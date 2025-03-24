The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (2025)

Products
Curl Quiz!
NEW Beanies
Get Started Curl Quiz Flash SALE ✨ Mousse 🫧 Refresh Spray 💦 Bundles Cleansing Styling Accessories Curly Tools Kids Fragrance Free Gift Cards 🎁
Our Story
Latest News
Curly Hair Tutorials
FAQs
Salon Locator
Customer Results
Previous
- by Shireen Moloney
- February 26, 2025
- 2 min read
When starting to embrace your natural curls, it can be overwhelming when it comes to all the different curl products and routines. You may wonder which products are right for you and what techniques will bring your curls back to life. Many of us curlies straightened our hair for years because we thought that was the easiest way. Little did we know that years of straightening was damaging our hair, and causing the curls to frizz and lose definition.
Our lovely Only Curls customer, Sue, was one such curly, who straightened her hair for 25 years before finding the right products and routine for her. She finally ditched the straighteners and started her curly journey in July 2023.
Let’s see what helped Sue give up straightening, and how her curls are thriving now with Only Curls.
Sue's Curly Journey
Q. How long did you straighten your curls for?
I’ve been straightening my hair for over 25 years, a couple of times a day in the winter after walking the dog!
Q. Did you start using Only Curls straight away or did you use any other curly products before you found us?
A girl at work joined our team in 2023 and had corkscrew curls. I commented I wished I had curls like hers and she said it was all about the products and recommended the Only Curls Hydrating Creme and another company's product for the gel. I tried both but loved the Only Curls range and my journey started.
Q. Did it take you a while to learn how to style/care for your curls?
It’s taken a long time to get me where I want to be, and a lot of trial and error. And I still battle with frizz to a certain degree. I have good washes and great washes but you can never be certain of the results, as the curls are in charge!
The longer Sue stuck with a curl routine and used Only Curls products, the more her curls improved. She saw amazing results in the first year of embracing her curls! She also got her hair cut and styled with a curl specialist which made a huge difference.
Not only do curl specialist hairdressers cut and style your hair, they can also show you the best techniques so you can get salon worthy curls at home!
Sue went to Riot Crrl salon in Brighton for a curl cut and had a wonderful experience. She says: "I felt totally confident that they know how to treat and maintain my curls and I couldn’t be happier. Now I just have to decide if I want my fringe back or not as I hate my forehead but I’m not yet decided!!"
What can Only Curls do for you?
Do you see any similarities between your curls and how Sue started out? Has years of straightening left your curls lacking and you’re not sure what will help? Only Curls could be the answer your curls are looking for. Our simple 4 step routine nourishes and defines your curls so your hair can thrive!
Try it for yourself with our handy Starter Bundle. This contains our 4 core products - Cleanser, Conditioner, Hydrating Creme, and Enhancing Gel - plus our soft Microfibre Towel, for gorgeous frizz-free results. You won’t be disappointed!
Sale
Starter Bundle with Towel
£45.00 £58.00 You save: 22% ( £13.00)
Other articles you might like
The Ultimate Winter Curl Care Guide: Our Top Tips for Healthy Curls During Cold Weather
Have you noticed that your curls get drier and frizzier with the cold winter weather? You’re not alone! Curly hair often needs extra care in the winter. Cold temperatures, central heating, and woollen scarves can wreak havoc on our curls. We’ve got the ultimate winter curl care guide to help you keep your curls moisturised, frizz-free, and healthy all season long.
- by Shireen Moloney
- November 07, 2024
- 3 min read
Read more
How To Use the Only Curls Refresh Spray: A Step-by-Step Guide for Perfect Next Day Curls
Say goodbye to bad hair days with our hydrating and conditioning Refresh Spray! Whether your curls need a mid-week pick-me-up or you want to maintain that fresh-out-the-shower look, the Only Curls Refresh Spray is your secret weapon. Formulated without silicones, this miracle mist revives and reactivates all curls and waves, giving you gorgeous, bouncy hair.
- by Shireen Moloney
- August 15, 2024
- 2 min read
Read more
Curl Care: What is a Pre-Poo Treatment and why do my curls need it?
Pre-poo is short for pre-shampoo, and it is an essential step in curl care that involves prepping your hair with a treatment before shampooing. This offers numerous benefits, including strengthening and softening the hair, as well as making your curls easier to detangle. By incorporating a pre-poo treatment into your routine, you can protect your hair and reduce breakage, ensuring your curls stay healthy and hydrated.
- by Shireen Moloney
- July 18, 2024
- 2 min read
Read more
Search
×
View Mini Collection Get Support
Hi from Lizzie!