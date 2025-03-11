The Rochdale Observer from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, England (2025)

Extracted Article Text ( OCR )

-mm -mm BCil THE ROCHDALE OBSERVER SATURDAY APRIL 8 1905 A RETURN OF WINTER BY THE WAY JOHN FORD 7 LAST LONDON LETTER 0 ATTEMPTED SUICIDE BY A GIRL I SINGULAR CASE SERIOUS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST A BROTHER The story of a schoolgirl's unhappy home life was told to Mr Petrie and other magistrates at the Rochdale borough police court yesterday morning when a bright looking girl named Martha Caldwell aged 13 years of 1 in 2 Court Toad Lane was charged with attempting to commit suicide by drowning Tho Chief-Constable (Mr Barry) informed the magistrates that the prisoner jumped into the river Spodden near Spotland Bridge about 10 30 on Thursday morning She was afterwards seen by the police in Mrs house 30 Beaufort-street After being attended to by a doctor the girl was conveyed in the ambulance carriage to the Infirmary but on examination she was found to be none the worse for her immersion and she was soon discharged Mary Wolfenden deposed that shortly after 10 on Thursday morning the accused was brought to her hoouse She was then very wet and her head appeared to have been under the water She admitted having jumped into the river Witness took off clothes and wrapped her up in a blanket PC Entwistle said he was called to the house of the last witness on Thursday morning The accused then told him that she had jumped into the river The Clerk (Mr Hartley): Did she say why she had gone into the Witness: No The constable added that on being charged with the offence the prisoner did not reply The Magistrates' Clerk: How deep was the water at the point where ehe jumped Witness: About three feet The Chief-CoiLstable explained that the Caldwell family was composed of the mother the son and the daughter The son who was aged seventeen years was the cause of the trouble He was a worthless good-for-nothing and the mother was unable to control him He did very extraordinary things iu the house and had even smashed some articles of furniture Prisoner had had a very unhappy life He telieved that her brother had induced her to attempt to drown herself The Magistrates' Clerk told the mother of Thursday night brought ns an unpleasant return of wintry weather and yesterday morning people awoke to find snow on the ground to a depth of two inches or more A thaw quickly set in and by eight or nine the streets and pavements were covered with heavy slush making walking very disagreeable The borough surveyor had a strong staff of men many of whom were drawn from the ranks of the unemployed at work early removing the enow from the main thoroughfares and before noon the principal streets were clear By evening there was very little trace of the snowfall in Rochdale It had been exceptionally cold for several days On Wednesday night for instance four degrees of frost were registered in the Park and on Thursday night the thermometer stood at freezing point The snow caught in the gauge in the Park on Thursday night when melted was equal to just over half an inch of rain On Tuesday there was a rainfall of -380 of an inch and on Wednesday the gauge showed a fall of 08 THE NEW RATES Not much has yet been done in a definite way towards the framing of the Rochdale Corporation estimates of expenditure for the financial year that commenced last Saturday As we stated a week ago the Guardians precept on the Rochdale overseers for the first half of the year is for £14239 That is £1386 less than the amount for the first half of 1904-5 Assuming that the requirements of the Board for the second half will be about the same it means a decrease of about 2d in the It was reported to the Town Council on Thursday (the details are given in the report of the meeting which appears on page 9) that tho ratable value of the borough is now £5000 more thau it was a year ago That means an increase of £2000 in the productivity of a rate of 8s in the which was the total levied last year It will thus be seen that while the Guardians require 2d in the less the increase in ratable value gives an advantage of about an additional ld As bumper profits are anticipated at the tlasworks it is being said that in spite of a heavy loss on the tramways there is net likely to be a further increase in the rates this year ALDERMAN DUCKWORTH JP the accused that if her sou again threatened i the owner her she must summon him The Chief-Constable (Mr Barry) remarked The Chairman (to mother): Had I that he did not know why Ellis came to Roch-you an idea that this girl would try to drowa dale He belonged to Bradford 1 a it There will be a gathering of great interest in Rochdale Town Hall next Tuesday evening Alderman Duckworth is retiring from the positions of chairman and managing director of the firm of James Duckworth Limited and to mark that event he and Mrs Duckworth have issued invitations for a reception and social evening on Tuesday The change in the firm is really a formal recognition of the management that has existed for several years During that time Mr James Di ckworth lias been the working head of the concern and he will now succeed his father as chairman of the company and managing director Alderman Duckworth will remain a director so that the firtm will still have the benefit of his unique experience The change has been in contemplation for some time past Alderman Duckworth has been in business for 40 years and of late has given the greater part of his time to public affairs for which he will now have still greater freedom The story of the firm of James Duckworth Limited has often been told It is indeed one of the romances of Lancashire industry curing the past generation and is a standing monument of the results of steady persistent industry and an enterprise winged by imagination and steadied hv caution and conunonseuse OOHDALIANS NOW That raw wool advanced in price considerably lately That naturally affects corjeU We foresaw the inevtible and boug-ht heavily in yiikcjueiice OUR stock is still at old prices We dare to publish the prloen and mark everything: in plain figures becaiise we know there is no lower quotation The carpets are teamed under tension and therefore lay quite flat Ihe pattern of our AmiiitfterH CAS BE