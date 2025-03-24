The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (2025)

Q. Did you start using Only Curls straight away or did you use any other curly products before you found us?

A girl at work joined our team in 2023 and had corkscrew curls. I commented I wished I had curls like hers and she said it was all about the products and recommended the Only Curls Hydrating Creme and another company's product for the gel. I tried both but loved the Only Curls range and my journey started.

Q. Did it take you a while to learn how to style/care for your curls?

It’s taken a long time to get me where I want to be, and a lot of trial and error. And I still battle with frizz to a certain degree. I have good washes and great washes but you can never be certain of the results, as the curls are in charge!