The Mummy Series: The Movies In Chronological & Release Date Order (2025)

Summary The Mummy series offers a thrilling blend of action, adventure, and humor set against the backdrop of Egyptian mythology.

Watching the movies in chronological order provides a deeper understanding of the characters and their evolving stories.

Despite mixed reviews, The Scorpion King, The Mummy, The Mummy Returns, and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor each bring unique elements to the franchise.

The Mummy series is an adventurous franchise that has captured the imagination of viewers around the globe, largely thanks to its period settings. Originally inspired by the classic Universal Pictures horror film of the same name from 1932, the contemporary series reinvented itself in 1999, delivering action, suspense, and a fresh spin on Egyptian mythology. The franchise follows the daring exploits of adventurers, treasure hunters, and a warrior from ancient times as they battle supernatural forces awakened from ancient tombs.

Over the years, the series has evolved into a sprawling saga that includes multiple movies, a spinoff prequel series, and even a reboot attempting to launch a new shared universe. This cinematic journey through deserts, tombs, and mythological realms offers everything from thrilling action sequences to comedic moments and fascinating characters. With each movie adding layers to the franchise's lore, watching the Mummy series in both chronological and release date order provides unique perspectives.

The Mummy Series In Chronological Order

The Scorpion King Is Set Thousands Of Years Before The Mummy

Chronological Order of the Mummy Series Movie Release Date Year The Movie Takes Place The Scorpion King (2002) April 19, 2002 3000 BC The Mummy (1999) May 7, 1999 1926 The Mummy Returns (2001) May 4, 2001 1933 The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) August 1, 2008 1946 The Mummy (2017) June 9, 2017 Present Day

Watching the movies in chronological order is relatively similar to the release order, except for The Scorpion King, which serves as a prequel set thousands of years before the main storyline. Following the series chronologically offers a deeper understanding of how events from ancient times shaped the challenges that Rick O'Connell faces in later movies. It also establishes a natural progression in the storyline, providing a rich backstory that adds depth to the recurring themes of resurrection and redemption, giving audiences a better appreciation for the stories in the following movies.

The Scorpion King (2002)

Set In 3000 BC

The Scorpion King pg-13 Action Adventure Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Director Chuck Russell Release Date April 12, 2002 Cast Dwayne Johnson , Michael Clarke Duncan Runtime 92minutes

The Scorpion King, set in 3000 BC, serves as a prequel to The Mummy Returns and delves into the backstory of Mathayus, who would later become known as the Scorpion King, the main antagonist of the Mummy sequel. Directed by Chuck Russell and starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in his first lead role, the film follows Mathayus, a skilled Akkadian assassin hired to eliminate the sorceress Cassandra (Kelly Hu), who aids the ruthless warlord Memnon (Steven Brand) in his quest for domination.

The Scorpion King explores the origin story and the Scorpion King's mythos, providing a crucial backstory to the villainous character introduced in The Mummy Returns. It paints a picture of how Mathayus transformed from a noble warrior into a cursed figure after being betrayed and left to perish in the desert. While largely independent of the Mummy series, the film expands the universe's mythology by offering a glimpse into ancient Mesopotamian culture and lore.

Dwayne Johnson's charismatic performance as Mathayus catapulted him to stardom and established him as a leading action hero. The chemistry between Johnson and Hu brings depth to their characters' evolving relationship, while the supporting cast injects moments of humor and camaraderie. Despite mixed critical reviews, particularly regarding the film's predictable plot and formulaic action, The Scorpion King proved to be a modest commercial success, grossing over $165.8 million worldwide against a $60 million budget (via The Numbers).

The Scorpion King spawned four direct-to-video sequels, though none of them feature Dwayne Johnson.

