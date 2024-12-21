The Right Makeup Remover for Your Skin Type (2024)

Nailing an intricate makeup look always feels like an accomplishment: Think an Impressionist creation using onlycream shadow,afat cat eyeà la Brigitte Bardot, or an ombré lip using three (three!)shades of lipstick.But at the end of the day, no matter how much effort it took, there is one universal truth...what goes on must come off. That might sound like a small task, but anyone who uses long-wear makeup (or any makeup at all, really) knows it can take forever to properly remove every stitch of pigment from their face. Sometimes, it just sounds easier to just collapse into bed and worry about it in the morning.

However, that's abig mistake when it comes to the long term care of your skin. Leaving makeup on your face overnight can clog pores and cause breakouts due to an overgrowth of bacteria—but it's a problem that can easily be solved by finding an efficient way to take it all off pre-REM cycle. But finding the right remover can be tough. While some mascaras or lightweight CC creams call for more gentle micellar waters, long-wear foundation and waterproof mascara may need something tougher. And let's not forget about skin type—from dry to oily to super sensitive, certain complexions need specific formulas to keep their skin balanced while cleansing. Here, we've rounded up the removers with editor endorsements, all-star reviews, and all-around excellent formulas so you can remove your makeup and move on with your night.

The Right Makeup Remover for Your Skin Type (1)The Cult Favorite

1. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water and Makeup Removing Solution

A French favorite, this is as simple as it gets—in a good way. Bonus: This no-frills remover actually moisturizes the skin as it cleanses it.

The Right Makeup Remover for Your Skin Type (2)For Lazy Nights

2. Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelettes

For those nights that you close your eyes for a peaceful night's sleep and then realize you've tucked in without removing that glittery shadow you were so pumped about earlier. Even waterproof makeup slips right off after a few motions with one of these. Kobe-shoot it right into your trash, and zzzzz.

The Right Makeup Remover for Your Skin Type (3)The K-Beauty Fave

3. Innisfree My Makeup Cleanser Micellar Oil Water

K-beauty has seldom steered me wrong, and this is no exception—in fact, this is my favorite remover of all time. Give the bottle a good shake to mix the oil and water together, then apply the formula with a cotton pad. The oil helps to loosen even the heaviest mascara and foundation, and the micellar water lifts away the pigment so you're never left with those sad cheek streaks.

Best Organic Pick

4. Eminence Organic Skin Care Herbal Eye Makeup Remover

Finding an organic remover that actually works is tricky, but this effective has you covered. Calendula flower cleans and disinfects the eye area, while cucumber and comfrey keep the skin supple and prevent irritation.

The Right Makeup Remover for Your Skin Type (5)For Hyper-Sensitive Skin

5. Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Removing Wipes

If your skin erupts in red spots or blemishes when you cleanse it too harshly, Cetaphil's wipes are the easy-to-use answer to your removal needs. Aloe vera and chamomile help sooth the complexion while you wipe away any impurities.

For Contact Wearers

6. Elemis White Flowers Eye & Lip Make-Up Remover

Contact wearers, rejoice: soothing vitamin B5 and white peony extract are easy on already sensitive lids so you can remove your cat eye look without yanking out your lenses.

The Right Makeup Remover for Your Skin Type (7)For Dry Skin

7. Collosol No Rinse Cleansing & Softening Milk

This French export is creamy, gentle, and apparently luxurious enough for fashion royalty: Karl Lagerfeld once told ELLE he used to bathe in the stuff daily.

For Oily Skin

8. Paula's Choice Gentle Touch Makeup Remover

Lifting dark spots doesn't have to be an invasive process. The formula contains licorice extract to brighten skin, and it's fragrance-free for the scent-averse.

Best Scent

9. Klorane Floral Water Make-up Remover with Soothing Cornflower

Alright, the French clearly have a monopoly on delicate removers and micellars. For those who love a floral scent in their skincare, this one calls Claude Monet's garden in Giverny to mind.

The Right Makeup Remover for Your Skin Type (10)The Luxury Pick

10. Sisley-Paris Gentle Make-Up Remover for Face and Eyes

Sure, it's pricy, but the bottle will last you months, and it can take down even the most stubborn mascara without irritating your precious little bags.

For Liquid Lipstick

11. Estée Lauder Take It Away Makeup Remover Lotion

Some lipsticks are made not to budge, but when the time comes to wipe it way, you don't want to spend forever in front of the sink. Enter Lauder's duel-phase formula, which breaks down and removes even the most stubborn shades.

