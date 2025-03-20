The Night Visitor (2015) (2025)

Hey, remember Paranormal Activity? How there was an in-story reason for all the cameras? This movie doesn't consider that point to be necessary. We're dropped into the lives of a couple whose marriage is on the rocks, and they're given a camera to keep track of their daily lives and relationships. But before that, we're already jumping around at least half a dozen cameras in the house (plus one on the yard of the neighbor across the street?), with a framing device of it being footage reviewed by an agent of some sort. I still don't understand why. The actual conflict of the movie is something to do with the young son (who wears pajamas day and night) being haunted…