The Mummy (1999)

Set In 1926

The Mummy PG-13 Action Adventure Fantasy Director Stephen Sommers Release Date May 7, 1999 Cast Brendan Fraser , Rachel Weisz, John Hannah , Arnold Vosloo, Jonathan Hyde, Kevin J. O'Connor, Oded Fehr Runtime 125 minutes

Stephen Sommers' The Mummy revitalized the classic monster movie genre by infusing it with a mix of action, adventure, and humor. Set in 1926, the film follows Rick O'Connell (Brendan Fraser), a charismatic American adventurer, and Evelyn Carnahan (Rachel Weisz), an ambitious British librarian, as they team up to find the lost city of Hamunaptra. Accompanying them is Evelyn's brother, Jonathan (John Hannah), who has a knack for finding trouble. Soon enough, they encounter a group of treasure hunters who inadvertently unleash Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), an ancient Egyptian high priest cursed with immortality and unimaginable power after betraying the Pharaoh.

Set in the early 20th century, The Mummy takes place in a period marked by burgeoning interest in Egyptology and archaeological exploration. Against this historical backdrop, The Mummy explores the clash between modernity and ancient mythology. The expedition to Hamunaptra is not only a search for treasure but also a confrontation with the mysteries of the past. Rick and Evelyn's evolving relationship adds an emotional core to the story as they move from reluctant partners to devoted allies. The movie sets the stage for recurring characters, themes, and the adventurous tone that defines the franchise.

The Mummy was a critical and commercial triumph, grossing over $418 million worldwide against an $80 million budget, making it Brendan Fraser's highest-grossing movie. Critics praised the film's mix of suspense, action, and humor, as well as its impressive special effects and set pieces. Brendan Fraser's portrayal of the dashing yet humorous Rick O'Connell was widely lauded, and Rachel Weisz's performance as the bookish but brave Evelyn won her considerable acclaim.

The Mummy set a new benchmark for adventure movies at the turn of the millennium. By blending Indiana Jones-style adventure with Universal's classic horror elements, it created a unique niche in the action genre. However, Universal almost took a much more traditional approach, as three different iconic horror directors almost directed The Mummy. George A. Romero, Joe Dante, and Clive Barker were all attached to the movie at one point. Producer James Jacks commented on Barker's vision of the film:

“dark sexual, and filled with mysticism” and would have been “a great low-budget movie”

Ultimately, the movie's action-adventure influence extended beyond the immediate franchise, inspiring other studios to develop their own adventure-horror hybrids, such as Van Helsing and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. Sommers' reimagining of the classic monster provided a blueprint for reinvigorating old cinematic properties, making The Mummy a cornerstone in modern monster movie history.

The Mummy is available to stream on Peacock.

The Mummy Returns (2001)

Set In 1933

The Mummy Returns, also directed by Stephen Sommers, builds upon the foundation laid by its predecessor. Set seven years after The Mummy, the sequel follows Rick O'Connell and Evelyn Carnahan, now married and living in London with their precocious son, Alex (Freddie Boath). When an ancient bracelet binds itself to Alex's wrist, the family finds themselves in a race against time to stop the resurrection of the dreaded Scorpion King (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson).

In 1933, Rick and Evelyn discover the Bracelet of Anubis, an ancient artifact that links its wearer to the Scorpion King. Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), newly resurrected by a cult led by Meela Nais (Patricia Velasquez), the reincarnation of his lover Anck-Su-Namun, seeks to defeat the Scorpion King and command his invincible army to rule the world. When Alex inadvertently puts on the Bracelet of Anubis, he is marked for death, compelling the O'Connells and Medjai (Oded Fehr) to journey across Egypt to the Oasis of Ahm Shere, where the Scorpion King's pyramid lies hidden.

The Mummy Returns significantly expands the series' mythology, introducing new characters and ancient lore. The concept of reincarnation plays a pivotal role, with Evelyn revealed to be the reincarnation of Nefertiri, an ancient Egyptian princess. This connection to Nefertiri leads to a fierce rivalry with Anck-Su-Namun and deepens Evelyn's involvement in the story. Rick's unexplored past is hinted at with the reveal of a tattoo symbolizing his destiny to confront the Scorpion King. This revelation positions him as more than just a treasure hunter but a hero with a fate entwined with ancient prophecies.