SEEN ON THK BACK Pease note our price is not 4s lid but only 4s 3d per yard at utlo shop that's fVESON BR0S 46 RAHE-STREET WE-RfR HUMMING WITH BUSINESS 89x Cleaned and Furniture Mived rEAtt Perry's Velvo Hats and Heads lie -10 THK WALK ROCHDALE UCKY LD yy EDI) 1NG ING3 avoid H1 From 10s upwards Splendid Assortment of ENGAGEMENT KINGS benuitfully chased KKKPEKS from 5s each SEE WINDOWS Observe Address: SPINKTTO 2 DRAKK-STRKKT (opposite Wellington Hotel) ROCHDALE LOCAL NEWS Kochdalk Infirmary Returns for week ending Thursday last In-patients Admitted 17 discharged 8 died 1 in the house 49 Out-patients Admitted 11 Attendances 163 The half-yearly rent audit of the Belfield and Shaw House estates was held at the offices of Messrs Banrford and Brocklebank 53a York shire-street Rochdale on Thursday Tbo monthly report of the Rochdale District Home for March as follows: New cases 69 convalescent 56 deaths 15 removals 3 on the books 67 visits paid by nurses Mr Jenkins an assistant inspector in the Health Department of the Rochdale Corporation is among a number of selected candidal ps from whom the Acton District Council will appoint a sanitary inspector on Monday Party and Concert A tea party and concert arranged by the young class associated with Trinity Presbyterian Church wane hold in the schoolroom on Saturday There was a fairly large attendance at tea A capital concert was afterwards given by a naval brigade from Union-street school under the leadership of Hear Admiral Bakw As a result of the effort about £2 will be added to the school improvement fund Nature Observation At a pleasant informal gathering of members of the Friendly Society held in St School Newbold on Wednesday evening an instructive paper entitled and no being a plea for greater observation of the things of nature was read by Mrs Wilson of the Vicarage The address was followed with evident appreciation throughout Mrs Elliot presided There was large attendance Wardlkworth Bowling A smoking concert was in connection with this club at the club premises on Tuesday evening Mr Crabtree presided over a large attendance A capital programme of songs was contributed by Messrs Ashton Jones Brooks Wol-blenholme Maskew Lord Green Reaney and Melia Mr Fletcher officiated as accompanist Mr ventriloquial entertainment proved very amusing and the various items were greatly enjoyed An Essay on On Tuesday evening the members of tho brotherhood associated with I he Church of Good Shepherd Ent-wisle Road met in the schoolroom and listened an interesting and instructive paper on read by Mr William Reid The vicar (tho Rev Leeming) presided In the discussion which followed Messrs Standring Snrith Hargreaves Denyer and Allen took part On the motion of Mr seconded by Mr Worrall the lecturer was heartily thanked The At the meeting of the Pleasant Sunday Afternoon Society held in Milton Church Smith-street on Sunday Mr A Shaw presided Mr Chesters of Droylsden delivered an interceding address on "Gambling" Miss A Prior rendered the solos my God to and dry those Mr Wigglesworta presided at the On Monday evening the annual meeting was held for the election of officers Mr A Shaw was re-elected president Mr Harrison secretary: Mr Pye treasurer Mr Parker registration secretary Temperance A meeting promoted by the Rochdale Temperance Society was held in the Temperance Hall on Sunday evening Tli' chairman was Mr Edward Gartside and the speaker Mr John Chesters both of Droylsden Miss Lizzie Taylor rendered a soprano eolo with taste and Mr Chris Kileen a bass colo in excellent style Later in the evening a large uudience assembled for a lantern service at which the stories the Newsoov and were read by Mr Diggle Two solos were finely rendered by Miss Lizz Bunons Limelight views illustrated both tho stories and the solos Anniversary On Sunday anniversary services were held in EUiott-etreet Mission Room The Rev Renskaw preached interesting sorinons (morning and evening) At the afternoon service the Rev Thomas Naylor af Littlebo rough delivered an address The choir under the leadership of Mr Woi-9ten holme rendered special music creditably In the afternoon Miss Faster gave a nice interpretation of "A dream of Paradise" Mr Eastwood played tho violin obligato to the solo and also contributed a selection on instrument At the evening service Mr Stans-field was heard to advantage in "Queen of angels" The collections realised £15 There were large congregations The Messrs Bayley (Norden) Brittain (Pupil Centre) Brown (Cast'emero Mack (Higher Grade) Marsh (Bagslate) Pearce (Castlemere) Roberts (Redoross-street) and Wilkinson (Milnrow) Mrs Roger? (Newbold) and Mis? Smithies (Derby-street) will represent the Rochdale District Association at tho thirty-sixth annual ooufenence of the National Union of Teachers which will be held at Llandudno during Easter An interesting programme has been arranged it includes debates on many questions concerning education The social side of the conference has not been neglected and there is an attractive programme of excursions In the National Union there are 54 county associations 479 local aaiooiations and 54000 members Representatives to the number of 2250 and delegates from kindred associations abroad have been appointed to attend the conference The Charity The annual meeting of the Rochdale Ladies' Charity was held at 40 ater-street on Tuesday Mrs Littlewood presided There were also present Mrs Jones Miss Lancashire Mrs Turner Mrs Butter-worth Mrs Hodgson Mrs Lord Mrs Carter and Mrs Peters Mrs Peters (hon secretary) presented the 83th annual report It showed that during the past year the Charity had ilealt with 180 cases a very much larger number than usual Miss Lancashire (boil treasurer) read the financial statement The receipts amounted to £139 5s YJd and the expenditure totalled £125 17s 10id leaving a credit balance of £13 7s 9d on the working The subscriptions paid amounted to £51 There had been donations to the extent of £7 14s to wipe off the adverse balance which existed at the end of last year Officers were re-elected as follow Patroness Mrs Roydo hon treasurer Miss Lancashire: hon secretary Mrs Peters: committee Mrs Little-woed Mrs Robinson Mrs Turner Mrs Lord Mrs Hodgson Mrs Mellor Mrs Turner Mrs Yewdall Mrs Jones Mrs Booth Mrs A Brierley Mrs Butterworth Miss Peters and Mrs Leech Music At Success Mary Mitchell of Btandish-street Burnley was very