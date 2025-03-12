“The Name Of The Rose”: All The Italian Locations | A Sprinkle Of Italy (2025)

“The Name of the Rose” is a historical murder mystery written by the Italian author Umberto Eco: even though it was his debut novel, it achieved great success from the very beginning, selling more than 50 million copies all over the world!

The novel inspired the film director Jean-Jacques Annaud’s homonymous movie released in theaters in 1986, six years after the book was published. Later on, in 2019 RAI, the national Italian broadcasting company, produced a mini-series based on the book and its historical drama.

The story takes place in 1327 inside a Benedictine abbey in northern Italy, where some monks lost their lives in mysterious circumstances. All this leads to three condemnations at the stake but above all to an internal investigation that goes far beyond faith and mysticism.

Are you ready for a journey through the Italian Middle Ages?

Together we’ll see all the fascinating set locations of “The Name of the Rose” movie and TV series. Check them out below!