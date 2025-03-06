The Sims 4 MC Command Center Guide: Wield Great Power (2025)

If you have ever been frustrated with the lack of options in your game, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will change the way you play forever! This powerful mod by Deaderpool gives you the ultimate control over just about every aspect of The Sims 4 and adds so many new features to the game. Fine tune how story progression works, implement child support payments for separated couples with children, set up automatic bill payments, and so much more!

Your Guide to the MC Command Center Sims 4 Mod

The Sims 4 MC Command Center mod (or the MCCC Sims 4 mod for short), is a huge mod but many of its features work quietly in the background. So you may not even notice it’s working at all and you may not know just how much you can do with it. But don’t worry! We’re going to break down every major feature of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod for you! You’ll become a pro at taking advantage of the M C Command Center Sims 4 mod’s full potential in no time!

The MC Command Centre Sims 4 mod is fully compatible with the base game but if you own additional packs, you will be able to control many pack-specific features with this mod as well.

How to Get MC Command Center for Sims 4 There are numerous ways to download and install the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod but the easiest way for beginner mod users is through CurseForge. CurseForge is a mod hosting platform fully endorsed by EA. It is the Official Mod Hub for top-quality Sims 4 mods. The best part about CurseForge is all mods hosted there are free of viruses and malware. CurseForge also makes installing and updating your mods super easy. All you need to do is download and install the CurseForge App. Then, inside the app, search for MC and click Install on the mod page. CurseForge will automatically put all the files for MCCC inside your mods folder for you. The MC Command Center Sims 4 mod receives frequent updates. It is constantly adding new features and keeping up with game patches. CurseForge also makes it easy to stay on top of updating MCCC. Whenever an update for the mod is available, the CurseForge App will let you know and you can update it with just the click of a button! For more advanced mod users who still prefer to install and update all their mods manually, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod can also be downloaded directly from Deaderpool’s website and from his Patreon. If you’d like to learn how to manually install and upkeep your mods, check out our Getting Started with Mods and CC article.

Overview of The Sims 4 MC Command Center Mod

The MC Command Center Sims 4 mod has so many game options available, it can be dizzying to find what you want but we’re going to give you a quick breakdown of each part of the mod so you know exactly where to start looking for the options you’d like to adjust.

MC Global Settings

Most of the global settings for the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod can be found in the main menu, located on any computer in your worlds. Click on any computer and look for the MC Command option. This is where you’ll find the menu to adjust many of the settings in your game.

MC Command: This is the main module of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod. No other files will function without the main mod file installed. They all rely on this core mod. On a computer, this is where you’ll be able to change general global settings like the world time, set up child support and inheritance payments nd more.

This is the main module of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod. No other files will function without the main mod file installed. They all rely on this core mod. On a computer, this is where you’ll be able to change general global settings like the world time, set up child support and inheritance payments nd more. Career: This section of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod handles all career related settings. Control career difficulty, how fast teens and kids finish their homework, and more!

This section of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod handles all career related settings. Control career difficulty, how fast teens and kids finish their homework, and more! CAS: This portion of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod allows you to control global settings for many different CAS features. Control how slim or big your townies can be or what body shapes they are or aren’t allowed to have, prevent Sims from gaining or losing weight and muscle mass over time, and lots more stuff.

This portion of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod allows you to control global settings for many different CAS features. Control how slim or big your townies can be or what body shapes they are or aren’t allowed to have, prevent Sims from gaining or losing weight and muscle mass over time, and lots more stuff. Cheats: If you need to cheat a Sim’s motives, career, skills, or pretty much anything else, you’ll find the option to do so here! This is handy because it saves you time typing out long cheat codes.

If you need to cheat a Sim’s motives, career, skills, or pretty much anything else, you’ll find the option to do so here! This is handy because it saves you time typing out long cheat codes. Cleaner: This is kind of like a data cleaner. Clean up messy relationships, properly delete any culled Sims still floating around, and tidy up stray items.

This is kind of like a data cleaner. Clean up messy relationships, properly delete any culled Sims still floating around, and tidy up stray items. Clubs: This module of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod is specific to the Get Together pack’s clubs feature. Increase the max number of Sims allowed in a club, monitor club members and more.

This module of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod is specific to the Get Together pack’s clubs feature. Increase the max number of Sims allowed in a club, monitor club members and more. Dresser: Set facial hair and makeup settings, clean up messy outfits, and more on a global scale.

Set facial hair and makeup settings, clean up messy outfits, and more on a global scale. Occult: If you own any packs that come with an occult life state, you’ll find this section useful for controlling those occults. Control how many occults can be in your world at a time, how often alien abductions happen and many other things.

If you own any packs that come with an occult life state, you’ll find this section useful for controlling those occults. Control how many occults can be in your world at a time, how often alien abductions happen and many other things. Population: Control how many Sims are in your world, under what circumstances they should move to a new residence, whether you want the Maxis Neighbourhood Stories to handle their lives or your custom settings you’ve set up with the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod and more!

Control how many Sims are in your world, under what circumstances they should move to a new residence, whether you want the Maxis Neighbourhood Stories to handle their lives or your custom settings you’ve set up with the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod and more! Pregnancy: Although this section says Pregnancy, it handles adoption and marriage settings, too. Control how many Sims adopt children, who can get married, whether to take personality compatibility into account when setting up marriages or not, control divorces, and a tonne more stuff!

Although this section says Pregnancy, it handles adoption and marriage settings, too. Control how many Sims adopt children, who can get married, whether to take personality compatibility into account when setting up marriages or not, control divorces, and a tonne more stuff! Tuner: This is more of a technical portion of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod but it’s useful for controlling Sim autonomy.

This is more of a technical portion of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod but it’s useful for controlling Sim autonomy. WooHoo: Since this module has more “M for Mature” features such as teen pregnancy and teen/adult romantic relationships, it’s not hosted on CurseForge. If you want this part of the mod, you will have to download it directly from Deaderpool’s website and manually install it into your Mods folder. Control Sim nudity, set up Risky WooHoo and autonomous Risky WooHoo, enable or disable teen pregnancies and many more settings related to WooHoo in the game.

Since this module has more “M for Mature” features such as teen pregnancy and teen/adult romantic relationships, it’s not hosted on CurseForge. If you want this part of the mod, you will have to download it directly from Deaderpool’s website and manually install it into your Mods folder. Control Sim nudity, set up Risky WooHoo and autonomous Risky WooHoo, enable or disable teen pregnancies and many more settings related to WooHoo in the game. Reset Settings: If your settings have gotten all convoluted and you just want to reset everything and start fresh, this menu will allow you to reset all of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod’s settings to their default states.

MC Sim Settings

In addition to the global settings you’ll find on any computer in the game, you can also click on your Sims to bring up individual settings with the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod. When you want to change things that affect all Sims in your save, use the computer. However, if you want to change settings for just one individual Sim, use the MC Command option on that Sim.

You’ll find most of the same categories as you would see when clicking on a computer but you’ll have different options available tailored to that specific Sim rather than all the Sims in your world.

Modify Household in CAS: This takes you directly into CAS to edit the household without having to find and interact with a mirror or dresser. If you have increased the household limit above 8 using the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod’s settings, this will appear as just Modify in CAS and you will only be able to edit that Sim, not the whole household. This is to prevent the game from deleting extra household members when leaving CAS.

This takes you directly into CAS to edit the household without having to find and interact with a mirror or dresser. If you have increased the household limit above 8 using the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod’s settings, this will appear as just Modify in CAS and you will only be able to edit that Sim, not the whole household. This is to prevent the game from deleting extra household members when leaving CAS. Sim Commands: Maintain your Sim here. Rename them, kill them, delete them, change their age, and more. Occult commands are also in this section.

Maintain your Sim here. Rename them, kill them, delete them, change their age, and more. Occult commands are also in this section. CAS: Copy and paste body presets between Sims or different outfit categories, adjust your Sim’s physique, choose their favourite drink and favourite umbrella, manage their traits and more!

Copy and paste body presets between Sims or different outfit categories, adjust your Sim’s physique, choose their favourite drink and favourite umbrella, manage their traits and more! Cheats: Cheat your Sim’s career, skills, satisfaction points, retail/restaurant/vet clinic points, their money, and more.

Cheat your Sim’s career, skills, satisfaction points, retail/restaurant/vet clinic points, their money, and more. Cleaner: Move your Sim’s inventory to another Sim and delete or sell their personal and household inventories.

Move your Sim’s inventory to another Sim and delete or sell their personal and household inventories. Dresser: Copy/paste CAS parts between Sims, instantly change their outfit without having to go through the Change Outfit animation, disallow specific clothing items, remove all accessories, and many more options here.

Copy/paste CAS parts between Sims, instantly change their outfit without having to go through the Change Outfit animation, disallow specific clothing items, remove all accessories, and many more options here. Pregnancy: Manage your Sim’s pregnancy. Start an alien pregnancy or control the genders and offspring count of a currently pregnant Sim. You can also set the trimester, pause, and terminate the pregnancy.

Manage your Sim’s pregnancy. Start an alien pregnancy or control the genders and offspring count of a currently pregnant Sim. You can also set the trimester, pause, and terminate the pregnancy. Tuner: Enabling this allows you to click on almost any object in the game and set the autonomy settings for that object. For example, if you don’t want Sims to autonomously get water from the sink, you can click on any sink on the lot and disable the Get Water interaction for it.

Enabling this allows you to click on almost any object in the game and set the autonomy settings for that object. For example, if you don’t want Sims to autonomously get water from the sink, you can click on any sink on the lot and disable the Get Water interaction for it. Sim Flags: Flags are custom settings that determine what a specific Sim is or is not allowed to do. For example, you can assign a flag to a Sim to never marry and that specific Sim will never get married even if they are eligible for marriage with your Neighbourhood Stories or the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod’s story progression settings.

Flags are custom settings that determine what a specific Sim is or is not allowed to do. For example, you can assign a flag to a Sim to never marry and that specific Sim will never get married even if they are eligible for marriage with your Neighbourhood Stories or the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod’s story progression settings. Flag Active Sims: This does the same thing as the Sim Flags options, except it affects the entire household, not just the Sim you have selected.