successful in passing the first grade of the theoretical examination held in Manchester March 8th 1S95 She is the pupil of Miss Matthews 180 Whitworth Road Rochdale 658 Musical Miss Matthow 390 Whitworth Road has passed with honours the harmony examination grade iv held in March at Manchester in oonnection with the Incorporated Society of Musicians Miss Matthew is a pupil of Miss Holden Turner Sheriff-street 529x Teas are fragrant stimulating refreshing Once tried always used Popular prices Wear Silk and Folt Hats latest London 10 The Walk Rochdale 1619 Wm Hardman and Son require Coat and Skirt Hands must be experienced 'Apply 109 Yorkshire-street 659 Teas are fragrant stimulating refreshing Once tried always used Popular prices MOST Smith! BIB 106th APPEARANCE IN COURT On Wednesday at the Heywood police court More Alderman Marlor and other magistrates John Ford of Hardfield Heywood was charged with being drunk and diaordarly in Hardfield-street on the previous evening Prisoner pleaded not guilty The accused denied that he was drunk but PS Christie stated that he saw Ford at the police station at a quarter to seven and ho was then very drunk Prisoner: How could you tell I was drunk? Witness: By appearances You were staggering about the station Prisoner I was not in the station a minute before I was thrown down the stairs to the eel's (Laughter) Addressing the magistrates Ford asked them to over he had not been before the court for drunkenness for two years Superintendent Noblett No net two years 14 months The superintendent handed to the chairman a list cf 105 previous appearances of the prisoner in court and Alderman Marlor told Ford he gave the magistrates needless amount of trouble He would be fined 10s and costs or in default of payment 14 imprisonment THEFT FROM A PUBLIC-HOUSE At the Rochdale borough police court on Wednesday before Mr and other magistrates William Ellis aged 62 of 12 Broomfield Wakefield Road Bradford woolcomber was charged with stealing a jacket and two pairs of spectacles from the New Market Tavern Yorkshire-street on The facts of the case as related by Chief-inspector Marshall were that on Tuesday the licensee of the house named Mr Henry Farr placed the spectacles on a shelf in the bar and left the coat hanging in a passage Defendant had been served with some refreshment at the public-house during the day The articles now in question were missed about five in the afternoon At 7 30 in the evening the accused returned to the public-honse and the landlord identified him A constable was sent for and Ellis was taken into custody When searched he was found to be wearing the coat the spectacles were also discovered in his possession The accused was remanded until Friday When before the court yesterday the prisoner said that after taking the articles in-question he was not content until he had returned them to Prisoner was committed to gaol for 14 days with hard labour THE FREE CHURCH COUNCIL ELECTION OF PRESIDENT A special meeting of the Rochdale Evangelical Free Church Council was held in the lecture room of the Milton Congregational Church Smith-street last night The Rev Harvey Field presided There was a moderate attendance At the annual meeting of the Council Mr Judson was elected president of the Council but he declined to accept the position The Executive Committee at a meeting on March 31b: unanimously recommended the Council to appoint the ReV Whitham as president of the association for the next twelve months The secretary (Mr Lloyd Rees) read the recommendation to last meeting and remarked that Mr Whitham would make a splendid president Mr Dickinson explained that an effort had been made get a layman to accept the position of president but unfortunately that effort had not been successful Mr Whitham wa? unanimously elected preai-dent On taking the chair Mr Whitham thanked the members for the honour they had conferred on hirn He hoped that at the end of his term of office they wouid be able to report progress all along the line A great struggle was about to lake place in this country Nonconformists would have to fight for liberty of conscience and religious liberty Mr Judean was elected a vice-president of the Council The secretary reported that at the last meeting of the Executive Committee it was resolved that a be appointed so as to arrange for Free Church Services being held at the Infirmary and the Workhouse The suggestion was adapted and the secretary was instructed tc write the Guardians asking them if they were favourable to the Free Church Council conducting the Nonconformist service? at the Workhouse The Rev Heath the secretary of the East Lancashire Federation of Free Churches addressed the meeting He expressed the hope that the Federation and the various councils would become more securely bound together in (he future So far the Federation had done much good work but he hoped that it would become more effective BLACKING BETTING NEWS The Secretary next read a resolution passed by the Executive Committee to the effect that the Free Library Committee be asked to eliminate the betting news from the newspapers at the reading room He explained that a number of Corporations took that action in order not to encourage the gambling evil Tbe members of the Rochdale Free Library Committee were men of sterling character and he thought they would grant the application Mr James Matthew that the resolution be adopted The Rev A Spivey seconded the motion A member suggested that a deputation from that Council should seek an interview with tho Free Library Committee Mr Dickinson observed that they should make it plain what sporting news they wanted to be blacked The Secretary replied that it was the that appeared in certain newspapers which should be eliminated Another member expressed the opinion that the secretary should also write to the Pioneers Co-operative Society asking them to take the same course Mr A Leach said he did not know whether the Executive Committee had decided what betting news should be blacked He jocularly remarked that a bookmaker would be of assistance to the committee in that matter The Chairman said it was the and prices" of horsc3 which tempted people to bet It was eventually decided that the Executive Committee be instructed to try and arrange an interview with the Free Library Committee The secretary was directed to write to the Co-operative Society and the