Despite mixed critical reviews, The Mummy Returns was a commercial success, grossing over $435 million worldwide. Critics praised the film's special effects, elaborate set pieces, and the chemistry between Fraser and Weisz. However, some noted the film's reliance on CGI and its fast-paced narrative as detracting factors. The Scorpion King's CGI has aged especially badly, but Brendan Fraser humorously defended it:

“I know, I know, be kind. The guys who did the CGI of the Scorpion King, at the premiere, they were like, ‘hey, how are you, good job. You know, we did the CG for the Scorpion King.’ And they kind of went, ‘yeah, we needed a little more time [Laughs] before we…’ But it was very last minute, I don’t know. But some of the charm of it is that when you watch it now, like it could get remastered I guess, but it kinda wouldn’t be as fun if you didn’t see this sort of janky video character of Dwayne going ‘rawwwh.’ [Laughs] And somehow, it’s just perfect, how things work out.”

One of the most talked-about aspects of the film was the introduction of Dwayne Johnson as the Scorpion King, whose physical presence was strong enough to lead to a successful spinoff. The Mummy Returns played a pivotal role in solidifying the franchise's cultural legacy, maintaining the adventurous spirit and humor of the original while broadening its mythological universe. The movie's climactic battle between Imhotep and the Scorpion King remains iconic.

The Mummy Returns is available to stream on Peacock.

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

Set In 1946

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor PG-13 Thriller Fantasy Action Adventure Horror Director Rob Cohen Release Date August 1, 2008 Cast Brendan Fraser , John Hannah , Jet Li, Michelle Yeoh , Maria Bello Runtime 112 minutes

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor shifted from Egyptian mythology to the mysticism of ancient China. Directed by Rob Cohen, the film takes place in 1946 and follows the O'Connell family as they face a new supernatural adversary: the Dragon Emperor (Jet Li), an ancient Chinese warlord cursed and entombed for over two millennia. Rick O'Connell and Evelyn Carnahan-O'Connell (now Maria Bello) are now retired from their adventuring lifestyle. Their son Alex O'Connell (Luke Ford) has followed in their footsteps, working as an archaeologist. While exploring a tomb in China, Alex accidentally awakens the cursed Dragon Emperor.

The Dragon Emperor, once a ruthless ruler seeking immortality, is revived with the ability to shapeshift into various forms. He aims to regain his full power by reaching Shangri-La and drinking from the mystical waters of eternal life. His quest for eternal life mirrors Imhotep's motivations in the previous movies, providing continuity in the series' themes of resurrection and immortality. The O'Connell family, joined by Evelyn's brother Jonathan (John Hannah) and an enigmatic guardian named Lin (Isabella Leong), must prevent the Dragon Emperor from achieving his goal.

The film expands the mythology of the Mummy universe by introducing Chinese supernatural elements like the Terracotta Army, yetis, and the mystical city of Shangri-La. However, despite its attempt to refresh the series, the threequel was met with mixed-to-negative reviews from critics. Many praised the film's special effects, action sequences, and visual grandeur but criticized its screenplay, pacing, and lack of chemistry between the characters. Maria Bello's portrayal of Evelyn was also scrutinized, as fans missed The Mummy's Rachel Weisz in the role. There isn't a definitive reason why Weisz didn't return, but director Rob Cohen revealed (via SlashFilm):

"I got a very angry phone call from her agent, saying she'll never play the mother of a 21-year-old. I said, 'Okay, good, fine, bye.'"

The movie, however, was a commercial success, grossing over $405.7 million worldwide against a budget of $145 million. Brendan Fraser remained a highlight with his characteristic blend of charm and action-hero bravado. Additionally, Jet Li's portrayal of the Dragon Emperor and Michelle Yeoh's role as the immortal sorceress Zi Yuan added star power to the cast, highlighting the film's ambition to diversify the franchise.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor marked the last installment in the original Mummy trilogy. While a direct sequel was never produced, fans were curious about what the O'Connell family might have explored next, given the film's ending, which hinted at a potential adventure in Peru.

