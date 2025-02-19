THE NEXT EPISODE (FEAT. DR. DRE) (EN ESPAÑOL) - Snoop Dogg - LETRAS.COM (2025)

The Next Episode (feat. Dr. Dre)
La-da-da-da-dahh
It's the motherfuckin d-o-double-g (snoop dogg!)
La-da-da-da-dahh
You know I'm mobbin with the Dre
(Yeah yeah yeah
You know who's back up in this motherfucker!)
What what what what?
(So blaze the weed up then!)
Blaze it up, blaze it up!
(Just blaze that shit up nigga, yeah, 'sup snoop??)
Top dogg, bite me all, nigga burn the shit up
D-p-g-c my nigga turn that shit up
C-p-t, l-b-c, yeah we hookin back up
And when they bang this in the club baby you got to get up
Thug niggaz drug dealers yeah they givin it up
Lowlife, yo' life, boy we livin it up
Takin chances while we dancin in the party fo' sho'
Slip my hoe a forty-fo' and she got in the back do'
Bitches lookin at me strange but you know I don't care
Step up in this motherfucker just a-swangin my hair
Bitch quit talkin, quick walk if you down with the set
Take a bullet with some dick and take this dope from this jet
Out of town, put it down for the father of rap
And if yo' ass get cracked, bitch shut yo' trap
Come back, get back, that's the part of success
If you believe in the x you'll be relievin your stress
La-da-da-da-dahh
It's the motherfuckin Dre (dr. Dre motherfucker!)
La-da-da-da-dahhh
You know I'm mobbin with the d-o-double-g
Straight off the fuckin streets of c-p-t
King of the beats you ride to em in your fleet (fleetwood)
Or coupe deville rollin on dubs
How you feelin whoopty, whoop nigga whut?
Dre and snoop chronic'ed out in the 'llac
With doc in the back, sippin on 'gnac (yeah)
Clip in the strap, dippin through hoods (what hoods?)
Compton, long beach, inglewood!
South central out to the westside (wessyde)
It's California love, this California bud got a nigga gang of pub
I'm on one, I might bail up in the century club
With my jeans on, and my team strong
Get my drink on, and my smoke on
Then go home with, somethin to poke on (whassup bitch?)
Loc it's on for the two-triple-oh
Comin real, it's the next episode
Hold up, hey
For my niggaz who be thinkin we soft
We don't, play
We gon' rock it til the wheels fall off
Hold up, hey
For my niggaz who be actin too bold
Take a, seat
Hope you ready for the next episode
Smoke weed everday!
La hazaña del siguiente episodio. Dr. Dre
[perro snoop]
La-da-da-da-dahh
Es el jodidamente d-o-doble-g (perro snoop!)
La-da-da-da-dahh
Sabes que soy Mobbin con el D.R.E
(sí, sí, sí
¡Ya sabes quién está de vuelta en este bastardo!)
¿Qué qué qué qué?
(¡así que arda la hierba entonces!)
¡Arrasad, encendid!
(Sólo enciende esa basura hasta el nigga, sí, 'sup snoop??)
Top Dogg, muerdme todo, nigga quemar la basura
D-P-G-C mi negra enciende esa basura
C-P-T, L-B-C, sí, nos enganchamos de nuevo
Y cuando se tiran esto en el club bebé tienes que levantarte
Los traficantes de drogas matón niggaz sí lo dan para arriba
Lowlife, tu vida, chico, lo viviremos
Nos arriesgamos mientras bailamos en la fiesta
Slip mi azada cuarenta y ella se metió en la parte de atrás
Las perras me miran extrañas pero sabes que no me importa
Ponte en este cabronazo, sólo me peinaste el pelo
Deja de hablar, camina rápido si te bajas con el set
Toma una bala con un pene y toma esta drope de este jet
Fuera de la ciudad, ponlo para el padre del rap
Y si te rompes el trasero, cierra la boca
Vuelve, regresa, esa es la parte del éxito
Si crees en la x te aliviarás el estrés
[snoop] la-da-da-da-dahh
Es la maldita D.R.E. (Dr. Dre bastardo!)
[snoop] la-da-da-da-dahhh
Sabes que soy mobbin con el d-o-doble-G
[Dr. Dre]
Directo de las jodidas calles de c-p-t
Rey de los ritmos que montas a ellos en tu flota (Fleetwood)
O cupé Deville Rollin en doblaje
¿Cómo te sientes whoopty = whoop nigga whut?
Dre y snoop crónico 'ed out en el' llac
Con Doc en la parte de atrás, bebiendo en 'gnac (sí)
Clip en la correa, pasar a través de capuchas (¿qué capuchas?)
Compton, Long Beach, Inglewood!
Sur central hacia el oeste (wessyde)
Es California Love, este California Bud tiene una banda negra de pub
Estoy en uno, puede que me salte en el club del siglo
Con mis pantalones vaqueros, y mi equipo fuerte
Me pongo mi bebida y me pongo el humo
Luego vete a casa con algo para hurgar (¿qué pasa?)
Loc está en el dos-triple-oh
En realidad, es el próximo episodio
[Nate Dogg]
Espera, heyyyyyy
Para mi niggaz que está pensando que somos suaves
Nosotros no, playyyyyyy
Vamos a moverlo hasta que se caigan las ruedas
Espera, heyyyyyy
Para mi niggaz que se comportan demasiado audaz
Toma un, veaaaaaat
Espero que estés listo para el próximo episodio
Heyyyeyyeyeyyyyeyyyy
¡Fuma hierba todos los días!