different political cluhs asking them to black the betting news out of the papers in their news rooms On the recommendation of the Executive Committee it wa9 decided to take over the work of the police court mission and appoint an agent A committee was elected to assist in the rescue werk carried on by the mission INTERMENTS AT THE CEMETERY APSUET the 5th inet dyer Deamley On the 3rd inst aged 68 yean Atktasoa gentleman 13 Kisgsley-ehreefc BRIERLEY On the 1st Inst aged 111 yean daughter of Benjamin Brierley 8 HoUand-street BURG IIAlL On the 3rd inet aged 8 years Elsie daughter of Horace BurgfaaU 1S7 Heights lane DBA EDEN On the let inst aged 87 yean Mary A wife of Thomas Dearden 4 Tork-atreet GARRITT On the 6th inat aged 87 yean Bridget Oarrity Deamley GRFFN On the 4th inet aged 81 yean William Green labourer Deamley GREENHALGH On the 4th inst aged 72 yean Samuel Greenhaigfa engineer Deamley On the 5th Inst aged 40 yesn Charles Hyland labourer Deamley On the 1st inat aged 16 years Edith daughter of Daniel Holt 28 Florence street LEWIS On the 1st Inst aged 38 yean Charlotte Lewis 8 Wheathill-stmet On the 4th inat aged 87 yean Edwin lord lalouier 6 Franchise-street LORD On the 7th inat aged yean Janie daughter of William Lord 3 thaw's Place Catherine aged 81 years John Apd ey George LUNDY On the 7th inat aged Lundv widow 3 Fetrie-street On the 6th inet aged 62 yean Catherine Miasitt willow IS Lisle-street HcDRRJUOTT On the 5th but aged 60 rear Thomas McDermott tailor 16 Milt-atmet On the 4th inst aged 64 yean David Sheridan labourer Deamley SPENCER the 4th Inst aged 86 years James Spencer home keeper 33 Seiby-stxeet On the 6th last aged 68 yean Sarah A wife of James Sutoliffe 7 Buckley Brock -street On the 1st inst aged 71 yean Jane wife of William Turner 102 Grouse-street Poisoned Costello aged 21 of 16 Ken tort reet was admitted to the Infirmary on Thursday night suffering from tbs effects of swallowing a dose of ammonia On inquiry at the Infirmary last night we were informed Chat he was making aatirfaotoij progress LONDON Friday Evening It is quite on the cards that the Brighton disaster will bring about the sadly-needed unity in the Unionist party The cry of the Chamberlainite organs for an early dissolution has ceased Both sections have awakened to the thought that the country may be swept by Liberals and that with a huge majority which would make them independent of the Irish they might come in for a full term This would entirely destroy Mr hopes of a short period of effective opposition with disintegrating forces at full work It will be noticod that the Standard now specially linked with the Tariff Reformers lays stress on this point The one coarse which at present is it says inadmissible is to precipitate dissolution In the opinion of this organ an appeal would be followed not merely by the defeat pf the party but by its These are stronger words than have been uttered even on Liberal platforms The outcry of other Unionist journals against Mr Balfour is exactly what might be expected in the present state of confusion It was Mr Churchill who said some time ago that Mr Balfour was paying a heavy rent in votes for delaying the General Election He reckoned that it was costing the party 500 votes a-day and he said the Either night that the daily waste had now become much worse for the Unionists Mr Balfour would of course have faced the Fiscal resolutions if ho had been assured of the Chamberlainites The feeling is that things cannot jo on as they are and that it would be madness to break up now Tho only sensible course open is to have a thorough understanding uniting the party so that a dissolution may be taken as soon as possible that is as soon as the party have been able to present a better appearance for a decent while It is really a question of appeal either before the harvest or immediately after it The all-night sitting over the Army Bill was a terrible strain on Mr Amold-Forster The Army Bill is not often debated at much length but a whisper went round that the Liberals intended to keep it up until five in the morning As a matter of fact they managed to go on until a quarter-past nine Major Seely wanted the military regulations simplified so that officers and men might know the worst There was the danger for example of court-martial for making a fifth in a four-wheeler And so forth It was none of it very serious but it all took up time Mr Churchill complained as a point of order that the War Secretary was not looking at him cannot keep my eyes on said the irate Minister who generally had a hand on his brow when he was not leaning against the shoulder cushion of the bench Mr Lloyd-George was much concerned for the Unionist Whips and besought Mr Balfour to remember that tjiey were short-handed it was the Irish who enjoyed the affair most They sang gleefully in the Lobbies Mr Forster however had been getting worn and he looked very ill It is suggested that in the event of the Government deciding to erect a statue of the late Queen Victoria in the Palace of Westminster the most suitable site would be the Cloister one of the most striking features of the work of Sir Charles Barry The original proposal was that any 6uch memorial should be placed in Westminster Hall but the Royal statues already there were designed for another part of the Palace and would be wholly out of keeping with a modern presentment of Queen Victoria The centre of Palace-yard was suggested but the grim associations of the place promptly dispose of that idea! Across this historic area the unhappy beings were escorted on their way to and from Westminster Hall whilst besides being the cockpit ill of many rival factions this yard has also harboured the stocks the whipping-poet nid i prom the pillory Here too the productions of the libeller were condemned to be publicly burnt by che common hangman 1 Altogether it is a place of anything but cheerful memories The protest of the Society for the Preservation of Ancient Buildings to tho Benchers of Inn has had no effect and the demolition of No 15 South-square one of the oldest parts of the Inn is nearly completed During the week many antiquarians have visited Inn for the purpose of having a last look at the old buildings which will soon be razed to the ground It is I believe the intention of the architect of the new Common Room which is to be built to utilise the chimney-stack which has been