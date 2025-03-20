The Night Visitor (2015) (2025)

Table of Contents
Where to watch Synopsis Cast DirectorDirector WritersWriters StoryStory Executive ProducersExec. Producers ComposerComposer Language Alternative Titles Genre Releases by Date Theatrical Physical Releases by Country Popular reviews References

' ].join(''); if ( adsScript && adsScript === 'bandsintown' && adsPlatforms && ((window.isIOS && adsPlatforms.indexOf("iOS") >= 0) || (window.isAndroid && adsPlatforms.indexOf("Android") >= 0)) && adsLocations && adsMode && ( (adsMode === 'include' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) >= 0) || (adsMode === 'exclude' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) == -1) ) ) { var opts = { artist: "", song: "", adunit_id: 100005950, div_id: "cf_async_6bfc6cea-13f7-44ea-b007-71bb26c09f7b" }; adUnit.id = opts.div_id; if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } var c=function(){cf.showAsyncAd(opts)};if(typeof window.cf !== 'undefined')c();else{cf_async=!0;var r=document.createElement("script"),s=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.async=!0;r.src="//srv.tunefindforfans.com/fruits/apricots.js";r.readyState?r.onreadystatechange=function(){if("loaded"==r.readyState||"complete"==r.readyState)r.onreadystatechange=null,c()}:r.onload=c;s.parentNode.insertBefore(r,s)}; } else { adUnit.id = 'pw-6bfc6cea-13f7-44ea-b007-71bb26c09f7b'; adUnit.className = 'pw-div'; adUnit.setAttribute('data-pw-' + (renderMobile ? 'mobi' : 'desk'), 'sky_btf'); if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (event) => { adUnit.insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', kicker); window.ramp.que.push(function () { window.ramp.addTag('pw-6bfc6cea-13f7-44ea-b007-71bb26c09f7b'); }); }, { once: true }); } } tag.remove(); })(document.getElementById('script-6bfc6cea-13f7-44ea-b007-71bb26c09f7b'));

2015

Directed by Jennifer Blanc

Synopsis

When a suburban couple hires a new age spiritualist to help with their troubled marriage, her advice to video their lives 24/7 to help reunite the family, turns out to reveal their son is having conversations with an unseen entity, calling itself the Night Visitor.

' ].join(''); if ( adsScript && adsScript === 'bandsintown' && adsPlatforms && ((window.isIOS && adsPlatforms.indexOf("iOS") >= 0) || (window.isAndroid && adsPlatforms.indexOf("Android") >= 0)) && adsLocations && adsMode && ( (adsMode === 'include' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) >= 0) || (adsMode === 'exclude' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) == -1) ) ) { var opts = { artist: "", song: "", adunit_id: 100005950, div_id: "cf_async_5a4af3d1-64f1-4455-a39f-68dbf22618d9" }; adUnit.id = opts.div_id; if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } var c=function(){cf.showAsyncAd(opts)};if(typeof window.cf !== 'undefined')c();else{cf_async=!0;var r=document.createElement("script"),s=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.async=!0;r.src="//srv.tunefindforfans.com/fruits/apricots.js";r.readyState?r.onreadystatechange=function(){if("loaded"==r.readyState||"complete"==r.readyState)r.onreadystatechange=null,c()}:r.onload=c;s.parentNode.insertBefore(r,s)}; } else { adUnit.id = 'pw-5a4af3d1-64f1-4455-a39f-68dbf22618d9'; adUnit.className = 'pw-div -tile300x250 -alignleft'; adUnit.setAttribute('data-pw-' + (renderMobile ? 'mobi' : 'desk'), 'med_rect_atf'); if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (event) => { adUnit.insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', kicker); window.ramp.que.push(function () { window.ramp.addTag('pw-5a4af3d1-64f1-4455-a39f-68dbf22618d9'); }); }, { once: true }); } } tag.remove(); })(document.getElementById('script-5a4af3d1-64f1-4455-a39f-68dbf22618d9'));

  • Cast
  • Crew
  • Details
  • Genres
  • Releases

Cast

Brianne Davis Gary Cairns Tara Buck Vedette Lim Mark Gantt Jennifer Blanc Nichola Fynn Hudson Pischer Michael Biehn