This does the same thing as the Sim Flags options, except it affects the entire household, not just the Sim you have selected. Relationships: Control your Sim’s relationships through this menu. Set another Sim as their relative and adjust their friendship and romance levels with other Sims.

Detailed Breakdown of All MC Command Settings

You should have a pretty solid idea of the kinds of things you can do with the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod by now, but there is still so much more that can be done with this mod. If you’re looking for a detailed breakdown of every single option available in this mod’s settings, read on!

Computers

Here’s a full, detailed breakdown of every single option available to you in the MC Command Center Sims 4 menu when clicking on a computer. All computer settings you adjust with MCCC will be applied globally across your entire save. This is where you control big things that affect all your Sims, like story progression, and gameplay difficulty.

MCCC Settings

Auto-Save: You can use the following settings to auto-save your game. This can be great for ensuring you don’t lose game progress in the event of a crash but if you are the type of player who frequently restarts your game whenever something bad happens to your Sims, we don’t recommend enabling auto-save. Auto-Save Name: Choose what name to save your game under. It can be anything you want to call it. Auto-Save Slot Number: The Sims 4 uses slot numbers to keep saves in order. If you want to change this, you can, but you can also leave it set to the default setting. Maximum Save Slot Number: Set the maximum number of save slots for the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to use when saving the game. Maximum is 10. Default is 1. Save Interval Amount: Set how often you want the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to save the game automatically. Save Interval Type: Set auto-save to every Sim-day, every Sim-hour, every real world hour, or just before midnight in the game. The default is once every real world hour. Show Confirmation Dialog: In case you don’t want the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to auto-save all the time, you can enable this to be prompted to cancel the auto-save whenever it’s time to auto-save the game.. Use Auto-Save: Global toggle to enable or disable the auto-save feature entirely.

You can use the following settings to auto-save your game. This can be great for ensuring you don’t lose game progress in the event of a crash but if you are the type of player who frequently restarts your game whenever something bad happens to your Sims, we don’t recommend enabling auto-save.

Gameplay Settings: There is a lot you can do in the gameplay settings option! You’ll likely be using some of the features in this section frequently so let’s break them down! Adopt Neglected Child: By default, the game just deletes children who are taken by social services due to neglect. Enabling this setting prevents this from happening. When a child is neglected, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod places the child with an adoptive family in the world. This can be useful for getting your children back if social services takes them, but you will have to set your Sims as the child’s parents again. The child’s parents will change to their adoptive parents. Adopt No Caregiver: Enabling this setting does the exact same thing as Adopt Neglected Child, except it places children with adoptive families who have been abandoned due to every possible caregiver in the home passing away. Character Values Difficulty Adjustment: If you own Parenthood, you can set how fast or slow character values will increase or decrease. Fame Difficulty Adjustment: If you own Get Famous, you can set how fast or slow fame increases. Game Time Speed: If the game clock moves too fast or slow for your liking, you can change it here. Maximum Household Size: Increase the maximum household limit. The default is 8 but you can have up to 104 Sims in a household if you want to. This only applies to adding Sims to the household via pregnancy and cheats. You are still restricted to 8 Sims when trying to move Sims between households using CAS and the household menu. Maximum Rename Length: Increase the maximum number of characters you can use when renaming Sims using the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod. However, if you try to edit that Sim in CAS later, you’ll get an error because their name is too long. Motive Decay: If you want to control how fast or slow your Sims’ motives decay, this is where you can do that! Baby Motive Decay Percent: You can slow down or speed up the decay of newborns here. (not infants). Cat Motive Decay Percent: If you own Cats and Dogs, you can control the motive decay for cats. Dog Motive Decay Percent: If you own Cats and Dogs, you can control the motive decay for dogs. Fame Decay Percent: If you own Get Famous, you can slow down the fame decay rate here. Sim Motive Decay Percent: Set the decay rate for Sim motives. Vampire Motive Decay Percent: If you own Vampires, you can set the decay rate for vampire motives. Pause on Zone: This will keep the game paused when you load into another lot. Useful for when you want to run and grab a drink or snack during loading screens but don’t want anything to happen while you’re away from your computer! Sims Are Immortal: This setting disables death across your whole save. Sims will be completely immune to all death types. Sims Die on Lot: Sometimes, a Sim might die while wandering in the common space, resulting in no tombstone spawning for them. Enabling this setting prevents this. Sims will only die if they are standing within the property line of the lot. Skill Settings: If building skills is too easy or difficult for you, you can change it with the following skill settings! Bypass Skill List: You can select specific skills for the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to ignore when using skill cheats on Sims such as Max All Skills. Skill Difficulty Adjustment: Make building skills slower or faster! Skill Difficulty Exclude List: You can exclude certain skills from the difficulty adjustment. Skill Difficulty Include List: When changing the skill difficulty, the default setting is for all skills, but if you select skills from this list, the difficulty settings will only apply to these skills. Skill Freeze Progression List: Select any skills you do not want Sims to build through skill-related activities. You can still change their skill level yourself through cheats. Teleport Sim Overlap: This setting is useful for people who like to use custom couple and group poses off of a lot. If you enable this setting, teleporting a Sim to the active Sim will have them teleport directly on top of the active Sim rather than beside them. This allows you to use couple and group poses in areas where you can’t place down the Sim Teleporter object. Use Random Aging: If this is enabled, all newly generated Sims will start at a random point in their current age bar. If disabled, all newly generated Sims will start at day 1 of their current age bar.

There is a lot you can do in the gameplay settings option! You’ll likely be using some of the features in this section frequently so let’s break them down!

Money Settings: If you want to set up child support payments, inheritances, or automatically pay your household bills, these settings are where you can do that! Allow Child Pay Bills: This allows children to pay the bills. Pretty self-explanatory! Apartment Bill Percent: If you own City Living, you can change the bill percentage for apartments if it’s too low or high for your liking. Auto-pay Bills: You can set the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to automatically pay the bills for you. Change Bills Percent: Change the bill percentage for residential homes if it’s too low or high for your liking. Child Support Percent: Determine what percentage of a parent’s gross worth they should pay in child support for each child that does not live with them. Inheritance Sim Type: Determine which Sims should leave an inheritance to their spouse and children when they die. Inheritance Spouse First: If enabled, all of a deceased Sim’s inheritance will go to their spouse first before their children. Pay Child Support: Enable or disable child support payments for children who do not live with one of their parents. Child support is paid out each billing cycle and is included in the household bills.

If you want to set up child support payments, inheritances, or automatically pay your household bills, these settings are where you can do that!

Notification/Console/Menu Settings: A variety of options pertaining to how often different menus and notifications pop up. Useful for decreasing the amount of annoying/repetitive popups and notifications. Change Sim Menu Order: This just changes the order of options in the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod menu when clicking on a Sim. Move the different options up or down as you like. Console Command Settings: Enable or disable cheats from being on by default. Build/Buy Settings: Enable or disable build cheats from being on by default. BuyDebug Enabled: If on, the bb.showhiddenobjects cheat will always be enabled by default, making the hidden debug catalogue visible in Build/Buy. Free Build Enabled: If on, the bb.enablefreebuild cheat will always be on by default, allowing you to build on lots where Build/Buy is ordinarily not available from Live Mode such as rental properties and special lots. Ignore Unlocks Enabled: If on, the bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement cheat will always be on by default, making locked items in the catalogue available to purchase, such as career and social event rewards. Move Objects Enabled: If on, the bb.moveobjects on cheat will always be enabled by default, allowing you to place objects in Build/Buy without any limitations. ShowLive Enabled: If on, the bb.showliveeditobjects cheat will always be enabled by default, making the hidden world décor catalogue visible in Build/Buy. Debug Commands in Cheats: Enable this to unlock extra debug cheats when using the testingcheats true cheat. Enable Full Edit CAS: Enable this to always have the cas.fulleditmode cheat on by default, allowing you to always change traits, Sim info, and physical features in CAS. Headline Effects: Enable this to always have the plumbob, thought and speech bubbles, skill bar, tooltips, and other headline effects hidden when you start the game. Hover Effects: Enable this to disable the white outline around Sims and objects when you hover over them. Testing Cheats: Enable this to always have testingcheats enabled by default. Logging Settings: Most players likely won’t need this but if you do have need of it, you can adjust what data the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod logs here. Append to LogFile: Start a new log file with each new game or append new log files to the existing log file. Less LE Notifications: If enabled, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will only notify you of exception errors the first time that error occurs in that zone. MCCC will still log all errors in the error log file. Message Logging: Logs additional details in the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod log file. Notification Settings: If you’re a nosy player, you can tell the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to notify you whenever things happen to Sims you’re not playing with! Aging/Death Notifications: Control which Sims you want to get age up and death notifications for! Show Age-Up Notifications: You can set this to played Sims, NPCs, family, or friends, so you can keep track of who you want to. Show Death Notifications: You can set this to played Sims, NPCs, family, or friends, so you can keep track of who you want to. Show NPC Birthday Notifications: Decide whether or not you want to be notified about NPC birthdays. Show Pet Death Notifications: You can set this to played Sims, NPCs, family, or friends, so you can keep track of who you want to. MC Population Notifications: Control which Sims you want to get move-in notifications for. Show Empty House Notifications: Choose if you want to be notified when certain Sims leave a house unoccupied. Show Moving Notifications: Choose if you want to be notified when certain Sims move into a new home. MC Pregnancy Notifications: Want to stay in the loop about all relationships and pregnancies in your game or just specific ones? No problem! Adjust all that here. Show Birth Notification Details: You can choose how much information you want to get about a new birth. Show Birth Notifications: Decide whether you want to be notified about all new babies or just the babies of friends and family. Show Marriage Notifications: Choose whether you want to be notified when all Sims get married or just friends and family. Show Pregnancy Notifications: Decide if you want to be notified when all Sims are expecting a new baby or just friends and family. Show Relationship Changes: Show all relationship changes or just changes related to friends and family. Neighbourhood Stories Settings: These settings apply only to the Maxis Neighbourhood Stories, not the settings you’ve selected in the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod. Just be aware of that if you want to use both features simultaneously. Show Adoption Types: Be notified of adoptions for everyone or just friends and family. Show Career Types: Be notified of career changes for everyone or just friends and family. Show Death Types: Be notified of deaths for everyone or just friends and family. Show Pet Adoptions: Be notified of new pet adoptions for everyone or just friends and family. Show Population Types: Be notified of moves for everyone or just friends and family. Show Pregnancy Types: Be notified of new babies for everyone or just friends and family. Show Club Monitor Notifications: If you own Get Together, you can decide whether you want to be notified when the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod manages a club. Show Notifications: This is a global toggle to turn notifications on or off. If you set this to off, you’ll receive no notifications. If you set it to on, you’ll get notifications according to how you’ve set them up in the other notification settings. Show Version Update Notifications: You can enable this to have the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod let you know if you’re playing with an outdated version of the mod. Helpful for reminding you to update! Phone Texts: This is a hugely helpful feature to cut down on the constant text messages your Sims get! Decide whether you still want to get all texts, just festival texts, or no texts at all when your Sims have their phones set to silent. Show Menu Settings: If you don’t always want to see the MC menu when clicking on various things, you can adjust that here. Bypass Specific Menus: If there are certain menus you never use or just don’t care about and don’t want to scroll through them every time you open the MC menu, you can disable specific menu options here. Show Cheats Menu: Decide whether you want MC Command Center Sims 4 mod cheat options to always be visible, never be visible, or only visible when Shift+Clicking. Show Computer Menu: Control whether the MC Command menu on the computer is always visible, never visible, or only visible with SHift+Click. Show Gnome Menu Type: Add an MC menu to garden gnomes with various teleport options on them. Show Sim Menu: Control whether the MC Command menu on Sims is always visible, never visible, or only visible when Shift+Clicking.

