The OxyGeneo Facial Is the Next Big Thing In Skincare Treatments (2025)

Oxygen facials have been a popular treatment for years, and for good reason. They can potentially erase fine lines, hydrate the skin, reduce blemishes, soothe inflammation—basically a one-stop-shop for glowy, dewy skin.

I love a good oxygen facial myself—the suction-like motion is weirdly pleasant and soothing—but I experienced something recently that blew every past facial out of the water. Allow me to introduce you to the OxyGeneo facial: a next-level treatment that makes your skin glow like there’s a choir of angels singing their hearts out behind you, like your face is swathed in a luminescent halo, like you were sent from heaven above to grace the Earth with your radiant complexion.

Allow me to explain. Keep reading to learn all about the OxyGeneo facial below.

What Is the OxyGeneo Facial?

OxyGeneo is like an oxygen treatment but on a whole other level. "The OxyGeneo three-in-one super facial works upon the natural process of our body to oxygenate the skin from within," explains Moshe Ben-Shlomo, MSc."It capitalizes on a well-known effect called 'Bohr effect,' to trigger the body to oxygenate the skin naturally from within. The Bohr effect is a natural process that takes place in our body from the moment we come to the world and until the moment we leave it.The OxyGeneo works with the body, never against it."

Vanessa Coppola, a licensed family nurse practitioner, explains to us exactly how the device works. "The deviceworks by using a handheld wand thatuses the patented Capsugen™ capsule. This Capsugen capsule is a disposable tip used for gentle microdermabrasion. It is applied to the skin with a specific treatment gel and together creates a CO2-rich environment, aka lots of CO2 bubbles on the surface of the skin. This creates the Bohr effect. The CO2-rich environment at the surface of the skin triggers the body's natural homeostatic response to drive more oxygen to the surface of the skin. This creates increased circulation and oxygenation at the skin's surface level.

"Next is an infusion step of targeted serums into this exfoliated oxygen-rich skin. This is essentially a form of topical carboxy therapy but without the risks and side effects of traditional carboxytherapy, which is usually employed subcutaneously, aka below the skin, and comes with a plethora of potential problems. This method eliminates those risks by creating an oxygen-rich environment at the surface of the skin topically. Additionally, the theory of triggering the body's natural homeostatic response to drive oxygen to the surface from within the body versus a traditional oxygen facial, which applies oxygen externally to the surface of the skin would likely be less irritating and theoretically more beneficial."



Benefits of the OxyGeneo Facial

Plumps, hydrates, and brightens skin

Shrinks the appearance of pores

Improves skin texture

Reduces hyperpigmentation

"Not only does the OxyGeneo three-in-one super facial have an immediate beautifying effect, but it also improves the skin for the long term with improved micro-circulation," says Ben-Shlomo. "This slows down the aging process and significantly contributes to the skin functionality that consequently improves its appearance."

Coppola adds, "Increased oxygenation to the skin to promote healthy tissue growth and regeneration, increased cellular turnover thru exfoliation, and topical treatment serums for various skin concerns such as pigmentation, anti-aging, acne/oily skin, and dry, dehydrated skin. Results are temporary and typically last 4-6 weeks."

Best of all, the results aren't surface level. Rather, since it works from the inside out, (more on that below).

Traditional Oxygen Facial vs. OxyGeneo Facial

Unlike standard oxygen facials, the OxyGeneo treatment doesn’t push oxygen into your skin (which can sometimes lead to redness and sensitivity). Rather, it makes the oxygenation occur from the inside (crazy concept, but it makes sense). Here’s how it works: Both of the treatment gels you can choose from (NeoRevive for anti-aging or NeoBright for brightening) interact with the tip of the hand-piece used, which creates carbon dioxide bubbles and causes oxygen-rich blood to come to the surface of your skin. So basically, this magical wand is actually drawing oxygen to the surface from the inside instead of pushing it into your face. It makes a world of difference.

How to Prepare for an OxyGeneo Facial

There aren't any major prep steps that need to be obliged by leading up to an OxyGeneo facial. However, if you'd like to speed up the process, consider arriving at your appointment without any makeup on. Other than that, go about your day as usual.

What to Expect During an OxyGeneo Facial

I got invited to try the treatment by Pollogen, the company behind OxyGeneo, at the office of Ronald Moy, MD, in Beverly Hills. The esthetician first cleansed my face with Moy’s cleanser and then asked which treatment gel I wanted. I chose NeoBright since I have persistent freckles and dark spots. She painted the thick gel all over my face, then started buffing the Capsugen (the name of the tip of the device) all over my face. At first, I was alarmed; the sound was loud to put it lightly and similar to what I’ve been hearing at 8 a.m. every morning from the construction going on downstairs in my apartment. Then came the burning. My face felt a mild tingle, which escalated to a fiery burn; I feebly asked if this was normal, which my esthetician assured me it was, and that it would subside shortly. Thankfully, she was telling the truth.

After the exfoliation, she cleansed the gel off, then applied it again for the antioxidant infusion step. I asked her what the main ingredients in the NeoBright gel were, and she mentioned hyaluronic acid, retinol, and kojic acid. This step was much more relaxing since the device wasn’t buzzing alarmingly loud next to my ear. In fact, I think I may have fallen asleep (it was 8 a.m. after all). After this step, she massaged the rest of the treatment into my skin, toweled off any extra, and told me I was good to go.

Side Effects

"The treatment is very well toleratedand safe for all skin types and tones. There are generally no significant side effects.Normal aftercare effects from a facial can include redness tingling,potential

sensitivities totreatment serums.A good rule of thumb is to always have a thorough consultation with an aesthetician or healthcare provider that will be performing the treatment inorder to ascertain your exact skin type andtreatment concerns and any potential allergies or sensitivities.Some patients surveyed reported feeling a stinging fierysensation during the first step of the facial whichis likely due to the microdermabrasion portionand this is temporary," says Coppola.

Aftercare

Following an OxyGeneo facial, you can go about your life and daily routine as usual. Ben-Shlomo recommends continuing your regular skincare regimen after the treatment, using standard moisturizer or cream, as necessary, while Coppola recommends to avoid makeup for six to 12 hours after the treatment for maximum benefits.

Unlike some skincare treatments that prevent you from being able to drink or workout following the treatment, OxyGeneo doesn't require any extra steps after treatment. That said, Coppola recommends that it's best to avoid direct sun exposure for a few days and to use sunscreen every day.

The Cost

Treatments range from office to office but usually fall between $125 to $200. You can learn more about the treatment at Pollogen.com.

The Final Takeaway

After my OxyGeneo facial, I got up to look in the mirror and literally did a double-take—yes, I did a double-take to myself. My skin looked that good. Now, you may think my visceral reaction to seeing my own face might be vain, but I swear, it’s simply because I had never, ever seen such a big difference in my skin. Not only was I glowing, but my pores seemed to have disappeared entirely—even the pesky ones around my nose that are the bane of my existence. My skin looked clean, clear, and bright, and felt pillowy soft—like an angel’s bottom. The best part is that the treatment requires absolutely no downtime; I was able to drive to my office right afterward without fearing my skin would start peeling halfway through the day.

I wholeheartedly recommend getting this treatment when your skin needs a boost or before any event where you want to warrant a double-take (and not just from yourself).