The NuFace Mini lives up to the hype – and it’s reduced by 33% for Black Friday (2025)

Every time I moved the NuFace up my forehead, I could feel a few hairs on my head prickling a little bit. It didn’t hurt so much as feel weird, but it made me nervous enough that I switched it to its lowest setting of three. I may be a baby, but I’d at least like to look the part.

A few nights into my routine, I was able to snag a NuFace tutorial from aesthetician and NuFace cofounder Tera Peterson, who did the treatment along with me over Zoom. First, she instructed me to apply the gel primer to one area at a time (as I enthusiastically slathered it onto my whole face on the other side of screen). The gel primer is necessary for the treatment, as it transfers the microcurrents from the NuFace to your face. “Polymers are needed to direct the current directly to the muscles,” she said. “Just because it looks like aloe vera does not mean aloe vera is going to conduct your microcurrent.”

Immediately she told me to put it on the highest setting. “Don’t be scared,” said Peterson when I tried to talk my way out of it. “Your gel started to dry, I bet.” The gel, apparently, is not only important for performance; it’s also key for minimising any incidental sensations. Since I’d been applying it entirely before starting the five-minute routine, most of it sank into my skin before I had a chance to use the NuFace on those later areas—hence the tingling. Consider any sensation a cue to layer on some more primer. “It should be like frosting a cake,” she explained.

During our NuFace tutorial, Peterson also taught me how to freestyle. Instead of following the exact order shown in the instructions, I can focus on my specific needs. For my nasolabial folds, she recommended pushing the device upward from my jawline up to my cheek muscle and holding it there for two or three beeps. These days I do my cheek both ways—starting at the jawline and working my way up in horizontal swipes, then going vertically on the same area—and finish with my forehead.

NuFace before and after:

Before using the NuFace Deanna Pai After using the NuFace Deanna Pai

There’s a visible difference immediately afterward. After doing half my face with Peterson’s guidance, I could see my brow looked more lifted and my cheek less puffy. I have more definition along my cheekbones and jawline too. But what has really impressed me is that after 10 or so days of consistent use, my nasolabial folds look less noticeable.

It’s been surprisingly easy to keep up with, which is half the battle. “Like exercise, the best results are achieved from regular use,” says Fusco.“I’ve encouraged patients to use their downtime to stick to a routine with NuFace for maintenance until they could return for their liquid lifts with fillers and neuromodulators.” To maintain the results, I need to use it only two or three times a week—easy.

Will I go back to my regular tweakments? Probably. However, the NuFace proved itself capable of doing things that injectables just can’t, like smoothing and lifting without needles or an hour in a waiting room. And if that’s not a compelling selling point for me, I don’t know what is.

What are the best NuFace Mini gift sets to shop this Black Friday?

It's not just the NuFACE Mini+ Toning Device that's on sale this Black Friday week — some of the brand's gift sets are also heavily discounted. Alongside the actual device, the NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit (Various Colours) comes with two of the brand’s activating skincare products to use with it — the radiance-boosting Aqua Gel Activator, and the hydrating and firming Silk Crème Activator — as well as the Clean Sweep Brush for mess-free application.

The devices come in both Sandy Rose and Midnight Black — but if you’d prefer purple, go for the NuFACE Mini+ Starter Kit — Violet Dusk. Fancy taking your starter kit to the next level? The NuFACE LookFantastic Exclusive Mini+ Smart Petite Facial Toning Bundle contains all the same things, as well as an extra full-size bottle of the NuFACE Hydrating Aqua Gel.

NuFACE Cleansing Collection £253 £177 Current Body NuFACE LookFantastic Exclusive Facial Toning Routine Bundle £275 £184.25 LookFantastic

It’s really important to make sure the skin is completely free of any make-up, dirt, or oil before using a microcurrent device. As well as the NuFACE Mini+ device and a bottle of Silk Crème Activator, the NuFACE Cleansing Collection includes a 5-pack of the brand’s famous Prep-N-Glow® Facial Towelettes. Designed to exfoliate on one side, and cleanse on the other, they’re completely oil-free, and have been enriched with hyaluronic acid, antioxidants, and minerals that’ll leave skin glowing.