left standing It is so strongly put together and lias stood the test of centuries so well that with a little patching up here and there it can still be used The are already com-mancing and next week will see Exeter Hall quite busy Quite 400 have been booked already for this historic building and will run on to July They include a great Wesleyan Temperance Demonstration a Methodist Bazaar and the Baptist Congress The late date on which Easter falls this year no doubt accounts for some of these early meetings this season For the same reason the Baptist Missionary Society anniversaries will be a week later than usual and the great annual public meeting will be held in the Metropolitan Tabernacle instead of Exeter HalL Sir Andrew Wingate will preside The date of closing the account has been postponed to next Tuesday The new Committee will have to decide whether they will accept the ten excellent candidates who hare applied the outgoing Committee hesitating to accept them on financial grounds Mr A Baynes will probably continue in office as general secretary until December 31st his successor however the Rev Wilson being expected in England in the oourse of two or three weeks A curious question has been raised by Jews themselves as to the Zionist Colony proposed to be established on that much-discussed plateau in East Africa The Zionist Actions Committee are arranging an important and comprehensive conference to receive if it should be favourable the report of the Commissioner who has been over the ground and tho Anglo-Jewish Association who place loyal emphasis on the first part of their double-barrelled have declared against political autonomy whatever that is) and have intimated that they can only attend if this never comes up for discussion The fear is apparently lest any Jewiih Mr Kriiger should ever be enthroned But Sir Clement Hill has already made it clear that there will be a free hand municipal legislation local autonomy being conditional upon the right of his Government to exorcise general So that matter is clear The Jewish Co'ony will not maintain its own army for offensive and defensive purposes TODMORDEN COUNTY COURT YESTERDAY (FRIDAY) Before His Honour Judge Cadman Mr Whitaker of Bacup applied on behalf of Francis Findlow painter of that place for an award under the Compensation Act the respondent being SmaUerood master painter Tadmorden who was rqnesented by Mr Sheppard barrister The applicant was incapacitated by an accident while working on a contract under the reepondent and the point at issue was whether Findlow was a casual hand or was entitled to rank as a regular employee After hearing arguments the Judge reserved his decision 8am Fielden of the Black Bull Inn Todmor-den sued the Mytholmroyd Co-operative (Society for £1 5s 6d on account of damage done to his dogcart through a collision with the lurry on the highway It was alleged that the mischief was caused by the driver but his Honour found otherwise judgment being given for-the defendant weather forecast is: or fresh winds between north-east and north-west unsettled and squally fair intervals alternating with sleet or rain showers The special articles on page 5 to-day are the Council Chamber" and Holden Estate" happy returns" to Councillor Sharp He will be 54 to-morrow (Sunday) As the Rochdale Municipal Budget day approaches the question of a further reduction in the price of gas has been revived There was some discussion on the matter at the Gas Committee meeting on Wednesday and a decision wue left over until the next meeting Iu favour of a reduction it was urged hat large industrial concerns can now instal their own gas-making plant so cheaply as to be able to supply their own requirements for power at far le6s cost than the price now charged to them Good progress is being made with the work of tramway reconstruction on the Littleborough section and yesterday men began to take up the old rails on tho Rochdale side of Halliday Lane The steam cars yesterday ran as far as the Green Man Inn and after to-day it is unlikely that they will go beyond the Welcome Inn Further information is given in our report of the Town Council meeting It was reported in the Manchester evening papers yesterday that Mr A Law had intimated his willingness to contest the Middleton division if no one else would be the Conservative candidate and that it was thought lie should be adopted without delay We are authoritatively assured that the report is absolutely without foundation Mr Law has not given any conditional undertaking to contest the constituency and has not been asked to be the candidate To the other announcement that a fund is being opened to make a presentation to a Conservative lady who died two years ago there is no need to give a contradiction The amazing election result at Brighton was all tho talk as the members of the Town Council were assembling on Thursday morning Confronted by the beaming faces of the Liberals even Councillor Sharp seemed a little cast down When Alderman Duckworth entered the Council however he plucked up his courage you heard about Brighton Mr Alderman Duckworth he inquired The alderman rose and bowed and replied have" it were not my birthduy next rejoined Mr Sharp I should have been depressed this Alderman Cuuliffe and Councillor Taylor were given many reminders of their recent tour Councillor Sharp spoke of them more than once as The will of the late Councillor William Col-linge of Cutgate has been proved the estate being valued lor probale at £2942 Tuesday announced the appointment of Mr Eastwood to be second-lieutenant in the 2nd Volunteer Battalion Lancashire Frusilers He is attached to the (Todmorden) company Mr Lord formerly of Rochdale who has been for a number of years the Conservative agent for the Barnsley Division of Yorkshire has been appointed Conservative agent for the Aston Manor Division of Birmingham The Gas Committee of the Rochdale Corporation on Wednesday considered a number of tenders for pulling down a portion of the old retort house at the Gasworks and erecting a new building to hold the proposed water gas plant They recommend that the contract bo given to Messrs and Howarth of Rochdale and that Messrs Hill and Sons of Heywood have the contract for the supply of two new Lancashire boilers Canon Wilson as the vicar of Rochdale will in future be styled was one of the speakers at tbe annual meeting of the