DirectorDirector

Jennifer Blanc

WritersWriters

Kevin Marcus Bradley Marcus

StoryStory

Lony Ruhmann

Executive ProducersExec. Producers

Michael Biehn Jennifer Blanc

ComposerComposer

Randy Chance

Language

English

Alternative Titles

Нощният посетител, 夜访客, Ночной посетитель

Genre

Horror

Releases by Date

Sort by

  • Date
  • Country

Theatrical

22 Nov 2015
  • The Night Visitor (2015) (3)USANR

Physical

22 Nov 2015
  • The Night Visitor (2015) (4)Canada18A

Releases by Country

Sort by

  • Date
  • Country
The Night Visitor (2015) (5)Canada
22 Nov 2015
  • Physical18A
The Night Visitor (2015) (6)USA
22 Nov 2015
  • TheatricalNR

91mins More atIMDbTMDB Report this page

Popular reviews

More

  • Review by dantesring ½

    Seriously. What the hell is going on inthis movie?
    I can usually get into an over the top premise but sometimes filmmakers go too far. There has to be some reality to ground it but these guys forgot all about it and just went whole hog into la la land.
    Apparently the is a horny ghost or alien living in the computer of a young boy. The ghost or aliens endgame is to suck the boy into his computer while his parents are busy patching their broken relationship by having sex in front of a camera on the recommendation of a New Age therapist. Through in a serialized babysitting friend, a desperate couple of neighbors and a mystery man who…

  • Review by Kevin Cormier ★½

    A young couple with marital problems takes the advice of a kook to videotape their lives which leads them to discover their young son has worse problems then they do as he is being terrified by an unknown entity. This wasn’t very interesting at all. Lead actors were decent, just the story didn’t keep me interested. Directed by Jennifer Blanc Biehn and features a cameo from Michael Biehn.

  • Review by Darthemed ★½

    Hey, remember Paranormal Activity? How there was an in-story reason for all the cameras? This movie doesn't consider that point to be necessary. We're dropped into the lives of a couple whose marriage is on the rocks, and they're given a camera to keep track of their daily lives and relationships. But before that, we're already jumping around at least half a dozen cameras in the house (plus one on the yard of the neighbor across the street?), with a framing device of it being footage reviewed by an agent of some sort. I still don't understand why. The actual conflict of the movie is something to do with the young son (who wears pajamas day and night) being haunted…

  • Review by FilmFan1970 🎞 🔪 🪓 🔥🌩🧨🔍🔦🪦

    TUBI 📱 🖥

    Another very poor Found Footage film with a cameo from once Hollywood A Lister Michael Biehn as his wife directed it, very poor story that's trying to rip off 'Paranormal Activity' and failing in every way, the main actors are decent enough but the story not so, After a suburban couple (Brianne Davis and Gary Cairns II) are told to record their lives to help their troubled marriage by a weird marriageCouncillor, they learn their son is having conversations with an unseen entity.
    The main thing the husband wants to record is them having sex but fails, not mymuch happens and the ending is a joke!!! The Teddy Camm gets some amazingly lucky shots and it's just dull as fuck!!!

  • Review by Davy ★★

    Essentially this is a really poor attempt on recreating the "Paranormal activity" movies. Merely watchable at best.

  • Review by Mags

    This review may contain spoilers. I can handle the truth.

The Night Visitor (2015) (2025)

References

Top Articles
Welcome to Parenthood: These Snot Suckers Are Your New BFFs for Relieving Baby’s Congestion & Runny Nose
10 Nose Cleaning Machines | We Reviewed Them All (2022)
Ultimate Guide To Perfecting In & Out Catheter Use
Latest Posts
How to create a movie poster using AI with ImageGen and ImageEdit | Envato Tuts+
The PureWick™ Female External Catheter, What Is It? How to Use it? And FAQ
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Moshe Kshlerin

Last Updated:

Views: 6032

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Moshe Kshlerin

Birthday: 1994-01-25

Address: Suite 609 315 Lupita Unions, Ronnieburgh, MI 62697

Phone: +2424755286529

Job: District Education Designer

Hobby: Yoga, Gunsmithing, Singing, 3D printing, Nordic skating, Soapmaking, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Moshe Kshlerin, I am a gleaming, attractive, outstanding, pleasant, delightful, outstanding, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.