A variety of options pertaining to how often different menus and notifications pop up. Useful for decreasing the amount of annoying/repetitive popups and notifications.

Relationship Settings: These menu options give you so much control over relationships in your saves! Allow Teen Parenting: If you own Parenthood, enabling this allows teens to build the Parenting skill when taking care of younger Sims. Auto Relationship Settings: Control whether Sims will break up while you aren’t playing them and decide who will move out and who will get any children from the relationship. You can also control what types of Sims can marry and move in with each other here. Breakup Settings: Control how the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod handles breakups. Breakup Move Out Sim: In the event of a breakup, decide whether the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod should move out the male, female, a random Sim, or no one. Couple Relationship Change Percent: Specify how likely it is for a dating couple’s relationship to increase or decrease over time. 0 means relationships will never change. 100 means all relationships will always change. Move Children with Breakup: Decide whether the Sim moving out after a breakup should take the children with them or not. 0 means the children will always stay in their current home. 100 means the children will always move out with the other parent. Spouse Relationship Change Percent: Specify how likely it is for a married couple’s relationship to increase or decrease over time. 0 means relationships will never change. 100 means all relationships will always change. Bypass Played Households: Enable this setting if you only want unplayed Sims to be affected by your relationship settings. Your played households will never be affected by MC’s relationship settings. Move In Settings: Control whether homeless Sims can move into the world, what ages can move, and more! Allow Homeless Romance Move-In: If enabled, this allows homeless NPCs to move in with Sims currently living in the world if they develop a romantic relationship with them. Move-In Ages: Decide what age groups can move in together if their romantic relationship is high enough. Move-In Romance Level: Specify what romance level Sims need to have in order to move in with each other. Romance Move-In Percent: Specify what percentage of unmarried couples will move in together. Friendship Decay Percentage: Specify the rate of friendship decay for Sims. 0 disables friendship decay entirely. Friendship Difficulty Adjustment: Make building friendships easier or more difficult. Relationship Culling: Choose between EA’s culling system, MC’s, or disable relationship culling all together. Relationship culling is when Sims periodically forget Sims they’ve met but never established a friendship with. Romance Difficulty Adjustment: Make building romantic relationships easier or more difficult. Romantic Decay Percentage: Specify the rate of romantic relationship decay. 0 completely disables romance decay.

These menu options give you so much control over relationships in your saves!

Set Age Span Duration: If EA’s age duration settings are all too long or too short for you, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod gives you the option to set how long Sims live yourself. Cat: Choose how long cats live Dog: Choose how long dogs live Human: Choose how long human Sims live. Occult Sims will still age (or not) as they normally would unless specified in the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod’s occult settings.

If EA’s age duration settings are all too long or too short for you, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod gives you the option to set how long Sims live yourself.

MC CAS

The MC Command Center Sims 4 mod doesn’t just allow you to tweak gameplay mechanics, though. You have much greater control over CAS as well. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the MC CAS menu under the computer options.

Apply Appearance Template: If you enable this setting, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will check all Sims that spawn in an area to make sure they fall within the physical limitations you’ve set for them under the other MC CAS settings.

If you enable this setting, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will check all Sims that spawn in an area to make sure they fall within the physical limitations you’ve set for them under the other MC CAS settings. Auto-Set Celebrity Walkstyle: If you own Get Famous, choose whether level 4 celebrities will have the celebrity walkstyle by default or not.

If you own Get Famous, choose whether level 4 celebrities will have the celebrity walkstyle by default or not. Change Walkstyles on Age-Up: If enabled, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will change a Sim’s walkstyle to the one you set for that age group when they age up.

If enabled, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will change a Sim’s walkstyle to the one you set for that age group when they age up. Define Appearance Template: There are many submenus here but we won’t list them because they’re very self-explanatory. You can control the minimum and maximum body proportions of all generated Sims using these settings. Choose male or female and then pick the specific body part you want to adjust. All generated Sims will always fit the specific proportions you’ve specified in these settings.

There are many submenus here but we won’t list them because they’re very self-explanatory. You can control the minimum and maximum body proportions of all generated Sims using these settings. Choose male or female and then pick the specific body part you want to adjust. All generated Sims will always fit the specific proportions you’ve specified in these settings. Exclude Traits: If there are certain traits you hate and don’t want any Sims to have, you can select those traits here and Sims will never be given those traits when being generated or upon aging up. This doesn’t retroactively affect existing Sims.

If there are certain traits you hate and don’t want any Sims to have, you can select those traits here and Sims will never be given those traits when being generated or upon aging up. This doesn’t retroactively affect existing Sims. Female Fit/Fat Limits: Pretty self-explanatory. Choose the minimum and maximum weight and muscle mass female Sims in your world are allowed to have.

Pretty self-explanatory. Choose the minimum and maximum weight and muscle mass female Sims in your world are allowed to have. Male Fit/Fat Limits: Also self-explanatory. Choose the minimum and maximum weight and muscle mass male Sims in your world are allowed to have.

Also self-explanatory. Choose the minimum and maximum weight and muscle mass male Sims in your world are allowed to have. Monitor Physique: Enable this to have the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod check to make sure all Sims in the world are within the Fit/Fat limits you’ve set for them.

Enable this to have the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod check to make sure all Sims in the world are within the Fit/Fat limits you’ve set for them. Offspring: These options are where you get to control genetics! Use Parent Physical Attributes: If enabled, teenagers will inherit their parents’ body part and fit/fat settings instead of being random. Parent Values Variance Percent: Decide how much you’d like offspring’s body proportions to vary from their parents’. Use Parent Skintones: If a parent has a custom skin tone, you can enable this to make the game pick one skintone or the other for children rather than averaging out the skintone. Use Parent Skin Details: If enabled, children can inherit skin details such as moles, freckles, and birthmarks from their parents. Bypass Blue Babies: If you own Get To Work, hybrid babies from a human/alien pairing will always have a normal human skintone rather than one of the alien skintones.

These options are where you get to control genetics! Set Default Walkstyle: Under this menu, you can select which walkstyle you want Sims of each age group to have by default.

MC Career

You can adjust many different career settings for all Sims in your save through the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod’s career menu on the computer!

Bypass Played Households: Enable this setting to have MC Command Center Sims 4 mod skip over all your played households when managing careers for Sims in the world.

Enable this setting to have MC Command Center Sims 4 mod skip over all your played households when managing careers for Sims in the world. Career Difficulty Adjustment: Make gaining promotions easier or more difficult.

Make gaining promotions easier or more difficult. Children Quit School: Allows children to quit school. Useful for historical saves where most children did not have formal schooling.

Allows children to quit school. Useful for historical saves where most children did not have formal schooling. Neighbourhood Stories Settings: You can choose whether you want the Maxis Neighbourhood Stories to override MC Command Center Sims 4 mod’s story progression settings for career changes or vice versa.

You can choose whether you want the Maxis Neighbourhood Stories to override MC Command Center Sims 4 mod’s story progression settings for career changes or vice versa. School Homework Progression: Make grade school and high school homework faster or slower to complete.

Make grade school and high school homework faster or slower to complete. Secret Society Decay Percent: If you own Discover University, you can make it easier or more difficult for secret society members to keep their rank in the organization.

If you own Discover University, you can make it easier or more difficult for secret society members to keep their rank in the organization. Teens Quit School: Allows teens to quit school. Useful for historical saves and emancipation or drop out stories.

Allows teens to quit school. Useful for historical saves and emancipation or drop out stories. University Difficulty Adjustment: Make getting good grades in university easier or more difficult.

Make getting good grades in university easier or more difficult. University Homework Progression: Make university homework faster or slower to complete.

MC Cleaner

The following settings for the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod offer a few different general maintenance and cleanup options for different aspects of your save that may have become glitchy or messy over time. Some features here are pretty advanced but we’ll break it down as simply as possible for you. Of course, you can always choose not to use these options if you’d rather keep things simple.

Detail Logging: Enable this to get more details about what cleaning actions the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod took during a cleaning sweep.

