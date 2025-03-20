The Night Visitor (2015) (2025)

' ].join(''); if ( adsScript && adsScript === 'bandsintown' && adsPlatforms && ((window.isIOS && adsPlatforms.indexOf("iOS") >= 0) || (window.isAndroid && adsPlatforms.indexOf("Android") >= 0)) && adsLocations && adsMode && ( (adsMode === 'include' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) >= 0) || (adsMode === 'exclude' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) == -1) ) ) { var opts = { artist: "", song: "", adunit_id: 100005950, div_id: "cf_async_6bfc6cea-13f7-44ea-b007-71bb26c09f7b" }; adUnit.id = opts.div_id; if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } var c=function(){cf.showAsyncAd(opts)};if(typeof window.cf !== 'undefined')c();else{cf_async=!0;var r=document.createElement("script"),s=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.async=!0;r.src="//srv.tunefindforfans.com/fruits/apricots.js";r.readyState?r.onreadystatechange=function(){if("loaded"==r.readyState||"complete"==r.readyState)r.onreadystatechange=null,c()}:r.onload=c;s.parentNode.insertBefore(r,s)}; } else { adUnit.id = 'pw-6bfc6cea-13f7-44ea-b007-71bb26c09f7b'; adUnit.className = 'pw-div'; adUnit.setAttribute('data-pw-' + (renderMobile ? 'mobi' : 'desk'), 'sky_btf'); if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (event) => { adUnit.insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', kicker); window.ramp.que.push(function () { window.ramp.addTag('pw-6bfc6cea-13f7-44ea-b007-71bb26c09f7b'); }); }, { once: true }); } } tag.remove(); })(document.getElementById('script-6bfc6cea-13f7-44ea-b007-71bb26c09f7b'));
2015
Directed by Jennifer Blanc
Synopsis
When a suburban couple hires a new age spiritualist to help with their troubled marriage, her advice to video their lives 24/7 to help reunite the family, turns out to reveal their son is having conversations with an unseen entity, calling itself the Night Visitor.
' ].join(''); if ( adsScript && adsScript === 'bandsintown' && adsPlatforms && ((window.isIOS && adsPlatforms.indexOf("iOS") >= 0) || (window.isAndroid && adsPlatforms.indexOf("Android") >= 0)) && adsLocations && adsMode && ( (adsMode === 'include' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) >= 0) || (adsMode === 'exclude' && adsLocations.indexOf(window.adsLocation) == -1) ) ) { var opts = { artist: "", song: "", adunit_id: 100005950, div_id: "cf_async_5a4af3d1-64f1-4455-a39f-68dbf22618d9" }; adUnit.id = opts.div_id; if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } var c=function(){cf.showAsyncAd(opts)};if(typeof window.cf !== 'undefined')c();else{cf_async=!0;var r=document.createElement("script"),s=document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];r.async=!0;r.src="//srv.tunefindforfans.com/fruits/apricots.js";r.readyState?r.onreadystatechange=function(){if("loaded"==r.readyState||"complete"==r.readyState)r.onreadystatechange=null,c()}:r.onload=c;s.parentNode.insertBefore(r,s)}; } else { adUnit.id = 'pw-5a4af3d1-64f1-4455-a39f-68dbf22618d9'; adUnit.className = 'pw-div -tile300x250 -alignleft'; adUnit.setAttribute('data-pw-' + (renderMobile ? 'mobi' : 'desk'), 'med_rect_atf'); if (target) { target.insertAdjacentElement('beforeend', adUnit); } else { tag.insertAdjacentElement('afterend', adUnit); } window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (event) => { adUnit.insertAdjacentHTML('afterend', kicker); window.ramp.que.push(function () { window.ramp.addTag('pw-5a4af3d1-64f1-4455-a39f-68dbf22618d9'); }); }, { once: true }); } } tag.remove(); })(document.getElementById('script-5a4af3d1-64f1-4455-a39f-68dbf22618d9'));
- Cast
- Crew
- Details
- Genres
- Releases
Cast
Brianne Davis Gary Cairns Tara Buck Vedette Lim Mark Gantt Jennifer Blanc Nichola Fynn Hudson Pischer Michael Biehn
DirectorDirector
Jennifer Blanc
WritersWriters
Kevin Marcus Bradley Marcus
StoryStory
Lony Ruhmann
Executive ProducersExec. Producers
Michael Biehn Jennifer Blanc
ComposerComposer
Randy Chance
Language
English
Alternative Titles
Нощният посетител, 夜访客, Ночной посетитель
Genre
Horror
Releases by Date
- Date
- Country
Theatrical
22 Nov 2015
- USANR
Physical
22 Nov 2015
- Canada18A
Releases by Country
- Date
- Country
Canada
22 Nov 2015
- Physical18A
USA
22 Nov 2015
- TheatricalNR
91mins More atIMDbTMDB Report this page
Popular reviewsMore
-
Review by dantesring ½
Seriously. What the hell is going on inthis movie?
I can usually get into an over the top premise but sometimes filmmakers go too far. There has to be some reality to ground it but these guys forgot all about it and just went whole hog into la la land.
Apparently the is a horny ghost or alien living in the computer of a young boy. The ghost or aliens endgame is to suck the boy into his computer while his parents are busy patching their broken relationship by having sex in front of a camera on the recommendation of a New Age therapist. Through in a serialized babysitting friend, a desperate couple of neighbors and a mystery man who…
-
Review by Kevin Cormier ★½
A young couple with marital problems takes the advice of a kook to videotape their lives which leads them to discover their young son has worse problems then they do as he is being terrified by an unknown entity. This wasn’t very interesting at all. Lead actors were decent, just the story didn’t keep me interested. Directed by Jennifer Blanc Biehn and features a cameo from Michael Biehn.
-
Review by Darthemed ★½
Hey, remember Paranormal Activity? How there was an in-story reason for all the cameras? This movie doesn't consider that point to be necessary. We're dropped into the lives of a couple whose marriage is on the rocks, and they're given a camera to keep track of their daily lives and relationships. But before that, we're already jumping around at least half a dozen cameras in the house (plus one on the yard of the neighbor across the street?), with a framing device of it being footage reviewed by an agent of some sort. I still don't understand why. The actual conflict of the movie is something to do with the young son (who wears pajamas day and night) being haunted…
-
Review by FilmFan1970 🎞 🔪 🪓 🔥🌩🧨🔍🔦🪦 ★
TUBI 📱 🖥
Another very poor Found Footage film with a cameo from once Hollywood A Lister Michael Biehn as his wife directed it, very poor story that's trying to rip off 'Paranormal Activity' and failing in every way, the main actors are decent enough but the story not so, After a suburban couple (Brianne Davis and Gary Cairns II) are told to record their lives to help their troubled marriage by a weird marriageCouncillor, they learn their son is having conversations with an unseen entity.
The main thing the husband wants to record is them having sex but fails, not mymuch happens and the ending is a joke!!! The Teddy Camm gets some amazingly lucky shots and it's just dull as fuck!!!
-
Review by Davy ★★
Essentially this is a really poor attempt on recreating the "Paranormal activity" movies. Merely watchable at best.
-
Review by Mags ★
This review may contain spoilers. I can handle the truth.