The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (2025)

  • by Shireen Moloney
  • February 26, 2025
  • 2 min read

When starting to embrace your natural curls, it can be overwhelming when it comes to all the different curl products and routines. You may wonder which products are right for you and what techniques will bring your curls back to life. Many of us curlies straightened our hair for years because we thought that was the easiest way. Little did we know that years of straightening was damaging our hair, and causing the curls to frizz and lose definition.

Our lovely Only Curls customer, Sue, was one such curly, who straightened her hair for 25 years before finding the right products and routine for her. She finally ditched the straighteners and started her curly journey in July 2023.

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (28)

Let’s see what helped Sue give up straightening, and how her curls are thriving now with Only Curls.

Sue's Curly Journey

Q. How long did you straighten your curls for?

I’ve been straightening my hair for over 25 years, a couple of times a day in the winter after walking the dog!

See Also
Curly-Haired Editors Tested Hundreds Of Brushes. These Are The 7 Most Effective On Spirals.

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (29)

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (30)

Q. Did you start using Only Curls straight away or did you use any other curly products before you found us?

A girl at work joined our team in 2023 and had corkscrew curls. I commented I wished I had curls like hers and she said it was all about the products and recommended the Only Curls Hydrating Creme and another company's product for the gel. I tried both but loved the Only Curls range and my journey started.

Q. Did it take you a while to learn how to style/care for your curls?

It’s taken a long time to get me where I want to be, and a lot of trial and error. And I still battle with frizz to a certain degree. I have good washes and great washes but you can never be certain of the results, as the curls are in charge!

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (31)

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (32)

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (33)

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (34)

The longer Sue stuck with a curl routine and used Only Curls products, the more her curls improved. She saw amazing results in the first year of embracing her curls! She also got her hair cut and styled with a curl specialist which made a huge difference.

Not only do curl specialist hairdressers cut and style your hair, they can also show you the best techniques so you can get salon worthy curls at home!

Sue went to Riot Crrl salon in Brighton for a curl cut and had a wonderful experience. She says: "I felt totally confident that they know how to treat and maintain my curls and I couldn’t be happier. Now I just have to decide if I want my fringe back or not as I hate my forehead but I’m not yet decided!!"

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (35)

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (36)

What can Only Curls do for you?

Do you see any similarities between your curls and how Sue started out? Has years of straightening left your curls lacking and you’re not sure what will help? Only Curls could be the answer your curls are looking for. Our simple 4 step routine nourishes and defines your curls so your hair can thrive!

Try it for yourself with our handy Starter Bundle. This contains our 4 core products - Cleanser, Conditioner, Hydrating Creme, and Enhancing Gel - plus our soft Microfibre Towel, for gorgeous frizz-free results. You won’t be disappointed!

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (42)

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (43)

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (44)

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (45)

The Only Curls Magic - Sue’s Incredible Curly Journey with Only Curls (46)

Sale

Starter Bundle with Towel

£45.00 £58.00 You save: 22% ( £13.00)