Enable this to get more details about what cleaning actions the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod took during a cleaning sweep. Item Cleaner: You can use the following settings to remove various items from Sims of different genders, ages, and occult types, such as unwanted accessories. Cleaner Definitions: Think of a definition as a category. You can create different cleaning categories that you’ve customized yourself. For example, you can create a Hats category that removes hats on specific Sims of your choosing. Add Definition: Add a new cleaning definition and set what you want it to clean under these settings. Cleaner Definition Name: Name the definition anything you like. Clean Ages: Set which ages to remove specified items from. Clean Genders: Set which genders to remove specified items from. Clean Occult Types: Set which occult types to remove specified items from. Clean Sim Types: Select which types of Sims to remove specified items from (NPCs, Active Sims, or Played Sims) Clean Body Types: Choose what types of accessories and/or physical attributes to remove from the specified Sims, such as body hair, acne, earrings, etc. Clean Outfit Categories: Set which outfit categories you want the specified items to be removed from. Scheduled Clean-Up Percent: Define how likely it is that a Sim matching the specified parameters for item cleanup will have items removed during a clean cycle. 0 is never, 100 is always. Age-Up Percent: Define how likely it is that MCCC will clean items on a Sim when they age up according to the definitions you’ve set for that age group. 0 is never, 100 is always. Tray Percent: Define how likely it is that a Sim randomly generated from your tray (library) will have items removed according to your cleaner settings. 0 is never, 100 is always. Sync Glasses: If a Sim is wearing glasses in one of their outfit categories, this setting will apply the same glasses to all of that Sim’s outfits except for Bathing (Nude), Sleepwear, and Swimwear.

You can use the following settings to remove various items from Sims of different genders, ages, and occult types, such as unwanted accessories. Neighbourhood Cleaner: This setting controls various cleaner options for the overall neighbourhood. Bypass Family Ghosts: If enabled, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will not delete ghosts in the active household’s family tree. Clean Culled Sims: If a Sim has been marked for culling by The Sims 4 or is a ghost that has been released to the netherworld, delete them from the game. Sync Household Names: Enable this to have the household name change to whatever family is currently living there.

This setting controls various cleaner options for the overall neighbourhood. Relationship Cleaner: Tidy up messy and glitchy relationships with these settings. Households to Clean: Specify which households should have their relationships cleaned. Choose between NPCs, played Sims, only active Sims, only active households, and more. Pet Relationships to Clean: Delete any pet relationships below a specified level. Relationships to Leave: Set a specific number of relationships to leave alone when running relationship cleans. Relationships to Clean: Delete any Sim relationships below a specific level.

Tidy up messy and glitchy relationships with these settings. Sim Cleaner: A very small section with only one submenu for syncing names. Sync Married Names: If two Sims are married but their last names do not match, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will sync their names to match.

A very small section with only one submenu for syncing names.

MC Clubs

If you own the Get Together expansion pack, this section of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod controls everything related to the clubs feature. Increase the member limit and run other maintenance on clubs in the world.

Bypass Played Households: If enabled, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod won’t manage clubs for your played households.

If enabled, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod won’t manage clubs for your played households. Club Member Count: Increase the maximum number of members a club can have to up to 50 Sims. Extra Sims will need to be added via social interactions. You are still restricted to 8 members when managing members through club menus.

Increase the maximum number of members a club can have to up to 50 Sims. Extra Sims will need to be added via social interactions. You are still restricted to 8 members when managing members through club menus. Maximum Joinable Clubs: Increase the maximum number of clubs a Sim can join at one time to up to 50 clubs. Sims will have to join extra clubs via social interactions. You are still restricted to 3 clubs when managing clubs through menus.

Increase the maximum number of clubs a Sim can join at one time to up to 50 clubs. Sims will have to join extra clubs via social interactions. You are still restricted to 3 clubs when managing clubs through menus. Monitor Club Members: If enabled, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will periodically add eligible Sims to clubs, preventing the club from being deleted when all the members die. It will also remove any Sims who are no longer eligible to be in a club.

If enabled, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will periodically add eligible Sims to clubs, preventing the club from being deleted when all the members die. It will also remove any Sims who are no longer eligible to be in a club. Open Members: You can tell the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod how many open spaces to leave in a club for new members.

MC Dresser

The MC Command Center Sims 4 mod’s dresser settings will help you curb those bonkers townies walking around in crazy clothes!

Ages to Run on Age-Up: You can tell the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to automatically clean up outfits of Sims when they age up.

You can tell the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to automatically clean up outfits of Sims when they age up. Automatically Clean Bathing Outfits: You can choose whether you want the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to clean up bathing (nude) outfits or not here. Helpful for when Sims randomly get a CC accessory stuck on them in their nude outfit.

You can choose whether you want the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to clean up bathing (nude) outfits or not here. Helpful for when Sims randomly get a CC accessory stuck on them in their nude outfit. Facial Hair Settings: Customize which Sims in your wold can have facial hair. Facial Hair Ages: Choose which ages are valid to have facial hair applied to them. Facial Hair Percents: Choose the percentage of valid Sims in a specific age group that will have facial hair. 0 is no Sims, 100 is all of them.

Customize which Sims in your wold can have facial hair. Makeup Settings: Customize which Sims in your world can have makeup. Check Dark Form Makeup: If you own Vampires, enabling this will apply your makeup settings to vampire dark forms, too. Copy/Paste Facepaint: When copy/pasting makeup between outfits or Sims, you can choose to include any facepaint the Sim may be wearing or not. Makeup Ages: Select which ages are valid to have makeup. Makeup Genders: Select which genders are valid to have makeup. Makeup Outfits: Select which outfits are valid to have makeup. Very useful for making sure Sims don’t have makeup on in their sleepwear, swimwear, and athletic outfit categories. Run Makeup Check: Periodically run a check to make sure all Sims in the world comply with your makeup settings.

Customize which Sims in your world can have makeup. Outfit Settings: Customize how the Sims in your world dress with these outfit settings! Clean Dark Form Outfits: Enable this if you want your outfit settings to apply to vampire Dark Form outfits, too. Female After Career Outfit: Specify which outfit category female Sims should change into when they get home from work. Male After-Career Outfit: Specify which outfit category male Sims should change into when they get home from work. Multiple Outfit Settings: Control whether Sims can have multiple outfits in each category and how many Sims can have multiple outfits with these settings! Multiple Outfit Percentage: Set the percentage of Sims allowed to have multiple outfits in a category. 0 is no Sims, 100 is all Sims. Maximum Outfits: Set the maximum number of outfits Sims can have in any given outfit category up to The Sims 4’s maximum of 5 outfits per category. Multiple Outfit Genders: Select which genders can have multiple outfits in a category. Multiple Outfit Ages: Select which ages can have multiple outfits in a category. Only Use Saved Outfits: If enabled, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will try to use a random saved outfit when cleaning disallowed outfits. If there are no saved outfits, MCCC will clean the outfit based on your other outfit settings. Replace Situation Outfits: If you hate Sims showing up to festivals and certain lots in dumb outfits you didn’t select for them, you can change that! There are numerous specific situations under submenus here. Select the situation you want to override the outfits for and select a different outfit category for Sims to wear when in that situation. Situation Use Standard: Sometimes, a situation will try to dress Sims in one of the normal outfit categories (formal, party, athletic, etc). You can enable this if you want to allow this to happen rather than having MCCC try to dress them in another random outfit.

Customize how the Sims in your world dress with these outfit settings! Percent Use Custom Skintone: Decide what percentage of newly-generated Sims should have a custom skintone vs. a default skintone. 0 is no Sims, 100 is all Sims.

MC Occult

This section of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod deals solely with occult Sims, so players who do not own any packs that come with occult life states don’t need to worry about this section. However, players who do have occults in their game will have plenty of options to customize how they look and behave with the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod.

Aliens: Control aliens with these settings. Abduction Pregnancy Settings: Control alien abductions with these settings Abduction Pregnancy Percent: Set how often a Sim will return from an alien abduction pregnant Abduction Pregnancy Ages: Set which ages can become pregnant from an alien abduction Abduction Pregnancy Genders: Select which genders can become pregnant from an alien abduction Pollinator Gender: Set the gender of the pollinator alien Abduction Settings: Control abduction frequency with these settings Abduction Ages: Set which ages can be abducted by aliens Abduction Frequency: Choose how frequently abductions happen Abduction Start Time: Choose the time frame for an abduction Abduction Time Length: Choose how long a Sim will be abducted for Allow NPC Abductions: Allow NPC Sims to be abducted by aliens Hours Between Abductions: Set how many hours must pass after an abduction before another one can take place Force Alien Disguise: Force aliens to be in their human disguises Maximum Aliens: Set the maximum number of aliens allowed in the world. Other Pregnancy: Adjust other alien pregnancy settings here Custom Pregnancy: If enabled, your custom offspring settings will be used for alien children. If disabled, the default EA settings will be used. Custom Percentages: There are multiple submenus here that will allow you to customize whether children born to alien, hybrid, or human parents will be born as aliens, hybrids, or humans.

Control aliens with these settings. Mermaids: Control mermaids with these settings. Force Mermaid Form: Force mermaids to be in their mermaid form when they show up on a lot. Maximum Mermaids: Set the maximum number of mermaids allowed in the world. Other Pregnancy: Adjust other mermaid pregnancy settings here. Custom Pregnancy: If enabled, your custom offspring settings will be used for mermaid children. If disabled, the default EA settings will be used. Custom Percentages: Use the submenus here to control whether children born from a mermaid and another life state will be born mermaid, human, hybrid, or another life state.

Control mermaids with these settings. Spellcasters: Control spellcasters with these settings Maximum Spellcasters: Set the maximum number of spellcasters allowed in the world. Other Pregnancy: Adjust other spellcaster pregnancy settings here. Custom Pregnancy: If enabled, your custom offspring settings will be used for spellcaster children. If disabled, the default EA settings will be used. Custom Percentages: Use the submenus here to control whether children born from a spellcaster and another life state will be born spellcaster, human, hybrid, or another life state.