Manchester and Salford Boys and Refuges auti Homes and Aid Society on Tuesday During its 35 existence the society has sent 7000 emigrants to the colonies The Bury Guardians decided at their meeting on Wednesday not to amalgamate with Boituu in the establishment of a farm colony When the proposal was first mooted 6ix unions were concerned but three soon retired Members of the Bury Board then suggested that Rochdale might be asked to join Boltou however who were the pioneers in this have the Bury Board was informed agreed by a small majority to abandon the scheme The Rochdale Union has 160 acres of land on which the Guardians employ men who receive relief The Art Gallery and Museum Committee at tbeir meeting on Wednesday morning decided to open the spring exhibition free of charge on Saturdays from noon till 9 pm and on Sundays from 3 pm till 5 pm The change will take effect this week and will continue until the close of tbe exhibition on May 6th The attendance at the exhibition during the aeek ended on Thursday April 5th was as follows: Paid 105 ticketholders 91 scholars 212 art students 46 total 454 Miss Woodfield the lady sanitary inspector at Rochdale is one of the selected candidates for a similar post under the Warwickshire County Council who are about to appoint two lady inspectois Miss Woodfield meets the committee to-day Mr and Mrs Thomas Crabtree of Sheriff-street Rochdale both of whom are well known and highly respected in the Spotland district celebrated their golden wedding on Thursday Unfortunately Mr Crabtree is not at present in good health His friends wish him a speedy and complete recovery There are still 42 cases of scarlet fever in Marland Hospital forty of them being vtoch-dale cases The remaining two are from Middleton Three cases have occurred in Rochdale since Tuesday and two of them have seen taken to the hospital According to the official returns the following table shows the rates of mortality in Rochdale and other Lancashire towns last week: Death rate Stockport 15 9 Salford SL Helens 20 -3 Wigan 2f7 Warrington 18 3 Bolton 15 5 Bury 9 8 Manchester 179 Tho average for the great towns was 157 per 1000 Death rate 14 0 19-3 14-4 189 11-3 151 A THOUGHT FOR THE DAY The salvation of society the hope for the free full development of humanity- is the gospel of the gospel of Christ Social progress makes the well-being of all more and more the business of each it binds all closer together in bonds from which none can escape He who observes the law and the proprieties and cares for his family yet takes no interest in tho general weal and gives no thought to those who are trodden under foot save now and then to bestow aims is not a true Christian Nor is he a good citiien the duty of tbe citizen is more and harder than Hsiujr Georg FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOB BOOTS FOB BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOB BOOTS FOR BOOTS Fi'R BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS FOR BOOTS latart Stylea Lowwt Frio B(ft Value La-geet Variety Si at and Hali-aixM All Fittings Direct from Factory Best Wearing Satisfaction guaranteed of every description for Ladies and Gents for Boys and Girls for Little Children too Mcccasin Make Fsrfeneeeie Cut all in one piece Telephone No 77 Both Light and Strong Black or Tan Toe Narrow or Wide Medium Toea aa well 83 DRAKE-STREET 32 WHITWORTH ROAD 4 SPOTLAND ROAD 3 HARKET-ST REMOVALS AND WAREHOUSING SHTON JEACH QUMBEKBIRCH tare looms epeciaily art apart on the Cubical System and Heated by Hot Water Arrangement for WAREHOUSING and STORING of FURNITURK PICTURES PIANOS Etc Telephone 159 ASTLE Paper Blinds trimmed wiffi beautiful Corded Laoe sjd Aak for DDING Cake Boxes beautiful design popular price Send peat cit'd for aamplei EDWARDS A BRYNTNG LTD CASTLE WORKS Birttjs ittarriacfcs anti Dratljs These Announcement are charged for as advertisement The rate are Three line (24 word or under) 1 every additional ilne of eigus words 4d MARK! AGES On the 1st inL St Stephen's Church by the Rev HI Lloyd Rees William Brown Bentley 7 William-street to Lillian Edge 10 Trafalgar-street On March 30th at the United Methods Free Church Lowerfold by the Iter- Hibbert Frank I ear of Broodier to Annie daughter of Mr Edmund Dean Paewucndr ROBINSON -OOOPEIIW AITE At ttie Wesley Hall Edinburgh ou March 31at by Revs George Jackson BA and A Holliday Arthur Robinson eldest cn of John Robinson Maitland Hotel to Florence fourth daughter of II Oooperwaitc Esq SILVER WEDDING LEACH On April 10th 1880 at Trinity W'esieyan Chapel Rochdale by Rev Pickeis Simon I each Oldiuun Road to Hannah fourth daughter of Mr and Mrs John Butterworth 18 Watkin-etreet Lower-place Winsford Cheshire DEATHS ARTHUR On the 5th int aged 44 year Levi Arthur Gotsey Dill-street Heywood On the 5th inet aged 47 years Ellen wife Charier Adams C'orry-street Heywood BRGCKLEHUEST On the 2nd irl aged 49 years Elu Ercckletiuret 16 Middleton ltoad Heywood On the 4th inst at 49 Beaumont-street London the Rev Fduiund Lord aged 77 year No flowers by request NUTTALI In loving memory of my dear mother Mary Ann Nuttall midwife of Mexhorough late of Koohdale who departed this life March 31st 1905 aged 71 and wa inteired at Mexborough Cemetery April 4th Sing once again "Abide with That sweeteei evening hymn And now I cannot see the light lias grown go dim "Tired!" Ah yes so tired dear I shall sounciy sleep to-night With never a dieam and never a fear To wake in Ihe morning's light- On the 1st inst aged 61 years Josepli Partington Higher Hroadfield Fenn Heywood QUINTON On the 4th inst aged 4 months Samuel Alexander son of Janie Quinton Robert-etreet Heywood ROBERTS April 4-th at 2 Norman Itoud Maria widow of the late Henry liobeits aged 71 year At rest Russell (Jack) 41 yean of age bookbinder 'ate of Rochdale died at New Jersey United States of America March 15th Interred March 18th In loving memory of Maria Rigg of 117 Smithy Bridge Road vlio fell asleep on Hie 22nd day of March 1905 in her 79lh year and was interred at ti Andrew'a Dearnley Marcli After toll comes rest On the 5th int at the residence of his daughter The Oakland Rochdale George Lamb Scott late of Manchester aged 78 On the 30th ulh aged 60 years Susannah Tutty 9 Lover Todd-street Heywood On the 3rd inst aged 54 yrars Elizabeth wil of Samuel Taylor 44 Cartridge -street Heywood TWEEDALE On March 31t aged 42 years Martha Ana wife