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) is available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Mummy (2017)

Set In The Present Day

The Mummy PG-13 Fantasy Adventure Action Director Alex Kurtzman Release Date June 9, 2017 Cast Tom Cruise , Javier Botet, Annabelle Wallis, Marwan Kenzari, Courtney B. Vance, Russell Crowe , Jake Johnson , Sofia Boutella, Selva Rasalingam Runtime 1h 50m

Universal Pictures sought to reboot the Mummy franchise with the 2017 film directed by Alex Kurtzman. Intended to be the cornerstone of the studio's ambitious Dark Universe, a shared cinematic universe of classic monster characters, The Mummy aimed to blend horror with blockbuster action and bring the beloved series into a modern setting. The film follows Nick Morton (Tom Cruise), who accidentally uncovers the tomb of Princess Ahmanet (Boutella). Ahmanet is an Egyptian princess who was betrayed and buried alive after her plans for world domination were foiled.

Awakened in the 21st century, she seeks to complete her original mission by finding a human vessel for Set and wreaking havoc upon the world. The introduction of Prodigium, a secret society dedicated to studying and containing supernatural threats, hinted at a larger cinematic universe featuring iconic monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, and the Invisible Man. Dr. Jekyll, portrayed by Russell Crowe, served as the organization's leader and an ominous figure whose dual nature foreshadowed the potential dangers of the Dark Universe.

Despite the ambitious concept, The Mummy received generally negative reviews from critics. It was criticized for its lack of clear identity, wavering between horror and action-adventure without finding a consistent tone. The heavy use of CGI and the underdeveloped storyline were also points of contention. The film grossed $409 million worldwide against a production budget of $125 million. While this was a respectable sum, it fell short of the high expectations set by Universal for the launch of its Dark Universe. Director Alex Kurtzman called The Mummy his biggest failure, noting:

I tend to subscribe to the point of view that you learn nothing from your successes, and you learn everything from your failures. And that was probably the biggest failure of my life, both personally and professionally. There are about a million things I regret about it, but it also gave me so many gifts that are inexpressibly beautiful. I didn’t become a director until I made that movie, and it wasn’t because it was well directed – it was because it wasn’t.

The Mummy was meant to redefine Universal's monster legacy for a new generation, but its failure to resonate critically led to the quick collapse of the Dark Universe. The film's lackluster reception forced Universal to abandon the shared universe concept and rethink its approach to the classic monster properties. Its failure, however, sparked renewed interest in exploring more focused, standalone adaptations of classic monster stories. Universal pivoted to a different model, producing the highly successful The Invisible Man and the hilarious horror comedy Renfield, both of which prioritized storytelling over interconnected universes.

Dark Universe Movies Universal Cancelled Following The Mummy's Failure The Mummy 2 The Bride of Frankenstein Frankenstein's Monster The Invisible Man Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Dracula Untold 2 Van Helsing

The Mummy (2017) is available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.

The Mummy Series In Release Date Order

2017's The Mummy Is The Latest Movie In The Franchise

The Release Order Of The Mummy Series Movie Release Date Worldwide Box Office Gross Rotten Tomatoes Score The Mummy May 7, 1999 $418 million 62% The Mummy Returns May 4, 2001 $435 million 46% The Scorpion King April 19, 2002 $165.8 million 41% The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor August 1, 2008 $405.7 million 13% The Mummy June 9, 2017 $409.9 million 15%

Watching the Mummy series in release date order provides the advantage of following the filmmakers' evolving vision for the franchise. The movies capture different eras of filmmaking, from the late 1990s action-adventure style to the present-day emphasis on shared universes and mythology building. This order showcases the series' changing tones and themes, providing an understanding of how it adapted to shifting audience preferences and industry trends. Despite varying critical reception, the franchise remains an adventurous journey through cinematic history, blending ancient mythologies with contemporary storytelling.

Sources: The Numbers, SlashFilm