Control spellcasters with these settings Vampires: Control vampires with these settings Aging Maximum: Choose whether vampires age normally or stop aging at a particular age. Experience Adjustment: Make vampire experience gain faster or slower. Force Dark Form: Force vampires to be in their dark forms Level On Age-Up: If enabled, vampires will go up a rank when they age up starting from the Teen life stage. This has little effect if vampire aging is disabled. Maximum Vampires: Set the maximum number of vampires allowed in the world. Other Pregnancy: Adjust other vampire pregnancy settings here. Custom Pregnancy: If enabled, your custom offspring settings will be used for vampire children. If disabled, the default EA settings will be used. Custom Percentages: Use the submenus here to control whether children born from a vampire and another life state will be born vampire, human, hybrid, or another life state. Risky Vampirism: Control the chances of a vampire turning a Sim into a vampire by accident after feeding on them. Only with Creation: Only vampires with the Vampire Creation power can accidentally turn Sims Feeding Percentages: Set the percentage of being accidentally turned into a vampire for the following types of feeding. Ask for Permission to Drink: Decide how likely it is that asking for a drink will result in an accidental creation of a new vampire Compel for a Small Drink: Decide how likely it is that compel for a small drink will result in an accidental creation of a new vampire Compel for a Deep Drink: Decide how likely it is that compel for a deep drink will result in an accidental creation of a new vampire Drink Uncontrollably: Decide how likely it is that drinking uncontrollably will result in an accidental creation of a new vampire Vampire Creation Notification: Have the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod notify you when a Sim is turned into a vampire via risky vampirism.

Control vampires with these settings Werewolves: Control werewolves with these settings. Maximum Werewolves: Set the maximum number of werewolves in the world. Other Pregnancy: Adjust other werewolf pregnancy settings here. Custom Pregnancy: If enabled, your custom offspring settings will be used for werewolf children. If disabled, the default EA settings will be used. Custom Percentages: Use the submenus here to control whether children born from a werewolf and another life state will be born werewolf, human, hybrid, or another life stat

Control werewolves with these settings.

MC Population

Control everything about how the game handles Sims in the neighbourhood with the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod’s population settings!

Moving Settings: Control which Sims can move in and out of homes in your world and under what circumstances. Allow Homeless Move In: If enabled, homeless Sims will be able to move into homes in the world. Homeless Apartment Percent: Specify the percent of homeless Sims that will move into apartments. Move Out Elders: Move elders out of their current home and into a retirement household with other elders Move Single Sims: Move single young adult Sims out on their own Move Teens as Dependents: If enabled, teens will be considered dependents of their caregivers and will not be left behind without a caregiver during moves. Bypass Played Households: Enable this if you don’t want the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to shuffle around your played households. Maximum Household Pets: Set the maximum number of pets a household is allowed to have. Open Houses: Set the number of residential lots to leave empty in the world. Maximum Homeless: Set the maximum number of homeless Sims allowed in your world. Enforce Vampire Homes: If enabled, vampires will only move into homes with vampire-specific lot traits and non-vampires will not move into those homes. Bypass Dorm Residents: Enable this if you don’t want the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to shuffle around university students living in campus dorms.

Control which Sims can move in and out of homes in your world and under what circumstances. Population Settings: Control how many Sims are in your world. Percent Baby: Set what percentage of the population can be newborns. Percent Infant: Set what percentage of the population can be infants. Percent Toddler: Set what percentage of the population can be toddlers. Percent Child: Set what percentage of the population can be children. Percent Adult: Set what percentage of the population can be teens-adults. Percent Elder: Set what percentage of the population can be elders. Percent Male: Set what percentage of the population can be male. Butler Age: If you own Vintage Glamour Stuff, you can choose valid ages for the butler service NPC. Run Dresser: Run your dresser settings on the entire population periodically. Import Tray Settings: If you want to import Sims from your library, you can customize those settings here. Import Tray Sim Percent: Set the percentage of Sims you want the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to import from your library to populate your worlds. Import Tray Sim Type: Set what types of Sims MCCC should select from the library. Limit Import by Tags: Disallow certain library Sims by tag Include Gender Options: Customize the gender options for imported Sims from the library Include Clothing: Decide whether you want imported Sims to have the same clothing as they do in the library or if you want MCCC to change their outfits. Import Sim Name: Decide whether you want to randomly generate a name for imported Sims or use the same name. Import Bypass Appearance: Decide whether you want imported Sims to retain their saved appearance or not. CAS Custom Gender Settings: If imported Sims have customized gender settings, you can adjust settings for that as well. Match CAS Settings to Frame: If enabled, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will match imported Sims’ CAS settings to their physical frame. Percent Female Physical Frame: Decide the percentage of imported Sims that have a female frame. Percent Male Physical Frame: Decide the percentage of imported Sims that have a male frame.

Control how many Sims are in your world. Enable or Disable Bar Nights: This section has a list of the different types of bar nights for you to enable or disable as you please. For example, if you like having Singles Night at the bar but don’t like Bear Night, you can disable Bear Night at bars but keep Singles Night.

This section has a list of the different types of bar nights for you to enable or disable as you please. For example, if you like having Singles Night at the bar but don’t like Bear Night, you can disable Bear Night at bars but keep Singles Night. Random Lot Challenges: Control whether MCCC should randomize lot challenges or not. Apply to Lot Type: Decide which lot types should have random lot challenges applied to them,. Challenge Unit Type: Set the cooldown period for how often lots are allowed to have their lot challenges changed by MCCC. Maximum Challenge Frequency: The maximum time MCCC should wait before randomizing a lot challenge again. Maximum Challenge Number: The maximum number of Lot Challenges MCCC is allowed to apply to a lot.

Control whether MCCC should randomize lot challenges or not. Neighbourhood Stories Settings: These settings pertain only to the Maxis Neighbourhood Stories system. Alter Neighbourhood Stories: Decide whether or not you want the Neighbourhood Stories move-in feature to use the custom move-in rules you’ve set with MCCC.

These settings pertain only to the Maxis Neighbourhood Stories system. Other Settings: More useful population settings! Bypass Sim Culling: Prevent the game from deleting Sims. Bypass Clown Walkby: Stop the Tragic Clown from spawning. No Reaper Stalking: Stop the Grim Reaper from just casually showing up in random places when no one is dying. Randomize Visiting Sims: Prevents Sims from visiting a lot in the same order every single time. Disable Immortal Sims: Pretty self-explanatory. Stops Sims from being immortal. Maximum Sims in Zone: The maximum number of Sims allowed to spawn in one area. The default is 20. You can raise this number if you want more Sims to populate your lots but be aware that the higher you raise this number, the harder it is on your computer to run. Adjust Sims on Lot: If you want to further tweak the number of Sims allowed on lots, you can go through pack by pack, lot type by lot type, and adjust how many Sims you want to appear on that type of lot.

More useful population settings!

MC Pregnancy

Control who your Sims adopt and have babies with and plenty of other settings to help you fine-tune how adoptions, pregnancies, and marriages happen with the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod’s Pregnancy menu!

Adoption Settings: Set different adoption settings. Adoption Ages: Valid ages for adoption. Ranges from newborn to teen. Adoption Percent Male: The percent of adopted children that can be male. Opposite Sex Adoption Percent: The percent of opposite-sex couples who will adopt children. Rename Non-Active Adoptions: Rename the adopted child to match the last name of their parents. Same Sex Adoption Percent: The percent of same-sex couples who will adopt children.

Set different adoption settings. Marriage Sim Selection: Control when and how Sims get married! Allow Homeless Marriage: If enabled, homeless Sims will be allowed to marry residential Sims. Bypass Dorm Residents: Enable this if you don’t want university students living in campus dorms to get married. Bypass Played Households: Enable this if you don’t want MCCC marrying off Sims in your played households. Bypass Robots: Enable this to prevent servos from getting married. Bypass Active Sim Romances: Enable this to prevent MCCC from marrying off Sims who are already romantically involved with someone else. Days to Run Checks: How many days in the week you’d like MCCC to set up marriages for eligible Sims. Flag Gender Preferences: If enabled, MCCC will permanently change the gender preference of Sims to match their spouse. For example, if a Sim is married to someone of the same sex, MCCC will change that Sim’s gender preferences to only prefer the same sex. Marriage Percentage: The percentage of eligible Sims who will get married during one of MCCC’s marriage checks. Use Gender Preferences: Enable this if you want MCCC to take Sims’ gender preferences into account when setting up marriages. Valid Marriage Ages: Select which ages can get married.

Control when and how Sims get married! Neighbourhood Stories Settings: These settings affect the Maxis Neighbourhood Stories system. Alter Neighbourhood Stories: If enabled, the Maxis Neighbourhood Stories pregnancy system will follow the same rules as your custom pregnancy settings with MCCC. Only Use Neighbourhood Stories: This completely disables MCCC’s pregnancy module and the game will only use the default Neighbourhood Stories system.

These settings affect the Maxis Neighbourhood Stories system. Offspring: Control everything about babies here! Identical Offspring Chance: Set the chance of twins and triplets being identical rather than fraternal. Inherit Trait Type: Enable to have children inherit traits from their parents. Maximum Household Children: Decide how many children are allowed to be in a household. Maximum Inherit Traits: Set the maximum number of traits children can inherit from their parents. Maximum Offspring: Set the maximum number of children a Sim is allowed to have in their lifetime. Offspring Gender: Set the male/female gender ratio for new babies that are born. Rename Non-Active Offspring: By default, the game assigns a random name to children born in non-active households. You can change this so that when a baby is born in another household, you are prompted to pick their name. Sync Child Surname: Enable this to sync children’s surnames to their parents’.

Control everything about babies here! Other Marriage: More marriage settings for you to customize! Manually Rename Spouses: When Sims in the world get married, you can tell MCCC to prompt you to manually choose their surname. Move Families: When marrying Sims and moving them into the same household, move any children those Sims have as well. Remove Service Limit: Enable this to allow service NPCs to marry. Rename Opposite Sex: Decide whether opposite-sex couples should have the husband’s surname, the wife’s surname, or select randomly. Rename Same Gender: When marrying same-sex couples, change their last names to match. Same Neighbourhood: With this enabled, Sims will only marry Sims who live in the same world as them. Use Traits for Marriage: Take trait compatibility into account when pairing up Sims for marriage.