of Abraham Tweedale of 55 Church-street Castletoia ACKNOWLEDGMENTS Mr and Mr Hcit of 28 Florence -street tender their most sincere (hanks to all friends and neighbours and scholars for their kind expressions of sympathy shown them in their eari bereavement also for wreaths and tkwers Mr Twee i vifc 55 Ghureh-street Caatletofl sincerely thanks all friemfe and neigh -a for their kind expressions of sympathy shown towards him in his sad bereare-mtet also tor wreath and flowers IN MEM OKI AM ASHWORTH In loving inemory of Roliert Ashworth of 66 Artiuir-street who died April 8th 1900 At rest ACKROYIl In loving memory of John William Aekroyd who died April 4ih 1895 For ewer with the Lord When death stepped in and laid him low Oh what a Wen? of grief and woe If his eves were opened what a change see But God hath willed it not to ba Unknown and forgotten by some he may be Hut Hie got vo that contains him is sacred to me Sadly missed by His Wir Aitn Family EURGON Iu loving memory of our dear mother Harah Ann Burgcn who died April 3rd 1904 Dear is the grave wiiere out mother is laid Dear is her memory that never shall fade From Walter asd Willie In loving memory of Alice the beloved wife of Ellis Bottcmley of 55 Albeit Royds-otreet went to sleep on the 9th of April At rest In loving memory of Job the beloved cm of Jams and Belly Cl aid wick who died April 6th 1904 To memory ever dear In loving memory of our dear mother Emma Cropper who died April 5th 1902 also our dear father who died July 16th 1895 Time tbe impression makes As streams their channels deeper wear FAULKNER In affectionate remembrance of Harry the beloved son of the late Joeeph and Theresa Faulkner who departed this life on April 6th 1902 in his 23th To memory ever dear HARGREAVES loving memory of Annie youngest daughter of Thomas Hargreaves (builder) and Martha Hargreaves died April 7th 1892 aged 7 years Still not- forgotten In loving memory of Sarah Jane the dearly beloved wife of John Howarth 9 Crown-street who died April 4th Sadly missed In loving memory of Mary Ann the beloved wife et Reuben Howarth of Laneside who died April 5tti 1S04 Though gone your name is precious still And none your vacant place can fill In loving memory of George Henry Sheptierd who died at Whittingham April 6tli 1896 aged 38 yearn What pain he bore we never knew We did not see him die But tills we know Hist he has gone And never said good-bye From His Sisters Sarah axu Mart In loving memory of Martha Atm tha dearly beloved daughter of John and Ann Jane Sidebottom who died April BUi 1899 All team are Tain we cannot recall her Gone is tier loving voice her smiling lace- Gone from the homo wiiere we so dearly loved her Where none can ever fill her place Peace perfect peace In lorinj menv-ry of Fanny the dearly beloved wife Sf James Eli Wild Woolpack Inn Milnrow who died April 3rd 1904 ljps need not speak when hearts mourn sincerely And smiles cover thoughts when they are far away From Husband asd Child In ever loving memory of Fanny Wild daughter of the late John and ltreamond Hill of the Lord Nelson Firgrove who died April 3rd 1904 ged 27 yeses Links arc snapped beyond repairing And the teideiest cords are riven Nought can fill the void created But the gentle luuul of heaven From Mother asd Family In loving memory of Hannah the beloved wife of the late Henry Whitworth 28 Joeeph-street Littleborough who died April 10th i 904- Dear is the grave where mother is laid Dear is her memory that never shall fade Sweet ore the hopes that again we shail meet- All kneeling together at Jesus's feet In affectionate remembrance of WUUaaa Jttm who died April 3rd 1801 1l his 53rd remembered Teas are fragrant stimulating refreshing Once tried always used Popular price Absolute Security Genuine Little Liver Pills must fac-siraile of the Signature of Kreufi flood Be sure and took lor this 8 Ignoring CLARK JJ CLARK JJ CLARK JJ CLARK JJ CLARK JJ CLARK JJ CLARK CLARK JJ CLARK JJ CLARK FT OLAttK Jj CLARK JJ CLARK JJ Cl ARK JJ CLARK JJ CLARK JJ CLARK JJ CLARK JJ CLARK JJ CLARK JJ CLVRK JJ CLARK JJ CLARK JJ OLA HE JJ CLARK The mother: Yes I had On Thursday morning I ran her out of the house She wanted to attend Cronkeyshaw Council echool 1 ut I told her that she would have to go to St school Tho Chairman (to prisoner): Did you jump into the water because your brother was cruel to Prisoner Yes sir The Chairman (to mother): Why you prevent your son hitting his sister? The mother: If I stopped him he would hit me If he again threatens you bring him here Will you promise to take care of your daughter if we aliow her to Yes sir The accused who commenced to cry promised not to repeat the offence The Chief-Constable stated that the police had spoken to the son about his conduct He (the speaker) had instructed an officer to call at the house and ascertain how he was behaving Prisoner was discharged SMALLPOX AT HEYWOOD On Thursday afternoon another patient from Hopwood was taken to the hospital this being the twenty-fourth case reported since the beginning of the outbreak This week the iron hospital obtained on tbe occasion of the last epidemic has been again brought into use ACCIDENTS William Lees aged 28 of 79 Newhey Road Milnrow had the right side of his face bruise! on Wednesday through an accident which occurred whilst ho was working at the Ellen-lcad Spinning mill He was taken to the Rochdale Infirmary and detained as an inpatient Silas Parratt aged 16 of 49 Crawford-streat was working for Messrs Rigg and Company at the Albert Mill Rochdale on Thursday when his right arm was accidentally crushed in some machinery He was conveyed to the Rochdale Infirmary and is still there ALTERING PUBLIC-HOUSES At the Rochdale borough court yesterday before Mr Petrie and other magistrates Mr Hudson (Messrs Brierley and Hudson) asked the magistrates to sanction certain alterations which it was proposed to make to the plans for the improvement of the Red Rose beerhouse Durham-street Mr Hudson stated that plans for the alterations which included the rebuilding of the house were approved by the onagistrates in May 1904 It was now proposed to reduce the size of the clubroom and make it into a tap-room If the alterations were sanctioned the drinking area would be reduced The bench approved the alterations Mr Hudson next asked the magistrates to sanction suggested alterations of the Red Lion Hotel Lord-street He stated that at