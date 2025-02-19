THE NEXT EPISODE (FEAT. DR. DRE) (EN ESPAÑOL) - Snoop Dogg - LETRAS.COM (2025)

The Next Episode (feat. Dr. Dre)

La-da-da-da-dahh

It's the motherfuckin d-o-double-g (snoop dogg!)

La-da-da-da-dahh

You know I'm mobbin with the Dre

(Yeah yeah yeah

You know who's back up in this motherfucker!)

What what what what?

(So blaze the weed up then!)

Blaze it up, blaze it up!

(Just blaze that shit up nigga, yeah, 'sup snoop??)



Top dogg, bite me all, nigga burn the shit up

D-p-g-c my nigga turn that shit up

C-p-t, l-b-c, yeah we hookin back up

And when they bang this in the club baby you got to get up

Thug niggaz drug dealers yeah they givin it up

Lowlife, yo' life, boy we livin it up

Takin chances while we dancin in the party fo' sho'

Slip my hoe a forty-fo' and she got in the back do'

Bitches lookin at me strange but you know I don't care

Step up in this motherfucker just a-swangin my hair

Bitch quit talkin, quick walk if you down with the set

Take a bullet with some dick and take this dope from this jet

Out of town, put it down for the father of rap

And if yo' ass get cracked, bitch shut yo' trap

Come back, get back, that's the part of success

If you believe in the x you'll be relievin your stress



La-da-da-da-dahh

It's the motherfuckin Dre (dr. Dre motherfucker!)

La-da-da-da-dahhh

You know I'm mobbin with the d-o-double-g



Straight off the fuckin streets of c-p-t

King of the beats you ride to em in your fleet (fleetwood)

Or coupe deville rollin on dubs

How you feelin whoopty, whoop nigga whut?

Dre and snoop chronic'ed out in the 'llac

With doc in the back, sippin on 'gnac (yeah)

Clip in the strap, dippin through hoods (what hoods?)

Compton, long beach, inglewood!

South central out to the westside (wessyde)

It's California love, this California bud got a nigga gang of pub

I'm on one, I might bail up in the century club

With my jeans on, and my team strong

Get my drink on, and my smoke on

Then go home with, somethin to poke on (whassup bitch?)

Loc it's on for the two-triple-oh

Comin real, it's the next episode



Hold up, hey

For my niggaz who be thinkin we soft

We don't, play

We gon' rock it til the wheels fall off

Hold up, hey

For my niggaz who be actin too bold

Take a, seat

Hope you ready for the next episode



Smoke weed everday!