More marriage settings for you to customize! Other Pregnancy: More pregnancy settings! Allow Pregnancy Aging: Enable this if you want pregnant Sims to continue aging while pregnant. Auto-Marry Percentage: Set the percentage of Sims who will get married as the result of an accidental pregnancy. Pause Sims Pregnancy: You can choose to pause pregnancies of Active Sims, NPC Sims, or Played Sims. Pause on Playable Labour: Pause the game and prompt the player to switch to an inactive household where a birth is about to take place. Pregnancy Duration: Set how long you want pregnancies to last. Random Mood Duration: Set how long you want pregnancy mood swings to last. Use Random Moods: Enable or disable pregnancy mood swings. Use Traits for Pregnancy: Take trait compatibility into account when pairing up Sims for pregnancy.

More pregnancy settings! Partner Sim Selection: More romantic relationship settings! Allow Affairs Percentage: Set the percentage of relationships where a Sim will cheat on their partner. Enforce Family: Disallow family members from having romantic relationships. Limit by Relationship: Decide whether Sims can get pregnant by anyone, or only their spouse/partner/woohoo partner. Occupancy Preference: Decide whether pregnancies should or shouldn’t happen for homeless Sims or Sims living in homes. Partner Gender: Set the valid genders for partners of pregnant Sims. Same Occult Only: If enabled, occult Sims will only have children with Sims of the same occult type. Same-Sex Percentage: The percentage of same-sex Sims who will have a baby together via pregnancy. Set this to 0 if you don’t want same-sex Sims to have biological children together through pregnancy. Use Same Age Group: If enabled, Sims will only be romantically involved with Sims within the same age group. Valid Partner Ages: Choose which ages are eligible for marriage and pregnancy.

More romantic relationship settings! Pet Pregnancy Settings: Help curb those out of control pet populations here! Ages to Run Pregnancy: Choose valid ages for pets to become pregnant. Allow Homeless Pregnancy: Decide whether you want stray pets to have babies or not. Maximum Household Children: Decide how many puppies/kittens can be in a household. Maximum Offspring: Decide how many babies a pet is allowed to have in their lifetime. Partner Age: Select valid partner ages for pet pregnancies. Pregnancy Percentage: Select the percentage of pets that will reproduce. Show Pregnancy Notifications: Choose to get notifications about pet pregnancies and births.

Help curb those out of control pet populations here! Pregnant Sim Selection: Control which Sims can become pregnant here! Allow Homeless Pregnancy: Decide whether you want homeless Sims to have children or not. Bypass Dorm Residents: If enabled, university students living in dorms will not have children. Bypass Played Households: If enabled, Sims in your played households will not have children. Bypass Robots: If enabled, servos will not have children. Bypass Active Sim Romances: If enabled, Sims will not have children with random Sims if they are already in a romantic relationship with someone else. Days Until Max Age: Set the maximum number of days before becoming an elder a Sim is allowed to become pregnant. Days to Run Checks: Set how often you want MCCC to run pregnancy checks. Flag Gender Preference: If enabled, MCCC will permanently change the gender preference of Sims to match their pregnancy partner. For example, if a Sim becomes pregnant by someone of the same sex, MCCC will change that Sim’s gender preferences to only prefer the same sex. Male Pregnancy: Enable or disable male pregnancy. Pregnancy Percentage: Set the percentage of Sims that will become pregnant during an MCCC pregnancy check. Use Gender Preference: Take gender preference into account when setting up pregnancies. Valid Target Ages: Choose valid pregnancy ages.

Control which Sims can become pregnant here! Spouse Sim Selection: Control who Sims can marry with these settings! Allow Multiple Spouses: Allow Sims to have multiple spouses at a time. Enforce Family: Prevent Sims from marrying their family members. Multiple Spouse Count: Set the maximum number of spouses a Sim is allowed to have. Occupancy Preference: Choose whether homeless Sims or Sims living in worlds can marry. Same Occult Only: If enabled, occult Sims will only marry Sims of the same occult type. Same-Sex Percentage: Set the percentage of same-sex marriages that happen. Spouse Gender: Select valid genders for spouses of Sims ready to get married. Use Same Age Group: If enabled, Sims will only marry Sims in the same age group. Valid Spouse Ages: Choose valid marriage ages.

Control who Sims can marry with these settings!

MC Tuner

Change the frequency of autonomous behaviours with the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod using the Tuner menu!

Change Interaction Behaviour: There are lots of settings here that will let you fine-tune how your Sims behave! Allow Child Baby Care: Allow/Disallow children to care for newborns. Allow Emotional Deaths: Allow/Disallow emotional deaths (Death by Laughter, Embarrassment, etc). Allow Instant Upgrades: Allow/Disallow Sims to instantly upgrade objects. Allow Monster Under Bed: Allow/Disallow the monster under the bed appearing at night for children. Allow Multiple BFFs: Allow/Disallow Sims to have more than one BFF. Allow Teen Move-In: Allow/Disallow teens to be invited to move in. Disable Witness Death: Enable or disable Sims from autonomously witnessing a death. Friendly Ask If Single: Makes the Ask if Single interaction a Friendly social. Friendly Stay The Night: Makes asking to stay the night a Friendly social. Kisses Always Available: Makes kisses always available on Sims with sufficiently high romance. Put Away Books Fix: A bug fix to force Sims to put books back on the bookshelf when they’re finished reading them. Stop Random Flirting: If enabled, Sims will no longer autonomously flirt with Sims they are not romantically involved with when they are Flirty.

There are lots of settings here that will let you fine-tune how your Sims behave! Change Interaction Autonomy: These settings allow to control various autonomous actions. Autonomous Mischief: You can prevent Sims from autonomously using Mischief socials. Autonomous Mean: You can prevent Sims from autonomously using Mean socials. Autonomous Proposals: You can allow Sims to propose marriage autonomously. Sims will only autonomously propose to Sims they are dating and have a sufficiently high romance with to propose marriage. Autonomous Marriage: You can allow engaged Sims to autonomously get married. Autonomous Flirty: You can prevent Sims from autonomously using Flirty socials. Autonomous Repairs: You can decide whether you want Sims to autonomously repair broken objects or not. Autonomous Cleaning: You can decide whether you want Sims to autonomously clean dirty objects or not. Autonomous Gardening: You can decide whether you want Sims to autonomously garden or not.

These settings allow to control various autonomous actions. Autonomy Scan : These settings are more for advanced users. The average player probably won’t have to use these options much or at all. Archive Autonomous Actions: You can choose to log recent autonomous actions or not. Maximum Autonomy Archive: You can set the maximum number of autonomous actions to log.

: These settings are more for advanced users. The average player probably won’t have to use these options much or at all.

MC WooHoo

This module contains “M for Mature” themes such as incest, teen pregnancy, and teen/adult relationships. For this reason, it’s not hosted on CurseForge. However, this part of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod is still available to download and install manually from Deaderpool’s website. Adult players who enjoy a more mature game may like having the MC WooHoo portion of this mod in their games.

WooHoo Actions: Some general global WooHoo settings. Allow Family: If enabled, family members will be able to WooHoo with each other. Allow Teens: If enabled, teens will be able to WooHoo with both teens and adults and become pregnant. Same Sex Try for Baby: Allow or disallow same sex couples from trying for a baby. Allow Polygamy: If enabled, Sims can be married or engaged to multiple people. No Strings WooHoo: If enabled, Sims will be able to WooHoo with anyone, regardless of their relationship. No Strings Ignore Gender Preference: You can ignore Sims’ gender preference when engaging in No Strings WooHoo. Allow Try for Baby: Enable or Disable the Try for Baby option. Elder Try for Baby: Allow or Disallow Elders from being able to try for a baby.

Some general global WooHoo settings. WooHoo Pregnancy: Adjust pregnancy settings with the MC WooHoo module. Risky WooHoo Percent: Set the percentage of the risk of pregnancy when having normal WooHoo Use Fertility in Risky: If enabled, MCCC will take any fertility modifiers into account when calculating the Risky WooHoo percentage, such as having the Fertile trait. Try for Baby Percent: Set the success rate of Trying for a Baby. Same Sex Pregnancy Sim: If same-sex pregnancies are enabled, choose which Sim should get pregnant. Opposite Sex Pregnancy Sim: Choose which Sim should get pregnant when opposite-sex couples have a baby.

Adjust pregnancy settings with the MC WooHoo module. WooHoo Reactions: Adjust various Sim behaviours surrounding WooHoo. Bed Sharing: Enable this to allow Sims to share double beds with anyone, regardless of their relationship. No Jealousy: Enable this to disable jealousy when a Sim witnesses their partner being romantic with another Sim. Use Privacy for WooHoo: If you disable this, Sims will be fine with WooHooing in front of other Sims. Sleepy WooHoo: If enabled, Sims will fall asleep after WooHoo.

Adjust various Sim behaviours surrounding WooHoo. Sim Nudity: Control when Sims can be nude in the game. Nudity Interactions: Control which interactions Sims will be nude for. Nude WooHoo: Sims will get naked to WooHoo instead of wearing their PJs. Nude Hot Tub WooHoo: Sims will get naked to WooHoo in hot tubs. Nude Hot Springs WooHoo: Sims will get naked to WooHoo in hot springs. Nude Sauna WooHoo: Sims will get naked to WooHoo in saunas. Nude Spa: If enabled, Sims will be naked when they visit a spa lot. Nude Yoga: Sims will get naked to do yoga. Nude Workout: Sims will get naked when exercising. Nude Shower WooHoo: If enabled, Sims will get naked to WooHoo in showers instead of wearing towels. Nudity Genders: Set which genders can be nude according to your other nudity settings. Nudity Ages: Select which ages are valid to be nude according to your other nudity settings. Stay Nude After WooHoo: If enabled, Sims will stay naked after WooHooing rather than changing back into their clothes.