the present time there is an awkward entrance to the kitchen of the house and that therefore it was proposed to connect the kitchen with a private sitting-room Another suggested change was the abolition of two serving bars and the making of one bar out of part of the existing concert room The Chief-Constable (Mr Barry) faid the police would be able to maintain better supervision of the house if the suggested alterations were made The magistrates sanctioned the proposed changes FOR BETTER OR WORSE? UNHAPPY MARRIED LIFE AT HEYWOOD At the Heywood police court on Wednesday before Aldermen Marlor and Maden Councillor Healey and Mr Chatterton Enoch Hit-chon of 5 Henry-street Heywood was summoned by his wife Mary Hitchon of 1 Lodge Terrace Heywood why alleged that her husband had deserted her and who asked for a maintenance order against him Mr Maddock (Messrs Banks Maddock and Kay) appeared for the defendant Mrs Hitchon stated that she was married to defendant on the 16th April last On Wednesday of last week her husband left her He was starting his bother beating me and threatening to murder me" Last Wednesday he took the furniture away not even leaving her a bed and then he had not given her either money or food He would not let her go with him when he took the furniture away Evidence supporting statement a to the illtreatment by the husband was given bv Sarah Ann Barrett of 11 Court Mr Maddock said he was not in a position to deny that defendant had deserted his wife but the woman had been a thoroughly unsatisfactory wife to his client They were married for better or worse and apparently in this case it was for the worse (Laughter) The defendant stated that when he was married he was serving with tbe 1st East Lancashire Regiment and had to serve until the following July They went to live with hi9 mother His wife would not do any work she would only "eat her meals at the cable get up and go out" They had quarrels about her going out but ho did not strike her he had net hit her at any time Subsequently they went to live in houses of their own in several streets The houses were dirty" He had had to clean the floor himself and cook his own food His wife did not get up until twelre or half past and some days she did not get up at all and when he came home from work the fire had not been lighted and he had had to prepare his own food Mr Maddock Is it a fact she has been too ill to work? Defendant She has not been so ill when she oould dance up and down with the organs which came about yonder Defendant went on to make further complaints about his conduct and said it was in consequence of her actions that he had left her and gone to live with his mother Eventually the Bench made an order on the defendant to pay his wife 5s per week Teas are fragrant stimulating re trashing Once tried alwayr used Popular pricer Compound cures Couglia and Colds dives Immediate relief 9J4d and 13Kd lasa The universal appreciation of Pure Tea baa induced unecrnpuloua dealer to palm off on people a woftMcm imitation Cantina I necasmiy LOCAL SUCCESS At the meeting of the Rochdale Town Council on Thursday Alderman Heape mentioned the case of a Rochdale student who went to Owens College on a scholarship and has since been I another scholarship which will enable him to continue his studies ou the Continent The stuflenc referred to is Mr Travis Rimmer of 156 Halifax Road He was originally a schoilar at Halifax Road board school and winning a Watson scholarship went to the Higher Grad School afterwards becoming a pupil teacher He passed the London matriculation examination in the first class division and then obtained a first-class at the Scholarship examination The Technical Instruction Committee awarded him a special scholarship in addition and with those he proceeded to Owens College where he took his BSc degree first-claso honours in physics Since completing his college oourse at Owens Mr Rimmer has been assistant to Professor Schuster in the physics laboratory at the college and the authorities there have now elected him as an 1851 Exhibition scholar This is a scholarship worth £150 a year for three years and entitles him to pursue his studies at any University other than Manchester Mr Rimmer proposes to study at Berlin and Paris and will probably take up his work in the Gorman capital when the new academic year commences in September He is only about 23 years of age and has before hi career of much promise SPORTS NOTES The Hornets will entertain Bramiey this afternoon in the last home match of the season In the previous game between these teams the Hornets won by a goal to nil No doubt the game will bo well contested but I expect the Hornets will gain the points Next Saturday Bradford and Warrington will meet at the Athletic Grounds Rochdale in the semi-final for the Northern Union Cup The Rangers will complete their list of league engagement? by opposing Egerton at -Salford this afternoon Athletic meet afternoon They strongest team Hollinwood at Oidhani this will be represented by their In connection with the St Clement's workshops competition Townheod defeated (he Eagle team on Wednesday evening by a try to nil Evans of the Hornets team obtained the winning try running three-quarters the length of the field On the following night the Sanitary Works contingent triumphed over a side from the works of Messrs A Peters and Sons by a try to nil The game was well contested Last night contingent proved their superiority over the Eclipse employees The ironworkers are a good side and showed good football They won by 19 points to nil In the third round of the competition tho following games will be played next week: Corporation Atlas Ironworks (Monday) Twee-dales and Mitchell Hey (Tuesday) A Limited (Thursday) Townhead Sanitary Works (Friday) LITTLEBOROUGH DEED ARRANGEMENT OF Ou March 31st there was filed a deed of arrangement signed by Thomas Rhodes Lee trading as and A Rhodes (and as administrator of the estate of Abraham Rhodes deceased) Summit and Blackstone Edge Quarries and Windy Bank all Littleborough stone and sand merchant The deed is dated 30th March It 6hows liabilities unsecured amounting to £500 11s 5d and after deducting secured claims property valued at £455 15s lOd The secured creditors claim £407 7s 8d The trustee is Mr Lord Town Hall Chambers Rochdale Teas are fragrant stimulating refreshing Ones tried always used Popular prices.