sacrificing Evelyn, but she would eventually read from the book, later on, to make him mortal where anyone can easily harm him.

The Mummy Returns (2001)

Sequel to the 1999 movie, the Mummy Returns maintained part of its last cast, with Brendan Fraser still its star. Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, made his acting debut in this movie. It was Sommers’ second movie and was directed by him.

It is worth noting that the mummy returns inspired the making of the scorpion king, where Dwayne Johnson played the lead role.

This has to be the most intriguing of all mummy movies for me. Here, the Scorpion King leads an army to conquer the world sometime around 3067, but his army is defeated and even exiled to the desert of Ahm Shere. The Scorpion King is given an army of jackal-like warriors when he pledges to give his soul to Anubis. The army is victorious and returns to the underworld after. Explorer Rick O’Connell and family centuries later find the Bracelet of Anubis in ancient ruins.

An Egyptian cult led by Baltus Hafez revives Imhotep with the Book of the Dead as they plot to use his power to defeat the Scorpion King.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

The third installment was directed by Rob Cohen and produced by Sommers, while Brendan Fraser maintained his role as Jet Li. The set is moved from Egypt to China this time.

Centuries ago, sorceress Zi Yuan cursed and transformed evil Emperor Han and his army into mummies. Rick O’Connell and his wife Evelyn, enjoying early retirement, are invited by the British government and sent to China with an artifact. They are, however, tricked into awakening emperor Han, whose son discovers his tomb. They must stop the emperor who intends to awaken his army and take over the world.

The Mummy (2017)

This was a reboot of the Mummy franchise starring Tom Cruise as Sergeant Nick Morton, a soldier of fortune who accidentally discovers the ancient tomb of Princess Ahmanet. This entrapped Egyptian princess was destined to rule Egypt until Pharaoh unjustly snatched that from her.

Soon, artifact collector Nick Morton and his British Egyptologist company find that the awoken powerful princess intends to enslave humanity as she releases mayhem upon mayhem.

RELATED: 60 Best Monster Movies of All Time

Do you need to watch The Mummy movies in order?

You should at least watch Stephen Sommers The Mummy movies in order and you can also add to them The Scorpion King movie series in the order above. Other The Mummy movies don’t have to be watched in order.

Will there be more The Mummy movies?

There will certainly be more The Mummy movies. When we have no idea, nothing is officially confirmed and after the bad box office result of The Mummy (2017), we probably won’t see it soon.

Will Brendan Fraser be coming back to The Mummy movie franchise?

We don’t believe Brendan Fraser will be coming back in the role of the adventurer Rick O’Connell for the next The Mummy movie, even though he said he would love to do it. There probably won’t be a new Mummy movie for some time and if there is, they will probably want to start it with someone fresh.