Control when Sims can be nude in the game. Other Settings: Some more miscellaneous WooHoo settings. Autonomous WooHoo: Enable this to allow Sims to WooHoo autonomously. Autonomous Try for Baby: Enable this to allow Sims to Try for Baby autonomously. Autonomous Rest Time: Set the cooldown period between autonomous WooHoos. Extreme WooHoo: Increase the frequency of autonomous WooHoo. Use WooHoo Skill: Allows Sims to build a custom minor 5-level WooHoo skill every time they WooHoo. Allow Birth Control: If enabled, you can click on your Sim to have them take birth control wile they’re in the Flirty emotion, which will protect them from pregnancy for a specified period of time. Birth Control Duration: Control how long birth control will be effective. All Moods Birth Control: Enable this if you want the birth control option to be available in all emotional states, not just the Flirty emotion.

Some more miscellaneous WooHoo settings.

As you can see, the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod is a super powerful tool that will allow you to take control of and manage just about every single aspect of your game. It really is the ultimate must-have mod for The Sims 4 for all players who wish they could fine-tune how their Sims behave and how story progression works.

Sims

But the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod is not just for customizing global settings. It also allows you to customize things on an individual level. You can adjust settings for each individual Sim in your worlds just by clicking on them and selecting the MC Command menu option. Clicking on a Sim brings up a different MC Command menu that controls pretty much everything about that individual Sim.

Modify Household in CAS

This option on Sims takes you directly to CAS to edit the household without having to send a Sim to a mirror or dresser to plan outfits.

If you’ve increased the household size limit and the current household has more than 8 Sims, this option won’t be available. You’ll see the “Modify in CAS” option instead, which only allows you to edit one Sim at a time in CAS. This is to prevent the game from deleting extra family members when you go into CAS with an overstuffed household. ALWAYS use this option if you have an overstuffed household.

Sim Commands

The Sim Commands menu of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod handles many different things. If there is any kind of basic maintenance you want to do on a Sim, this is the section for all that stuff.

Modify in CAS: Go straight to CAS to modify the selected Sim

Go straight to CAS to modify the selected Sim Set Age: Age your Sim up or down

Age your Sim up or down Maintain Sim: Numerous basic Sim maintenance options Rename Sim: Edit your Sim’s name Delete Sim: Delete your Sim Kill Sim: Instantly kill the Sim Move Sim: Move the Sim into a new household or into another existing household Set Gender Preference: Set your Sim’s sexual orientation here. Swap Gender: Swap your Sim’s gender Swap Gender Complete: Swap your Sim’s gender, including physical frame Get Random Job: Assign a random job to your Sim

Numerous basic Sim maintenance options Teleport Commands: These options are great for storytellers who use custom poses. They allow you to teleport multiple Sims to an off-lot location to pose them together. Teleport Lot Sim to This Sim: Teleport another Sim on the lot to the selected Sim Teleport World Sim to This Sim: teleport a Sim in the world to the selected Sim Teleport By Name to Sim: Choose a Sim by name to teleport to the selected Sim Teleport This Sim to World Sim: Teleport the selected Sim to another Sim

These options are great for storytellers who use custom poses. They allow you to teleport multiple Sims to an off-lot location to pose them together. Occult Commands: The following options listed below are based on human Sims; however, if the selected Sim is an occult Sim, you will have even more options specific to that occult type in this section. You’ll be able to make them human again, make them a different occult type, and control different aspects related to their occult abilities. Alien-ize Sim: Make your Sim an alien Turn into Vampire: Make your Sim a vampire Turn into Mermaid: Make your Sim a mermaid Turn into Spellcaster: Make your Sim a spellcaster Turn into Servo: Make your Sim a servo Turn into Werewolf: Make your Sim a werewolf

The following options listed below are based on human Sims; however, if the selected Sim is an occult Sim, you will have even more options specific to that occult type in this section. You’ll be able to make them human again, make them a different occult type, and control different aspects related to their occult abilities. Logging Commands: These options are more for troubleshooting and information purposes. Log Sim Details: Creates a log of your Sim’s information. Log Population Details: Creates a log of population details. System Info Log: Creates a log with your system info. Log CAS Appearance Details: Creates a log with your Sim’s CAS info Log Outfit Details: Creates a log with your Sim’s outfit details. Log GEDCOM Details: Creates a log file with the selected Sim’s family tree info, which can then be imported into any family tree creation site that uses the GEDCOM system.

These options are more for troubleshooting and information purposes.

MC CAS

Want to customize your Sim’s traits, appearance, and favourites? The MC Command Center Sims 4 mod lets you do all that and more in the MC CAS menu for Sims.

Copy/Paste: You can copy certain features from one Sim and paste them onto another Sim using these options. By default, only copy options will be available on a Sim, but if you have copied attributes from a Sim, you will also see the option to paste those attributes when clicking on another Sim. Copy Body Appearance: Copy the body type of the selected Sim Copy Sim Face: Copy the face of the selected Sim Copy Physique: Copy the physique of the selected Sim Copy Skintone: Copy the skintone of the selected Sim Copy Traits: Copy the traits of the selected Sim Paste Tray Sim: Replace the selected Sim with a Sim from your library

You can copy certain features from one Sim and paste them onto another Sim using these options. By default, only copy options will be available on a Sim, but if you have copied attributes from a Sim, you will also see the option to paste those attributes when clicking on another Sim. Manage Traits: Add, remove, and change traits! Add Trait: Add a trait to the selected Sim. Change Personality Traits: Change the basic CAS traits for the selected Sim. Remove Trait: Remove a trait from the selected Sim.

Add, remove, and change traits! Random Body Part Value: Assign a random body part value to the selected Sim. You can chose any body part from a list to randomize.

Assign a random body part value to the selected Sim. You can chose any body part from a list to randomize. Randomize Appearance by Template: Randomize the selected Sim’s appearance according to your CAS customizations.

Randomize the selected Sim’s appearance according to your CAS customizations. Select Favourite Drink: Choose your Sim’s favourite drink.

Choose your Sim’s favourite drink. Select Favourite Umbrella: Choose your Sim’s favourite umbrella.

Choose your Sim’s favourite umbrella. Set Appearance by Template: Change your Sim’s appearance according to your CAS customizations.

Change your Sim’s appearance according to your CAS customizations. Set Body Part Value: Set any part of the Sim’s body to the desired value.

Set any part of the Sim’s body to the desired value. Set Physique: Change the Sim’s fit/fat levels.

Change the Sim’s fit/fat levels. Set Sim Voice: Change the Sim’s voice.

Change the Sim’s voice. Set Walkstyle: Change the Sim’s walkstyle.

Change the Sim’s walkstyle. Sunbathing Options: Make a Sim tanned, sunburnt, remove a tan or sunburn, or make a tan or sunburn permanent.

MC Cheats

Need to quickly cheat money, motives, skills, and more? The MC Cheats section of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod is the place to do all of that!

Increase Funds: Add simoleons to the household

Add simoleons to the household Cheat Sim Info: Cheat all kinds of things about your Sim here. Change Statistic: Cheat any of your Sim’s motives up or down. Expansion Cheats: Depending on the expansions you own, you may only see some of these options or none of them. Batuu Cheats: Cheats for the Star Wars: Journey to Batuu pack Increase Galactic Credits: Add credits to your funds Give Batuu Items: Puts an assortment of useful items from Batuu in your Sim’s inventory Clubs Cheats: Club cheats for the Get Together pack Add to Club: Add your Sim to a club Make Club Leader: If your Sim is in a club, make them club leader Remove From Club: If your Sim is in a club, remove them from the club Growing Together: Cheats for the Growing Together pack Unlock Milestone: Add a milestone to your Sim Unlock All Milestones: Add all milestones to your Sim Increase Celebrity Level: If you own Get Famous, set your Sim’s celebrity level from 1 to 5. Snowy Escape: Cheats for the Snowy Escape pack Add Lifestyle: Add a lifestyle to your Sim Remove Lifestyle: If your Sim has a lifestyle, you can remove it from them University Cheats: Cheats for the Discover University pack Accept All Degrees: Allows the Sim to enroll in all distinguished degrees regardless of their actual qualifications Award All Degrees: Gives the Sim all degrees Award Specific Degree: Gives the Sim a specific degree Enroll in University: If the Sim is not in university, enroll them instantly Finish Term: If the Sim is in university, immediately finish the current term Graduate Now: If the Sim is in university, graduate immediately Join Organization: If the Sim is in university, select an organization for them to join Organization Cheats: Various cheats related to university organizations Increase Organization Rank: Go up a rank in an organization Leave Organization: Leave an organization Withdraw from University: If the Sim is in university, have them drop out Mood/Buff Control: Various cheats for controlling your Sim’s emotions and moodlets Add Buff: Add a moodlet to the Sim Cheat Emotion Intensity: Put your Sim into a specific emotion and decide how strong that emotion should be Remove All Buffs: Remove all moodlets from a Sim, including hidden moodlets Remove Buff: Remove a specific moodlet from a Sim Skill Cheats: Cheat your Sims skills up or down here Forget All Skills: Makes the Sim forget all their known skills Max All Skills: Maxes out all skills for the Sim Randomize Skill Levels: Sets all skills to a random level Set All Skill Levels: Sets all skills to a specific level Set Skills To Level: Sets one skill to a specific level

Cheat all kinds of things about your Sim here. Occult Cheats: The following cheats are based on what you’ll see when clicking on a human Sim, but if your Sim is an occult Sim, you’ll find plenty more options here for that occult type. Increase your occult Sim’s rank, points, abilities, and more. Alien Cheats: Cheats regarding aliens Abduct Sim: Immediately abduct the Sim

The following cheats are based on what you’ll see when clicking on a human Sim, but if your Sim is an occult Sim, you’ll find plenty more options here for that occult type. Increase your occult Sim’s rank, points, abilities, and more. Increase Points: Add points to many different aspects of the game to purchase rewards. Club Points: Add club points Followers: Add online followers Restaurant Points: Add restaurant points Retail Points: Add retail points Satisfaction Points: Add satisfaction points Veterinarian: Add vet clinic points

Add points to many different aspects of the game to purchase rewards. Make Happy: Instantly fill all your Sim’s motives

Instantly fill all your Sim’s motives Complete Aspiration Goal: Complete the next goal in your Sim’s current aspiration milestone. If there are no more goals to complete, it will complete that aspiration milestone

Complete the next goal in your Sim’s current aspiration milestone. If there are no more goals to complete, it will complete that aspiration milestone Reset Aspiration: Reset your Sim’s aspiration goals

Reset your Sim’s aspiration goals Reset Sim: Reset your Sim. Useful for resolving all kinds of glitches.

MC Cleaner

This portion of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod basically just cleans out Sim and household inventories for you. Useful when your Sims are always accumulating a lot of random stuff in their inventories.

Move Inventory: Moves the Sim’s inventory to the household inventory

Moves the Sim’s inventory to the household inventory Sell Household Inventory: Sells everything in the household inventory

Sells everything in the household inventory Sell Sim Inventory: Sells everything in the Sim’s inventory

MC Dresser

Customize everything about what your Sim wears in this part of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod!

Copy/Paste: You can copy certain CAS parts from one Sim and paste them onto another Sim using these options. By default, only copy options will be available on a Sim, but if you have copied attributes from a Sim, you will also see the option to paste those attributes when clicking on another Sim. Copy Outfit: Copies the Sim’s outfit Copy Hair: Copies the Sim’s hairstyle Copy Facial Hair: Copies the Sim’s facial hair Copy Hair and Facial Hair: Copies both the Sim’s hairstyle and facial hair Copy Body Hair: Copies the Sim’s body hair

You can copy certain CAS parts from one Sim and paste them onto another Sim using these options. By default, only copy options will be available on a Sim, but if you have copied attributes from a Sim, you will also see the option to paste those attributes when clicking on another Sim. Change Outfit: Instantly change a Sim’s outfit without the little Change Outfit twirl animation

Instantly change a Sim’s outfit without the little Change Outfit twirl animation Excluded Items: You can select specific items from this list to blacklist, meaning the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will always remove that item from them when doing dresser checks.

You can select specific items from this list to blacklist, meaning the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will always remove that item from them when doing dresser checks. Include Items: You can select specific items from this list to whitelist, meaning the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will always add that item to them when doing dresser checks.

You can select specific items from this list to whitelist, meaning the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod will always add that item to them when doing dresser checks. Randomize Part: Select a CAS part category from the list to randomize

Select a CAS part category from the list to randomize Outfit Commands: Various outfit commands Clean Outfit: This removes any blacklisted items and adds any whitelisted items to the Sim’s outfit Save Outfit: Save the current outfit for the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod to select from when dressing townies. Add Outfit to Category: Add a new outfit slot to the selected clothing category

Various outfit commands Custom Definitions: Think of a definition as a category. You can create different dresser categories that you’ve customized yourself. For example, you can have a Tattoos category that will add or remove tattoos from specified Sims you’ve selected in the category. Add Definition: Add a new custom dresser definition Custom Definition Name: Name your category whatever you want Body Type Group: Select any body types you want to apply to the category Use Custom Definition Percent: Defines the chance that this custom definition will be applied to Sims when they age up or are generated by the game Use Parent Values Percent: When a child ages into a teen, define the chance of them inheriting a custom definition from a parent if one or both of their parents have a custom definition applied to them. Change Tray Import Percent: Define the chance of the custom definition being applied to an imported library Sim.

Think of a definition as a category. You can create different dresser categories that you’ve customized yourself. For example, you can have a Tattoos category that will add or remove tattoos from specified Sims you’ve selected in the category. Randomize Clothing: Randomize the Sim’s current outfit

MC Pregnancy

Most of the options in this section won’t be visible unless the selected Sim is already pregnant. You can adjust how many babies the Sim is pregnant with, their genders, speed up or pause the pregnancy and more with these MC Command Center Sims 4 mod settings.

Start Pregnancy: Begin a pregnancy for the selected Sim. You can choose the other parent as well.

Begin a pregnancy for the selected Sim. You can choose the other parent as well. Start Alien Pregnancy: Begin an alien pregnancy using a pollinator alien as the other parent.

Begin an alien pregnancy using a pollinator alien as the other parent. Pregnancy Phase: Set the pregnancy phase to the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd trimesters.

Set the pregnancy phase to the 1st, 2nd, or 3rd trimesters. Offspring: Specify the number of babies the Sim will have and their genders.

Specify the number of babies the Sim will have and their genders. Specify Offspring Count: If you want to change the number of offspring but not the gender, use this setting.

If you want to change the number of offspring but not the gender, use this setting. Pregnancy End: Immediately terminates the pregnancy. Sims will not react negatively or positively to this. It’s as if the pregnancy never happened.

Immediately terminates the pregnancy. Sims will not react negatively or positively to this. It’s as if the pregnancy never happened. Change Partner: You can change the other parent of unborn Sims

You can change the other parent of unborn Sims Pause Pregnancy: Pause the pregnancy. The pregnancy will not progress until you unpause it.

MC Tuner

Fine tune how your Sim behaves with the MC Tuner section of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod.

Restore Autonomy: If you’ve disallowed certain autonomous actions using the autonomy scan function, you can restore autonomy for those actions.

If you’ve disallowed certain autonomous actions using the autonomy scan function, you can restore autonomy for those actions. Trait Autonomy Scan: Brings up a list of actions your Sim will do autonomously based on their traits, which you can disable if you find it annoying. For example, you can stop Recycle Disciples from swiping random objects in order to recycle them.

Brings up a list of actions your Sim will do autonomously based on their traits, which you can disable if you find it annoying. For example, you can stop Recycle Disciples from swiping random objects in order to recycle them. Enable Autonomy Scan: This enables an autonomy scan function on basically any object in the game that Sims can interact with. Click on an object and choose Autonomy Scan to bring up a list of actions Sims can do autonomously with that object. You can disable any autonomous actions on that object you don’t want Sims to do. For example, you can click on sinks and disable the Get Water interaction to prevent Sims from autonomously getting water from the sink.

Sim Flags/Flag Active Sims

These are actually two different sections of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod but they do the same thing. The only difference is that Sim Flags only affects the selected Sim and Flag Active Sims affects all Sims in the household. Flags are like special instructions you give to the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod on how to handle specific Sims. For example, if you have Sims set to age in your save but you have one particular Sim you’re attached to and don’t want them to age up, you can Flag for No Age on that Sim to tell MCCC that it should never age that Sim up regardless of your other settings.

MC Command Center: General flags Flag Freeze Skills: Sim will not gain any more skill progress Flag to Freeze Motives: Sim’s motives will never decay Flag to Never Cull: Sim will never be deleted by the game Flag as Immortal: Sim will be immune to death Flag for No Age: Sim will never age

General flags MC Career: Career flags Flag Freeze Career: Sim will never progress farther in their career Flag Freeze University: Sim will never progress farther in university

Career flags MC CAS: CAS flags Flag Freeze Appearance: Sim’s appearance will never change Flag Freeze Physique: Sim will never gain or lose weight or muscle mass

CAS flags MC Dresser: Clothing flags Flag Bypass Outfit Changes: Bypass this Sim when doing dresser sweeps

Clothing flags MC Pregnancy: Pregnancy Flags Flags Affecting Offspring: Flags that affect the Sim’s offspring will show up here

Pregnancy Flags MC Tuner: Autonomy flags Flag for No Jealousy: Sim will never become jealous or make other Sims jealous

Autonomy flags

Relationships

Add, delete, and change the selected Sim’s relationships using this portion of the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod!

Add Relationship : Add a new relationship between the selected Sim and another specified Sim.

: Add a new relationship between the selected Sim and another specified Sim. Add Relationship with Sim on Lot: Add a new relationship between the selected Sim and another Sim on the lot.

Add a new relationship between the selected Sim and another Sim on the lot. Delete Relationship: Delete a relationship between the selected Sim and another Sim

Delete a relationship between the selected Sim and another Sim Clear All Relationships: Clear all relationships for the selected Sim

Clear all relationships for the selected Sim Set Active Relationship for Lot: Set the relationship between the selected Sim and all other Sims on the lot

Set the relationship between the selected Sim and all other Sims on the lot Everyone Forget Active: Have all Sims forget the selected Sim

Have all Sims forget the selected Sim Everyone Forget Active All: Have all Sims forget the selected Sim and remove all family ties

With so many ways to control how your Sims look and behave, it’s no wonder why the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod is so popular!

Mailboxes

The MC Command Center Sims 4 mod also has some extra cheat options available on mailboxes. Click on any mailbox and select MC Cheats to bring up the following menu options. All of the following cheats are very self-explanatory in their names so we’ll just break down the list for you.

Active Household Cheats Fill Needs (Household) Fill Needs (Current Lot) Clear Active Household Flags

Change Lot Details Change Lot Traits Change Lot Challenges

Change World Time

Deletion Cheats Delete All Sims Delete by Age Delete by Gender Delete by Occult Delete Culled Sims Delete Dead Sim Relationships Delete Homeless Sims Delete Pets Delete Unplayed Sims Delete by Area

Seasons Cheats Change Season Change Weather Random Lightning Strike Random Lightning Strike Sim

Sims/NPC Households Cheats Hide Households MC Cleaner MC Dresser MC Occult Set All Walkstyles Summon Sim Unhide Hidden Households



These extra options are super handy to have at the click of a mailbox and make using the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod a breeze!

Looking For More Mods Like MC Command Center?

If you love the MC Command Center Sims 4 mod, you might also like the Realistic Childbirth Mod by PandaSama! This amazing mod adds so much depth to the entire pregnancy and labour process, complete with custom objects and animations! Check out our walkthrough of the latest version of the mod!